Cupcake Graveyard
Great at Halloween time! I always bring these ghoulish treats to class parties.
Great at Halloween time! I always bring these ghoulish treats to class parties.
My Husband and I made these for our sons 1st grade Halloween party yesterday. They were such a hit!! And so easy to make. My previous cupcake decorations took a few hours to create but this was so cute and simple. I used Milano cookies for the tombstones and wrote RIP in black with little orange crosses I also added a little candy pumpkin next to the grave. The looked and tasted great. I also used french vanilla cake mix instead of chocolate because it tastes so much better.Read More
i didn't have the best of luck with this one. the brownies came out super dry and some burned on the botttom.Read More
My Husband and I made these for our sons 1st grade Halloween party yesterday. They were such a hit!! And so easy to make. My previous cupcake decorations took a few hours to create but this was so cute and simple. I used Milano cookies for the tombstones and wrote RIP in black with little orange crosses I also added a little candy pumpkin next to the grave. The looked and tasted great. I also used french vanilla cake mix instead of chocolate because it tastes so much better.
I've used these the last two years for my daughter's Halloween party at school and the kids love them. I add black and orange gummi worms crawling out of the cupcakes and candy pumpkins.
Great, quick recipe!I added a few extra effects to go with the graveyard theme. I tinted sweetened coconut flakes with green food coloring to make grass, added some gummy worms, and used candy cake decorations in place of the "RIP" on the tombstones. Kids loved it. Thanks!
Use clean plastic doll parts as decorations. A fresh grave with a Barbie arm (or two) sticking out is frightful.
Made these tonight (I know- a week late) and the kids loved them. I used chocolate frosting, crushed oreos for the dirt and Milano cookies for tombstones. A big hit and super easy.
I brought this dish to a Halloween party and they went so fast I didn't even get to try one! Good thing I saved one at home... One tip though: don't use chocolate frosting, you don't get the same colour effect as you do when mixing the vanilla frosting and cookie crumbs.
This was great! I did it with my boyfriend on halloween night and we gave these to the trick or treaters. I didn't use the cookie crumbs tho, I used chocolate sprinkles over green colored vanilla frosting to make it look like a recently dug-up grave. Also I don't recomend cameo cookies, they make the cupcake paper fall off because they are too heavy, unless you separate the cookie and use only one side.
i didn't have the best of luck with this one. the brownies came out super dry and some burned on the botttom.
I love this recipe it is awesome
These cupcakes were very good and very easy to make!
it's good!!!
This was such an easy recipe, especially for someone that lacks artistic talent like myself. I used milk chocolate frosting with choc. Sandwhich cookies which gave a good contrast and milano style cookies which looked like tombstones when cut in half and came with one side white and other side brown to mix it up.
This was a fun recipe to make for Halloween. My co-workers really liked them too!!
I made these for Halloween, my husband took them to work and all the guys there loved them. My 2 1/2 year old really enjoyed them as well. Not only are they delicious but they look good too, very edible.
Great idea, everyone loved it
I brought these cupcakes to work and everyone liked them. They were a little dry, but that could have been from overbaking them.
These cupcakes are adorable! I've wanted to make them for a couple years and finally did. The way the recipe is written sounds great, but I decided to use Milano cookies for the tombstones and was going to make chocolate cupcakes with green frosting (white frosting and green food coloring), but the store only had chocolate frosting so I used that. I put little mallow creme pumpkins next to the tomb stones. Delicious and very charming! My advice is to wait until you're about to serve them before putting the tombstones in because the part in the cupcake gets soft, and try to put the tombstone more towards the middle so the cupcake doesn't break. Someone gave this a bad review because they covered the cupcakes with saran wrap. There is absolutely no need to keep the cupcakes covered, if you're worried about them drying out, just spread the frosting all the way to the paper holder edges to seal the surface. Thanks for the cute idea, I want to try the barbie arms too!
I brought these to our Halloween Potluck at work and everyone loved them! I used chocolate chip cookies ground in the blender for the dirt and the "Too Much Chocolate Cake" for the cupcakes with chocolate frosting. I used milano cookies decorated with "RIP" "Boo" and crosses and then put some gummi worms on some of the cupcakes and around the pan I put them in (with green construction paper underneath). They were great!!
