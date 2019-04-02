Grandma's Gnocchi

My grandmother used to make these when I was a little girl. When I was old enough to realize that I needed to get her delicious recipes, she showed me how to make a lot of her wonderful dishes. She never wrote anything down and she rarely used a cookbook. She also didn't measure things the same each time, so sometimes you have to add a little to the recipes.
As a gnocchi lover I have been searching for the best recipe, this is just a tip or observation - if you bake the potatoes instead of boiling them it is much easier to achieve the consistency you desire without adding too much extra flour. I bake the poatoes in the microwave just using the baked potato button and then follow the rest of the recipe as it and it comes out fantastic.
The basis of this recipe is great, however, I used three potatoes, and used almost THREE cups of flour (and no, it was not chewy at all. In fact, everyone said it was so much better than the restaurant and the store bought gnocchis because the store bought gnocchis are too chewy). I think all the ingredients need to be doubled (EXCEPT the potatoes), to make this recipe work. I do like adding in the olive oil...makes the gnocchi more tender for sure! I also added in minced garlic, dried herbs, and replaced salt for GARLIC salt. It was topped with a creamy pesto and grilled chicken...so yummy! The work is super tedious, but well worth it when you see the reactions from your guests and your family!
As a gnocchi lover I have been searching for the best recipe, this is just a tip or observation - if you bake the potatoes instead of boiling them it is much easier to achieve the consistency you desire without adding too much extra flour. I bake the poatoes in the microwave just using the baked potato button and then follow the rest of the recipe as it and it comes out fantastic.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2005
Very nice, I recommend letting them sit for a 1/2 hour under a damp towel or in the fridge so the flour develops a little bit. They can get a bit gluey otherwise. I also added the traditional ridges to these by rolling them over the back of the tines of a fork. Theoretically holds the sauce a bit better... try this just with butter and sage too, delicious.
Update** I watched a show on food network and they suggested chilling the potatoes after running them thru the potato ricer. Also, they recommended using only enough flour to make the mixture come together.**My entire family including my little boys love gnocchi. I gave this recipe 4 stars because my recipe is a little different (and I love my recipe!). I use 2 cups flour instead of 1 and no olive oil. I do add parmesan cheese (at least 3 Tbsp). As for potatoes, I use 4 large baking potatoes. I have mashed my potatoes in many different ways and have found the best way is to use a potato ricer. It was well worth the investment (I think it was about $30) since my family loves this meal. Thanks for the posting!
The basis of this recipe is great, however, I used three potatoes, and used almost THREE cups of flour (and no, it was not chewy at all. In fact, everyone said it was so much better than the restaurant and the store bought gnocchis because the store bought gnocchis are too chewy). I think all the ingredients need to be doubled (EXCEPT the potatoes), to make this recipe work. I do like adding in the olive oil...makes the gnocchi more tender for sure! I also added in minced garlic, dried herbs, and replaced salt for GARLIC salt. It was topped with a creamy pesto and grilled chicken...so yummy! The work is super tedious, but well worth it when you see the reactions from your guests and your family!
This was a good basic recipe for gnocchi. Although the gourmet gnocchi I have had did not have much seasoning, I added a bit. While smashing my potatoes, I added about 1/4 tsp nutmeg, 1/2 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp garlic powder, along with a bit of pepper. This is just personal preference. As other reviewers have mentioned.. make sure you cook your potatoes just right. They should be tender, not mushy. Too much or too little flour correcting your potato problem will ruin your efforts.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/21/2005
This is the best Gnocchi that I have ever had. It is deliciously tender and melts in your mouth. I was pushed for time so I used instant mashed potatoes instead and it turned out a treat. I also used more flour than the recipie said. Yum!!
I used a tomatoe cream sauce over the Gnocchi and served it with a baked chicken breast seasoned with Italian spices, garlic, onions and olive oil. A ceasar salad and some bread compleated the meal. This is going in my recipe box!
This is the same basic recipe for Gnocchi that my Great Grandma Muscolo brought over from Italy in 1906, except that she rolled hers over a fork to get that traditional look. As far as how much flour you really need, that all depends on the potatoes, AND the moisture in your flour. These can vary greatly. What my family does is simply add flour until the dough is not tacky and sticking to your fingers quite so much. I have also found that using a ricer makes for lighter Gnocchi.
Mine turned out fine, but if I had followed the 3-5 minute boiling time, they wouldn't have. Mine floated to the surface after a minute, at most. Also, you have to sort of eyeball the ratio of potato to flour. Not all potatoes are the same size.
I followed the recipe completely and it seemed to make a nice dough -- until I put the gnocchi into boiling water. Seemed to be fine at first, and then just melted. I took out at the 3-minute mark and ended up with a bizarre cream-of-potato mixture with the texture of oatmeal. Maybe it would help to measure the potatoes by weight rather than number.
It worked pretty well for me, for a first shot! I didn't pay much attention to the written ingredient amounts and just added flour until it seemed right. I also baked the potatoes first, mashed them, then chilled them for about 10 min before making. I plan to experiment with other types of potatoes, and adding other ingredients for flavor.
