Grandma's Sour Cream Pound Cake
This is a recipe the whole family loves. It's always a hit!
Excellent!! This is the 4th pound cake I've tried from this site and I've finally found a keeper. It's exactly what a pound cake should be in flavor and texture: dense, moist and rich. I did increase the vanilla to 1.5 tablespoons, used the mace (it gives a nice sublte aroma, but taste wise, you can't tell it's there), and when I don't have sour cream, I've subsituted it with plain yogurt (both the lowfat or whole milk works) and decrease the temp to 325. Like other posters, mine baked perfectly at 1 hour 10 min. too. This cake holds up very well, and as long as you keep it covered, it's stays moist for a good 3 days. Good old fashion ingredients that gives you a classic pound cake. TIP - whip the heck out of the butter/sugar (until very pale and fluffy) and whip even more when combining the eggs. But once you add the flour, fold it in BY HAND ONLY or else you'll get a tough cake. Also, if your cake is browning too quickly half way through, just lightly cover it with foil. This will be my master pound cake recip.Read More
To say this is a "moist" pound cake is a misnomer. It is a "butter saturated" pound cake. To discuss using lemon versus mace, no mace, more vanilla, less sugar, more sugar, adding baking powder, etc., isn't even important. None of it matters unless you reduce the butter in this recipe to 1-1/2 cups. Only then can variations be relevant. Even tho' as an experienced baker I knew better when I saw 2 cups of butter in this recipe (when most others would call for half that) I foolishly went ahead with this as written anyway, mistakenly assuming 100+ glowing reviews couldn't be wrong. Live and learn--they were wrong. Before making this, please do check out other pound cake recipes and compare the ratio of butter to flour--you will find this is an extraordinary amount of butter for the amount of flour which will NOT result in the dense, moist, fine crumb so prized in a good pound cake.Read More
I already have a good pound cake recipe but wanted to try this one because of the sour cream addition - wanted a nice variation. I used the existing reviews as guides and my recipe as a point of comparison. I used the modifications others made, namely: added 1/4 tsp of baking powder; reduced sugar to 2&1/4 cups; increase vanilla to 1&1/2 tsp; reduced oven temp to 325 and baked for 1hr & 20 min. The resulting cake is moister but a little denser than my standard recipe. Regarding the mace - it was a mixed bag. I did not care for the flavor; others liked it. If I'd make this again, I'd skip the mace and add the grated rind of 1 lemon (I do the same in my standard recipe). Regarding quatities and reducing sugar: it's called a "pound cake" because it's supposed to contain a pound of butter (4 sticks/2 cups), sugar (2 cups) and flour (approx. 3 cups). Most standard recipes use these proportions. I used 2&1/4 cups of sugar because of the sour cream; next time, I'd use just 2 cups. I can imagine that 3 cups is way too sweet. For those who had problems, I'll echo what others have said: cream the sugar and butter very well (at least 5 minutes) and beat for 1 min. after the addition of each egg. For the flour, use a machine to quickly fold it in and then finish by hand OR fold it in all by hand. Don't overwork the flour!! I gave this recipe 4 stars because of the need for modifications. With the mods, the cake is very good, although I prefer lemon instead of the mace.
I've been looking for a moist heavy poundcake and this is it. I did make two small changes. I omitted the mace. I wanted a rich buttery stand alone cake that would marry with berries. Removing the mace gave me what I wanted. I also added a 1/4 tsp of baking powder. The result is a silky cake that's heavy, but has some air in it. Just perfection.
This cake is the bomb,this is my second time making this cake,I didn't have any mace so i just add 2 Tsp of vanilla extract and 1 Tsp Of lemon extract and a half of Tsp of almond extract.,And i did blend the butter and sugar for about 6-7 minutes.I love this cake it's my favorite sour cream cake.Thanks a million grandma.
