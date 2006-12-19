Applesauce Fruitcake
Fruitcake made with applesauce and maraschino cherries.
I have made this recipe twice already, and everyone absolutely loves it!! I like it for the fact that there is not one bit of citron/candied fruit in it. Everything is "natural", and the added applesauce gives the cake an excellent moist texture and taste to it. I'm not a big "cloves" or "allspice" person, so I added a "pinch" more of cinnamon, and it still came out great. I also can't eat walnuts, but added more dates, raisins and cherries to the mix, and you couldn't even notice the nuts weren't in the cake. I plan on making this cake for Christmas, and the best part is that whatever is left (which there usually isn't any) I can wrap in plastic wrap and freeze! This recipe is definitely something worth trying!! I love it!!Read More
Good but a bit crumbly.Read More
Okay but forget the cherries, I didn't and was disapointed
Excellent, subbed dried apples for dates, moist and light.
I always made the fruitcake with the mincemeat and sweetened condensed milk; but this year I decided to try this, because I had a lot of applesauce leftover from something else. It is wonderfully moist with the right balance of spices. This is my new tradition!
Delicious! Moist and spicy. I didn't use cherries or nuts, and I think I like it that way. Yum, yum!
I made this exactly as written - I made this for a Fundraising Bake sale - I cut in to 6 BIG wedges and it sold fast ! It also freezes nicely and will serve 20-24 people.
I have made this a couple times now. It is absolutely fabulous. No adjustments necessary
Being more brave than smart, I made a double batch and also made muffins. The double batch made 2 fruitcakes -my Bundt pans are 7”- and 24 muffins. Sampled the muffins and they are very good. I think the fruitcake with some cream cheese spread will be a hit.
Great holiday dessert. whole family loved it.
Made this exactly as recipe states, fabulous!
One slice is never enough. Easy to make and delish.
Very simple recipe. The applesauce makes it moist. I added dried cranberries too.
