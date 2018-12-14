Garlic Chicken with Orzo Noodles

This is a simple recipe with a spicy kick for garlic lovers. It is my combination of a much loved linguine and clam sauce dish and a recent introduction to orzo pasta. I have several variations for this recipe. Add more red pepper for extra spice. Substitute the chicken for clams or shrimp. Substitute the spinach leaves for diced tomatoes. I've also added spices such as basil, rosemary and oregano bringing a distinct Italian flavor to the dish.

By VBRAUER671

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add orzo pasta, cook for 8 to 10 minutes, until al dente, and drain.

  • Heat the oil in a skillet over medium-high heat, and cook the garlic and red pepper 1 minute, until garlic is golden brown. Stir in chicken, season with salt, and cook 2 to 5 minutes, until lightly browned and juices run clear. Reduce heat to medium, and mix in the parsley and cooked orzo. Place spinach in the skillet. Continue cooking 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until spinach is wilted. Serve topped with Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
351 calories; protein 22.3g; carbohydrates 40.4g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 38.1mg; sodium 164.1mg. Full Nutrition
