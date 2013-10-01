Eggless Chocolate Cake II

I am a vegetarian but do not eat eggs. I love to bake. Usually my egg substitute works on most baked goods so I have no problem. However, my cakes never have a stable base without eggs and end up breaking. When I saw this recipe I was eager to try it, hoping it would solve my cake baking problem. And boy was it great! I rose up wonderfully and was so rich, chocolaty and fluffy. I added 2 cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips to add a nice crunch. I didn't have a 9x13 in. pan so I baked mine in two pans. One was a 8x11 in. oval pan and the other a 8x8 square baking pan. I filled them 3/4 of the way and baked it for 30 minutes. It rose all the way to the top and was crusty on top and soft and fluffy on the inside. After letting it cool I iced it with chocolate butter cream frosting and white icing. My family was so eager to eat it and were waiting with their plates and forks by my side. They even ate the smaller cake without any icing. My brother even added a piece to ice cream and ate it like a warm brownie. This is a wonderful recipe I will use again!