Cupcake Graveyard

Great at Halloween time! I always bring these ghoulish treats to class parties.

Recipe by Liz Harrison

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare and bake cake mix according to package directions for cupcakes.

  • In a medium bowl stir 1 package of frosting with the cookie crumbs. Frost cooled cupcakes.

  • Fill a pastry bag, fitted with a plain tip, with remaining white frosting. Write R.I.P. on each chocolate covered graham cracker cookie. Stand a decorated cookie on top of each cupcake so that it looks like a tombstone. Place the cupcakes on a large cookie sheet that has been covered with green paper. Place paper ghosts and bats randomly through the graveyard. Serve!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 49.3g; fat 12.4g; sodium 284mg. Full Nutrition
