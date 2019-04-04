Mom's Beef and Beer

Delicious! Great over garlic mashed potatoes and did add the carrots. Suggestion for the sauce: serve with fresh rolls/buns to soak up sauce or serve sauce in gravy boat and spoon the gravy with onions on fresh or toasted baguette slices. Didn't have dill in the house so omitted (but would like to try it with) and used 1 tsp. dried parsley instead of fresh. (Make sure the rosemary is not ground; it's perfect using dried rosemary.) Served the beef cubes to my daughter's VERY picky friend and she liked it!!! (Of course I had to serve the mashed potatoes separately with no sauce on it and give her raw julienned carrots instead of cooked - but finally something she will eat at our house instead of cheese pizza!) Make sure to keep stirring because it will stick to the bottom of the pan and burn.