I used Chessmen and Mint Milano cookies (pic uploaded with bags in background.) But the key is to bake the cupcakes but under-fill the cups slightly. While they are warm, cut out a 1/8"sliver about 1/3 in from one side, then insert the cookie and chill. Then decorate (see pic for the toppings.) One can of prepared icing covers 15 when using a large star-tip icer. 15 fit in one pan for easy transport, and a set of two feeds the average Kindergarten class nicely!
Beautiful - a hit at work!
I used the Milano Cookies and I think that the moistness in the cake made the cookies to soft. I need to try another type of cookie next time
I just made this for a Halloween party at work and it was a HUGE hit! Everyone said that this dish WAS the party and with the addition of some half-buried gummy skeletons, candy corn pumpkins, and plastic party favors it really was a stunning centerpiece!
I didn't taste them, but my kids and their friends couldn't get enough of them, and they looked adorable! I poked gummy worms through them, and used Milano cookies asthe "tombstones". I mixed oreo cookie crumbs with Betty Crocker vanilla frosting, and used Betty Crocker chocolate fudge cake mix.
So cute! Really easy and makes a big impact. I used some oreos that I curshed up for the dirt and dyed my icing green to look like grass. I wrote my friend's name on them and they all got a big kick out of it. Best Halloween dish for sure! ;)
These are very good and very cute. Like a previous reviewer, sometimes I use coconut colored with green food coloring to make grass. Also, I have used food coloring in with the vanilla icing to make it green for the grass look. These are always a hit with everyone.
This was a fun and tasty idea. I did change it to brownies which made it look more realistic. I made two packages on TJ's truffle brownie mix; spread it on a large cookie sheet. Before cutting I turned the cookie sheet brownie out onto a white cutting board, sifted confectioner’s sugar on top & then sprinkled green sprinkles on top of confectioners’ sugar. Decorated the graham crackers as recommended. Added fake spiders & small skeletons to the graveyard.
Good idea; kids love it!
Very cute! Everyone was impressed!
This idea was very simple, and a big hit at the elemetary school Halloween party.
The presentation of these cupcakes was great! It was a hit with kids and the adults!
I served these at my kids halloween party and it looked so cool! The punch caldron (bowl) was smoking and the smoke filled up the graveyard for a great effect! I will make these every year!
This was a really fun project for my son and I. I used Halloween Oreos for the dirt and added gummy worms and a spider to the mound. I used the fudge graham cookies for the tombstones and Wilton Buttercream Icing for the grass and lettering. After I lettered each cookie I placed them in the freezer to harden until I was ready to place them (overnight). I think this helped them stay firm when placed in the cupcakes for an extended period of time.
I made this for a Halloween party and it turned out pretty cute. I didn't have a muffin pan, so I made a cake instead of cupcakes. I frosted with chocolate frosting and used green sugar for grass. Instead of putting the cookie crumbs over the whole thing, I put them in little mounds in front of each "tombstone" to look like a freshly dug grave. It is a little putzy to make but worth it since Halloween only comes around once a year!
this recipe is really cute and it is greatt
This is the cutest thing I have ever seen and so good. My son LOVED it and really enjoyed help make it.
I used a vanilla cake instead of coco and used vanilla and coco frosting. Still very delicious! I decorated them with halloween sprinkles and wrote 'Boo!' on a couple, along with ghost and spiders.
Very cute! I also added green coconut and a gummy worm.
Every year for my Halloween party, I try to make a festive and delicious dessert. This year, I went with cupcake graveyard, and people were raving about how creative it is! I used Funfetti cake mix and used green food coloring to make it "toxic-looking". I then baked devil's food cake mix, broke it up, and covered a tombstone platter I bought at the party store with it as "dirt". Then I used a pastry bag and cream-filled the cupcakes, iced them with chocolate icing, and set the funfetti cupcakes in the "dirt". I wrote "RIP" and "BOO!" on milano cookies and stuffed them into the cupcakes. I sprinkled some of the devil's food cake over the icing like in the picture to make them look freshly buried. People LOVED them! Thanks for this great idea!
My son't third grade class loved these. I wrote the "RIP" on the cookies (I used Milanos) and then froze them overnight which worked well. So cute!
My son and his friends loved it!
Great idea! My cupcakes turned out so cute. I used Milano cookies for the tombstones with green icing as grass with cookie crumbs for dirt. I also added gummy worms too. I brought the cupcakes into work and got rave reviews.
