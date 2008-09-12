Sea Foam Frosting
Gooey meringue frosting that is great on spice cakes.
OK, having made similar recipes and LOVING that yummy sea foam goodness, I wanted to respond to those reviewers who said that they couldn't get peaks to form. VERY IMPORTANT: there can be NO fatty residue on any of your equipment, and not even a SPECK of yolk in your egg whites, or peaks won't form. The whites just won't fluff up is there is any fat whatsoever! And it's surprising how little fat it takes to ruin your meringue. So...be careful, wash your utensils (even if they're already clean) before you make this. You'll love it!
This was almost a complete disaster. It did not whip up or form peaks one bit. Eventually on the second try I added some confectioner's sugar and a handful of flour, whipped it again, and used it as a glaze for spice cookies. It worked really well for that purpose, so I'll give it two stars.
I liked this, however I used it for a different purpose than to frost a cake. I used it to top the strawberries in a strawberry shortcake. I thought it worked out very well on this type of dessert. Thnx
Frosting came out fine, "gooey" as expected. The taste is very mild, about what you'd expect from sugar and egg whites, with a little vanilla.
Wonderful!
I love this frosting! My sister’s favorite birthday cake is banana cake with pineapple filling and sea foam frosting. Since the bakery that made these cakes went out of business I searched for and tested recipes and this is the one! I don’t change a thing.
Good, simple recipe. If your frosting isn't whipping up, it probably means your bowl has a trace of fat in it or you got some of the egg yolk in it. Fortunately, this wasn't the case for me, and it whipped up nicely. The only thing was that I think there's almost too much vanilla in this. I might reduce it to 3/4 tsp and see if it's better that way.
Looked lovely in the pan, fluffy peaks, silky smooth -- dumped on cake & it went flat and lumpy. Hideous. Did not use a double boiler--could that be the mistake? Should I cool it before applying it to cake? Did I cook it too fast?
I made this to frost a hummingbird cake, and it was perfect! It was very easy to make, also.
Horrible! It didn't peak at all, no fluffiness. It never even turned the nice white color. Literally just a brown sugar syrup. I don't know if I'm just an idiot... but I followed all the instructions. I used the double boiler, I used egg white. I don't understand.
My first time making sea foam frosting and it was a great success! I followed the recipe and directions exactly as described except I added a pinch of salt with the vanilla extract (taste test was just a little too sweet for me) and it worked beautifully! I did make the mistake of preparing this while I was baking the cake, next time I will wait till the cake is just about done cooling before making it as the frosting is ready to use as soon as it's made. I will make this again!
I tripled the recipe & had issues with my pan being too small when it started to make a lot of icing. It looked similar to the picture of the first one showing soft peaks and I was pleased with the recipe. I used Maple Flavor instead of Vanilla since it was going on a Maple Bacon Cake. (Also from Allrecipes). Thanks to all of the contribu- tors of tips to ensure success. The one I just read after I made it who cooked it for 7 minutes then transferred into the mixer bowl would have solved my issues & the addition of 1/4 tsp Lemon Juice to the water giving stiffer peaks might also be something I’ll try. Anyway my Daughter loved her Birthday Cake.
I was able to get stiff peaks by adding 1/4 teaspoon of lemon juice To the water in the beginning the second time I made it.
Turned out perfect! I kept track of the time once the water in the dbl boiler started to boil. I whipped it with a wire whisk that whole time. Kind lazy like , not too vigorously. After 7min I transferred the bowl to the electric mixer and just when you think it isn’t going to whip it does!
