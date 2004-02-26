Elegant Southern Jam Cake
A low-fat delicious cake. Can be made for any occasion. Use your favorite flavor of fruit preserves.
I've made this cake at least four times now and it's been a huge hit every time. The cake is light and the fruit adds just the right touch inside. The icing is a bit rich, but delicious just the same.
This cake tasted good, but it did not present well. Maybe I did something wrong, but the top layer slid off the bottom before we ever got to eat it.
Extremly moist succulent cake. The cake cut itself no joke. I made one for Thanksgiving and am going to make more.
I decided to make cupcakes instead of the cake considering the "construction" issues noted in previous reviews. My frosting was very runny after it sat for several hours (not on the cakes). I would recommend frosting and refrigerating the cake immediately after the frosting is made. I think the consistency of the frosting and the slickness of the jam add to the stability issues. The frosting is very tasty. I used cherry jam, but would use strawberry next time. The cake flavor itself was average. Also, I don't get how this recipe is low-fat other than the frosting.
I must say this cake tastes wonderful! Its delicious!! Im so glad you submitted this recipe! Thank you for sharing!!!
