I love Gnocchi but we can't eat out all the time. I was excited to find this recipe and thought I would love it. I scaled the recipe down to 4 servings. I read most of the other user's reviews and was aware of not overcooking the potatoes. I ended up undercooking them and had to keep puting them in the nuker since my pot of water was empty. This added a lot of cooking time. I started at 5pm we ate at about 7pm. Finally I got the dough put together and as I was rolling it out It felt really soft and fell apart easily when handled. I thought that might be good since one doesn't like heavy gnocchi. When I was ready to cook them they had massed to gether into a lum of essentially mashed potatoes. They did float though and when I serrved them they were VERY light and delicate. However, It tasted like mashed potatoes with red sauce and not Grandma's Gnocchi. Alas, I will have to keep saving my money for $30 a plate version at my favorite restaraunt. My anniversery is long way away. :(sniffle, boo-hoo :(