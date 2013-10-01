Eggless Chocolate Cake II
You don't need eggs to make a very moist and chocolate-y cake when using this easy recipe.
I made this recipe for my son's class. And it was wonderful. He has severe food allergies and this recipe is both egg and peanut free. I added a bag of milk chocolate chips to the batter. This gave it more of a chocolate taste and less of a cocoa taste. I made cupcakes instead of the cake and I baked them for 22 minutes @ 350 degrees.Read More
I did not care for this recipe. This cake tasted just like every cake I've had that is vegan; dry and bland. Couldnt taste chocolate at all, and not sweet enough. I don't understand how it is getting such great reviews. Followed recipe, but added a tiny bit more cocoa, which apparently still wasn't enough.Read More
I cut the recipe in half and it fit and 8 x 8 cake pan. I also added a quarter cup of semi sweet choc chips, and a teaspoon of baking powder. I also used Nesquick cocoa instead of unsweetened cocoa..came out very good..
My husband, who is allergic to eggs, has done without sweets for most of his life because, as you know, baking without eggs is a challenge. Now, being the good wife that I am (haha), I've been searching the internet and trying different eggless recipes. This is the best chocolate cake recipe we have found thus far. It is true to it's description and is very moist HOWEVER both my husband and I feel there is something lacking in the flavor; it tastes a bit bland. My husband just doesn't feel it is "chocolatey" (is that a word?) enough. Perhaps next time I will add a few semi-sweet chocolate squares to the batter. This recipe is a definite keeper - it just needs a tad bit of something extra.
It helps to also thoroughly mix the wet ingredients first then add to mixed dry ingredients and combine for about 1 minute. Pour into cake pans, let sit 5 minutes to let the baking soda start to work then bake about 30-35 minutes for 2 round cake pans
This cake came out moist and chocolately. I didn't change the recipe at all. Made for husband who is allergic to eggs and enjoyed it myself more than most cakes!!
We loved this recipe! My son was recently diagnosed as having an egg allergy and we needed an egg-free birthday cake recipe ASAP. The whole family loved it and I would highly recommend this recipe.
This was a great cake...My 1 yr old also ate it.Was searching for an eggless cake.I scaled the recipe to serve six. I put less than 1/2 cup of sugar still it came out tasting great....thumbs up Ginger!!!
This was so easy. My daughter loved it. I made a glaze with Green and Black's maya gold dark chocolate which gave it a nice orange flavour.
Definetely a keeper !!! My version - cut the quantities in half, added one tablespoon of instant coffee, replaced water with 2% milk, added half bag of chocolate chips and used hersheys unsweetened cocoa powder. Baked at 350 F for 30 mins and done :) Very moist and chocolatey !
Thank you sooooo much for this recipe!!! My brother is allergic to all dairy and eggs and has never been able to have ice cream, cookies, etc. So when I came across an eggless chocolate cake, I just had to try it. It is one of the most delicious cakes and my brother was thrilled to have something that involoved chocolate!!! Thanks!!!
I was looking for a Birthday cake recipe that conformed to my Church'es Lenting Fasting Regulations, and this turned out to be a Winner! It's eggless, milkless, cooks great with olive oil for vegetable oil (for those watching their cholesterol), and goes well with a Coffee Icing. I added a little colored icing and some chocolate sprinkles, and had good results. A tablespoon or two of ground hazelnuts in the batter doesn't hurt anything. I would eat this this cake even if it weren't Lent!
This eggless cake is the best I've made by a mile! It is tender and moist, but does not taste like an under cooked brownie like most eggless cakes. My 7 yr old is allergic to eggs so over the years I've tried many eggless recipes and egg substitutes but none of them were beyond "ok" in flavor or texture. Normally eggless recipes tend to get overdone on the edges and stay underdone in the center, not with this cake! This cake rises PERFECTLY, it even came out of the pan without any trouble, which has always been an issue in the past when trying to decorate. At my son's party this year I made 2 cakes, one regular, the other with this eggless recipe. Most of the guests actually liked this one better, which is saying a lot. The only thig I did different was to add about 1/4 cup of Hershey's syrup (we love chocolate). Definitely worth 5 stars!
