Hearty Turkey Stew with Vegetables
Turkey breast meat and fresh vegetables are cooked up into a hearty stew that may be enjoyed any time of year.
This is a great base recipe. It was a little bland for my taste so I added my favorite seasonings (garlic seasoning, seasoned salt, more pepper, etc.). I used leftover dark meat and added mushrooms. There was not enough liquid to cover everything so I threw in a beer and a little water. The stew turned out fantastic. This is a great way to use up that leftover turkey. Mmmmmmmm.Read More
Needs salt and pepper. Also, 2 onions to small amounts of the other vegetables is too much. After cutting up one onion, I knew I needed more of the other vegetables. I more that doubled all others and added some frozen peas at the very end, since our household doesn't like bell peppers. Good, but nothing to write home about.Read More
This was gold! I used up my leftover Christmas turkey, and I threw in a few more potatoes than called for because I had less bird than I thought. I upped the amount of stock a little for the potatoes to soak up. Also omitted the green pepper which I didn't have. Other than that, did as I was told with great, stick-to-your-ribs results! This is a keeper. Might even cheat and try it with chicken. This turned out exactly as I hoped in my head... I love it when that happens!
One of my favorite all-time recipes. Be sure to use fresh uncooked turkey to get the melt in your mouth texture. We also sub red bell pepper, for green, since we prefer it.
I have made this a few times now and my family loves it! It is also a winner with me because it is so easy to make. I have made it with both turkey and chicken, and have to admit the turkey is a little better. But I love being able to just drop the raw meat into the stew, no other prep. I also may try adding some peas. i have a large family, so I double this a use a few extra potatoes. It is still quick, easy and a healthy dinner to put on the table. I like how it gives you that wonderful feeling of a filling stew on a cold night, but it is also low fat and healthy.
I made this in my crockpot, left it on low all day and mmmm, the smell as I came in the door was amazing. I added chili powder, garlic and basil to mine. Served it with homemade muffins. Delicious dinner for a cold winter evening.
I used my left overs from the Rosemary Roasted Turkey that I made for Thanksgiving. The additional flavor of the rosemary and basil gave this stew an amazing flavor. This is one of the best stews I've had in years.
I made this stew last year for Boxing Day with leftover turkey from the Rosemary Turkey recipe on this site. It was good but, it was a bit bland. This year, I made the Michiganer's Turkey from this site and used left over white and dark meat from it. I also made quite a few substitutions and additions: Veggies - 3 red potatoes, frozen corn, frozen peas and frozen baby carrots. Spices - In addition to the 1/4 tsp. marjoram, I used 1/2 tsp. poultry seasoning, 1 tsp. dried basil, 1 tsp. onion powder (because i didn't have any onions!), 1 tsp fresh parsley, 1 clove of fresh garlic,1 bay leaf and fresh ground pepper to taste. The flavour was excellent and exactly what I had hoped for. This recipe is good made as is but, it's better as a base recipe to add your own personal flavourings to. With additions a 5/5, without additions a 4/5. Serve with fluffy biscuits recipe from this site - the perfect accompaniment!
This is a great tasting, filling stew. I used chicken breast instead of turkey, since I couldn't find turkey breast at the grocery store. I used 4 split, boneless skinless chicken breasts, chopped up. The stew was a little on the bland side, so I added garlic, sage leaves, more marjoram and some crushed red pepper for heat. I also used two tablespoons of olive oil on medium heat instead of butter. I recommend adding in extra carrots, peppers and celery, if you like vegetables. We served this with warm bread and it was a perfect, satisfying and healthy winter dinner.
I liked this, but hubby wasn't too much of a fan. I used leftover turkey breast from the rosemary turkey recipe from this site. Instead of chicken broth, I made turkey broth from the carcass, peppercorn, carrots, celery, fresh thyme, and fresh rosemary.
