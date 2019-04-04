Matar Pulao (Rice with Peas)

42 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 16
  • 3 7
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This is very easy recipe, with basmati rice and green peas. It is very mild and fragrant, and great as a side dish, or for those picky kids who don't like their peas. The word 'matar' means green peas in Urdu.

By FKhan

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a deep heavy skillet over low heat. Add the cloves, cardamom seeds, peppercorns and cinnamon sticks. Cook for a few minutes to bring out the aroma of the spices. Stir the garlic powder and 2 tablespoons of water together to make a paste; mix into the pan with the spices.

    Advertisement

  • Add the green peas to the pan, cover and cook for about 5 minutes.

  • Add the remaining 4 cups of water and rice to the pan. Season with a little salt. Bring to a boil, then cover, and cook for about 15 minutes, until the rice is tender and the water has been absorbed. Taste, and adjust the salt before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
313 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 58.7g; fat 5.3g; sodium 63.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022