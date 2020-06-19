Grandma's Sour Cream Pound Cake

I already have a good pound cake recipe but wanted to try this one because of the sour cream addition - wanted a nice variation. I used the existing reviews as guides and my recipe as a point of comparison. I used the modifications others made, namely: added 1/4 tsp of baking powder; reduced sugar to 2&1/4 cups; increase vanilla to 1&1/2 tsp; reduced oven temp to 325 and baked for 1hr & 20 min. The resulting cake is moister but a little denser than my standard recipe. Regarding the mace - it was a mixed bag. I did not care for the flavor; others liked it. If I'd make this again, I'd skip the mace and add the grated rind of 1 lemon (I do the same in my standard recipe). Regarding quatities and reducing sugar: it's called a "pound cake" because it's supposed to contain a pound of butter (4 sticks/2 cups), sugar (2 cups) and flour (approx. 3 cups). Most standard recipes use these proportions. I used 2&1/4 cups of sugar because of the sour cream; next time, I'd use just 2 cups. I can imagine that 3 cups is way too sweet. For those who had problems, I'll echo what others have said: cream the sugar and butter very well (at least 5 minutes) and beat for 1 min. after the addition of each egg. For the flour, use a machine to quickly fold it in and then finish by hand OR fold it in all by hand. Don't overwork the flour!! I gave this recipe 4 stars because of the need for modifications. With the mods, the cake is very good, although I prefer lemon instead of the mace.