What a great tasting stew!!!!! It was a little watery so I added cornstarch to thicken it up and I served it over rice! I cut back on the green pepper since I'm not a big fan of peppers, but it did add a nice flavor. I also added fresh mushrooms and used chicken instead of turkey. I served it to 3 teenagers and they loved it!!!! It has a nice flavor and would be great on cold wintry days. Very filling! Thanks for sharing
This was pretty good. My leftover turkey was tough, but that was probably my fault. I think next time I might use fresh rather than left over. But the over all taste was yummy. Like someone else mentioned, I added oregano along with the marjoram and I liked that flavor. Definitely a recipe you can play around with.
This is my all-time favorite soup!! I left the green bell out the first time I made it, simply because I didn't have it on hand. I think it is much better without!
I made this basically according to the recipe, with just a few changes: Added an extra carrot and two extra potatoes Used some minced garlic (about a tbsp), some basil (about 1 tsp) and a sprinkle of crushed red chilies Substituted leftover roast turkey for raw turkey breast (I think the trick to not having it taste dried out is to use thick pieces of white meat, and to also use some dark meat). The stew turned out wonderfully, everyone who tried it said it was the best turkey stew they'd ever had. Even my picky 4 year old daughter and 1 year old son ate it up! I will definitely make this again and again with our leftover turkey.
This was absolutely delicious. I can't believe more people haven't tried this! I used 2 turkey breast cutlets, added a clove of garlic, omitted the onion, and added about a half a pound of mushrooms (sliced). I did have to use about 4 1/2 cups of chicken stock to cover everything. The marjoram gave it the most amazing flavor. Served with warm, crusty french bread for a delicious meal on a cold night. Thank you SO much!
This was an excellent use for left over holiday turkey! This stew hit the spot during our rare very cold weather spurt here in New Orleans. I made it my own by using: 1 onion, 1/2 of a large bell pepper and a teaspoon of chopped garlic. My family loved it. This will be my go to left over meal.
This turned out exactly how I thought it would. Great recipe for leftover turkey. I used leftover Christmas turkey, added 4 T flour, 4 C broth (made from the turkey), only 1 onion, 1/2 tsp of poultry seasoning, 1 tsp. of basil and pepper to taste. I did not use the majoram. Next time I will thicken just slightly more b/c we like a thicker stew. Very delicious! Thanks for sharing....
very good soup i added a table spoon of garlic cuz i like garlic and added one sweet potato and one regular one. I never used marjoram before. was yummy. will do again. i made with cooked turkey which i think the recipe should be made with uncooked because the turkey did not absorb the flavor of this yummy soup.
So good! I used one onion, two celery stalks, leftover baby carrots and one Russet potato. I threw in some fresh tarragon and left out the bell pepper. I finished it with dumplings, following the recipe from Easy Chicken and Dumplings. Thanks for this great recipe!
This was very good. I used split chicken breasts to make stock, then shredded the meat for the stew. I also added some fresh thyme I had on hand, which went well with everything. Left out bell pepper since the hubby dislikes it.
WOW!!! This was some GREAT stew!!! I did omit the peppers, and instead added some green beans. I barely got any leftovers out of it!!
I received a dutch oven for Christmas and this was the recipe I decided to make. The only changes I made was substituting red peppers for the green and oregano for the marjoram. I posted a photo felt it would help others try this great meal. Thanks for the recipe.
Followed exactly, this was awesome! It is one of those recipes that gets better the next day! Also...tastes good with chicken too!
I didn't have all of the ingredients on hand but still was able to throw this together with very little fuss. I had some frozen chicken tenderloins, which I used in place of the turkey, and how I ended up without any chicken broth in the cupboard I don't know but I used water and white wine instead and it tasted delicious.
This stew was okay. My husband loved it, but my daughter and I both thought it was a little bland. The "idea" of this stew is good, but it definitely needs additional seasoning. I will use this recipe again - as a building block.
Loved it. I used chicken instead of turkey. I was expecting a salty flavor similar to other stews that I have made, and this one had more of a sweet flavor - which I LOVED! Tasted even better the second day after the vegetables absorbed the seasoning.
