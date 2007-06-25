Dinette Cake
If you need a simple one-egg cake easy to make in a small kitchen, this is your recipe!
Good texture if you do the following: cream the sugar and shortening together then add your egg and mix in your dry ingredients. The directions aren't too clear but that worked well for me. I also used butter flavored shortening too.Read More
It's just a matter of personal expectations, I guess, that account for the variation in reviews of this recipe. This is a basic, standard recipe for Dinette Cake that is quite common and has been around forever, so again, liking it or not is a matter of personal preference because there isn't anything "wrong" with the recipe. I didn't like it and won't tinker with it to make it better or different. It IS fluffy and moist, but it has a coarse, open crumb I found unappealing.Read More
Bravo ! Excellent coffee cake. Very easy to make. I added a tablespoon of shortening and an extra teaspoon of vanilla & butter extract for added moistness and flavor. Overall an A+ ! Works great in a mini toaster oven :)
I have this thing about cooking with shortening, I hate it. So, instead I substituted Land-O-Lakes Light Butter, and the cakes (we made mini, individual heart cakes instead of one big one) came out absolutely delicious. They were fluffy and moist and had a lot of flavor.
I've made this twice now and it's a good recipe. Fast, easy and tasty. I used raw sugar because that's what I had and along with vanilla, it made the cake taste and look delicious. A nice golden colour. I also used butter instead of shortening. Served it with warm, 'from scratch' lemon pie filling spooned over top and fresh strawberries and blueberries. It was a hit. Edit: Have made it 3 times now. Love it with the raw sugar and butter. This time I made the Seven Minute Pudding from this site, and served the pudding with sliced bananas and this cake, topped with chocolate sauce, parfait-style. Good stuff!! I love this recipe. So easy and versatile. This is a coarse-crumbed cake, like others have mentioned who didn't like it. So if you're looking for a finely textured cake, this wouldn't be it. I think of it as sort of the peasant version of cake. But mine have all been moist.
This was the perfect cake for a two person home. Very moist with the kind of thick, spongy texture I love. Went great with chocolate peanut butter frosting : )
The cake turned out really fluffy, just like a cake made from cake mix. My family really likes this one. I would definately make this one again.
My family really likes this cake. We make the cake and add fresh strawberries and some vanilla ice cream. It is our favorite strawberry shortcake.
I tried this recipe because it was the only one which I had all the ingredients in the house. This recipe made 18 yummy little cupcakes. They were a tad dry but frosting fixed that. This is a simple, economical, cheap, and tasty recipe.
I used all purpose flour, dark brown sugar, and butter in place of the cake flour, white sugar and shortening. Then I added a generous grinding of nutmeg, a heaped quarter teaspoon of allspice, the same of ground ginger (I didn't measure them, so I'm guessing) and about a quarter teaspoon of orange oil (you could use about a tablespoon of orange zest). It made a very, very nice little cake for a weeknight dessert. I gave it 4 stars because without the changes, it seems quite bland.
This is really a lovely little cake, great flavor and very versatile, I did add a little more vanilla and cut the sugar a bit as I was using it with sweetened fruit.
not a bad little cake... I whipped this one up for the boyfriend's birthday with no problem. there isn't a strong flavor though, so make sure you pair it with a good frosting.
A nice, PLAIN white cake. Very fluffy, and a good base for a flavorful frosting. I used it for a homestyle jello cake made with gelatin and fresh lilikoi juice. Would also be good with strawberries & whipped cream. A nice size for a family dessert.
This is a small, versatile vanilla cake made with ingredients that are always on hand. Our family is small and we don't really need a big cake so it's perfect for us. I've used for cupcakes and strawberry shortcake, both with great results. While it is very simple, the flavor and texture are distinctly homemade--so much better than a mix, yet just as easy.
Only problem I had was knowing WHEN to add the sugar? Otherwise it was a great recipe.
It's pretty good, not too sweet so that's a plus. But it seemed a little bit dry...
This is a five star. This Dinette cake recipe was in my old Betty Crocker paperback. But here's the wonderful twist. In a 13x9 baking pan put a stick of real butter and set it in the oven to melt while the oven is warming up to 350. Meanwhile mix all the ingredients in a bowl. (I just put everything in a bowl and mix with a whisk.) When the butter is melted add 1 cup of packed brown sugar, spread evenly over the butter. Sprinkle with a good cinnamon and then *Here's the twist* open a large (29 ozs) can of sliced peaches plus 1 small can (15 ozs) in heavy syrup and pour over the butter, brown sugar, cinnamon. Sprinkle with a little extra cinnamon and bake for about 35 minutes until a tooth pick comes out clean. The "peach cobbler" will be moist and syrupy which with a good vanilla ice cream is wonderful.
