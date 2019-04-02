Grandma's Gnocchi

3.7
87 Ratings
  • 5 33
  • 4 26
  • 3 10
  • 2 10
  • 1 8

My grandmother used to make these when I was a little girl. When I was old enough to realize that I needed to get her delicious recipes, she showed me how to make a lot of her wonderful dishes. She never wrote anything down and she rarely used a cookbook. She also didn't measure things the same each time, so sometimes you have to add a little to the recipes.

Recipe by PASTAWITHGARLIC

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Drop in potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain, cool slightly, and peel. Season with salt, then mash potatoes with fork, masher, or in ricer. Place in large bowl, and stir in egg and olive oil. Knead in enough flour to make a soft dough.

    Advertisement

  • On a floured surface, roll dough into a long rope. Cut the rope into 1/2-inch pieces.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Drop in gnocchi, and cook until they float to the top, about 3 to 5 minutes. Serve with pasta sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 39.9g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 18.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022