This is SO yummy! The chicken bouillon that I used might be partly to blame (Knorr extra large cubes). I was a little skeptical of the green pepper, but it is was a wise choice. I used the dark meat left over from the Thanksgiving turkey. I am having a terrible day...no week, but this is making me happy right now!
My family loved this! It is very easy. I did add dried parsley to it and doubled up on veggies. I used left over turkey. Can't wait to make it again!
This is a wonderful recipe. Only alterations made were to omit the bell pepper, used leftover Thanksgiving turkey, and I only used one onion as two seemed like a lot. Thought this made a delicious meal.
Awesome 'stick to the ribs' kinda meal! Use corn starch or rice flour for a Gluten-free alternative!!
This turned out even better than I expected. I made a double batch. I used the left over Turkey carcas from Christmas. I simmered it for 2 hours. Let cool and removed the turkey from the bones and used this turkey in the stew and the juices for my stock. I added 1 tps. "Better Than Boullon Turkey Base." I used red potatoes and did not peel them, just cut into cubes. It added a nice color. Yummy!
Excellent . The only thing I would do differently is add the carrots in a little later so that they maintain their flavor. This is an amazing recipe that can easily changed to suit your liking ( thickness, more veggies, seasoning. Also Instead of chicken stock I used water and bunions
This is the perfect meal to serve on a cold winter night. It was so easy to make. I forgot to pick up a green bell pepper so I added a can of corn instead. It turned out great! This is a recipe that I will be making many times (I've already made it twice in 3 weeks!) It's a great tasting hardy stew.
amazing. great use of turkey; something different than just chicken soup. I added a mix of sweet potatoes (white kind), parsnips and regular white potatoes.
This was phenomenal. Saving this recipe for sure.
I made this with no changes other than 3x the amounts and using broth instead of stock. It was the BEST stew/soup I have ever made/eaten!! All of my nine kids ate multiple bowls and my husband and I loved it. Such great flavor and so filling!
This was a great, fast, inexpensive and hearty meal- even better the next day! I too served it over rice- and then added the rice to the leftover stew for another day.
This is a really good recipe as it is, very dependable results. I have a few suggestions after making it numerous times: I use red pepper instead of green (much prettier), I add a pinch of rosemary with the marjoram, and in the summer when small zucchinis are plentiful, I cut two baby ones into large-ish chunks and add at the same time as the pepper. Excellent! The most important adjustment of all, though, is: 2 small or one medium sweet potato, chopped very small. Add when the regular potatoes go in. The sweet potato will break down and become part of the gravy... a rich gravy that clings to the morsels when you eat it with a fork. I get fantastic reviews when I make it this way, plus it ups the nutritional value! (Incidentally, I do not like sweet potatoes by themselves... but in this they just taste like gravy.)
This was very delicious. I did make a few adjustments: no celery, I added peas (this was more in the theme of Thanksgiving anyways,) added 1 Tbs. celery salt, 1 Tbs. fresh thyme, 1 Tbs. salt, increased broth to 4 c. and used 4 potatoes. The flavor was delicious. I served it alongside a batch of buttermilk biscuits. This one is definitely going in the recipe box and will be used with leftover Thanksgiving turkey in the future!
Yummy in my tummy! This is what I did. In large pot, Sautéed carrots, celery, onion, and garlic in butter until soft. Transferred vegetables to another dish. In same pot, put in tablespoon of olive oil and added raw diced turkey (organic) until cooked. Then added 32 oz carton chicken stock and seasoning. Then added the potatoes. Brought soup to a boil and then simmered on low for a few hours. Omitted flour as didn't think it was necessary. Also seasoned the turkey with s&p before adding to pot. Really good!
My grocery store didn't have boneless turkey breast, so bought boneless skinless chicken, and just pretty much doubled everything! The only thing I did do different was to omit the green pepper - I just thought it was an odd ingredient to throw in! I might add that I put much more marjoram in the stew than it called for - 1/4 tsp based on the stew's original proportions sounded way too little - glad I decided to follow my instincts - It was absolutely delicious!!! I will look forward to try this with leftover turkey after Thanksgiving!!
