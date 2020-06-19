Stir-Fried Shrimp with Snow Peas and Ginger

Rating: 4.59 stars
140 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 91
  • 4 star values: 41
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

The best part of doing it is that the measurements don't have to be exact. If you prefer, substitute dry sherry for rice wine. Serve with rice.

By CCSWALLA

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, stir salt into water until dissolved. Add shrimp, and set aside 5 minutes. Rinse shrimps, and dry on paper towels.

  • In a small bowl, mix together broth, rice wine, soy sauce, cornstarch, sugar, and pepper. Set aside.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet or wok over high heat. Cook shrimp, turning constantly, until pink on all sides, about 1 minute. Stir in garlic, ginger, and 2 teaspoons oil. Stir in snow peas, chives, and 1/4 teaspoon salt; stir-fry 1 minute more.

  • Stir broth mixture into skillet, and continue cooking until sauce thickens. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 24.7g; carbohydrates 7g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 172.5mg; sodium 2172.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (145)

Most helpful positive review

CHARIANDER
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2006
This had a great mild flavor - I added a bit more ginger and garlic as well as adding a few water chestnuts and bamboo with the peas. My only comment would be that it only makes enough sauce to barely season the shrimp and veggies - if you like it really saucy or want to put it over rice, double the sauce. Read More
Helpful
(91)

Most helpful critical review

Kara Ceschini
Rating: 3 stars
09/25/2006
Not bad tasting sauce. It probably needs a bit more ginger or garlic. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Reviews:
krista v.
Rating: 4 stars
08/05/2008
MMMMM! I have tried to make Chinese recipes before and I could never get the sauce right. I think the trick was the instruction in this recipe to mix the liquid with the cornstarch before adding to the pan. Beautiful! I love veggies so I added carrots cut into match sticks, bamboo shoots, mushrooms and red bell peppers. I didn't have any chives so I used a chopped scallion which I prefer anyway! The sauce was great..increased the soy sauce, then I had to use rice vinegar in place of the rice wine and added crushed red pepper flakes since I like spicy food. The key to this recipe coming out great was twofold. First, I used toasted sesame oil and I think it gave the dish a rich, deep flavor. Veg oil would have been too bland. The second is to cook it very quickly and keep it moving..even if the sauce looks a little too thin, by the time you turn off the stove and pull out a plate it's good to go. Do not overcook because you'll end up with rubbery shrimp, limp veggies and overly thick sauce. The cooking times seem so short but they are spot on! I cannot wait to try this recipe with chicken and other chinese veggies like bok choy and water chesnuts. This is now my go-to recipe for a delicious Chinese feast. Forget take-out! Read More
Helpful
(66)
Kristin
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2006
This was so good. I also doubled the sauce, which was defiantly the way to go if you are serving it over some rice. I also doubled the garlic and ginger because I love both of those flavors. This was an awesome recipe. Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(50)
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
03/16/2011
This was just excellent, but I played around with this dish a little and had some fun. I used peanut oil rather than vegetable oil and green onions rather than chives (because I had them and because the chives in my garden haven't broken ground yet). I added a dribble of toasted sesame oil to the cornstarch mixture, the flavor of which is unique and incredible. Snow peas aren't my favorite, particularly JUST snow peas - so I added onion, zucchini, mushrooms, onions and baby bok choy. I served this over hot cooked rice and garnished it with chopped green onion. I wouldn't have cared for this with just the snow pea pods, but that's a subjective thing and not a criticism of the recipe. With the added vegetables, at least for Hubs and me, this was quite an enjoyable dinner. Read More
Helpful
(33)
WMAQ
Rating: 5 stars
05/12/2006
whenever stir-frying always heat wok/skillet until water drops skitter over it and THEN add the oil! excellent recipe, i love snow peas! Read More
Helpful
(30)
Nick W
Rating: 4 stars
01/15/2006
Very tasty! Great sauce! We used pre-cooked frozen jumbo shrimp which we just thawed and added towards the end of stir frying the veggies. Also added some orange bell pepper to the mix. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Elizabeth Purcell
Rating: 4 stars
02/28/2007
Super easy and most of the ingredients are on hand. I doubled the sauce (a must in my opinion) and used dry sherry in place of rice wine. Also, since I didn't have fresh ginger on hand, I just used ground ginger from my spice drawer. I realized after making this that I used sugar snap peas instead of snow peas-still yummy. Served over brown rice. Read More
Helpful
(12)
southernbelle
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2006
Very good - much better than take-out! Thanks for an awesome weeknight meal! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Island Girl
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2006
Great served with brown rice! Nice and healthy dinner! Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(11)