I like this recipe overall, but feel that the outcome tasted a bit oily for my taste. Will probably make this again, but not add oil. I added a sprinkling of garlic powder and 3 T of parmesan cheese to the mix as well.
we will do this again :) tyred it last night and it worked well. we like them more than the shop ones ,we cooked half like the recipe said in water and cooked the rest in butter in pan like the shop ones ,we liked the ones cooked in butter better best , thanks
I am reviewing the final product, as it was my boyfriend who did all the cooking on this one. These were WAY better than packaged. Not as chewy, and I didn't taste too much flour, either. Very yummy with a pesto sauce on it. Oooh I wish we had leftovers!
This is a very good recipe - just like my great grandma used to make. It's not complicated to follow, but it is labor intensive! I added salt to the dough for some added flavor. I also pulled apart the dough and rolled it into egg shapped balls, to give it a better aethetic. Don't worry about mashing all the lumps out of the potato before making the dough. Boiling the gnoccis in water will soften up any small remaining lumps. I like my gnoccis with vodka marinara, yummm!
I doubled the recipe, increased the eggs to 6 & added 1/2 cup of flour. That made less like mashed potatoes & more like a dumpling. Delicious! To make the sauce I sauteed 1/2 a small onion, added 1 large can hunts four cheese tomato sauce, 1 can diced tomatoes, 1 tsp roasted garlic grillmates & simmer. just before serving, I added 1/2 - 3/4 cup heavy cream. top with parm. cheese.... yum yum
Not bad. I followed the recipe to the tee and found it needed a bit more flour. The first batch turned out really mushy so I made another and layed them out on a tray and froze them. This helped harden them up a bit.
Never made or eaten Gnocchi before and I always wanted to try it. It was light and fluffy and easy to make. It took some time to roll and mark with a fork but the end result was really nice. It was a lot of fun to watch it POP up to the top of the boiling water when it was done. I served it with some melted butter, a little olive oil and I added a couple of tablespoons of pesto and sundried tomato paste. YUMMY
PROMISING. I´m going to invest in a ricer just to try making this again. Used 1 lb. fork-mashed potato (oven baked), 1 egg, pinch of salt and 4 oz. of flour plus quite a bit more in order to get a workable dough. Ran the dough pieces over the back of a fork and placed them on parchment while making the rest. They were still too wet and stuck to the parchment and didn´t slide off into the pot of boiling water.
I like this recipe. I used more flour, about 2 cups and cooked them for about 5 minutes. I let them cook a little longer that when they came to the top of the water so they would be a little firmer. Cooling the potatoes first was also a really good tip. This is quick and easy. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
i used this recipe to make gnocchi for the first time.. i dont really know what to think of it, i made sure i followed the directions carefully and even used some of the suggestions people recommended on the review but it was still nothing special wasnt horrible but wasnt great either. i am still searching for another gnocchi recipe. If you find a good one please let me know.
This was my first time making gnocchi so I took the advise of someone else as I was short on time (and I fail at making mashed potatoes) so I microwaved them ( I try to avoid microwaving, but thats how bad I fail at making mashed potatoes haha) I used 4 small russets and it took about 3/4 C flour. They turned out perfect and my husband loved it! He is a gnocchi lover. So thanks for the recipe! I will be using this again!
Disastrous!! I thought I had left myself plenty of time to make this dish. It took me about an hour to get to a place where I can at least try a test batch. It was bland with a wierd texture. I was extremely frustrated! My dinner was over cooked and very late. I decided to go to plan B. Then my dear husband told me not to worry because he wasn't a big fan of dumplings anyway. Now he tells me. I don't know what I did wrong and I'm sorry to say that I won't try again. I hope you have better luck.
I love Gnocchi but we can't eat out all the time. I was excited to find this recipe and thought I would love it. I scaled the recipe down to 4 servings. I read most of the other user's reviews and was aware of not overcooking the potatoes. I ended up undercooking them and had to keep puting them in the nuker since my pot of water was empty. This added a lot of cooking time. I started at 5pm we ate at about 7pm. Finally I got the dough put together and as I was rolling it out It felt really soft and fell apart easily when handled. I thought that might be good since one doesn't like heavy gnocchi. When I was ready to cook them they had massed to gether into a lum of essentially mashed potatoes. They did float though and when I serrved them they were VERY light and delicate. However, It tasted like mashed potatoes with red sauce and not Grandma's Gnocchi. Alas, I will have to keep saving my money for $30 a plate version at my favorite restaraunt. My anniversery is long way away. :(sniffle, boo-hoo :(
Very, very good indeed. Made exactly as per instructions and they came out beautifully. Served them with a ground veal, thyme & white wine sauce and - after saying that he'd never manage to eat all that - Him Indoors polished off his plate and then went back for more. Thanks for a great (and easy) recipe.
The rating is based on my errors not the recipe as this was a disaster for me. I used 5 baking potatoes instead of 6. I didn't have a ricer so I grated the potatoes. I don't think that the 1 cup of flour is sufficient or maybe after reading others reviews I over cooked the potatoes (I only cooked them for 15 minutes) but even after 2 cups of flour the mixture seemed too sticky and soft. They cooked up ok but just seemed too fluffy and after having Gnocchi in Italy it just didn't do it for me. I was looking for a more dense gnocchi. I will have to try again in the future with a ricer and see what happens. Thanks for the experience and a base recipe to play with.
