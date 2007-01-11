Cupcake Graveyard

These cupcakes are adorable! I've wanted to make them for a couple years and finally did. The way the recipe is written sounds great, but I decided to use Milano cookies for the tombstones and was going to make chocolate cupcakes with green frosting (white frosting and green food coloring), but the store only had chocolate frosting so I used that. I put little mallow creme pumpkins next to the tomb stones. Delicious and very charming! My advice is to wait until you're about to serve them before putting the tombstones in because the part in the cupcake gets soft, and try to put the tombstone more towards the middle so the cupcake doesn't break. Someone gave this a bad review because they covered the cupcakes with saran wrap. There is absolutely no need to keep the cupcakes covered, if you're worried about them drying out, just spread the frosting all the way to the paper holder edges to seal the surface. Thanks for the cute idea, I want to try the barbie arms too!