Spicy Yogurt Dressing

3.7
17 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 8
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Delicious, creamy dressing with just a bit of spice.

Recipe by MEATEATER

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
total:
2 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions

  • In a small serving bowl, stir together the cilantro, lemon juice, cumin, yogurt and chili sauce. Chill for at least one hour, or until needed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
47 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 1.1g; cholesterol 3.7mg; sodium 74.7mg. Full Nutrition
