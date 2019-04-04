Mom's Beef and Beer
Cubed beef is simmered in beer with lots of onions. What else is better then that? Served with boiled carrots that you can add right in the pot. The gravy this makes tastes awesome on mashed potatoes!
Cubed beef is simmered in beer with lots of onions. What else is better then that? Served with boiled carrots that you can add right in the pot. The gravy this makes tastes awesome on mashed potatoes!
I absolutely adored this recipe. And, as most stews are, it was way better the following day. I added a lot of garlic powder, as I lacked dill. It gave it a lovely flavour. I also added a lot more salt. I also cooked this for about 2 hours, and the meat was incredibly tender. I added baby carrots, and wish I had added potatoes as well... next time I suppose! I liked this served in a bowl, without mashed potatoes. We had the taters, but we really didn't need them. I used a honey ale.Read More
Didn't have much flavor. I don't think I will be making this one again.Read More
I absolutely adored this recipe. And, as most stews are, it was way better the following day. I added a lot of garlic powder, as I lacked dill. It gave it a lovely flavour. I also added a lot more salt. I also cooked this for about 2 hours, and the meat was incredibly tender. I added baby carrots, and wish I had added potatoes as well... next time I suppose! I liked this served in a bowl, without mashed potatoes. We had the taters, but we really didn't need them. I used a honey ale.
This was pretty good, though a little heavy on the rosemary. I had just over 2 pounds of beef, so I proportioned everything to a 6 serving amount. Even though it takes awhile to cook, it's actually pretty easy. I cut up 2 top round steaks which had very little fat, subbed dried parsely and garlic powder, and added carrots for the last 45 minutes. We ate it with mashed potatoes. I used Black Butte Porter for the beer.
I made this yesterday for dinner and really enjoyed it. I did do some changes. I added extra garlic, more beer, less onions and extra salt and pepper. I made it in the morning and just warmed it up, served over mashed Yukon Gold potatoes with a big slab of French Bread. Delicious!!
Delicious! Great over garlic mashed potatoes and did add the carrots. Suggestion for the sauce: serve with fresh rolls/buns to soak up sauce or serve sauce in gravy boat and spoon the gravy with onions on fresh or toasted baguette slices. Didn't have dill in the house so omitted (but would like to try it with) and used 1 tsp. dried parsley instead of fresh. (Make sure the rosemary is not ground; it's perfect using dried rosemary.) Served the beef cubes to my daughter's VERY picky friend and she liked it!!! (Of course I had to serve the mashed potatoes separately with no sauce on it and give her raw julienned carrots instead of cooked - but finally something she will eat at our house instead of cheese pizza!) Make sure to keep stirring because it will stick to the bottom of the pan and burn.
This was a great recipe. I was looking for something different to cook tonight and came across this. I didn't have any dill or rosemary, so i just went without it. I did add celery and carrots to the onion and garlic combo. After that got clear and almost browned and I added everything else to the pan. But wait...there's more...I also added a drained can of peas & carrots and I cut large dices of potatoes. . and I added two beef bouillion cubes.... The consistency is perfect.
This was pretty darn good. I added carrots and celery and used 3 large garlic cloves. Only used 1/2 a large onion and it was plenty. I replaced the water with beef broth and I threw everything in the crock pot for the day. Served over mashed potatoes, which was very nice. It needed something to thicken it up a bit. Great dinner to come home to!
Good stuff. I went a little heavy on the garlic because I didn't have dill. I threw in a couple potatoes as well. We all loved it.
I thought this recipe to be very good. Next time I will add potatos and carrots.
I was skeptical, but this was wonderful. Served over mashed potatoes and added frozen carrots. I used cube steak on accident, so probably didn't need to cook so long, but this was excellent.
So yummy! This is now in the regular rotation at our house. I go easy on the rosemary as my husband doesn't like "weeds" in his food. It is so good that someone at the table licked their plate clean (I will not tell who)! Thanks for a great recipe!
The flavor was excellent, and very simple to make. It would stick less if you added a roux after the meat has simmered for at least an hour. I used garlic powder since I didn't have fresh. I love the flavor of rosemary, but it can easily over-power. So, I used a sprig of fresh rosemary while cooking, but removed it before serving. As there is nothing to this but meat, onions and gravy, I served it over egg noodles.
I used cube steak. Then added carrots and potatoes as a pot roast. Had to add some corn starch to make the gravy.
I cooked this last night and my husband absolutely LOVED it!! He almost made himself sick because he couldn't stop eating!! I used about 2lbs of beef stew meat and 18oz of beer. I didn't have any minced garlic so I used garlic powder and a little garlic salt. I thought the combination was wonderful served over mashed potatoes. A very filling meal.
I had to tweak this a little due to onion allergies, so I used extra garlic, added a little worchestire & red wine, and used only 2 T of flour adding cornstarch later and it was great. Served over white rice.
I made it using a dark winter ale beer, it was very bitter and strong, totally ruined. Will try again w/the right beer.
made this last night and had it tonight for dinner the meat was lovely and tender (i let it simmer for 2 1/2 hours)both my partner and i loved it this is a keeper!!
Didn't have much flavor. I don't think I will be making this one again.
This tasted very good, but next time I need to add some veggies to the stew as it cooks...
This was pretty good. Just be prepared for your house to smell like beer for a few hours. Most of my family liked it. I may try it again. I served it over mashed potatoes.
Excellent combination of the beer with the different spices. Goes well with mashed potatoes.
I only had 1 lb. of stew meat so I halved the rest of the recipe. Just before serving, I used corn starch to thicken the gravy and added more salt and pepper for flavor. Then I served it over rice. The meat was very tender and had a wonderful flavor.
Don't know if the beer really added much flavor to the stew, but it was still a good meal. Also added about 1/2t of thyme and marojam, along with a bay leaf. Cooked some diced carrots with the beef and ate with mashed potatos. Nice comfort food.
I just made this for dinner tonight and I really enjoyed it. The beef turned out so lovely. My husband loved it as well. We did both decide that there should be less onion and more beer. The gravy was a bit thin but that might have been down to me not converting the measurements correctly. I also added potatoes which was really nice. I used Stella Artois because my husband isnt really a big beer drinker and loves Stella. Turned out lovely though.
Served it with a big hunk of garlic bread to mop up the gravy. The meat itself was very tender, but my husband and I felt like the sauce was lacking something overall--more salt? Just didn't have a depth to it, but it did have a lot of rosemary taste. The reason we gave it four instead of three stars is because the sauce might have been negatively impacted by using O'Doul's instead of "real" beer. Next time may try adding more veggies beyond onions, using a deeper flavor beer and perhaps some garlic salt, and making this more of a stew.
I followed the recipe exactly and we didn't like it at all. It needs all those additions other reviewers mentioned because alone it had way too much rosemary and really not a good flavor, and usually I love beef and beer stew. The texture was not nice either. I am sorry to be so negative but if someone is considering this recipe they should be willing to change it up quite a bit.
My whole family of five loved this one. I added Cavendar's seasoning blend to the meat before cooking and only used about 1/2 of the onion called for. I also added carrots and they were a nice addition. We ate this over mashed potatoes with garlic texas toast - yum!
good stuff for filling the old belly. Add potatoes and carrots. Two beers.
This did cook up with a nice gravy and it did thicken up while cooking which was surprising to me. We did find it kind of bland though.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections