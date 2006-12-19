Applesauce Fruitcake

I have made this recipe twice already, and everyone absolutely loves it!! I like it for the fact that there is not one bit of citron/candied fruit in it. Everything is "natural", and the added applesauce gives the cake an excellent moist texture and taste to it. I'm not a big "cloves" or "allspice" person, so I added a "pinch" more of cinnamon, and it still came out great. I also can't eat walnuts, but added more dates, raisins and cherries to the mix, and you couldn't even notice the nuts weren't in the cake. I plan on making this cake for Christmas, and the best part is that whatever is left (which there usually isn't any) I can wrap in plastic wrap and freeze! This recipe is definitely something worth trying!! I love it!!

Read More