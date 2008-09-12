Sea Foam Frosting

Gooey meringue frosting that is great on spice cakes.

Recipe by I A Purcell

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 layer cake (filling and frosting)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir the unbeaten egg whites, sugar and water together in the top of a double boiler. Cook over briskly boiling water, beating with a rotary beater for 7 minutes or until frosting looks fluffy and holds a soft, gentle shape.

  • Remove from boiling water, add vanilla extract and continue beating until frosting holds definite peaks.

  • Spread between layers of cake and then frost the sides and top.

108 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 27.1g; sodium 17mg. Full Nutrition
