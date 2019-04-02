Easy Cheddar Biscuits with Fresh Herbs

This recipe was simple to make and yummy! I did change it around a little bit by substituting 1 TBSP of Rosemary with 1 TBSP of Basil. Also I put parchment paper on the baking sheet to help eliminate the egg sticking to the sheet.
This is a great recipie. I highly recommend using fresh rosemary. If using dried use 1/3 less to compensate.
These were good but I recommend using more cheese (I used extra sharp Cheddar for more flavor) and also using scissors to snip the rosemary very finely. Quick and easy to make. Thanks!
I have not yet tried this recipe with parsley or basil but I would like to comment on the rosemary recipe. I did not have fresh rosemary so I used dried rosemary. I don t like dried rosemary whole as it is like eating pine needles (I haven t tried fresh so I don t know if that is better). I tried to chop it finely with a knife but I had to resort to using a mini coffee grinder to not make such a mess. I coarsely ground my rosemary so that it still have some larger pieces in it. Perhaps this allowed the rosemary to be strong but I am not sure. The point is THE ROSEMARY WAS REALLY OVER POWERING. But if you are looking for a change up from the usual biscuits and/or you really like rosemary it s not so bad. I was not able to taste anything BUT the rosemary. My guests were surprised when I told them there was cheese in the recipe as well. I could not taste the cheese either. I think cutting back on the rosemary and experimenting with either ADDING MORE CHEESE or using SHARP CHEESE might help. Otherwise the cheese is a waste of money. I liked that one of the ingredients was sour cream as this is a nice way to use it up. I don t think the egg glaze is needed as it doesn t add to flavor AT ALL. These are also really dry and do not spread well while cooking. DO FLATTEN a touch to help with cooking (so as to not burn outside before inside is done). They re ok reheated in the microwave with honey.
Excellent! Moist flavorful and so quick! Omitted the mustard as I don't like any flavor of mustard and added some finely chopped pepperoni (as it went with the entree' I was serving). Great recipe!
I didn't actually use fresh herbs but these were still good. I used both dried rosemary and parsley as well as fat-free sour cream. I forgot to brush them with the egg but they still turned out fine. Very easy to throw together.
These biscuts are the BOMB! We loved them. Very tasty with the mustard and rosemary. Very easy to make. We had them with Beef Stew and they were VERY delish!
These were easy to make and good for a weeknight dinner. I did use more cheddar cheese which I think was good. Chopped up the rosemary as fine as I could. Use a big cookie scoop to scoop the muffins onto the baking pan. They looked good tasted great and I will make again.
Pretty tasty. I added some garlic powder. