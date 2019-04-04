Mom's Beef and Beer

Cubed beef is simmered in beer with lots of onions. What else is better then that? Served with boiled carrots that you can add right in the pot. The gravy this makes tastes awesome on mashed potatoes!

By NORAJ1067

prep:

20 mins
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Season the beef with salt and pepper, then dredge in flour to coat. Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, add the meat, and cook until browned on all sides, turning as needed. Remove the meat from the pot, and set aside.

  • Add the onion and garlic to the pot; cook and stir until clear and starting to brown. Return the meat the pot, and pour in the beer and water making sure to loosen any bits of food from the bottom of the pan. Season with rosemary, dill and parsley.

  • Bring to a boil, then simmer over low heat for 1 1/2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
671 calories; protein 46.9g; carbohydrates 21.2g; fat 40.4g; cholesterol 149.7mg; sodium 113.1mg. Full Nutrition