I was looking for a recipe to use up all the veggies I had at home, and I found this. The result was great, very nice and chunky, with thick consistency, exactly what I had in mind. I didn't have any marjoram, so I had to improvise with thyme and basil, but the flavour was bland, so I added some garlic and cheyenne pepper to add more flavour. With those adjustments, this recipe will become our family's staple!
A good hearty stew ... even better after a couple of days!
This stew is good. I used leftover Rosemary Roasted Turkey from thanksgiving. I added an extra cup of chicken stock and used a red bell pepper instead of green. I agree that it is missing something, so I added 1 tsp. poultry seasoning, and that helped. I would recommend even more seasoning - just add what you like!
This was a little bit of awesomeness in a bowl. I made it almost as is with a couple of changes - 1 jalepeño for the bell pepper, turkey stock instead of chicken (post Thanksgiving leftovers) and a mix of leftover turkey for the breasts. Also, I'm a pressure cooker lover, I made it in the pressure cooker and let it cook for 25 minutes on high pressure. Like I said, pure awesomeness.
SUPER!! I did not use flour, and used half broth, half water. Also added mushrooms, garlic salt, oregano and a bit of rosemary per other posts. GREAT TASTE!
Wonderful!! serving size of 7 easy recipe to read and not hard to get items. Have 3 hungry boys and they loved it!! Thank you!!
Best turkey stew I've ever had! Really proud that I could make something that tastes like this!
excellent! Used left-over turkey - even better! will be making it next with the left-over rosemary turkey from this site.
I used chicken because I couldn't find turkey. This was ok. It's pretty bland. If I make it again, a lot of garlic and other herbs would need to be added.
Easy and really good! I had a whole turkey breast that I didn't end up cooking on Thanskgiving, so I put it in the crockpot for 6 hours on high with onion, celery and 1.5 cups of chicken broth. After it was cooked, we shredded it and used the shredded meat to make the stew. I forgot to add the green pepper, but I will try that next time. We also added basil, oregano and parsley. We will definitely make this again.
I'm a vegetarian and was looking for a good hearty root vegetable stew.....perfect!!!! I simply replaced the chicken stock with veggie stock and the turkey with tofu. I've also added turnip!!
Really easy and yummy recipe. We loved it except for the peppers (and we love bell peppers). It just didn't fit with the recipe. Great for leftover turkey. I will make this again!
This is a good basic stew recipe. Instead of rice, I cooked up some barley to stir in to make it winter day hearty.
It's fresh, flavorful and delicious. This stew tastes like something you've been simmering all day, but you can actually make after a full day at work. My family was quite pleased with this!
I took out the marjoram, pepper and celery and substitute the turkey for chicken. Doubled the recipe and added rosemary, garlic, nutmeg and cinnamon. It turned out perfectly! My friend says it took him back to his childhood. Sort of tasted like gravy. Will absolutely make this again.
I scaled this one for 12. I started with 10 cups of water and 10 chicken bouillien cubes dumped the carrots into this to cook. When the carrots was done I peeled and cubed the potatos and dumped a half cup of flour ito the broth and carrots and potatoes. I didnt have any marjoram but used basil and red pepper flakes. Delicious !! Teenage son said it was awesome. Served it up with fresh hot bisquits.
This was a very good recipe for using leftover Thanksgiving turkey. I left out the bell pepper and the marjoram since I didn't have any. I added black pepper, garlic powder, poultry seasoning and sage.
This was a big hit! So simple and very tasty.
very good. I added 1tsp celery salt, more flour for a thicker stew and some peas, corn and green beans the last 10 minutes of cooking. I don't like bell peppers, so I omitted them. This makes a hearty stew perfect for leftover Thanksgiving turkey!