I was very pleased with this recipe. It gave me a cake that had a good texture and taste. I did make two technical adjustments and one based on personal preference. I added the 1/4 tsp. baking powder mentioned by other reviewers, and I added 3 Tbsp vanilla because mine is weak (if you have stronger extracts, this would probably be too much. I like a more pronounced vanilla flavor). After reading how quickly this cake browned at 350, I decided to try starting it in a cold oven. I set it to 325 after the pan was in place and did not open the door for 60 minutes. It rose well and browned golden, not dark, with a nice crust, taking a total of 70 minutes. The recipe didn't specify type of butter, so I used 2 sticks salted and 2 sticks unsalted; the full 3 cups of sugar; and 1/4 teaspoon mace. I use Baker's Joy Spray in my pan, and it popped out easily and intact. After it was cool, I brushed it with a glaze made of softened cream cheese, unsalted butter, half and half, glazing sugar, and vanilla and lemon extracts. This does make a large amount of thick batter, so make sure you have a true 12 cup Bundt pan, use a larger Angel-food type pan, or plan on making a second smaller cake that will have to come out of the oven sooner. I will definitely make this recipe again.
Great recipe! Great cake! It was dense as pound cake should be, but not heavy at all. This was my first attempt at making a pound cake and it came out perfect! I used three sticks of butter, egg substitute, fat free sour cream, omitted the mace, used the zest and juice of one lemon, 1 3/4 tsp. vanilla extract, and 1/4 tsp. of almond extract. I followed the advice of other viewers and beat the sugar and butter for seven minutes. I mixed for one minute after the addition of each egg. I folded in the flour mixture and sour cream and I was very careful not to over work the batter, so that the cake would not be tough. This is a definite keeper! Thanks for sharing.
Wow...what a moist and flavorful cake. I've been searching for a sour cream bundt cake recipe like my mom used to make and this is it. I made the following modifications after reading the reviews: Omitted the mace, added 1/4 teaspoon baking powder and increased vanilla to 2 teaspoons. Baked at 325 degrees on middle rack in my oven. Cake was done after 1 hr and 10 minutes. This is delicious plain or drizzled with vanilla glaze. I plan to use this for strawberry shortcakes in the spring and for trifle.
I had a lot of eggs and wanted to bake a cake to get rid of them. This one (with 6 eggs) turned out great. Very moist, very tasty. Tips: use a little more than a pinch of ground mace (up to 1/4 teaspoon) and watch the cake closely for the final 15 minutes (I almost left it in the oven too long...next time I'll bake it at 325 degrees). This one is a keeper!
One of the best pound cake recipes I have every made. I baked mine in a slightly cooler oven (325)and it came out a beautiful golden brown. I had a little bit left over after a week and I made trifle with it. Yummy!
I have to say, I was shocked when I tasted this... I did not care for this. I thought I was going to love it. It literally tasted like I was biting into a stick of butter. I was so disappointed, and a little embarrassed - I made it for a group of friends, and I could tell no one liked it! I followed the recipe exactly... sorry, but this is the first time ever that I have to rate a recipe this low.
This is a great recipe! I omitted the mace, did not have sour cream on hand so I substituted by adding 1 Tbl. lemon juice and enough whole milk to make one cup (like buttermilk). With my oven I baked less than 1 hour, you definately need to keep an eye on it while baking. I also iced it with the recipe for "Perfect Chocolate" Frosting, on the back of the Hershey's cocoa can. My family LOVED it! There was a piece left almost a week later and it was just as moist as the first day!
Wonderful recipe! I did as another reviewer suggested and omitted the mace, and added the baking powder. I also agree that it should be baked at 325. About 30 minutes into baking I saw the crust browning much too quickly and I lowered the temp to 325. It came out great and is a delicious stand-alone cake, or with fruit and whipped cream.
The best pound cake ever!! You must beat the sugar and butter about 10 minutes before you add the eggs and beat after each one for at least a minute. This is a must for any cake that says to beat until light and fluffy. Everyone loved it and I will bake again and again.
This cake was the best pound cake recipe I've tried. I omitted the mace and added twice the amount of vanilla to give it some extra flavor, which helped it stand alone. I also recommend cooking it at 325 or the top becomes too brown!
the taste was good. I added lemon rind and no mace. It was not moist, it was greasy. Maybe I did something wrong.
