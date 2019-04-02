Hearty Turkey Stew with Vegetables

This is a really good recipe as it is, very dependable results. I have a few suggestions after making it numerous times: I use red pepper instead of green (much prettier), I add a pinch of rosemary with the marjoram, and in the summer when small zucchinis are plentiful, I cut two baby ones into large-ish chunks and add at the same time as the pepper. Excellent! The most important adjustment of all, though, is: 2 small or one medium sweet potato, chopped very small. Add when the regular potatoes go in. The sweet potato will break down and become part of the gravy... a rich gravy that clings to the morsels when you eat it with a fork. I get fantastic reviews when I make it this way, plus it ups the nutritional value! (Incidentally, I do not like sweet potatoes by themselves... but in this they just taste like gravy.)