This was fabulous! Hubby and 3 year old devoured this. find it hard to get good turkey recipes but this was a massive hit . Thank you!
tried it with marjoram and then with thyme, it was way better with thyme! ;)
I just made this with my leftover turkey from thanksgiving and it was great!! I cooked rice on the side, then stirred it in when the pot of stew was done, and I think it added a lot to the stew, although I am sure it would have been good without the rice too. While it was cooking my husband said it smelled like it was missing something so I added salt and pepper and that seemed to make it better. It was very filling and we both loved it. Thanks for the great recipe.
Made this today. Hubby likes hearty soups so had to adjust some by adding more tators & turkey plus salt & pepper. I left the bell pepper out. It was bland but good for a change & a nice change from turkey sandwiches. (My neighbor really liked it.) Didn't knock any socks off but everyone ate it. After we ate the first batch I added some cooked frozen peas to it & a little left over giblet gravy & served over mashed potatoes & with garlic toast to change up the leftovers & man oh man was that good!
This was a very nice stew. The bell pepper adds a very nice flavor. My toddlers gobbled it up.
This dish was quick and easy, but I found it a bit bland. i added garlic, and used thyme as my herb. I will be making it again, and trying to add other flavours.
I make a huge turkey just so I can make this after thanksgiving! I also like to use of my left over gravy on this recipe by adding it to the cold broth before heating. Adds some good flavor.
This soup was really good. I used left over turkey from Thanksgiving. I added some vegetables that I had on hand, broccoli & cabbage. Also 1 tbsp. poultry seasoning, garlic, salt, pepper & 1 tsp. basil. Quick and easy, all you need is cornbread or spicy crackers.
I made this stew with leftover dark turkey meat and it was great. I forgot to add the green pepper and added some pepper. I will be making this stew again!
My family loved this recipe! Very easy to make and delicious!
Added peas and carrots and didn't use green peppers. Doubled recipe. Used leftover turkey.
I have used this recipe countless times and it works out every time! I have tried it with chicken and it doesn't have the same flavour so since then, I've only used turkey. I've used both leftover turkey and fresh turkey breast and again, both work. I leave out the green pepper as I find it's flavour overpowers the others. It's so quick and easy to make - great as an evening meal and leftover! Thank you!
Me and my family really enjoyed this recipe. I added 1/4 tsp ground thyme, 1/4 tsp sage, and 1/2 tsp basil to the recipe as well. We put the stew over rice or stuffing.
I used chicken bouillon instead of chicken stock 2 cubes/cup of water and I used oregano instead of marjoram. I also added some sausage to the stew and it was a hit for dinner! Definitely adding to my recipe box!
This is a healthy and wonderfully tasty soup.
I've made this gem of a recipe a handful of times since discovering it and I must confess....I've always made this with chicken! No matter, as it's a fabulous recipe, which holds up well to changes. I generally add another cup or two of chicken stock (my favorite is the Better Than Boullion) and omit the marjoram (never have any on hand), but I do add a few shakes of dried parsley to the pot. My family likes garlic, so I generally add either fresh, minced garlic or garlic powder to taste. I leave out the bell pepper as well....I love them, but somehow it doesn't seem like it fits in this recipe. However, per another reviewer's suggestion, perhaps I'll try the red pepper the next time. Also, I throw my cubed chicken in raw and only simmer 15-20 minutes, tops. 30 minutes would turn the chicken to rubber and the potatoes to mush! I really love the simplicity of this recipe. It's my "go-to" when someone in my family is sick....quite the comfort food. I promise I'll try the turkey eventually - it's just so good with the chicken! Thanks for this delicious and healthy submission.
This is delicious!! I doubled the recipe to feed my family, and I used leftover Thanksgiving turkey. I used basil instead of marjoram because I didn't have any, and green beans instead of peppers. I also let this simmer several hours. It was excellent and my whole family loved it...a nice change from regular old turkey soup. Also, I can't have gluten so I used rice flour and it worked great. I'll be making this again for sure!
