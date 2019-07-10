Spicy Yogurt Dressing
Delicious, creamy dressing with just a bit of spice.
I like cumin. I like yogurt. I liked this. I used it on broccoli slaw. It was pretty good. I gave it 4 stars because if you don't like cumin or yogurt, you will not like it.
Sorry, I just did not like this. It did not have much flavor, mainly just tasted like yogurt and cilantro, even though I kept adding more of the sweet chili sauce. Not a bit hit.
It does have just a bit of spice, as advertised. I used it on a broccoli-carrot slaw, and it was good, but really thick (I used greek yogurt). It is a good baseline, and there's plenty of room to spice it up more.
I enjoyed this recipe. I made it with fat free plain greek yogurt. I think this makes a very refreshing dipping sauce also. To make this a "spicy" dressing, you can add a 1/4 teaspoon to 1/2 teaspooon sriracha sauce.
Not bad.
I used plain greek yogurt and followed the recipe exactly. The result was cumin flavored yogurt and definatly not spicy. I ended up adding an extra tablespoon chili sauce and a tablespoon on mayo and tossed it was zucchini slaw. Not something I'll be making again
Nice for lunch, especially if you want something creamy but still want to be healthy. This would also be good as a dip for a veggie plate. Thanks for sharing!
I was looking for a salad dressing that would go with the spicy tarragon yogurt chicken (from this site) which I grilled to go on a green salad. My attempts to create one on my own, failed. This was way too thick to be considered salad dressing, so in an attempt to thin it out, I added an additional tablespoon of harissa sauce which I used as the chili sauce and was a main ingredient in the chicken marinade. I also added an additional teaspoon of lemon juice, a tablespoon of olive oil and one drop of stevia, and puréed it in the blender, but it still wasn’t quite what I was looking for.
Good combo of ingredients and easy to make. I had to add 2 TBSP milk to thin it out. Used it as the salad dressing with an Indian meal.
I liked it and it makes my lunch much nicer. I love my yogurt and love cilantro. I didn't taste too much of anything else; however. I chose it mostly to make my new rice bowls that I have been creating for lunch so it works well for me.
I made this because I was doing tandoori chicken on the grill. I was just going to do some rice and cucumber slices, but when it came down to it I felt like a proper salad. I put in what I had in the fridge: endive, green onion, and cucumber. Used this salad dressing on it, and man, was is delicious! I didn't have fresh cilantro but used tubed. I wouldn't change a thing. (It wasn't very spicy, but I'm okay with that, especially on a salad.)
