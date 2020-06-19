Grandma's Sour Cream Pound Cake

This is a recipe the whole family loves. It's always a hit!

By LVJOANNE

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 10-inch Bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9- or 10-inch fluted tube pan (such as Bundt®.

  • Beat butter and sugar with an electric mixer in a large bowl until light and fluffy and noticeably lighter in color. Add room-temperature eggs 1 at a time, allowing each egg to blend into the butter mixture before adding the next. Beat in vanilla with the last egg.

  • Mix together flour, baking soda, salt, and mace in a bowl. Add flour mixture to the butter-egg mixture alternately with sour cream, mixing until just incorporated. Transfer batter to the prepared pan and spread to smooth top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the cake comes out clean, about 1 hour and 20 minutes. Cool for at least 10 minutes before inverting pan onto a cooling rack, and tapping out the cake. Dust with confectioners' sugar before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
494 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 56.7g; fat 28.1g; cholesterol 137.1mg; sodium 290.2mg. Full Nutrition
