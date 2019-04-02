Hearty Turkey Stew with Vegetables

Turkey breast meat and fresh vegetables are cooked up into a hearty stew that may be enjoyed any time of year.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Melt the butter in a pot over medium heat. Place onions in the pot and cook until tender. Stir in celery and carrots, and cook until tender. Stir in the potatoes and flour. Pour in the chicken stock, and season soup with marjoram. Place turkey in the pot, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer 30 minutes.

  • Mix the green bell pepper into the soup, and continue cooking 10 minutes, until pepper is tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
496 calories; protein 59.9g; carbohydrates 33.6g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 178.9mg; sodium 705.6mg. Full Nutrition
