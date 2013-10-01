Aunt Dee Dee's Apple Coffee Cake
Layers of apple pie filling make this cake moist and delicious.
I baked this for a meeting. Everyone really liked it alot. I did however, have to apply baking experience know- how to come out with a great tasting product that looks just as appetizing. I cut cinnamon in half. Beat in eggs one at a time , alternate dry ingred. with the milk. Take the time to spread batter even and to all corners of pan---spoon apple little by little over batter then spread even with a spatula. Crumble b. sugar with clean hands slowly over cake and spoon (i used baby spoon) butter over the topping. Great!!! A keepee.Read More
Nice and moist but nothing overly spectacular.Read More
2 cans of pie filling as others suggested would kill this recipe almost for sure...I would do what I did,and just slice up 2 extra apples.That made it perfect along with a splash of vanilla to the batter...I thought this was totally sinful-like pie topped cake-very good!!!Will make again for sure-way to go AUNT DEE.
My entire family of five loved the coffee cake. I found the recipe easy to follow. What I really like about this cake is that it smells wonderful and isn't overly sweet. I made this for my son's 8th grade bake sale. It was still warm when I brought it in. It was gone in an instant.
This cake is very good. I have also used peach pie filling instead of the apple pie filling and it came out just as well.You don't have to go thru peeling apples or peaches.
We really enjoy this simple coffeecake. My husband also substitutes other fruits into the recipe. Raspberry is really good.
This is a "keeper"! The only thing I added was 1 teaspoon of vanilla to the batter. I also used a potato masher to break up the apples to make it easier to disperse. I had rave review from the family and my co-workers.
Living in Sweden, I couldn't buy pie filling, so I made homemade stuff. The cake itself was very boring, it definately needs an extra kick of something. maybe cinnamon, vanilla or both. It looked very appealing though, although my friends decided that it needed Vanilla Sauce. I'm not sure if I will try altering this recipe, or look for a new one...
This recipe is definitely a keeper! My husband thought it would be better with more apples, but I like it just like it was. My kids loved it, too!
I made the recipe exactly as written the first time and it was very good. I needed a quick, but homemade, dish for DH's snack day at work. I didn't have apple pie filling, so substituted raspberry pie filling and omitted the cinnamon -- DELISH!! Raspberry pie filling is sometimes hard to find, but I'll be stocking up when I find it. It was better than the apple! Very moist and tasty!
This one is a keeper I have already passed it on to several people. My daughter also got involved in the baking process and helped chop the pie filling for easier spreading.
I didn't have any canned pie filling (nor do I care for it) so I made my own; chopped up two large granny smith apples and mixed them with the 2 tsp sugar and also 1/2 cup brown sugar. I only had 1 egg so I substituted low-fat sour cream and it turned out GREAT! Will definitely make this again.
Great cake for coffee! A couple things I did: 1) I mixed the cinnamon-apple mixture with a large metal spoon, cutting some of the apples in 1/2's and 1/4's in the process. 2) I mixed the eggs, sugar, butter and milk until it was well mixed - but the butter was still in small pieces. 3) While the above mixture was in my mixer, I placed the other dry ingrediant in a 2 qt plastic bag and mixed them together. Then added it gradually to the butter/milk mixture. 4) I added a few walnuts to the first layer of apples- personal preference. 5) Instead of water I used milk in the icing. That gives it a cinnamon roll type icing. Bon Appleteet!
Great recipe and so easy! I used blueberry pie filling because that's what I had on hand and got rave reviews at our tailgate. Someone even called it the Blueberry Miracle and 3 people asked for the recipe. I put the entire can of filling in the middle and used frozen blueberries tossed with sugar on the top. Also substituted buttermilk for the milk in the cake and the icing since I had some leftover from another recipe. Other changes: used 1/2 cup Splenda instead of 1 cup white sugar and doubled the nuts and brown sugar. Thanks for the great recipe - my husband declared it a "keeper" which means it definitley rates 5 stars!