I am a vegetarian but do not eat eggs. I love to bake. Usually my egg substitute works on most baked goods so I have no problem. However, my cakes never have a stable base without eggs and end up breaking. When I saw this recipe I was eager to try it, hoping it would solve my cake baking problem. And boy was it great! I rose up wonderfully and was so rich, chocolaty and fluffy. I added 2 cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips to add a nice crunch. I didn't have a 9x13 in. pan so I baked mine in two pans. One was a 8x11 in. oval pan and the other a 8x8 square baking pan. I filled them 3/4 of the way and baked it for 30 minutes. It rose all the way to the top and was crusty on top and soft and fluffy on the inside. After letting it cool I iced it with chocolate butter cream frosting and white icing. My family was so eager to eat it and were waiting with their plates and forks by my side. They even ate the smaller cake without any icing. My brother even added a piece to ice cream and ate it like a warm brownie. This is a wonderful recipe I will use again!
I love it! However made that changes: instead 1c. oil I added 1/2c applesauce & 1/2c oil, instead 3c water - 2c. reduced fat milk + 1c water, plus I added 3/4c milk chocolate chips. I have small kids that's why I made these changes, so it will be healthier for them and attractive with chocolate chips! Almost forgot to mention: I made muffins out of this batter and a lot of them! Thank you for great eggless recipe!
Just what I was looking for ! I scaled it down a bit to make a very small cake with 4 servings for myself and my husband.
For those who find the chocolate taste lacking a bit : add 2 teaspoons of instant coffee to 1/2 cup boiling water mix well then add the enough cold water to make up the rest of the three cups need for the recipe....delish and makes is a nice dark chocolate taste with out adding any more cocoa.
I made cupcakes... it made 45 cupcakes!!!! baked at 350* for 22 minutes.
My husband is allergic to eggs. I've found in my quick bread recipes that a tbsp of cornstarch mixed with two tbsps of water works well as an egg substiture. But I never cared for how it worked in cakes, so thought I'd give this one a try. It's okay. I took the advice of others and added some chocolate chips to the batter. Still seems a bit dry to me. I made the chocolate frosting recipe on the back of the Hershey's Cocoa and it helped. Hubby isn't home, so we'll see how he likes it tonight.
I'm sorry but this just wasn't what I was expecting. This is the first eggless cake I have ever made, and I wont be making it again. I baked following the recipe, but it did not have the richness or moisture I was wanting. The center did not completely bake while the edges were burning after one hour in the oven. Perhaps if I had halved the recipe it would have baked better, or if I had done cupcakes, but still the flavour was lacking and I doubt I will make it again.
Such a wonderful cake! i followed the suggestions of using dark chocolate chips (used 1/2 a bag). I also substituted 1c of strong coffee for 1c of water. Makes it even richer with a tint of coffee taste. Next time I'll 1/2 the entire recipe. Makes too much for 2 people! topped with homemade chocolate frosting and sprinkled with pomegranate seeds and coconut.
I have used a similar recipe and it's one of my favorites because it's a moist cake that is easy and quick to put together. Some of the other reviewers said the cake was lacking something in flavor. Try adding about 2 tsps of cider vinegar to the water, oil, and vanilla mixture.
We really liked it, it's easy to make, no egg so batter is safe for kids to lick! It was moist, and not as crumbly as other cakes, also didn't have that baking soda taste that similar recipes have had. I used the Busy Day Cocoa Icing from this site, and it's a nice quick cake easy to whip up before dinner! I was testing this recipe for Cupcake Cones and it worked really well. What I really liked about it is that it's not overly sweet, so it's great with icing, also that it didn't seem as crumbly as other chocolate cakes.
