Stir-Fried Shrimp with Snow Peas and Ginger

Rating: 5 stars This had a great mild flavor - I added a bit more ginger and garlic as well as adding a few water chestnuts and bamboo with the peas. My only comment would be that it only makes enough sauce to barely season the shrimp and veggies - if you like it really saucy or want to put it over rice, double the sauce. Helpful (91)

Rating: 4 stars MMMMM! I have tried to make Chinese recipes before and I could never get the sauce right. I think the trick was the instruction in this recipe to mix the liquid with the cornstarch before adding to the pan. Beautiful! I love veggies so I added carrots cut into match sticks, bamboo shoots, mushrooms and red bell peppers. I didn't have any chives so I used a chopped scallion which I prefer anyway! The sauce was great..increased the soy sauce, then I had to use rice vinegar in place of the rice wine and added crushed red pepper flakes since I like spicy food. The key to this recipe coming out great was twofold. First, I used toasted sesame oil and I think it gave the dish a rich, deep flavor. Veg oil would have been too bland. The second is to cook it very quickly and keep it moving..even if the sauce looks a little too thin, by the time you turn off the stove and pull out a plate it's good to go. Do not overcook because you'll end up with rubbery shrimp, limp veggies and overly thick sauce. The cooking times seem so short but they are spot on! I cannot wait to try this recipe with chicken and other chinese veggies like bok choy and water chesnuts. This is now my go-to recipe for a delicious Chinese feast. Forget take-out! Helpful (66)

Rating: 5 stars This was so good. I also doubled the sauce, which was defiantly the way to go if you are serving it over some rice. I also doubled the garlic and ginger because I love both of those flavors. This was an awesome recipe. Thanks. Helpful (50)

Rating: 4 stars This was just excellent, but I played around with this dish a little and had some fun. I used peanut oil rather than vegetable oil and green onions rather than chives (because I had them and because the chives in my garden haven't broken ground yet). I added a dribble of toasted sesame oil to the cornstarch mixture, the flavor of which is unique and incredible. Snow peas aren't my favorite, particularly JUST snow peas - so I added onion, zucchini, mushrooms, onions and baby bok choy. I served this over hot cooked rice and garnished it with chopped green onion. I wouldn't have cared for this with just the snow pea pods, but that's a subjective thing and not a criticism of the recipe. With the added vegetables, at least for Hubs and me, this was quite an enjoyable dinner. Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars whenever stir-frying always heat wok/skillet until water drops skitter over it and THEN add the oil! excellent recipe, i love snow peas! Helpful (30)

Rating: 4 stars Very tasty! Great sauce! We used pre-cooked frozen jumbo shrimp which we just thawed and added towards the end of stir frying the veggies. Also added some orange bell pepper to the mix. Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars Super easy and most of the ingredients are on hand. I doubled the sauce (a must in my opinion) and used dry sherry in place of rice wine. Also, since I didn't have fresh ginger on hand, I just used ground ginger from my spice drawer. I realized after making this that I used sugar snap peas instead of snow peas-still yummy. Served over brown rice. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Very good - much better than take-out! Thanks for an awesome weeknight meal! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Great served with brown rice! Nice and healthy dinner! Thanks for sharing! Helpful (11)