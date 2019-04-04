Matt's Crab & Clam Bisque

This luscious bisque combines seafood with potatoes, milk, dill weed, and minced vegetables. Its slight kick comes courtesy of red pepper flakes and Worcestershire. For a richer version, use cream instead of milk. If you like, add baby shrimp, too!

Recipe by PASTAWITHGARLIC

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Heat margarine in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in onion, celery, and carrots; cook until soft. Stir in flour, red pepper flakes, and dill weed. Mix in water, bouillon cubes, and Worcestershire sauce. Add potatoes, and season with black pepper; cook until potatoes begin to soften, about 10 minutes. Stir in milk, crab meat, and clams; simmer 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
251 calories; protein 18.1g; carbohydrates 23g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 50.7mg; sodium 843mg. Full Nutrition