I wanted to try to make homemade gnocchi, and this initial try didn't turn out as good as i expected. I'm not sure if it was me or the recipe, but the gnocchi turned out really sticky (before and after I cooked them) even though I added significantly more flour than the recipe suggested (any less would have made the gnocchi "un-handleable") When they were done cooking, they were still kind of sticky and tasted "OK". Next time I will forego the frustration and buy them premade at the store.
This was wonderful! I have always wanted to make this but thought it would be to hard. It didn't take that long. We all loved it. Next time I make it I am going to get fresh parmesan and parsley for the top. I made a salad with garlic toast and we had a meal!!!
Boyfriend enjoyed tons! This is a good basic potato dumpling recipe. I had to add a LOT more flour to mine and my dumplings came out too soft. I will add more flour next time. Put in different spices depending on your sauce. I used a pasta sauce, but I think a butter, or a cream sauce would be delicious!
I've only had gnocchi one other time and it was in a soup at a restaurant. Gnocchi in general is very bland, it's basically a potato pasta, so by itself it's not the greatest thing in the world, but in a soup or with a delicious vodka sauce or other red sauces it is superb. This recipe is great because I love making pasta from scratch, it is simple, and I will make it several times more. Thanks PASTAWITHGARLIC.
made these the other day and thought they were good. mine came out a tad on the mushy side. i dont know if i cooked the potatoes too much, or added too much flour. or possibly i cooked them 1 or 2 minutes too long. wish they were a bit firmer. im sure it was something i did. good recipe tho.
Just made these.. delicious! Way better making them homemade rather than the frozen ones. Used exact amounts of ingredients, but used white potaotes (because that's all I had on hand).. super easy recipe with items you have on hand. Mine boiled in about a minute and were very light not dense.. will use this as my go to recipe!! Thank you so much!
Made it and not bad at all! The cooking instructions for the potatoes is bogus. I don't know anyone who boils a whole potato, skin on for mashed potatoes or for this purpose. The outside will be mushy and the inside undercooked. Peel your potatoes, cube into 1/2 inch cubes and toss into salted boiling water, stir and watch closely as to not over cook. They will cook faster and more uniformly. First time I made gnocci, so the back of the fork took a little practice, but the nice thing about dough is if you screw up, put it on a pile and start over. Will definitely make these again.
If you have never made gnocchi, like me, then this is a great starter recipe. Follow the advice of other cooks and make sure your potatoes are mashed to a smooth consistancy or you will have potatoe chunks in your pasta. I used 5 medium to large potatoes and probably about 1.5 to 2 cups of flour. The dough is very sticky but holds together well. When you roll it on the counter, any additional flour that is needed is picked up. As a first time gnocchi maker, it was difficult to know what to look for, but such a pleasure to try. We will definitely be making gnocchi again!
It was easy to make. I used about two cups of flour instead of one. Boiled it and served it with shrimp, sauteed garlic, lemon, EVOO, capers sauce. Was delicious with a good texture. My family loved it, will definitely make it again.
Could've been "user error" but these didn't come out well for me! They took forever to roll out and cut and they were so sticky, I had to keep adding flour, then after I cooked them they were very gummy. Luckily I had a backup, I think I'll stick to store bought gnocchi.
Yes the basic cooking is same, but....I fry them in butter until crispy, and add green onions for the the last few minutes, I am polish...this is what my Gram and Mom and Sister cooked this way! I am actually finishing a monsterous plate now!
I had to adjust the flour/ potatoe ratio. You need more flour then the recipe says. Worked well with the added flour, i added about 3/4 of a cup more.I tossed these with my own tomatoe/meat sauce.Tasty little morsels.
I made this last night with leftover mashed potatoes. I followed the directions, but they didn't seem as firm as I would like them to be. This was my first time making them so i might have done something wrong :(.... However, while they weren't stiff enough to hold up to pasta sauce, i put them in the fridge to add to chicken & dumplins tonight! They are perfect for that!
I found these tasty bits when we lived in Italy. It took me a long time to find a recipe that I loved,and this one is great. Yes, I had to fiddle with it, I use mashed potatoes and all the the flavor in them to make these gnocchi so delicious. I guess I have to find a good home made sauce I like, but this recipe almost can't get any better.
It turned out well! I added only one cup flour as the recipe suggested, and I had no issues with the consistency of the dough so I didn’t need to add any more. I also followed another commenter’s suggestion and refrigerated the dough for about half an hour before rolling out. I topped with pesto and my whole family loved them!
I had 30 kitchens in my Culinary Arts classes make this gnocchi recipe and it turned out beautifully! We cooked the potatoes in the microwave and used a box grater to grate the cooked potatoes. The kids also mixed in fresh basil and fresh sage into the dough. Of 30 kitchens, only one batch was overly dense and failed to float. When we do this next year, I think we'll bake the potatoes a day ahead of making the gnocchi, but, we will definitely make this recipe again.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.