Amazing chocolate cake!! Not too sweet...as per some reviews I added some chocolate chips, and it was wonderful. Definitely filled that chocolate craving, and so handy to not have to use eggs, milk or butter. Yay! all ingredients on hand! Go for it, you won't be disappointed!
We were craving chocolate cake, but had run out of eggs. I found this recipe on AR and it was lovely (even though I screwed up quite a bit). I skipped sifting the flour, cocoa powder and baking soda and just dumped them into the batter (out of sheer laziness)! Also, not having enough oil on hand, I substituted the oil for slightly salted butter (3/4 cup). I altered the order of a wee bit because I always like to beat the butter and sugar until light, add the essence and then add the flour and liquid (water) alternately into the butter mixture. This turned out to be quite a HUGE cake, also because I baked it in a 10" round deep cake tin so I'd suggest baking it for a little more than 1 hour but do watch it carefully to prevent burning! Thanks a lot Ginger for sharing this cake! We didn't find it bland at all ... infact for all the screw ups I made, I thought this was a very forgiving cake! :D
I was disappointed with the outcome. It came out too bland and tasteless. I doubt I will make these again.
Interesting recipe, could be better. I won't comment on texture or baking time, as I used a round springform, but I had some issues. The cake is slightly bland. I think it could use more salt. I'm not certain about adding more cocoa, but that probably might help as well. I think for the next time I might also use milk instead of water. Again this is a taste issue rather than a texture issue. For this cake I will probably serve the rest with a cocoa whipped cream topping to try to fix the blandness
My son was recently diagnosed with an Egg/Peanut Allergy so finding treats for him has been a challenge! This recipe was great! The best one I've tried! I added a bag of mini chocolate chips and 1/2 tsp of apple cider vinegar to add taste(this was per someone else's suggestion). Excellent!
Love it! The recipe is very easy. The cake is very moist and chocolaty. It's a win for my family and friends.
Rather disappointing. The cake was rather dry and not as chocolatey as I had hoped.
This is a great cake, my daughter has egg allergies and now she can enjoy a birthday cake! I took several of the suggestions listed in the review section. Mixing wet ingredients completely and then adding to dry ingredients made a huge difference. I also added semi-sweet small morsals and they cake was great.
I baked these for my daughter's second birthday. There was a little boy with dairy and egg allergies attending and I wanted him to have something he could eat. These turned out beautifully as cupcakes, the rise was beautiful and the texture was great. I didn't add all the vanilla, only 1tsp and used a strong coffee in place of water. The flavor was delicious and tasted like the conventional devil's food cake recipe I usually use.
I made this recipe for my daughter's 1st b-day. I made 12 cupcakes and halfed the recipe. I added milk instead of water and about 1/2 pk semi-sweet choco chips. It turned out great. Really light, simple to make and full of flavour.
I'll give this recipe kudos for moistness - but for taste it rang flat for me. A heads up to people who haven't dealt with egg-less cakes before - it seems a trend to me that the batter will seem much more watery than a traditional cake batter. It also might help with lumps to sift the cocoa powder and flour together. I followed the recipe exactly except for cutting the recipe in half and baking it for 45 minutes. The cake while extremely moist fell apart out of the pan even after letting it cool for 15 minutes. The chocolate flavor is actually a bit bitter and there isn't much depth of flavor to the cake.
I think it turned out alright. I substituted apple sauce for half the oil and put in 2 1/4 c. splenda with 3/4 c. brown sugar and then iced it with a whipped dairy-free chocolate frosting. I also added a package of semi sweet chips to make the cake richer.
I made cupcakes for my nephews 3rd birthday party with this and he was thrilled to be able to have cake since he is allergic to eggs. Very moist!
I thought this was very dry and it didnt have very much of a chocolatey flavor
Very good, very moist cake! Great vegan cake - make sure you use oil that wont leave a weird aftertaste......learned my lesson there ;) Thank you!!!
