Matar Pulao (Rice with Peas)
This is very easy recipe, with basmati rice and green peas. It is very mild and fragrant, and great as a side dish, or for those picky kids who don't like their peas. The word 'matar' means green peas in Urdu.
This is very easy recipe, with basmati rice and green peas. It is very mild and fragrant, and great as a side dish, or for those picky kids who don't like their peas. The word 'matar' means green peas in Urdu.
YUMMY and FRAGRANT!!! The scent kept bringing my whole family (ages 4-40) into the kitchen wondering when dinner would be ready. I followed the recipe exactly except that I used fresh garlic instead of garlic powder. Next time, I would wait until the very end of the cooking time to add the peas. They were very dull colored and over-done. I prefer my peas barely cooked and bright green.Read More
I made this recipe the other day, and while it was very aromatic and made my whole house smell AMAZING, it was kind of lacking in the flavor department.Read More
YUMMY and FRAGRANT!!! The scent kept bringing my whole family (ages 4-40) into the kitchen wondering when dinner would be ready. I followed the recipe exactly except that I used fresh garlic instead of garlic powder. Next time, I would wait until the very end of the cooking time to add the peas. They were very dull colored and over-done. I prefer my peas barely cooked and bright green.
If you can't find whole spices, 2 cinnamon sticks is about a teaspoon of ground cinnamon, 3 cardamom seeds is about a half teaspoon ground, and 4 whole cloves is about a third teaspoon ground. Edit: Also, I just wanted to add that people commenting on the blandness of the rice are missing the point. This dish is not meant to stand alone, but to be served with other Indian dishes. It has complemented the curries I've served it with very well.
Because I used ground spices, I prepared this in a slightly different way. I sauteed a small amount of each spice and the uncooked rice in oil. Then added the water and the frozen peas. The spice combination creates a wonderful aroma while cooking and an interesting mild flavor.
Easy to make. I cut back on the rice and water but kept the spices the same. When I poured the garlic powder/water into the pan I set off the smoke alarm, oops! Good mild dish. I was expecting it to have a bit more flavor, but it was still good. The peas added a nice sweetness. Used brown rice, so cooked for longer, and didn't add the thawed peas until the end of cooking time, they were just perfect.
This is a great recipe - very interesting spice combination without being overpowering. We had this with Butter Lamb Gravy from this site and enjoyed it thoroughly. I would give this a 5 if not for the way-off cooking time. Do not dream that you will have cooked basmati in 15 minutes unless it is precooked. It takes more like 40-45. Still, the rest of the recipe is excellent! Thanks!
Very simple and very tasty. My family is Pakistani, and I think this recipe is quite close to authentic.
Good recipe! I don't understand why people are saying that more time is required for rice cooking. I used basmati rice that cooked in 9 minutes after boiling. After boiling the mixture, cover the pan with a little escape for steam. The steam pressure cooks the rice.
Fast, easy, and delicious. This fragrant rice dish is an excellent accompaniment to any Indian meal.
I made this recipe the other day, and while it was very aromatic and made my whole house smell AMAZING, it was kind of lacking in the flavor department.
This is good recipe but instead of plain water I use chicken broth or stock cube dissolved in water, and I use canned peas - added once rice cooked. Stir & leave in the steaming rice till served.
Excellent dish. My whole family loved it, even my husband who is not a fan of rice. I was hesitant to try it but very delighted. I may keep these spices on hand everyday incase I feel like some subtle and fragrant rice. I did not use basmati but I will be next time for sure!
This is an amazing dish. I generally add about 1/2 tsp of garam masala to the garlic powder paste for just a bit more flavor. Additionally (as indianakg stated), extra time for cooking the basmati is NOT necessary. I would never have believed it when I first started cooking Basmati either, but as long as a) the mixture continues to boil and b) you have a tight-fitting lid on your skillet, 10-15 minutes is honestly all it takes! I cook it MUCH more often now that I know this! :)
Delicious!