My four year old son and I had a blast making these.
Not anything more than your basic choc cupcake but they were sooooo much fun to make and serve! Everyone got a kick out of them! Kids will love helping (and eating) this one! Def. a keeper!! Thanks for the simple but creative idea!
These are adorable! I made these for our Halloween party. I used arrowroot cookies to get the oval tombstone shape. Used a little marshmallow pumpkin and candy skull for garnish. Love them! I think next time I will use green icing for grass with cookie crumbs just in front of the tomb.
This is a great idea!
I tried this recipe and it turned out fabulously. I paired it with a Vanilla-Chocolate Powdered Frosting Recipe found on this site, added some green coloring and worms and we had ourselves a muddy situation!
So easy and so much fun to make! I dyed the frosting green and added some of the cookie crumbs to it. Also added crumbs, gummy worms and some candy pumpkins. Used Milano cookies for the tombstones which look awesome! Only thing I forgot was that writing at the bottom of the cookie will not show as it gets buried in cupcake). My fault!
These were a HUGE hit. I made some for a Halloween party & another batch for my husband to take to work & there were no leftovers!! I used Vienna fingers for the headstones, colored white frosting green along with some coconut for the grass as suggested. I mixed Oreo's & the cookie suggested in the org. recipe for the mound of dirt (that was one of the best parts, I actually made extra & put it on some icecream too.) A gummy worm, spooky lollipop & little plastic skeleton keychains(got a bag of 40 @ Target)topped each one off & there they went! Will make again next year when my son is in kindergarten for sure!! You can't go wrong with these!!
GREAT... A LITTLE TIME CONSUMING WHEN YOU HAVE OTHER ITEMS TO MAKE FOR A PARTY BUT LOVELY NONETHELESS
Loved this recipe and it turned out so cute but when i covered them and took them to work the cookies soaked up the moisture of the cupcakes and they became soft an all the tombstones broke and fell over! I don't know if you can just not cover them or if you should just not put the cookies in until day you are going to serve them. That is the only reason I give this only 3 stars.
Fun, Fun, Fun!!! I made these for my kids Halloween parties at school. Everyone loved them and thought they were so creative. I used food coloring to make some coconut grass and then I added a little gummy worm as well.
Such a cute idea! For the "dirt," I was lazy and bought a chocolate pre-made cheesecake crust and crumbled it up, and it tasted great. I used Pepperidge Farm Milano cookies for the tombstones, and they looked adorable. If you want to use the same cookies and you're planning on decorating all 24 cupcakes, you're going to need 2 bags of them. It also helps if you decorate the cookies first and let the frosting dry for a while or the writing gets messed up pretty easily.
This was a great idea. I wish I was this clever. My son's 2nd grade class thought this was neat-o. to keep with the halloween theme I used devil's food cake and choco frosting. I tossed around the idea of using the kids itinals on the tombstone but that was too much work. They l;oved this.
The cupcakes were wonderful! I enjoyed them! I think everyone should try this! I would make these for any ocassions. for christmas and any. I will just change the halloween decoration if I make them for other ocassions. But they are great! I did switch up some ingredients though.
great idea!
The first to go at the Halloween party pitch in
These were a hit! They were so fun to make and everyone at the Halloween Party loved them! Great idea! Also, I just used grahm cracker crumbs for the grave dirt and sprinkled it on the cupcake.
I used different cookies with white frosting inside and broke them in half and made ghost instead.
5 stars for the cute idea!
I was trying to find a recipe that I could make while I am babysitting. This perfect for halloween.
Not anything more than your basic choc cupcake but they were sooooo much fun to make and serve! Everyone got a kick out of them! Kids will love helping (and eating) this one! Def. a keeper!! Thanks for the simple but creative idea!
I made these for a Halloween party and they were just too cute. I, too used milano cookies for the tombstones, green icing as in the picture and cookie crumbs for the dirt. I also made some with nutter butter cookies that I dipped in white chocolate to look like little ghosts coming out of the ground. Thanks for a fun recipe.
This was fun and relatively easy to make! I added a teddy graham in each cupcake, as if someone/something was actually buried in there!
I did vanilla cake mix instead of doing the chocolate but it turned out the same.
I made my cupcakes from scratch and I used black licorice as the graveyard gates and gummy worms in the dirt.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections