Cinnamon Sweet Potato Slices

My very picky toddler ate these right up. We used brown sugar instead of regular, too. EDIT: An easier way to make these is to melt the butter, then mix in the sugar and cinnamon. Then, add the sweet potatoes, stir them up, and place on the baking sheet. Much easier and everything is well coated!
I have made this recipe a few times and have found the best combination to be melted butter on top of the slices followed by cinnamon sugar blend and topped with a dollop of brown sugar for each slice. Turns out great with the right amount of sweetness and crispness from the carmelized brown sugar. Thanks for the recipe.
Made this as a healthy snack for my grands...even my 9 mo. old granddaughter loved them! I didn't measure anything...just sliced up 1 & a half medium sweet potatoes, sprayed them w/ butter flavor Pam instead of melted butter & sprinkled them w/ cinnamon sugar. Will make again many times...thanks Jan!
I used PAM instead of butter, and just used cinnamon instead of cinnamon/sugar. 15 minutes on each side wasn't quite enough time to make them very soft, so I added about 10 minutes.
I liked the flavor, but don't do as other reviewers said and coat the potatoes in butter, they came out soft and limp. Next time, I will brush them lightly with butter then sprinkle the sugar and cinnamon on the tops.
Awesome! Added a little nutmeg in there as well... delicious!
I gave this a 4 cause I change it up a little. I use EVOO instead of butter and brown sugar instead of regular. And cook 10 minutes per side at 425. I make them for my 1 year old and she loves, loves, loves them!
Loved it! I followed the directions exactly and it was a hit. It's a nice alternative to the marshmellow variety.
Beautiful! What a hit at my first cookout of the season! I will make these again and again. They taste so nice. It's like eating dessert for dinner. So easy to make too! Great recipe!
Didn't like at all.... too soggy