Thank you Lisa for a wonderful coffee cake recipe! The directions were perfect, the only exception was that I used a teaspoon to place the apple slices exactly where I wanted them. It seemed that there may not be enough, but by doing it this way, there were pieces of apple in every bite! Moist and delicious, I will make this coffee cake often.
Excellent cake. It was not too sweet and perfect with a cup of coffee or tea or even for breakfast. I used fresh apples tossed wiht some brown sugar and cinnamon instead of pie filling and I feel it gave it a fresher taste. I will definately make it again!
Everyone loves this cake, so easy to make
I made this for an office pot luck, they all liked it. I thought that it needed a little cinnamon in the batter, a little bland for me, but not too sweet. Great with coffee, will make this again. Thanks for a great recipe.
My mom's group loved this recipe - they all asked for it.
I made this on Sunday for my family and everyone loved it. On Monday I made it again and my husband took it into work. Again, it was a hit. I did cut my apples in half so they spread out better I think that 1 can of apples was enough.
I only had one can of pie filling -- so instead of dividing the apples, I put all of the filling in the middle layer. I chopped the apples before spreading. The next time I make this, I will double the amount of the topping and glaze ... just to add a touch more sweetness.
This recipe is great just the way it is. I can't wait to try it with other fruit fillings. I added a handfull of oats to the brown sugar topping and it wasn't bad. This recipe is quick and easy and a definite keeper!
i even forgot the eggs and it was still amazing.
This was pretty good. I personally would have liked it to be a little sweeter and like others, agree that it needs more apples. I did one layer/can of apples and added a little apple pie spice to the batter. My son and husband thinks this is "da bomb" tho!
This is a wonderfully-balanced coffee cake recipe. Not too sweet, but just sweet enough. I would not recommend using another can of pie filling as others have recommended. It would throw off the balance. It's not imperative that the filling completely covers the first layer of cake batter; just use a spatula to spead it a little (and use a fork to chop the apple slices up a bit before spooning onto batter). Great recipe. Will probably use this holiday season. Thanks!
We liked this, and it was quick and easy. I also used two cans. The one thing I wasn't crazy about was some baking powder aftertaste, I'll try it with a bit less next time.
Made this for my daughter and her girls night...they loved it! It was so moist and flavorful. Will be sure to make this one again. Thanks so much for the recipe.
Made to take to work and everyone enjoyed, flavor was a little bland. Thanks for recipe.
Used Namaste gluten free flour it turned out fantastic!
My family likes a lot of crumble topping so I doubled the brown sugar/nut mixture. Came out wonderful and everybody loved it!
This is a very easy, no fuss cake and that’s the reason I chose to make it. It takes no time to put together. I made it as directed except, I did run a knife through the pie filling a few times to make the apples more of a dice for fear it wouldn’t cover everything. This cake turned out wonderfully. My picky daughter and her boyfriend absolutely devoured it!
That picture that accompanies the recipe doesn't do this dish any justice. I use the AR search facility for a cake recipe using apple pie filling but no cake mix - came up with Aunt Dee Dee's recipe. Just excellent. Dusted with icing sugar - perfect with coffee. We didn't find it boring, we didn't think it needed vanilla and I didn't break up the apples - just carefully spooned the filling over the batter layer. Really good, enjoyed by 25 people - I had two cans of filling so I doubled the recipe. I'll be making this one again soon.
I had to use 2 cans of apple pie filling and more cinnamon to cover the batter in a 9x13 pan.One can is NOT enough!If I make it again I will also double the glaze....My family ate it but nobody raved afterwards! I didn't use the walnuts either....
The density of this cake is wonderful. The apple pie filling keeps it moist but does not have an overwhelming sugary taste.
I tried this recipe recently and it was well received. I found one can of apple pie filling was not enough so I added fresh apple slices on top coated with cinnamon and sugar. Next time I will use two cans of apple pie filling and that should suffice.
