Lemon Raisin Couscous Cake

Have your cake and eat it! A healthy, low fat yet delicious cake, crisp on the outside and moist in the middle and so easy to make!

By FADEDDREAMS

prep:

20 mins
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line an 8x4 inch loaf pan with aluminum foil. Set aside. Soak the couscous and raisins in the water for about 5 minutes.

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar, lemon curd and lemon juice. Stir into the couscous. Transfer to the prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake for 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the center is firm. Cool, then remove from the pan. Remove the aluminum foil, slice and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 44.2g; fat 1.9g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 27.5mg. Full Nutrition
