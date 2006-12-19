Applesauce Fruitcake

Fruitcake made with applesauce and maraschino cherries.

By Teri Smith

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (160 degrees C). Grease a 10 inch tube pan. Line bottom with parchment paper and grease again.

  • In large bowl, cream sugar and shortening until light and fluffy. Add eggs and blend well.

  • Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. Combine 1/2 cup of flour with nuts, raisins, dates and 1/2 cup cherries, stir until coated. Set aside.

  • Add remaining 2 3/4 cups flour, baking soda, cinnamon, allspice, cloves and salt to egg mixture. Blend at low speed until moistened, then beat 2 minutes on medium speed.

  • Fold fruit and nut mixture and applesauce into batter. Pour batter into a 10 inch tube pan. Arrange cherry halves and pecans on top.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (160 degrees C) for 1hour and 15 to 45 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes clean. Cool upright in pan 5 minutes. Turn upright onto wire rack and remove pan and parchment paper. Cool completely.

625 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 90.3g; fat 28.6g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 270.7mg. Full Nutrition
