Dinette Cake

If you need a simple one-egg cake easy to make in a small kitchen, this is your recipe!

Recipe by Karen Moran

10
1 - 8x8 inch pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), grease and flour an 8x8 inch pan.

  • Sift flour, sugar, baking powder and salt into a large bowl. Add shortening and milk. Mix until smooth, then add vanilla and egg. Mix well.

  • Pour into an 8x8 inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean.

233 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 37.9g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 19.9mg; sodium 227.9mg. Full Nutrition