This cake was very,very moist, but the texture was not very fine-grained. I'm not sure whether I am the culprit or the tremendous amount of butter in the recipe is the culprit.....but, 2 lbs is a LOT of butter!
This makes a tonne of cake, I barely had a bowl big enough to mix all the ingredients!! This cake is very moist and buttery, best served at room temperature to bring out the flavours. I omitted the mace and used the zest of one lemon instead, because I was in the mood for something lemon-y and fresh. I made sure to mix the eggs and butter and sugar very well since that seemed to be the biggest concern with most of the reviews. You definitely need a mixer to incorporate those three ingredients, doing it buy hand can cause them to go granular and seperate.
OK THIS CAKE TASTED VERY GOOD BUT IT NEVER COOKED COMPLETELY THROUGH IN THE MIDDLE I FOLLOWED THE RECIPE EXACTLY AND COOKED IT FOR LONGER THAN IT SAID AND STILL WHEN I TURNED IT ONTO A PLATE THE MIDDLE WAS ALL LIQUID BATTER THAT DIDN'T COOK SO NOW i'M LEFT WITH A SHELL OF A CAKE CAN SOMEONE WHO HAS MADE THIS PLEASE TELL ME WHAT HAPPENED
I tried this recipe many time, and I tried the other pound cake to. But always back to this cake. I'm using this cake for my carving cake. It sturdy and dense. I read someone said, she experience baker and said it suppose to use half size the butter. Okay, now I asked you..."why people call this pound cake ?" This is almost the original recipe my husband's grandma bake. She bake without baking soda or baking powder. I added baking powder a bit.
LOVE IT!!!!! This is a top hit! It is wonderful with a lemon glaze. I also used this for a Up-side Down Pineapple cake and it was very good.
I've tried hundreds of pound cake recipes over the years looking for the perfect cake. This one is it. (OK, I don't use mace in it.) Every now and then I'll try another recipe, but the cake never measures up to this one.
This is a delicious yet moist and flavorful cake.I did beat the sugar and butter untill fluffy.I beat each egg for 1 minute i add 1 1/2 tsp of vaniila extract 1 tsp of vanilla nut extract,1 tsp of lemaon extract and 1 tsp of coconut extract.And 1/2 tsp of almond extract.And follow the rest of the recipe how it was stated.This is a stand alone cake.That i have made over 10 or more times for alot of people.I tried it with mace and prefer not to used the mace.I just used different extract and it's alway a wnner.Thanks Grandma.For a simply icing you can used 2 cups confectioner sugar 1/4 cream cheese 2 tsp of milk 1 tsp of melted butter and just whipped to your desired thickness adding more powder sugar or more milk.
I have my own recipe for pound cake. This is a very good recipe for pound cake. I tweeked it some. I only put in one cup of butter and one cup of Crisco instead of two cups butter. I also added half tsp of almond and half tsp of butter extract. Yummy!
THIS CAKE WAS FABULOUS. I ALWAYS READ THE REVIEWS AND TAKE THEM INTO CONSIDERATION BEFORE USING THE RECIPE. THE ONLY THING I DID WAS TO LOWER THE OVEN TEMP. TO 325 BECAUSE THE BATTER WAS SO THICK. I USED A BUNDT PAN AND IT CAME OUT PERFECT. THIS IS DEFINITELY A KEEPER AND I WILL MAKE IT AGAIN. THANK YOU FOR SHARING.
YUM!! Ive made this 3 times in the past week to perfect it. Here's what I've come up with. I used cake flour, and sifted it 3 times. I beat the butter and sugar for 5 minutes, then once all the eggs were added, beat it for another 5 minutes. And don't overmix the flour. These are the secrets to a perfect texture pound cake. Instead of sour cream, I used heavy whipping cream. Very moist, and has a lovely crust. My family's favorite. Thank you for a great recipe.