I found this recipe very bland. I don't know what would fix this - doubling or tripling the spices? Using the ground version of the spices? I also doubled the peas, and still wanted more. Oh, and I added cubed sauteed tofu for protein, which worked pretty well.
Yum. I was looking for a change from my typical raisin/curry style and this is a great pick to alternate in the rotation. I didn't have cardamom seeds, but I always have ground cardamom (love it). I decided to grind the peppercorns and cloves with mortar & pestle and also used ground cinnamon instead of the sticks since everything else was ground too. I realized last minute that I had run out of basmati and forgotten to buy more. I thought about using jasmine rice instead but went with couscous. We ate this up with Tilapia seasoned with garam masala and a dollop of plain yogurt. Quite tasty!
fantastic! I followed the recipe exactly. This is a very tasty, simple rice preparation!
Add two heaping tablespoons of yogurt after frying the peas with the spices for a few minutes...makes the rice moist and tender. I also add bay leaves and 1 tbsp cumin seeds to the spice mix.
I think this was supposed to be good but I must have messed up the seasoning somewhere. My rice turned out bland. Don't be shy about seasoning with salt.
In my opinion, this rice dish is unnecessarily flavourless, but then perhaps that is because I am more used to the spicy Indian dishes. --Not a recipe I would make again.
Really, I give this recipe a 4.5 only because I added one ingredient that is not listed and that was garam marsala taken from another rater. I made this for my family two days ago and they loved it. NOw, I am back on here to print the recipe and make it for 50 people.
Great recips. Something different for plain rice. I liked it, but you must really like spices as it has a complex flavor.
Matar Pulao Haiku: "Smell was outstanding, subtle delightful flavor. But peas need more 'bite." I like green peas that pop both with color and texture, so I had to wait til the last few minutes of the rice cooking to add them (I'd previously thawed frozen ones so that the temperature wouldn't mess too much w/ the timing of the basmati, which was 18.5 min. for me, followed by 2 min. of off-heat rest w/ the lid still on.) And for the "it's bland!" whiners - basmati is a delicate rice, and this is meant to accompany a more robust main dish, not serve as the entree itself, so when you scoop it up w/ whatever else you've prepared (grilled chicken and asparagus for us), that light flavor is extraordinary, no additional seasoning needed! (Well, OK, maybe a little extra salt couldn't hurt, but shame-on-me, I like salt alot.)
Great side dish, I didn't have the whole spices, but used ground instead (eyeballed) and it was wonderful. Very subtle and delicious.
Easy to make and subtly flavoured, this is a nice side to any saucy curry. JI don't think you'd want it much spicier or it would compete with whatever you pair it with. Only two changes made - 1) I added the frozen peas to the rice when there was 5 minutes cooking time left so they kept their shape and colour and 2) I cut back the water - 2 cups of rice, 3 cups of water.
Made this to go with a Chicken Saag and it was fantastic!
I'm so sorry....but I really wish you had added onions and ginger too.
Very aromatic!
A lot of work and when preparing it smelled so good, but was not that flavorful when done.
This is a really nice recipe...though I made some accidental & intentional changes that I think improves it. ==>Accidental: I misread the recipe, and only cooked 1 cup of rice, not 2 as the recipe calls for. Having done this, I think 1 cup of rice would be far too bland. ==>Intentional: (1) carmelized ~1/2 cup of raw onions (red are my go-to). (2) I sauteed 1-2 cloves garlic (I've made it 3 times in the past 2 weeks) instead of the garlic powder; (3) I added 1 tsp of cumin seeds. ==>Cooking: I thought the dirs were overly fussy. Instead, I brought the 2 cups of water to a boil w/all the spices except onion & garlic. Cooked the rice 15 mins, then added in peas for the remaining 5 mins. Stirred in the onion & garlic just before serving. I will never eat plain rice again! :) Seriously, even serving it with other dishes I'd normally use plain rice for (Channa Masala, Dal, etc), the flavors did not overwhelm the "main" entree. Thanks!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections