Matar Pulao (Rice with Peas)

This is a really nice recipe...though I made some accidental & intentional changes that I think improves it. ==>Accidental: I misread the recipe, and only cooked 1 cup of rice, not 2 as the recipe calls for. Having done this, I think 1 cup of rice would be far too bland. ==>Intentional: (1) carmelized ~1/2 cup of raw onions (red are my go-to). (2) I sauteed 1-2 cloves garlic (I've made it 3 times in the past 2 weeks) instead of the garlic powder; (3) I added 1 tsp of cumin seeds. ==>Cooking: I thought the dirs were overly fussy. Instead, I brought the 2 cups of water to a boil w/all the spices except onion & garlic. Cooked the rice 15 mins, then added in peas for the remaining 5 mins. Stirred in the onion & garlic just before serving. I will never eat plain rice again! :) Seriously, even serving it with other dishes I'd normally use plain rice for (Channa Masala, Dal, etc), the flavors did not overwhelm the "main" entree. Thanks!