THE BEST SOUR CREAM POUND CAKE I'VE TASTED. SO FOLLOW INSTRUCTION TO THE LETTER
Excellent. Crisp crust, moist inside, not too sweet. A very traditional pound cake, and best prepared a day before serving. Given the density of the ingredients, it needs that time to firm up, and the crust of the cake seals the moisture in. Anyone looking for a really pronounced sweetness or strong flavor may not be happy with this. It's great to serve with some fresh fruit, or toast it and serve w/some ice cream, etc. Also - I don't stock mace becuase I rarely if ever use it, and it was expensive - $4 for a small jar?!?! I looked at the back of the jar at the store, and it said an equivalent substitution flavor-wise was nutmeg. I think 1 part mace to 3 part nutmeg. Grated some fresh nutmeg with a Microplane, and could barely tell it was there in the finished product. That said, you could probably sweeten and/or spice this up with some extra sugar, vanilla, lemon/orange zest/extract if you dig that.
This pound cake recipe is awesome! It's moist and desnse just like a pound cake should be. I omitted the mace and added more vainilla. I baked it at 325 for 1 hour 10 minutes as suggested and it turned out perfect! This is definitely a keeper.
I have been trying several different recipes over the past few months to find a good pound cake...this is it..stays so moist, not that it last long enough to get dried out...simple, and scrumptous...5
this cake rose but sunk a bit in the middle. as suggested by some,i added baking pwd 1/4 tsp, 3 tsp vanilla, and whipped the heck out of the butter/sugar, folding flour by hand, and decreased the baking temp to 325. the cake rose but sank in the middle, the crumb was fairly hard, and the color of the cake was dingy-yellow and kind of translucent inside but nice and golden on the outside. the recipe Does have more butter per flour than most pound cake recipes and so the flour may have been too saturated. the flavor was good but couldn't thoroughly enjoy due to the hard crumb. (i used organic gold medal ap flour which works well for all my other recipes. so i think this recipe really needs to be made with Cake flour to hold on to all that butter and sugar, And i will alt. adding the flour/sugar to get this cake more yellow, softer, and rounded in the middle. i'll give one more try like this
I have made this cake twice. The first time I followed the recipe exactly and it came out dense, dark, and too sweet. The 2nd time I reduced the butter and the sugar by 1/2 a cup, added lemon flavoring, and 1/2 tsp baking powder, and baked at 325. It came out lighter and fluffier. I think maybe a good tip would be to beat the daylights out of the batter before adding the flour. Thanks grandma, this is a keeper!
Fantastic! I made it exactly as the recipe states, except I didn't have any mace, so I excluded it. I also lowered my oven temp to 325° because my oven runs hot. This is hands down the best pound cake ever!!
I am a southerner and southerners love their Pound Cake, and this one is mighty good! I'm not really sure if most folks understand that a really good pound cake is dense, moist and if baked correctly, will emerge from the pan with a lovely buttery and brown crust, which makes it absolutely delicious. Pound cakes are not suppose to be "light" in texture, so those who are looking for that type of cake need to look elsewhere. This recipe is FABULOUS!!!
Recipe as written has too much butter. I should have read through comments and reduce amount of sugar and butter. I'll try with some of the recommendations.
Excellent! I've tried another pound cake recipe from here, and this is by far the best. It really has that "fresh from grandma's" taste. I only had 1 cup of butter (actually olive oil spread) in the fridge, so that's what I used. Also, I had no mace, so just added a touch of cinnamon. It came out moist and delicious.
Grandma you did good, this is an excellent recipe.
This is amazing poundcake, I love it. I added 1/4 teaspoon baking powder, upped the vanilla to 1 1/2 teaspoons, and decreased the sugar to 2 1/2 cups as some reviewers suggested. I think I am going to go to 3 cups sugar. I am doing the following 2 variations this week for a party: 1. Lemon: I am resplacing the sour cream with lemon yogurt and adding the zest of one lemon and a couple TBS of the lemon's juice. 2. Chocolate Marble: I intend to separate out 1/3 of the batter and blend in some Hershey's syrup. Then put regular batter, then chocolate batter, then regular batter, and swirl it up with a knife.
