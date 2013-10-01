Eggless Chocolate Cake II

You don't need eggs to make a very moist and chocolate-y cake when using this easy recipe.

By GINGER P

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a large bowl, sift together flour, cocoa powder, soda and salt. Add sugar and mix together.

  • Add oil, water and vanilla and mix thoroughly.

  • Pour into a 9x13 inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

