Sugarless Applesauce Cake

Applesauce and an artificial brown sugar replacement pair to make this raisin-studded cake.

By Jenny

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 loaf pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray an 8x4 inch loaf pan with cooking spray.

  • Sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Set aside.

  • Beat the eggs until light and add sugar twin. Add applesauce and vanilla.

  • Add flour mixture and beat until smooth. Fold in raisins.

  • Pour batter into loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about an hour, or until a toothpick inserted into cake comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
125 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 25.6g; fat 1.1g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 263mg. Full Nutrition
