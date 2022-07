Hearty Turkey Stew with Vegetables

I've made this gem of a recipe a handful of times since discovering it and I must confess....I've always made this with chicken! No matter, as it's a fabulous recipe, which holds up well to changes. I generally add another cup or two of chicken stock (my favorite is the Better Than Boullion) and omit the marjoram (never have any on hand), but I do add a few shakes of dried parsley to the pot. My family likes garlic, so I generally add either fresh, minced garlic or garlic powder to taste. I leave out the bell pepper as well....I love them, but somehow it doesn't seem like it fits in this recipe. However, per another reviewer's suggestion, perhaps I'll try the red pepper the next time. Also, I throw my cubed chicken in raw and only simmer 15-20 minutes, tops. 30 minutes would turn the chicken to rubber and the potatoes to mush! I really love the simplicity of this recipe. It's my "go-to" when someone in my family is sick....quite the comfort food. I promise I'll try the turkey eventually - it's just so good with the chicken! Thanks for this delicious and healthy submission.