I WAS IN A RUSH THE NIGHT BEFORE MY SONS BIRTHDAY PARTY I FOUND OUT ONE OF THE CHILDREN WERE ALERGIC TO EGGS SO I WAS RUSING ROUND TO FIND A RECIPE AND DESIDED TO USE THIS RECIPE THE CAKE CAME TASTING FLOURY AND DOUGHY SO WE ENDED UP WITH NO CAKE AND SOME REALY DISAPOINTED CHILDREN
I made this recipe as cupcakes and mini-cupcakes for a party with a little boy who is allergic to eggs- half the recipe made 12 cupcakes and about 18 mini-cupcakes. I added half a bag of semi-sweet mini chocolate chips, and they were so moist- my son and sister and I couldn't stop eating the minis! I'm planning to make some cream cheese frosting to go with these and I'm sure they'll be a hit at the derby party!
too chewy and I think they were really bland. I even added some chocolate chips and that didn't even help.
Not bad, but we prefer "Grandma's Eggless, Butterless, Milkless Cake" recipe from this site better. It is moister and tastier.
Wonderful texture and very moist - it's the kind of cake that makes your teeth look black when you eat it! I took other's advice and greated 4 squares of dark chocolate into it (in a reduced recipe), but it still could have done with some more to give the flavour some oomph. I will definately make again!
Great cake! My son is allergic to milk, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. He was very eager to have a birthday cake for his fourth birthday with Thomas the train on it. I purchased a picture of Thomas from my local grocery store and put it on the top. In the words of my oldest son," I don't like the cake, I LOVE IT!" The cake was a hit! My son got exactly what he wanted. I did add approx half a cup of Enjoy Life semi -sweet chocolate chips.
I am extremely happy with this recipe! My daughter has an egg allergy and she wanted a chocolate cake. It came out very moist and the kids in her class were asking for seconds at her class party. (See picture of cake with orange flowers) It was very easy to make also. From start to the finished product...about an hour and a half. I used TWO 10 x 2 inch Wilton round cake pans and baked them at 350 for 45 minutes in a gas range. Helpful tip: my Grandmother taught me a cool trick when making a round layer cake. I cut strips of cloth and sewed them end to end (long enough to wrap around cake pan 2 times). I wet them down with water and, without wringing them too much, wrap them around the pans. This will keep the tops of your cakes from forming a dome. They will bake COMPLETELY FLAT. Unfortunately, I was in a rush today and forgot that step. So, my daughter has two single layer cakes for her birthday today. Happy Baking! Heather <//><
This cake did not work out for me. It's not for everyone it's quite bland. It wasn't sweet enough for me. But you can see how it works out for you!!
This was OK. Had a good taste, but a little dry. I made cupcakes with this recipe. The very center was fairly moist, but the tops and sides were down right crispy. And the batter stuck to the baking cups very badly. So i recommend if you want cupcakes, just PAM your muffin tins and dont use paper cups. Maybe a 9x13 cake would keep more moisture better than cupcakes. Probably so. They definately need to be frosted. I did mine was store bought vanilla. Tasted good!! :) I didnt make this due to an egg allergy, its b/c i ran outta eggs. Bummer!
I made this cake and it was such a hit, my neighbour actually asked me to bake it for her son's first birthday!Its yummyyy
Surprisingly delicious. I used this recipe for an easter surprise, and I doubled the chocolate and used milk instead of water... Very rich and delicious. Saved!
Its a great recipe for those who don't have eggs and love chocolate cakes. Next time I ll try with chocolate chips as suggested by one of the reviewers. But I got baking soda taste a bit I think coz I added a bit more than suggested. Thanks.
I do not eat chocolate cakes but I made this for a friend who is Vegan and loves chocolate. Made it for her 21st birthday. It was one of the easiest cakes I ever made and she said it was just wonderful. Her friends all enjoyed it. I will definitely be using this recipe again. Thanks for sharing.
oooh sorry but i just tried it a inute ago and the whole fam doesn't like it me either! i think having no milk is the reason lus the oil!
