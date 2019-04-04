Matt's Crab & Clam Bisque

This luscious bisque combines seafood with potatoes, milk, dill weed, and minced vegetables. Its slight kick comes courtesy of red pepper flakes and Worcestershire. For a richer version, use cream instead of milk. If you like, add baby shrimp, too!
My boyfriend came home with a spider crab he caught in the harbor down the street, having no idea what to make I searched and found this amazing recipe. It takes a bit longer to make than it states but it is well worth it. I loved it, my friends loved it and many asked me for the recipe. I brought the leftovers to Easter and the grandparents loved it too. If you use live crab make sure you kill it before you place into boiling water (15 mins). Also I added a bit more carrots and celery. Make sure to use a white onion.
This was good. However, it definitely needed to be spiced more thoroughly. I added about 1.5 tsps of dill weed, 1/2 tsp of yellow curry powder, 1/2 teaspoon of salt. I also added 2 cans of crab instead of one. Thank you!
My boyfriend came home with a spider crab he caught in the harbor down the street, having no idea what to make I searched and found this amazing recipe. It takes a bit longer to make than it states but it is well worth it. I loved it, my friends loved it and many asked me for the recipe. I brought the leftovers to Easter and the grandparents loved it too. If you use live crab make sure you kill it before you place into boiling water (15 mins). Also I added a bit more carrots and celery. Make sure to use a white onion.
FANTASTIC!!! ok, perhaps the reason why I chose to make this dish is because my boyfriend's name is Matt, but this was wonderful! Some modifications...I honestly didn't want to put canned crab in the bisque, instead used 2 cans of minced clams (not drained) and one can of oysters (DRAINED). Perhaps with the extra juice from the extra can of clams, it was too soupey, so we added one more tablespoon of flour. We also thought it was a bit bland while simmering, so we added one more buillion cube and garlic salt to taste. This was amazing and Matt and Me are super happy we found this recipe!
I thought this was a very tasty soup, loved the combination of crab and clams. The finished product was a bit thin for me. I did add extra veggies and even added some left over mashed potato, used extra flour/water slurry to thinken, but even that didn't do it for me. I guess I just like a thicker soup. Next time I will puree some of the veggie/potato/broth mix and add back before adding the seafood. I also cooked this much longer that the recipe calls for, even small diced potatoes need a longer cooking time. Thanks for a nice submission, I enjoyed trying this.
I didn't use fresh crab, instead I used the canned kind, which is what it asked for. This has a good flavor and it's almost like potato soup with a twist. I was expecting the potatoes to fall apart due to the cooking time but they stayed together pretty well...I'm not sure if they're supposed to fall apart because it's a bisque. Easy on the red pepper because a little goes a long way.
This was so delicious, it was kind of on the thin side, but I did add an extra can of clams w/juice... I also added an extra bouillon since it called for 6 cups water and only 3 buillon cubes. It was very good!.. I thickened with more milk and cornstarch. Served with crusty french bread!
This was good. However, it definitely needed to be spiced more thoroughly. I added about 1.5 tsps of dill weed, 1/2 tsp of yellow curry powder, 1/2 teaspoon of salt. I also added 2 cans of crab instead of one. Thank you!
This was very good. I used fresh cracked crab legs (alot of work) that I had bought on sale and froze a couple weeks ago. My only complaint is that the soup is not thick at all. I added some cornstarch and water to thicken to my preference. Great soup, a nice change from chicken noodle and chili!
I made this yesterday. Added a can of medium shrimp. Other than that I followed the recipe. It was okay but not really bisque-like. Perhaps using cream would have helped give it some body. I probably will not make it again.
I thought this soup tasted good but I definitely will attempt to make it thicker the next time I make it. I used some half and half because that was available at the store but in the future I will try a light cream or heavy cream. Next time I’ll probably add an additional can of clams and also add more crab meat.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.