I used 3 T. of lime juice instead of mace for a little bit of tangyness... WOW! I also increased the vanilla to 2 t. and added 1/2 t. of almond extract. Finally, I poured a light citrus glaze over the top. Perfect, perfect! Simple Citrus Glaze: 1 T. soft butter, 1 c. powdered sugar, 1 T. + 1 1/2 t. lime, lemon, or orange juice. Drizzle over hot cake and serve immediately! ***UPDATE: I stirred in 3 large sliced fresh peaches for a beautiful peach pound cake. It was incredibly moist and peachy!
The best Sour Cream Pound Cake recipe I have tried!!! This cake is sweet and has a perfect consistency if directions are followed. I sold these at Christmas and had people coming back for more.
Awesome cake it was gone in a flash, everyone raved about it, my one year old Granddaughter who shares everything with her Daddy cradled her piece in her arms and stuffed it in her mouth! So easy even a novice baker can impress
Absolutely fantastic recipe. I think the pinch of mace really makes it. I've made this five times and the only thing I do that is different is I substitute one cup of self rising flour for one cup of flour that's called for in the recipe and it comes out phenominal. In other words I do 1 cup of self rising flour and 2 cups regular flour. Still dense but deliciously perfect. I like use vanilla bean also.
I made this exactly as stated but did cook at 325 and it was EXCELLENT....went perfectly w/strawberries and whipped cream...will def make again!!
I dont cook much but I was in the mood and my Mother-In-Law was coming for the holidays and I wanted to bake something. I found this recipe and made this cake. I read the reviews and the modifactions that others suggested, such as leaving out the mace, adding more vanilla and mixing for at least 10 minutes. My husband and in-laws are excellent cooks and picky eaters....they LOVED this cake and ate it ALL. My mother-in-law even asked me for the recipe! AWESOME cake! Definitely a keeper.
OMG! This pound cake was Awesome!!! I did take the advice of some of the people who said to use a little less sugar. I used 2 ¾ cups sugar, and increased the vanilla to 1 tablespoon and it was so good. It was equally appealing to the eye as well as the palate. This is bar none the best pound cake ever. The cake was very simple to prepare and I lowered the heat (as suggested by some) to 325 degrees and had no problems, browned nicely and cooked perfectly through out. Thanks for this recipe, will defiantly make again. Kiki
This was so easy and tasted wonderful. The only changes is i sifted the flour and i did turn the temp down to 325 the last 30 minutes. Turned our great. This one is a keeper and will be made over and over again
This recipe was exactly what I was looking for. Thank you so much! Left out the mace, replaced with grated lemon rind and made a lemon icing sugar glaze. The cake was devoured.
The absolute best pound cake i have ever tasted!!!! It has just the right amount of everything. and it is better the next day. i personally didnt have any ground mace and it was still soooooo good! it will be a keeper in my house!
this cake is a hit
This was excellent. And so easy!
I have made this pound cake many, many, times and it always turns out great. I have friends who ask for this cake as a birthday present. It it so moist and talk about comfort food.
This is an awesome cake recipe. My guests at Christmas dinner loved it. Like the others, decrease the tempature to 325 and add 1/4 tsp baking power, and cream the butter and sugar for at least min 5 minutes. The cake is wonderful.
I used this recipe in a cupcake mold for my daughter's first birthday (photo posted). It was outstanding - flavorful and moist. Everyone really enjoyed it. Will definitely make again.
This was really, really good! I'm not a big lover of pound cakes, but this with homeade whipped cream and fresh berries was fabulous! Received lots of compliments. I did bake at 325 and added 2x the vanilla extract. The only thing I may change next time is to add more mace. I'm not sure a pinch did much. I couldn't taste it.