Amazing moist cake within minutes :))
I substituted the baking soda for baking powder because it didn't make sense to me to use soda, and the cake turned out pretty dense, so next time I'll either try the soda or add more powder. It tasted very good though, I made it with this Pudding Iicing from this site, which was very good
Good vegan cake recipe. Almost all eggless baked goods have some sort of textural issues so you have to work a little harder to compensate. I used 2 nine inch cake pans and made a layer cake. The tops and edges get quite crispy and chewy so I would recommend leveling the top as usual and also going around the outer edges with a bread knife to remove that part as well. A rich frosting is a must to boost the flavor. The inside was very moist and it held together nicely. Don't forget to let it cool in the pan and whatever you do, don't overbake it.
Great chocolate cake. My nephiew is allergic to eggs...so this was perfect for him. I cut my cake in half and added vanilla icing once the cake was cold. Delicious!!
This is a great recipe! I recently hosted a birthday party and one of the guests has life-threatening allergies to eggs and soy (and happens to be a very picky eater, too!). I scaled down the recipe to serve 6, used canola oil and made it into cupcakes. It turned out fabulous, and he ate every bite!! I'll definitely be making this again!
Good recipe. I decided to make this b/c my 4 yr old wanted chocolate cupcakes and I didn't have any eggs. I did decide to change the recipe a bit after reading the reviews. First I halved the recipe so there were only 12 servings. Then I doubled the cocoa powder and vanilla. Also since I love chocolate orange I replaced the water with orange juice, added a tsp of orange extract and the zest of one orange. Overall a good recipe to start with and tinker with. The texture was dense but nice which may have been because I doubled the cocoa.
My son has an egg allergy and this recipe has been a blessing! I just made this in a bunny-muffins pan for tomorrow (Easter.) I followed the recipe but added a generous cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips (because that's what was left in the bag.) 22 minutes in my electric oven and they're perrfect! I dipped the bunnies in white chocolate and decorated with jelly beans and chocolate twizzlers cut into strips for whiskers (we don't like black licorice.) They kids all love them! Thanks!
I followed this cake exactly and it was awesome. I can't believe I'm saying it but it was. Dense yet very moist. It's even better out of the fridge or after a couple days. It was so good that I couldn't stop eating it even after a belly ache.
Very good cake! this was my first time baking an eggless chocolate cake and it came out very moist and chocolaty. I followed the exact recipe and I'm very pleased with the result, it's really good. Will make it again.
Greetings from Barmitszpa, the recipe worked fine, up until the part when I put the cake in the oven, then my little son crawled up on a stool and changed the temperature when I wasn't looking. So when I went to check on the cake, it exploded all over my face and i now have 3 degree burns all over my face!! So I liked it, but no I have 3 degree burns, so I give you a 3.
This was my first time experiment in baking something. And I am really thrilled... It came out really well... Chocolaty,spongy,moist. After reading the reviews I did some slight alterations to the recipe. I used Olive oil instead of vegetable oil.I used the measurements for serving 8 persons.I added half cup of semi sweet milk choco chips to it. Also I added 1oz semi sweet dark chocolate square. I also added some walnuts and cashew in it. It really tasted yummy
I didn't care for it. It was dry and tasteless!It wasn't sweet enough. I won't make it anymore.
AWESOME! This cake received many compliments. No one believed it was eggless and dairy free. I have made many eggless cakes(my 5 yr old son has an egg allergy since 10 months) this one was the best! I changed nothing. MAde as is and will make it again and again and again. Thanks.
This cake was unexpectedly delicious! I don't have egg allergies; I was just simply out of eggs but dying for chocolate cake. It was finished baking at 45 minutes and turned out wonderfully moist. I added a glaze on top which consists of 2 tbsp butter, 1/2c sweetened condensed milk, 2/3c semi-sweet chocolate chips, and 3tbsp corn syrup. It's a lot of cake, though! Next time I'll cut the recipe in half.
