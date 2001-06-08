Sugarless Applesauce Cake
Applesauce and an artificial brown sugar replacement pair to make this raisin-studded cake.
This cake came out exceptionally well and tastes great! I layered the bottom of my springform pan with apples in concentric circles. When removed from the pan, the top of the cake looked beautiful with the fresh baked apples. I sprinked some cinnamon on top and it's perfect for guests. No one can believe it is without oil, butter or sugar!Read More
This recipe called for 3/4 cup of brown sugar twin....way too much. I followed the recipe as stated and my cake turned out sooooo sweet! Other than the sweetness-the cake was okay.Read More
I made this for my Dad (he's diabetic). The whole family ended up eating it! You'd never be able to tell there was no sugar in it. It was moist and delicious.
I adjusted this recipe to make a chocolate sugarless cake, and it turned out GREAT! Just omit the spices and raisins, add 4 tbsp cocoa, and I used 1 c white sugar substitute since I can't find brown sugar substitute in my town. Anyway, it is DELICIOUS and doesn't taste sugarless at all! I'm going to top it with no-sugar-added cherry pie filling and enjoy sharing :)
My husband and brother-in-law are diabetic so I tried this on them for Sunday dinner dessert. Even the kids liked this. The only changes I made were 1/2 cup Spenda brown sugar instead of the 'twin' and I added 1/2 walnuts. They loved it. Easy and quick to make.
I loved it. I have made it a couple of times now now. I used whole wheat flour with wheat bran instead of white flour. I added coconut and lots of diced apple chunks. I don't like it too sweet or use artifical sweeteners, so I replaced the twin substitute by two large tablespoons fructose. Very yummy! I love it for breakfast.
I found this cake to be good enough to add to our family favorites. It's moist, holds up well, and is easy to "play" with. I've used orange-essence prunes in lieu of raisins, added a teaspoon of ground ginger to spice it up a little, and pureed some mixed, frozen (thawed) berries as a tart touch with the lovely sweetness of the original cake. Very versatile.
Wow, this cake is really moist and absolutely delicious! Cinnamon applesauce works quite well.
Moist and great with whipped topping, I cook a lot for diabetics and this was a big hit with them.
Overall was good. Left a little aftertaste. You probably could substitute apple juice concentrate instead of the artificial brown sugar.
pretty darn good for sugar free...i used whole wheat flour, eggbeaters and fresh blueberries instead of raisins. it only needed to be baked it for 48 mins.
This is an awesome cake....not just for diabetics. My husband has eaten most of it and he's not diabetic. However, rather than use a loaf pan, I baked it in an 8x8 pan and placed apples, brown sugar substitue and cinnamon in the bottom before I poured in the batter. When I flipped it out, it was beautiful....much like a pineapple-upside-cake.
I am not diabetic but have diabetic friends so thought I would try this recipe. It was very bland. I used 1/2 cup Splenda brown sugar and added 1/2 c walnuts instead of raisins, because I prefer that mix and it was suggested by another reviewer. I did enjoy that change. The taste was just ok. I am just realizing I need to find some really tasty diabetic recipes for those friends so they can enjoy the get together's too and don't have to worry about the "sugar". Also I am not a fan of the artifical sweeteners and prefer to use recipes that don't have Splenda or Twin in them. This cake also didn't keep long and molded quickly, even in the refrigerator.
This was horrible. It tasted metallic which was the brown sugar twin I am sure.
I FOUND THIS TO BE A GREAT RECIPE FOR MY FAMILY AND COMPANY. I AM ALWAYS WATCHING MY WEIGHT AND IT IS IMPORTANT FOR ME TO HAVE A RECIPE THAT COMPANY CAN ENJOY AND I CAN ALSO EAT. THUMBS UP!!!
This is the best quick bread I've ever had. I can't believe the recipe doesn't have sugar or butter. I used regular splenda instead of brown sugar twin amd quadrupled the cinnamon. I also used sugar free applesauce. Doesn't taste like diet bread at all.
PERFECT! Moist, not too sweet yet not bland-just right. I just found this recipe today and just had my first bite. YUMMY! I didn't include the raisins 'cause I didn't have any on hand but I did everything else. Quick and simple. My mother has diabetes so this is great for her but this cake is great for anyone. This is easily going to become a favorite recipe of mine. Thanks for sharing!
It uses fake brown sugar. relax! it's a grrrrrreat cake!!
This is a great tasting cake. I used spenda Brown sugar instead of the sugar twin. Be sure to read the label before using since you use a lot less. was very good w/ fat free caramel sauce and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
There was a strange aftertaste to the one I made. It may of just been the one I made. My boyfriend who is diabetic enjoyed the cake though!
Used Splenda as the sugar substitute and used a cream cheese icing made with pineapple juice as sweetener. Nobody was crazy about it, but nobody had any complaints either. :)
I rate recipes by how my kids react... and this was a hit! My four year old even snuck some while I wasn't looking. This is a great recipe for a tea party or to have with coffee as well.
This was a very easy cake to make and it tasted great. I had other compliments from others who had a slice. One problem I had though was that I could not find the Sugar Twin at the store so I used Splenda Brown Sugar Blend and since it contains sugar I cut the quantity down to 1/2 cup. There wasn't a complaint in the crowd.
It was the bomb...loved it!!! Would it be possible to get the nutition on this...how many carbs etc?
Great and very moist my Mother inlaw loved it!
Raisins are high in sugar... use dried cranberries instead.
If you use 3/4 cup sugar substitute be sure it's one that measures equally to regular sugar. If not use the equivalent. For example Splenda brown sugar uses about half the amount. Even with that I found the cake to be quite dense and gluten-like. Felt like a ball of paste.
I was looking for a healthier option for me and my husband and I wasn’t disappointed. This is a great recipe and will be our staple. I didn’t have sugar twin so I used 1/2 cup of brown sugar and dried currants instead of raisins. The result was less sweet awesomeness.
I made it according to the receipe exactly and it was terrible. It was very very dry. Made no ajustment and cooked it just the way the directions said. I would not make this cake again.
I made this for my sister for Easter and she loved it! The only change I made, instead of using the brown sugar substitute I used coconut palm sugar which has a lower glycemic index and tastes like brown sugar. Finished it off with whipped cream, which has 1 gm. of sugar per serving. I tasted it and it was very moist and yummy!
Not really for diabetics considering it takes 2 cups of flour. But it does tastes great.
This is a delicious dessert for diabetics like myself or for anyone cutting calories. Bakes up wonderfully!
I love this recipe, and so does the diabetic in my life who refuses to eat the way he should. A cake recipe this good is slowly making a convert out of him. I have substituted chopped pecans for the raisins. It adds a nice texture and offsets the sweetness of the applesauce. I can see this being good served hot with some sugar-free ice cream for a special desert.