Let me say initially, if a recipe requires this many modifications, I don't hold it as a good recipe for me. However, I did add more vanilla and the baking soda. The top puffed up, separated from the cake, and even though I covered it loosely with foil when I realized it was browning so quickly, it still was crusty and ultimately flaked off the cake. In the end there were dense, unbaked pockets at the bottom. Won't use again. :/
This pound cake was great. I've been searching for a good sour cream pound cake recipe for a long time and I think I've found it. I always cut back the baking time to be safe and then I add more if it needs it. I baked only for an hour, poked it 20 times with toothpicks, and every single one came out clean. However, after cooling and putting on a plate, it was still underdone! So, next time I will bake for 1 hour and ten minutes. I also baked at 325, cut back the sugar to 2.5 cups, and added an extra half teaspoon of vanilla. Ran out of mace, so omitted it. Tastes really good with fresh strawberries!
Definitely a great recipie. The cake is delicious and creamy, and has a sweet taste despite the large amount of sour cream in it. The only problem with the cake is that it doesn't last very long at all.
This cake is really good, I tried it and my family and friends really loved it. I didn't have mace but added the vanilla and lemon extract and it turned out great. I also make a lemon glaze to go over it. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe with us.
This recipe is awesome! I have never found a better old fashioned sour cream pound cake recipe. Thank you for sharing!
Excellent pound cake recipe! Great flavor and texture. Great baked in loaf tins as well as bundt pan. Cake is perfect for chocolate fondue as well. Enjoy!
This cake was a staple in our house. We used 1 cup of butter and no mace. This will be my Xmas indulgence.
Excellent cake. Moist and wasy to bake. I did cut the sugar down to 2 1/2 Cups. Thought it was a bit too sweet. That's my personal taste. Cake is great as is.
This was the first pound cake I have ever made and my husband's 87 year old grandma loved it. I did elimate the mace, added 1/4 tsp. of baking powder and another tsp. of vanilla. I also crushed some fresh strawberries and made whipped cream to add for anyone who wanted it. It was fantastic. Thanks for the great recipe!
I'm making this cake again today to bring to a luncheon tomorrow. I have to say it's the best ever pound cake recipe - I followed other reviewers' recommendations re the baking powder, less sugar, and I add lemon zest since I don't have mace. Also, 325 deg. 1 hr 10 min. works best in my oven. Also, whip the daylights out of the batter before folding in the dry ingredients, as suggested. One other thing, it makes too much batter for my bundt pan, so I make a few cupcakes or a small 9 X 9" cake pan. This cake is really awesome. I'm always asked for the recipe !!
Oh my what a wonderful pound cake recipe. I followed the hints of the previous reviews and it turned out wonderfully. I didnt use the mace, I added a touch of nutmeg and used 2 tsp of vanilla as i was out of my good vanilla. This is a keeper, I have made it twice now.
Very moist and delicious. Made this for a Sunday School morning snack and everybody loved it!!
I have looked for a pound cake recipe that I could actually make without it coming out like a sponge for a while. This one is really good. Just do not over work the flour mixture. I think that is the key!
This recipe hasn't been reviewed in a long time, and I thought it definitely deserved a 5-star update! I baked in an angel food cake tube pan and it was beautiful and delicious. It had a slightly crunchy top which was perfect. I served it with fruit (from the Summery Lime-Mango Shortcakes Recipe on this site) and home-made whipped cream. Delish!
this was the best pound cake ever. very moist, delicious!
I had heard about sour cream pound cake and I wanted to create a cake from scratch. I read some reviews and made a couple of adjustments. I didn't have 2 cups of butter so I used 1 1/2 cups (really that was all I had...lol) and I didn't have mace. I bumped up the vanilla to 2 teaspoons and added 1/4 teaspoon of baking powder. I followed the instructions and my cake turned out great. My oven was too hot at 350 degrees and I almost burnt my cake...325 next time.
I made this for my son's fourth birthday. I used it to make a train and cover with fondant. It was dense enough to hold its shape and still tasted great. It was very moist. I frosted underneath the fondant with a cream cheese buttercream. I would highly recommend this.
The best I've ever had. Turns our perfect every time.
Amazing!
