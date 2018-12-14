Garlic Chicken with Orzo Noodles

This is a simple recipe with a spicy kick for garlic lovers. It is my combination of a much loved linguine and clam sauce dish and a recent introduction to orzo pasta. I have several variations for this recipe. Add more red pepper for extra spice. Substitute the chicken for clams or shrimp. Substitute the spinach leaves for diced tomatoes. I've also added spices such as basil, rosemary and oregano bringing a distinct Italian flavor to the dish.
I am only giving this 4 stars because I had to modify it just a little bit. I brought a small pot of chicken broth to a boil and cooked the orzo in that. I had planned to drain off any extra broth, but it ended up soaking all in and making the orzo really nice and creamy. I sauteed the garlic and red pepper in olive oil then added the pieces of chicken. When the chicken was finished I added the orzo to it and stirred letting it sit on low heat for about 10 minutes. The result was YUMMY! My husband really liked it and has asked for it again. Thanks for sharing!
I love this recipe because it's fast and delicious. We love strong flavors and the red pepper makes it great. I add at least 1 clove more of garlic, plenty of salt and spice, according to my taste that day. You can slant this recipe either Greek or Italian, to your tastes. If going Greek, add 1 tsp. oregano, chopped Greek olives and crumbled feta,(before serving), if desired. To swing it Italian, add basil instead of oregano and serve with shredded parmesan. I've made this several times, sometimes subbing diced Italian-style tomatoes when I don't have the spinach. Either way, spinach or tomatoes, you can't go wrong with this easy delicious recipe!
The recipe here was overall a great base. I took the suggestion of cooking the orzo in chicken broth and added oregano for my spice. I diced the garlic in order for the flavor to come out more (along with adding a few extra gloves in order to prevent any blandness). I went with tomatoes instead of spinach, and found it was quite the hit. I served this with peas and corn which provided enough extra "color." It was a HUGE hit with my family; however, my one caution would be to NOT overcook the orzo. I did that a bit and although it was still delicious, that would have made a difference.
I loved this and will be making it again. I added cayenne as well as onion , yellow pepper and a whole head of garlic. I first browned the orzo in oil then added the rest . I also browned the chicken first and set aside then added at the end . Used chick broth as well.
I picked 4 stars, but wpuld have been closer to 3.5. It is not bland, but a littel one dimensional. I added pepper. I would add more lemon and a bit of lemon zest next time. I agree that it was a bit oily. I would do 1.5 tbs next time.
This was awesome! Boiled orzo in 2.5 cups chicken broth, was perfect, didn't need to be drained. Oil, garlic & red pepper, I didn't measure, just used what was to our taste. Tossed in cheese when I added orzo, parsley & spinach. Cooked until spinach was wilted & topped with more cheese. Loved it. Was super simple for a week night, chopped chicken & garlic while waiting for chicken broth to boil. Tore spinach, chopped parsley, grated cheese while chicken was cooking. Tossed it all together, let it cook a couple minutes and dinner was served. I didn't time it, but I'm sure dinner was on the table in less than 30 minutes. Like someone said a little feta, olive and a squeeze of lemon could make this Greek.
this, was very good but i only gave it four stars because i think it would have been sort of blah without the additions that i made.the amount of chicken is sort of vague, so i used an 11-oz. breast. i added a red and an orange bell pepper, cubed, some thickly sliced mushrooms, and doubled the spinach. following the advice of another reviewer, i cooked the orzo in broth until it was creamy, and i covered the pot after adding the spinach to help wilt all the extra spinach. it was very colorful, with lots of complimentary tastes and textures.
This is easily moved up to five stars with a few simple changes. First, yes, yes yes, cook the orzo in chicken broth for much better flavor. Also, I only use 1 tablespoon oil for sauteing the garlic and chicken and I add a sliced onion while I'm at it. I love the spinach in this dish, but it would work just as well with some pre-steamed broccoli, peas or diced tomatoes. This is just such a yummy dish that begs for you to be creative and make it a little different each time!
