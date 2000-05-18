Barm Brack

Delicious Irish fruit cake. Serve thickly sliced with butter.

By Ruth

Ingredients

Directions

  • Put the tea, sugar, raisins and peel into a bowl, cover and leave to soak overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour an 8 inch round pan.

  • Sift the flour into the fruit mixture, add the egg and beat well.

  • Pour into the cake pan and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour and 45 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into center of cake comes out clean. Leave in the pan for 5 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
220 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 52.6g; fat 0.8g; cholesterol 18.6mg; sodium 232.5mg. Full Nutrition