Me and my husband made this last night and as the saying goes "It's so good it makes you wanna slap your momma!" Never had a pound cake that called for mace but it gave it a really nice flavor! We followed the recipe to the T and made no substitutions even after reading the reviews! You can't please everybody i guess! My husband took some to work and his co-workers loved it! The only thing that was kind of weird was that while it was still warm it had kind of a cornbread taste to it but it went away once it completely cooled off!
This was my first time to make a pound cake,although I have been baking many other types of cake. To be on the safer side I baked only half the quantity & after reading the other reviews added bakingpowder too.The results were excellent.The cake is moist with very good texture.It smells wonderful while baking.I would surely make it again and again.Its added on to my family favourites!! Thanks for sharing it grandma.
This cake was so great, my non-pound-cake-eating husband converted. He loved it!! I cut the sugar to 2 1/2 cups and since I didn't own mace (nor do I know what it is) I didn't use it. Tastes yummy with sweetened strawberries. Warning: Make sure you have a deep bundt pan. Mine ended up overflowing. It still looked great after some trimming (Lol).I will keep this recipe forvever!
This tastes just like my grandmas wonderful pound cake. My family doesn't know the difference.
I wish I could give this cake ten stars. It is so moist and delicious. I mixed and baked just as directed, and it turned out so delicious. Next time, though, I will bake at a little lower temp. My old oven tends to get things too brown. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe--it is my new favorite pound cake!
This is a fabulous recipe! I was trying to duplicate the pound cake that my parent's neighbor gives them every Christmas - the perfect pound cake in my book - and this is it! I did change one thing: I omitted the mace entirely and instead used the zest of one lemon. Watch the cooking time on this - it only needed 1 hr. 10 min. in my oven.
After reading the other reviews, I too decided to change the recipe around. I omitted the mace, lowered the sugar content to 2 1/2 cups, added 1 tsp almond extract, lowered the temp to 325, but still cooked it for 1 hour 20 minutes as suggested. It turned out beautiful! This was the first pound cake I ever made, and I think it is a good one for me to use as a base to experiment with...like adding different flavorings and such. I had a friend eat some of it and she is still putting me in her "good cook" category, so if you are inexperienced at pound cake, this recipe will make it seem as if you were an old pro. And if you are wondering what I thought of the cake, my oinion doesn't count bacause I still have a cold and foods don't taste the same right now...my husband is the one that gave it 4 stars...
This is the best pound cake ever! Easy to put together, just follow instructions. I didn't have mace, so I just doubled the vanilla ( I use vanilla bean paste). We are having Strawberry Shortcake for desert tonight, but this is so good I may eat my strawberries and cream, and have my cake on it's own! I did make a small loaf with the extra batter, it was too much for my bundt pan. Oh well, I guess I just got a bonus cake!
I prepared this cake for dessert for my family last night. We had it w/ BB homemade vanilla ice cream and it was absolutely divine! I woke up this morning w/ it on my mind and decided to bring some to the office to have w/ coffee. Well, I must say that it is EVEN BETTER today. This is an incredibly wonderful recipe that reminds me of being a little girl and eating the cakes the deaconesses would bring to church for Sunday evening services. The only thing I did different was bake chopped pecans into the top of it, omitting the powdered sugar. Thank you for a great, old fashioned recipe! It will be the one I use from now on!
This was my first pound cake and it was really good. Family enjoyed it as well. I didn't do any glaze since it was sweet and tasty as is. Made two loaves and they were both gone between 4 people in 2 days.
It was good, but I couldn't find any mace, so I use nutmeg instead, I mean mace is just the outer coating of nutmeg, so it would taste, and react similar to mace than anything else
Very moist and rich.
Truly devine! I did make one major change, I lowered the sugar to 2 1/3 C., only my preference though! I don't care for mace, so I added 1 T. of vanilla, some orange zest, fresh raspberries, and a cup of chocolate chips. What a perfect consistentcy, texture, rise, and just everything! I had enough for a little (6 inch) cake and a 10 inch fluted bundt cake pan. It turned out beautiful and delicious!
loved it it whas light easy to make and good i made it an in 2 days it was gone
2 cups of butter just seemed like wayyy too much to me, so I cut mine back to 2 sticks. It came out brilliantly and I already have requests for more! We take slices of the cake, toast them in the toaster oven and put peanut butter on top. It's delicious!