This is a great combination of flavors and textures, and healthy! The orzo pasta makes this VERY kid friendly. I usually toast the pasta for a few minutes in a dry skillet prior to cooking in boiling water, adds a little nutty flavor.
i replaced the orzo noodles bow tie ones only because my local store didn't have them, but it turned out great! A little spicy for my husband. But we both loved the taste. Awesome dish. Will be making it again :D
This recipe was great, I didn't see the suggestion about boiling it in chicken broth until after my orzo was in the water. I added some chicken boulion into the boiling water in the last 4 minutes of cooking and it tasted great. I will definitely keep this in my "need a meal quick" recipe book.
I gave it four stars instead of five because I altered the recipe a little since a lot of people said it was bland. For the orzo, I first browned it in 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Then I added two cups of chicken broth and let it simmer (covered) for 15 minutes. For the rest, I doubled the garlic and parsley and followed the cooking instructions as in the recipe. I also added 1/2 cup of grated parmesan and 1/2 lb of sauteed mushrooms the same time I added the spinach. Turned out very very good. I'm keeping this one around.
My husband and I don't share tastes too often, but we both liked this recipe. I got my pasta and cheese, and he got his chicken with a kick, thanks to the red pepper. I followed the recipe with the few exceptions: the orzo was cooked in chicken broth, used basil instead of parsley, and added mushrooms, yellow squash, and zucchini the last couple minutes of cooking the chicken. Easy and delicious way to eat your veggies. Thanks for the recipe!
My husband and I love veggies and frequently add in some sliced carrots, broccoli, and whatever else we happen to have on hand. I like to add a splash of dry white wine after the garlic and red pepper have been browned. It's a great side dish if you leave out the chicken or it can be a nice and light summer meal with grilled chicken or fried fish
I really enjoyed this. I did make a few changes, such as cooking the orzo in chicken broth. I also grilled my chicken breast before cutting it into chunks and adding it in. I upped the garlic to 4 cloves, just because I love garlic! I also substituted petite fresh green beans for the spinach, as I don't like cooked spinach. This was a simple, quick meal that I'll make again.
FANTASTIC! It is a special moment when you come across a recipe that really just straight up knocks your socks off and by golly, I had one of those moments tonight! As suggested by the original poster, I tossed in some dice tomatoes along with the rest of the ingredients and found an instant hit. Thanks for sharing!
ORZO...the new rice...who'd a thunk it. I DID not know. I always thought..."What's the point". If you want pasta...USE PASTA. Then I realized I'd rather use rice shaped pasta...THAN RICE. Also, I try to use Whole Wheat products when available...as it is with ORZO. Though I still haven't figured out Whole Wheat Gnocchi. I'd be buying WW potatoes if I could find them. Alas, that's another time and place. As far as the rest...add mushrooms, broccoli and WAAAAY more garlic if you want to ooze any garlic out of your pores. Plus, how can you call something a garlic dish to feed 4 without adding a lot more than 2 cloves? The better Parmesan you use...the better it tastes. I like to add more spinach also...since spinach reduces so much. Arugula would probably add a peppery nature to the leafy greens if one wanted to try that, or add both. Another time I cooked it I did the broth/stock instead of water to cook the Orzo. Also added diced garlic to the brothsock. Added a flavorful element. Lots of Parm/Regg also.
Easy to prepare and with a green salad, a complete meal. My husband said it is ok but rather bland. I get that. We are garlic lovers so I used 5 cloves of garlic, slicing them into thick slices. The taste was not overbearing at all. The recipe didn't say to do anything with the garlic, but when garlic is sliced it provides more flavor. Next time I make this and there will be a next time, I will use about 10 cloves of garlic as it really gives it a little kick to bite into a browned tender slice of garlic. I didn't have spinach, so I used frozen peas at the last. Next time I will be prepared with spinach, which I think may kick up the flavor and reduce the blandness. Also, the increased garlic will give it a distinctive taste. The 1/4 tsp of crushed red pepper is just right.
This was a great starting point.. I made the recipe.. But, didn't add two cloves of garlic because i made a sauce creamy sauce.. Melt 1tsp of butter add 2 tsp of crushed garlic and then 1/4 cream the 1/2 of parm cheese.. mixed it all together and added chicken and orzo.. I also topped with broccoli.. It was AMAZING!!!!.
This is a wonderful dish. I'm a novice at cooking, but it's surprisingly easy to make. I'm just not into washing the dishes after wards. =) I like to change it up a little by adding rosemarie and topping it off with good helping of sundried tomatoes, instead of parsley and cheese. I love this dish. Thank you.
This recipe was very good, I was impressed. I did double the red pepper and it gave it a nice bite. I also followed other reviewers suggestions and added some lemon juice over the top which turned out nice too.
I cooked the orzo in chicken broth as suggested by others. I imagine this dish would be pretty bland without it, but be careful: it does increase the saltiness of the dish. With the broth and olives added, it definitely turned out on the salty side. I used oregano instead of parsley and omitted the spinach. Next time, I will try it with tomatoes, as suggested, and use less oregano (I used 1/2 tsp per serving).
The orzo makes this recipe ( I added more like 1 1/4 cup) and you need to use fresh parsley, as opposed to dry, since this recipe doesn't have many spices. I added some pepper to taste, but overall, it's a great recipe as is! I think it would also be delicious with salmon in place of the chicken.
absolutely fabulous! no orzo at my store though :( so i used bowtie pasta, worked fine. loved the spinach, adds some color and fiber, good stuff. tried it with shrimp and it came out funny, the shrimp had a weird fishy smell and really didn't absorb the flavors well.........hmmmm
This was very good but could be five stars I think. Next time will add some diced tomato and sautee the orzo with garlic before cooking in chicken broth. I also might sautee the chicken in some white wine and garlic as well. Liked the heat of the red pepper flakes. Also, will use more spinach next time. Very good for a quick meal that left us a lunch for the next day!
I really enjoyed this recipe, but I did make a few modifications. I sauteed a red bell pepper for a few minutes before adding the garlic and red pepper. I also used cilantro instead of parsley which I think adds great flavor to the dish. Also used steamed broccoli instead of the spinach. This was very tasty. I will definitely make this again! Thank you.
Super easy & super tasty. Great for when you are short on time. I followed others advice & cooked the orzo in chicken broth. I also seasoned the chicken with poultry seasoning, salt & pepper before I added it to the pan. Doubled the garlic & the spinach and added mushrooms as well. the boyfriend cleaned his plate & went back for seconds.
I thought this was just OK, but my kids LOVED it. I used tomatoes instead of spinach, and added italian seasoning. Instead of crushed red pepper, I sauteed some Anaheim chilis I needed to use up with the garlic. I loved how quick it was.
Orzo was a nice change to regular pasta or rice. Added a splash of sherry cooking wine, and a can of low sodium chicken broth half way through cooking chicken for more flavor and to keep the chicken moist. Turned out very nice! Comforting, but still pretty healthy winter meal. Thanks!
I followed the tips that others posted of using chicken broth instead of water and made a soup out of it. I added some chopped onions to the skillet with the garlic. I did not add the spinach to the skillet to cook it. Rather, I added the spinach and the contents of the skillet to the pot of orzo and broth and just heated it over medium heat till it reached serving temperature. It was excellent!
I have to give this five stars just for being so fast and easy! It was less than 1/2 hour, start to finish. I did cook the orzo in water with chicken bouillon, just for added flavor, and took the suggestion of the submitter to sub diced tomatoes for the spinach. This is a very versatile recipe, you could make all kinds of changes to the seasonings to suit your own tastes!