Very good and moist. I didn't have any cocoa powder so I melted semi sweet chocolate chips incorporating the oil in with it as it melted. I frosted them with peanut butter frosting. Turned out great.
WONDERFUL!!! I really wanted chocolate cake, but lacked the important milk/butter/eggs necessary. So I went out on a limb and made this. I used grapeseed oil instead of Veggie and really think it made no difference. It took the entire 40 minutes to cook and I'm considering putting a glaze on it. Possibly lemon but I'm not sure. It'll be fine to eat plain though too. Great Cake!
I chose this recipe because I needed to make a cake for my egg-intolerant 1-year-old nephew's birthday. I did a test cake just to check the floavor and was very impressed. I halved the recipe for the test and when I didn't have enough oil, I made up the difference with Hershey's Syrup. Fearing it still wouldn't be chocolatey enough (several other reviews), I melted 1/4 cups of choc chips with a little butter and threw that into the mix. Fabulous...you would never know there aren't eggs. Can't wait to make this for my nephew next weekend!
This recipe seriously amazed me! I am not allergic to eggs, nor am I a vegan- My only excuses are that it's 10:30 at night, I have no eggs, and I had a craving. So I decided to try this eggless recipe. I made it into cupcakes rather than a whole cake, and they came out so moist and yummy- A perfect snack! They didn't even need icing. These actually came out way better than the last chocolate cupcake recipe I tried on here, which DID use eggs. I have an aunt and cousins who are vegans so I'll definitely be sharing this recipe, and using it again!
its really good, its even better when u add 3tbsp of milk... and coat it with metled chocolate.... its amazing.....
Greetings from Spain!! My 8 year old daughter is allergic to eggs, it's fantastic to see her eat a chocolate cake, it is very difficult to find cakes without eggs in the pastry and my daughter loves sweet cakes and chocolates..Thanks a lot, Ginger!!
This recipe deserves 5 stars. I halved the recipe and made a minor change. Instead of mixing baking soda in the dry ingredients First I kept it aside and when My batter was ready I mixed the baking soda with equal vinegar and quickly folded in the batter and put it in the oven. Cut layers and made a black forest cake.
Completely undrewhelmed. In all fairness I did substitute butter for oil & added 1/2 cup cocoa powder, cake was very dense & chocolately but not at all moist. Will keep searching for a chocolately & moist cake.
This cake is by far the easiest and best cake I've every made and served. Made it with a basic butter-cream chocolate frosting for a birthday party and was swamped with requests for the recipe. Thank you, Ginger!
I made this cake for a coworker's child, who has multiple food allergies. This was his first "real" birthday cake (previously had only had frosted angel food cake), and the family loved it! It came out just a little dry and I found it to be a little too rich (more like dark chocolate vs. milk chocolate flavoring), but overall, a success for the birthday child and his family!
After learning my 4 year old is allergic to egg among other things, we weren't sure what he was going to eat. I used this recipe and added 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips and it turned out perfect! He was so excited to know he was still able to have some sweets. Thank you!
grandaughter who is 2 wanted to make a birthday cake after watching Dora sing the Chocolate song. I had no eggs...found this and WOW. She had a blast while we sang Mix the chocolate choco-latte etc. You Dora watchers know what I mean! LOL Cake was fantastic!
I did alter this slightly and added about a cup of chocolate chips to the batter. I usually don't rate recipes I alter, but in this case I wanted to. My mother is allergic to eggs and I personally do not like chocolate, but I ate a piece anyway because it was her birthday. The chocolate chips I added created little pockets of gooey chocolate, which was a pleasant surprise. this cake was thick! Not dry, just a thick cake when cooked in a standard cake pan. The rise was good and the texture was fantastic. Will definitely make this for my mother again :) I do however wish there was a suggestion for what type of icing to use. I just used plain whipped cream and we liked it just fine.