I absolutely loved it!! I made a cake with it the first time and made pancakes the second time with the batter and it turned out great! My husband is on a strict low salt diet, so I left out the salt and baking powder and used 1 cup of fat free skim milk instead of 2/3 cup of milk the recipe calls for. Of course when you leave out the baking powder you get a very thin cake, so the second time I used it for pancakes. My husband was able to eat pancakes for the first time in over 6 years!
This was an easy, decent little cake that's easy to experiment with. I used oil instead of shortening, and coconut milk instead of regular milk. I also added about 1/3 cup of coconut to the batter and served it with orange-cardamom icing.
This cake was a hit - everyone had seconds. I served it with strawberries and ice cream.
I made this cake a few different times. And it turn out great every time.
On taste alone it was Delicious! But it was very crumbly very hard to eat. For me its not worth trying again...
Wonderful little cake!
Blah. Methinks ya gotta have more than 1 egg to have a decent cake, no matter how small the pan...or kitchen.=) Just too dry. Even with the strawberry sauce I served it with. Disappointing.
I really liked this cake, especially as a base for experimentation. It is a bit crumbly, but still moist and tender, and had a very good flavor as a base with something else. For us it was cherries and whipped cream. I think the only real change I would recommend is to mix the flour/sugar and shortening (or butter) until it resembles cornmeal, before adding the milk. I had to beat the heck out of the thing to get it all smooth! ;)
coarse, crumbly, no flavor. center fell. the edges were overdone. didn't work for me :(
This was not good at all:-( tasted like cardboard and was very dry.
I've been using this recipe as a base for pineapple upside down cake for years. It's not too sweet, perfectly moist and just makes the upside down cake as a whole perfect. love it!
The results produce a very heavy cake, not much flavor and a very strange texture. I do alot of baking. This is just not a good recipe for me.
Cake is just the perfect size and so easy to make. thank you
This is a great little cake!! The use of cake flour makes for a very tender cake. I've found that it takes 35 to 40 minutes to bake (38 min. in my oven, and I've tested my oven for temperature). Based on Betty Crocker's instructions for similar cakes, I dump all ingredients in a bowl and beat at medium speed with a mixer for 2 minutes; beating helps the cake to rise. I let the cake cool in the pan and serve right from the pan. Great with strawberries and whipped cream, or iced with buttercream frosting (lemon flavored is good). For a snack, split slices of cake and spread with strawberry or apricot preserves or jam.
I use this recipe when I want to make Boston Cream Pie, or have short notice dinner guest. Can't go wrong!
Very good recipe, but double the vanilla, at least, to get any flavor. Also, highligh recommend at least a 9 x 9 pan or larger for baking rather than the 8 x 8 as instructed. The batter is on the thick side, and it takes longer to cook in the cake's center.
Will definitely make this again!
My guests raved over this retro 1950's style cake. I did make a few adjustments however as follows: I used baking soda and cream of tartar instead of baking powder, I used baker's sugar, sea salt, butter instead of shortening and I upped the 100% real vanilla extract 2 Tablespoons as well as adding 2 Tablespoons of dried lemon zest and I used 1/2 & 1/2 instead of milk. My cake was perfect topped with the chocolate sour cream frosting I found elsewhere on this site and fresh raspberries to decorate the top. I was the best dessert I have made in ages.
yummy
I used butter. It was good! Smelled great while baking and tasted good too, even before frosting. I also made this as my baby's first birthday "smash cake". It was nice to make the cake from scratch rather than from a box.
I've made this cake a few times and have been using different flavorings. There is a cake/cookie supplies store near me and I went in there around Christmas and bought 5 small bottles of flavoring oils. I bake cookies for friends around the holidays and I wanted something different than vanilla, almond and lemon. You have to be very careful with the oils because they are VERY strong and you don't need use it like extract; just a little goes a long way. I've used the chocolate hazelnut one time and the vanilla butternut Saturday. Yummy...:-)
Made this today as I needed only a simple one layer cake. I used butter because that is what I had. As per another review, cream the butter and sugar AND add the four alternately with the milk, ending with milk.
This is a great starter cake, I have made it for years. The boston cream pie variation is the best. But try filling it with a clear lemon filling and drizzle with a lemon glaze. Great, easy, and your fillings and frostings are endless.
This turned out awful for me. The flavor was lacking.
I have made this several times now. Like some others, I use butter rather than shortening. This is not a refined, delicate, cake, as others have noted, but it's an awesome, simple, super versatile and easy cake. It's also great because it makes a modest amount, perfect for my small family. I love it because I can make it really fast with my pre-school daughter "helping." Today, we took a cup of frozen strawberries, microwaved and pureed them, and added that in. It made 12 little strawberry cupcakes that were very moist. We just sprayed whipped cream on top and added a few sprinkles!
Not my favorite, totally worth the extra effort to make a cake that uses beaten egg whites to help with leavening
