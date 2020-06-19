Cinnamon Sweet Potato Slices

Rating: 4.4 stars
95 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 57
  • 4 star values: 25
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 1

Wonderful slightly sweet baked potato slices. Ingredients amounts are only a suggestion. I always keep a cinnamon/sugar blend on hand.

By JanHomeCookin

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Arrange sweet potato slices on the baking sheet. Brush with 1/2 the butter. Mix the sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl, and sprinkle 1/2 over the potatoes.

  • Bake 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Turn, brush with remaining butter, and sprinkle with remaining cinnamon and sugar. Continue baking 15 minutes, or until tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 52.2g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 206.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (95)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

ButterflyJen
Rating: 5 stars
05/07/2006
My very picky toddler ate these right up. We used brown sugar instead of regular, too. EDIT: An easier way to make these is to melt the butter, then mix in the sugar and cinnamon. Then, add the sweet potatoes, stir them up, and place on the baking sheet. Much easier and everything is well coated! Read More
Helpful
(162)

Most helpful critical review

Jen E.
Rating: 3 stars
08/16/2010
Didn't like at all.... too soggy Read More
Helpful
(4)
95 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 57
  • 4 star values: 25
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
ButterflyJen
Rating: 5 stars
05/07/2006
My very picky toddler ate these right up. We used brown sugar instead of regular, too. EDIT: An easier way to make these is to melt the butter, then mix in the sugar and cinnamon. Then, add the sweet potatoes, stir them up, and place on the baking sheet. Much easier and everything is well coated! Read More
Helpful
(162)
WUESTM
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2006
I have made this recipe a few times and have found the best combination to be melted butter on top of the slices followed by cinnamon sugar blend and topped with a dollop of brown sugar for each slice. Turns out great with the right amount of sweetness and crispness from the carmelized brown sugar. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(73)
IMVINTAGE
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2006
Made this as a healthy snack for my grands...even my 9 mo. old granddaughter loved them! I didn't measure anything...just sliced up 1 & a half medium sweet potatoes, sprayed them w/ butter flavor Pam instead of melted butter & sprinkled them w/ cinnamon sugar. Will make again many times...thanks Jan! Read More
Helpful
(40)
Advertisement
Stepherz
Rating: 4 stars
04/09/2008
I used PAM instead of butter, and just used cinnamon instead of cinnamon/sugar. 15 minutes on each side wasn't quite enough time to make them very soft, so I added about 10 minutes. Read More
Helpful
(26)
princess_bailey
Rating: 4 stars
05/25/2008
I liked the flavor, but don't do as other reviewers said and coat the potatoes in butter, they came out soft and limp. Next time, I will brush them lightly with butter then sprinkle the sugar and cinnamon on the tops. Read More
Helpful
(24)
Kimberly
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2008
Awesome! Added a little nutmeg in there as well... delicious! Read More
Helpful
(15)
Advertisement
JENNY-REDS
Rating: 4 stars
11/19/2008
I gave this a 4 cause I change it up a little. I use EVOO instead of butter and brown sugar instead of regular. And cook 10 minutes per side at 425. I make them for my 1 year old and she loves, loves, loves them! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Erin Barnhart
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2007
Loved it! I followed the directions exactly and it was a hit. It's a nice alternative to the marshmellow variety. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Chrissy DeCosmo Fessler
Rating: 5 stars
04/17/2005
Beautiful! What a hit at my first cookout of the season! I will make these again and again. They taste so nice. It's like eating dessert for dinner. So easy to make too! Great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Jen E.
Rating: 3 stars
08/16/2010
Didn't like at all.... too soggy Read More
Helpful
(4)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022