When looking for quick dinner recipes I came across this one. I made it for my boyfriend one night and not only was it super quick to make it was a big hit. I threw some mushrooms in one night and it was a great addition.
Decent recipe, but definitely needed some changes. The first time I made it, it was quite bland. This time, I used arugula instead of spinach and cooked the orzo in low sodium chicken broth. It turned out MUCH more flavourful that way, and just as healthy.
I didn't have any parsely so I did as another reviewer suggested and instead added rosemary and lemon juice and I cooked the orzo in chicken broth. The pasta came out delicious and I could not get enough of it. I underestimated how much spinach to put in and continued to add it to leftovers. The chicken, however, came out bland and rubbery. It didn't take on the flavors at all. Next time I'll add more vegetables and skip the chicken.
I liked this because it is relatively healthy, cheap and easy to prepare, and called for simple ingredients. I read the reviews about it being bland so I made the following additions: I seasoned the chicken with italian seasoning, black pepper and garlic salt and let it sit a little prior to cooking, I added some white wine to the chicken and let it simmer before adding the orzo, and I added chopped roma tomatoes just before serving. When I make this again, I will cook the chicken in olive oil AND butter and season with cajun seasoning. I think that will liven it up a little more. But overall, this is a keeper and will be a regular at my house.
This is the ultimate tasty, healthy recipe. I use whole grain ozro that tastes exactly like regular orzo. I add mushrooms and shallots and adjust the red pepper to my taste (just a little more spicey). It's the perfect meal!
I added a little bit of chopped red bell pepper and green onions, think it could of used a touch of chicken broth to make it a little more moist and not so dry...other wise liked it a lot :) {also used frozen sugar peas instead of spinach}
Made this recipe yesterday for dinner and it was fantastic!! I cooked the orzo in chicken broth as others stated and didn't drain it...gave it a nice base for a sauce. I quadrupled the garlic (which I usually always do) and added mushrooms, a tomato, kale, red pepper and threw on some scallions at the end. I cooked the chicken first and took it off the pan and sauteed the veggies and since I didn't have any red pepper flakes I added cayenne to the veggies. Threw the ck in, then the orzo and voila! an awesome dinner!! Thanks for the recipe, can't wait to make it again!!
I thought this really lacked flavor. I feel like I threw in everything but the kitchen sink to make this taste better, but it just didn't work. I did use tomatoes instead of the spinach and that added a little bit more to the flavor. I probably wouldn't make this again, sorry!
This was quite good! I didn't cut up the chicken, and I forgot to get the spinach at the store (I will def add next time). The red pepper adds a bit of zing which is good. I added tomatoes as previously suggested as well as italian herbs and mushrooms which was gave a good flavor. Had for lunch the next day and reheated wonderfully. My non-adventurous (orzo is new for him) boyfriend loved it!!
I enjoyed this recipe last night and it was very good, I had never had orzo before and found it to be light and yummy. As suggested I cooked in in chicken broth. The whole thing was yummy. The one thing I did differntly is I browned my chicken half way so it would have color took it out of the skillet then added my garlic/onions then threw the chicken back in with the orzo. Yummo! Try it you will like it.
The recipe is good as is considering it is low calorie, but a bit bland. To add more flavor, I added sundried tomatoes. If you've never had sundried tomatoes, try them in this recipe. They are delicious and made this recipe 5 stars instead of 4!
im not impressed with this recipe at all. I think it needs alot of altering. i am very particular on texture of food, and i did not enjoy how oily it was in mix with the pasta. I have never cooked with orzo before, so it didnt come out as al dente as i wanted it. But personally i think i am going to use rice. The chicken is REALLY good... i am just not a fan of the orzo and oil. It might be better if it is over rice, because the rice will soak up alot of the oil, vs the orzo kinda made it seem worse... i probably wont use THIS paricular recipe again, but might use some of the steps and build it into something else.
