Barm Brack
Delicious Irish fruit cake. Serve thickly sliced with butter.
I really enjoy this in the mornings. Instead of the citron though, I use a mix of black and gold raisins.Read More
I added orange peel & dried fruit in place of the citron.Read More
Reviewer Helen said this recipe made her homesick - I tend to agree!. Have always loved this bread (and there are many variations). Great thinly sliced with butter or cream cheese. I notice that a lot of reviewers complain that baking times are not correct - I never totally trust baking times as given because oven differ. Saves a lot of heartache and disappointment.
Yum yum yum yum yum yum! Made me feel really homesick, and went straight online and bought a couple of plane tickets to Ireland. That's the effect it had on me, so you can guess I liked it.
I made this recipe for our group gathering tonight and everyone loved it. It disappeared quickly. I realized when I went to make the recipe today that I had forgotten to soak the raisins overnight. I put some of the tea, the brown sugar and the raisins in a sauce pan and brought it to a boil and let it cook a few minutes and set it aside for a couple of hours. The raisins were pretty well plumped up and it worked fine. As for the runniness of the batter, I measured the flour, then sifted it, measured again and found I had a lot of flour left over if I were to go by the sifted measure and the batter did seem too runny, so I put the rest of the flour in. My guess is that you measure before sifting in this recipe. At least it worked well. Also, my eggs seemed small so I added one extra egg to the doubled recipe. I didn't have and couldn't find citron this time of year so I added about half the amount in orange and grapefruit zest and it gave a nice flavor. I cooked the zest in with the raisins and sugar so they got soaked for a while. I'll make it again and got requests for the recipe.
Yum! I originally tried this on holiday in Wales this past "summer" and it was delicious. It was recommended to me to try it spread with butter, the way the Welsh have it, and I loved it. This recipe is the exact of what I had in that little cafe in Wales and tastes fantastic. A definite must on my table this winter
This is very good. I made it for dessert on St. Pat's Day, and everyone liked it very much. I'm giving it four stars instead of five because the baking time was so far off for me. I read another reviewer who made the same complaint, so I watched the oven very closely. The temp stayed exactly at 350, and my cake (baked in a loaf pan) was done in 45-50 minutes. This cake is quite sweet, even though I cut the brown sugar down to 3/4 C, lightly packed. (If you reduce the sugar as I did, be sure to cut down on the tea--maybe from 1 3/4 C to 1 1/2, so that the batter won't be runny and the fruit won't settle at the bottom.) By the way, I used regular (brown) Sunmaid raisins and substituted glace fruit for the citron. (I'm sure that citron would have been very good because lemon goes so well with tea, but I didn't have any.) Also, I didn't have self-rising flour, so I made my own. For this recipe, just add 1 7/8 T baking powder and 5/8 t salt to the flour before sifting. One last thing: I always wonder what a recipe is going to taste like; and since I'd never heard of barm brack, I was especially concerned about this one. I'd call it a kind of cross between zucchini bread and fruit cake--remember that I used glace fruit, not citron--with a slight tea flavor (though no one but me seemed to taste the tea), and it's moist and dense in texture. Anyway, this was really easy, tasty, and a little bit different from other desserts.
Tried this recipie twice & each time it has been a disaster 475ml of tea is too much & I do not believe that there is enough flour as this mix does not make a dough. The brack ends up burnt on the outside & raw in the middle terrible
I am sorry, but I thought this recipe was horrid.
Not horrid, but.... Mine was done baking after an hour, and hour-forty-five would have definitely been too much. All of the fruit settled to the bottom, even though I mixed it all up and poured it and put it right in the oven. The batter was very runny, and I suspect not thick enough to support the fruit. The overall taste was fine. I used Constant Comment tea from Bigelow. It is an orange spice tea. I think next time perhaps more flour.
Rather than raisins and citron, which my family dislike, I use currants, dried apricots and dried cranberries. It's also good paired with a strong cheese, such as extra old cheddar.
very nice and easy
I have to agree with some of the other reviews when I say that an hour and 45 minutes would have been way too long to cook this. I took mine out a little after an hour and the sides were already a bit too chewy. That said, otherwise this is a great recipe and one I will definitely make again! I didn't have any citron so instead I put in some dried currants and a little lemon extract and it still turned out fine. :)
The smell and taste are 5 stars. The consistency leaves something to be desired. I followed the recipe exactly up to the pan. I didn't have an 8-inch round and placed it in a 9x5 glass loaf pan. I left it in the oven 1hour45min, checking it every 15 min. after the 45 minute mark. The pan size is probably the key as the dough is very wet and the raisin/lemons sink to the bottom. My end result was disastrous - very dark/bitter almost burnt outside and still too moist on the inside. I would make it again but I have to figure out where I went wrong. PS. I used the candied lemon recipe from this site - excellent and really added a wonderful flavor to this loaf
My bread looks very different from those in the main picture! Mine is more flat, more wet, the raisin settled in the bottom.....but the taste is wonderful! Like other reviewers I think batter was to liquid so next time I will add more flour or reduce the tea! However, cake is tasty and yummy and it's more like a pudding than a bread. I'll try again!
Tasty and easy to make.
Hard to find citron, was able to double up on the raisins. Was quickly devoured and everyone loved it. I will make this again as soon as I find some citron to try it with. Will add to my regular routine in making delicious breads!!! :)
I haven't tried this yet, but I just wanted to say, the first time I saw this recipe and the photo with it, I was instantly reminded of the song "Miss Fogarty's Christmas Cake"
WOW! This was great! I made it fist thing this morning because I'm planning a traditional Celtic Halloween menu this evening. I couldn't wait and had to have a little slice while it was still warm. LOL!
