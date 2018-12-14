Garlic Chicken with Orzo Noodles

ORZO...the new rice...who'd a thunk it. I DID not know. I always thought..."What's the point". If you want pasta...USE PASTA. Then I realized I'd rather use rice shaped pasta...THAN RICE. Also, I try to use Whole Wheat products when available...as it is with ORZO. Though I still haven't figured out Whole Wheat Gnocchi. I'd be buying WW potatoes if I could find them. Alas, that's another time and place. As far as the rest...add mushrooms, broccoli and WAAAAY more garlic if you want to ooze any garlic out of your pores. Plus, how can you call something a garlic dish to feed 4 without adding a lot more than 2 cloves? The better Parmesan you use...the better it tastes. I like to add more spinach also...since spinach reduces so much. Arugula would probably add a peppery nature to the leafy greens if one wanted to try that, or add both. Another time I cooked it I did the broth/stock instead of water to cook the Orzo. Also added diced garlic to the brothsock. Added a flavorful element. Lots of Parm/Regg also.