This recipe turned out beautifully. I made a few modifications by omitting the mace, doubling the vanilla and adding 1 tsp of lemon extract. I also lowered the temperature 25 degrees. The cake was golden yellow without a crust and very moist. I would recommend using lemon zest instead of lemon extract.
This cake is awesome. It is TOTALLY a stand alone cake. I omitted the mace and used madagascar vanilla bean paste instead of vanilla extract. I also used 2 sticks of salted and 2 sticks of unsalted butter. Baked it a 325 for an hour and made a simple glaze of 1/2 stick of melted utter a tbsp of mik and 2 cups of powdered sugar. YUMMY!
This cake is amazing! I made it for Thanksgiving dinner and everyone loved it. I did not have mace so I omitted it. I have requests from my parents and aunts and uncles to make this again! Thanks so much for the recipe!
This is a Great Recipe!! Thank You Grandma. I did like some of the other bakers. I only used 2 1/2 cups of sugar. I really creamed the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, and did the same when I added the eggs. I used 2 tsp Vanilla, 1/4 tsp Baking Powder, and no Mace. I also hand mixed in the dry ingredients, I know that over working the flour will make it tough. I did however take out about 3 cups of the batter and mixed in a 1/4 cup of Unsweetened Cocoa Powder. Then layered the plain with the chocolate and marbled them together. We loved it!! I might even add some chocolate chips to the chocolate part next time. Thanks Again, We Love It!
Made this recipe 2 times today. Needed it for a "Bag lunch" I am doing for Relay of Life tomorrow. Best pound cake I has ever tasted. My eggs were a little small so I used 7 eggs in this cake. Next time I make it I will try cutting the butter to 1 1/2 cups.
Awesome cake recipe though I was a little disappointed at first when the cake was a lot lighter than I thought it should be. Pound cakes are traditionally quite dense but this one wasn't. However I did use cake flour instead of AP so that may have had something to do with it. Also I found that after it has completely cooled and sat for a bit, it firms up nicely.
Amazing! The only chnage I made was substituting zest of one lemon for the mace. That lemon zest gave so much fresh, light citrusy flavor. I made it on a Wednesday for a Thursday and it was good, but I had the leftovers for another event Saturday and it was even better - it got even more moist! It continued to get more moist throughout the week and even a full 10 days later, was absolutely moist and perfect!!
What a great cake! I made it for my visiting daughter and her family and they loved it. The five-year-old wanted it every morning for breakfast. I served it the first night of their visit with fresh strawberries and whipped cream. I added 1/2 more teaspoon vanilla and left out the mace.
I made this for Christmas... Everyone loved it!!! Thank You!!!
This recipe truly makes a lovely cake. Beautiful color, texture, crumb and taste. Despite a couple of really negative reviews can so many positive reviews be wrong? Everyone loved it at our dinner last night. I drizzled a simple icing over it but it could have stood on its own easily. I made one bundt cake & had enough batter to make a medium sized loaf as well. Baking time was right on though I turned the heat to 325 for the last 10 mins. I may have reduced the sugar by about 1/3 c.. I followed the suggestions of other reviewers to beat the butter/sugar for 10 mins. It takes that longs to get to the fluffy, light-colored stage. An easy delicious cake. Will make it again. UPDATE: I just doubled the recipe and got 8 tin foil loaf pans of this cake.
Easy to whip together and what results! Moist, buttery and delish. I brought this to a Mother's Day get together with my boyfriend's family, and although other (store bought) desserts were laid out, this pound cake was the one that everyone flocked to. I received RAVE reviews and everyone loved the simple strawberry topping I made to go along with it: two pints of strawberries with 2 tablespoons of sugar and 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice. Let the berries sit at room temperature for at least thirty minutes so the sugar dissolves and the natural juices of the berries come out. Spoon some of the juicy berries on a slice of this cake, add a dollop of whip cream, and ta-da! Yum.