Definitely a recipe to experiment with. I'll certainly bake it again. I didn't have unsweetened chocolate powder, so I used Nesquick instead, and I ran out of vanilla after the first spoon, so I substituted it for Spanish "Licor 43". I also didn't add the baking soda and salt because I used self-rising flour. Once all ingredients were mixed, it didn't look right. It was very watery. The end result was a pleasant surprise.
I made cupcakes of this. I think it was a mistake to put water in them because you could really taste it. Or better said: you didn't taste! Try it with milk, it must be better.
I made this only because I didn't have any eggs on hand. It was wonderful! Like some others, I halved the recipe, using an 8 x 8 pan and baking for about 45 minutes. I then used the Satiny Chocolate Glaze that was posted by Ginger, and then topped it with chopped pecans. It was a hit, and I will definitely make it again, even if I have a refrigerator-full of eggs!
Delicious cake! Great to know you don't need eggs or dairy to make a tasty cake. It was even better with a coconut-flake vegan frosting that I quickly made (sugar, earth balance margarine, vanilla and coconut flakes).
It was good, but my friends said it looks like burnt,deformed bread.
Surprisingly Good. My son is allergic to eggs so I am constantly looking for baked goods that can be made without. I added about 4 ounces of chocolate chips and 1 TBSP of baking powder to the recipe.
Not sweet enough to stand on its own. Tasted better with some frosting on top. I might add chocolate chips next time like others suggested.
Will definitely add chocolate chips next time, as they came out fine but lacking sweetness. I made up for it last time by using mocha frosting and vegetarian friends loved them.
So delicious! Great crispy top with a moist center. It was gone within 24 hours of coming out of the oven. A real hit in my apartment! Doesn't even need a frosting :D
This cake is so good! It is moist and delicious. My son is allergic to eggs and this cake was perfect for his 1st birthday party. For his 2nd birthday party I'm using the same recipe but making cupcakes instead. There's a lot of batter! I got 38 cupcakes. I read the other reviews and used less sugar, added semi-sweet mini chocolate chips and subbed applesauce for half of the oil. YUMMY!!!
I still cannot believe this is eggless!! superb recipe!
Very moist. I have added another half a cup of extra red cocoa powder, and instead of all purpose flour, i used half all purpose and half almond meal. I made the salt to 1 1/8 tsp to enhance the chocolatey flavour. I lessened the sugar but replaced it with semisweet chocolate shavings. It was soooo good! It wasn't sweet at all and it was chocolatey goodness! My grandma loves it! Everybody loved it.
this recipe is great..the first time i bake it, it was a great hit for my officemates...everybody loves it..it was very moist and not too sweet...thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe..i will keep on baking this...
Great for a family that has egg allergies!
a bit dry. i made this into cupcakes and it was quite dry so on the second batch i put a tiny bit of mixture in the bottom of the cake case then a teaspoon on applesauce, then more cake mixture and baked. was lovely!
Baked this for a friend, followed the recipe exactly and the cake turned out extremely well! The birthday girl and her friends raved about it!
It was ok.. that is all I can say. I probably will not make this again.
Delicious! No one knew that it was an eggless recipe except me. I made cupcakes without frosting, and they disappeared quickly. Thank you for the recipe!
Not very spongy but definitely moist! Very chocolatey. Bake it for full 1-Hr as it tends to remain a tad bit undercooked at the bottom. Make sure to blend the mixture well with a hand mixer to avoid lumps.
This is an excellent recipe! I'm new to the world of eggless baking, and most of the recipes I've tried haven't worked out, but this one certainly did! I made it for my boyfriend's roommate (who is allergic to eggs) for his birthday, and everyone loved it! I followed the recipe exactly, but added some milk chocolate chips on the advice of other reviewers. This has definitely become a new favorite recipe!