This recipe needed a lot of help flavor wise. I ended up adding a lot of different spices like garlic salt, thyme, rosemary, etc. Also added two chicken bouillon cubes and finally got the flavor I was looking for. We aren't really pepper eaters so maybe that makes all the difference? Not really sure, I guess just added spices to your liking!
I'm new to cooking, so when looking for a Turkey Stew recipie for my Xmas turkey leftovers, I was really worried about finding things that were too complicated. This recipie was just the opposite, it was so simple and came out brilliantly! I didn't use the pepper and I also added pearl barley, but it was so delicious, my partner couldn't believe I cooked it. Will definitely use this again!
Nice alternative to the usual beef stew. Perfect for this time of year. Would be a great way to use up leftover turkey. I followed the recipe, but added a little corn and cooked this in my slow cooker on low for about hours. This was a tasty, healthy, hearty dinner.
This is a family fave... I do add more veggies (corn and green beans as I have an abundance) and use raw wild turkey breast. I also use chicken broth and more than required as it does thicken up the next day. Also skip the green pepper and add more season, garlic and rosemary. It’s fantastic! Make this multiple times a year
Great use for leftover turkey. I substituted a turnip for one of the potatoes and added an extra carrot and celery stalk.
As it is written I give 3 stars- but only because it needed more flavor. I added salt, pepper, garlic powder, sage and Rosemary and it came out pretty good.
Use turkey stock, it makes a huge difference....save the chicken stock for chicken soup.!
Excellent stew. Had several kudos from guests. Made 10 serving batch and added a bit more turkey than recipe, as well as addition cup of broth.
Delicious! Super easy to make with inexpensive ingredients! Loved it
It was so good I had a second helping. I am definitely going to be making this again.
Very good and easy. I used leftover turkey from Christmas and doubled the liquid (and the flour). Needed salt and pepper. Will make it again.
My family loved this recipe! I would definitely make it again. I left out the bell pepper because I did not have one, but next time I may add it in. I made cornbread muffins to go with it and it was the perfect dinner.
Yum!! Great way to use Thanksgiving leftovers! I changed it up a bit---added extra potatoes and broth, Provencal salt, cracked pepper. Threw in some sprigs of rosemary, sage and basil. I also put in the remaining wild rice stuffing and a little leftover gravy. I was using leftover turkey, so I put it in the last ten minutes, just enough to heat it through. DELISH!!!!!! Thanks for posting!
Quick and easy. I forgot to get a pepper at the store so I finished it off with a couple of tablespoons of Dijon mustard. It was great!
This is delish! Added some onion. Love that turkey cooks right in broth without pre-cooking. Added mushrooms and mix of carrots. A good “kitchen sink” recipe with whatever you got in the fridge - go for it!
This receipe was delish. I added a red pepper instead of green because we like red pepper.
Very nice. Bf and I both really like it. I had to make a few subs, bc I just didn't have the ingredients and I didn't want to go back to the store. I eliminated the carrots entirely, subbed oregano and some thyme for the marjoram, and green beans for the pepper. We had leftover dark meat turkey, so I used that instead of turkey legs. I didn't peel the potatoes--one of my habits, due to pure laziness and interest in keeping the soup just a little bit more nutritious. I did add some salt and pepper--just seemed to need a bit more seasoning to me. Very nice meal for a cold winter's day. Thanks for the recipe!
Little bland, may have tweaked it a bit but overall good!
I had leftover turkey after Christmas, so used that instead. After cooking all veggies until tender, I added a can of diced tomatoes with green chilies and made it perfect.
This was just okay. I was looking for a recipe for a turkey breast...so I tried it. But it didn't have a lot of flavor. I ended up doubling the vegetables and adding minced garlic, oregano, parsley, basil, salt, pepper, and a bay leaf. It wasn't anything special.
This is a great recipe. My kids loved it. I excluded the green peppers.
Was a great recipe for left over holiday turkey!!!I just doubled some ingredients, and we had a great meal!!
