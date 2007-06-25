Dinette Cake

I've made this twice now and it's a good recipe. Fast, easy and tasty. I used raw sugar because that's what I had and along with vanilla, it made the cake taste and look delicious. A nice golden colour. I also used butter instead of shortening. Served it with warm, 'from scratch' lemon pie filling spooned over top and fresh strawberries and blueberries. It was a hit. Edit: Have made it 3 times now. Love it with the raw sugar and butter. This time I made the Seven Minute Pudding from this site, and served the pudding with sliced bananas and this cake, topped with chocolate sauce, parfait-style. Good stuff!! I love this recipe. So easy and versatile. This is a coarse-crumbed cake, like others have mentioned who didn't like it. So if you're looking for a finely textured cake, this wouldn't be it. I think of it as sort of the peasant version of cake. But mine have all been moist.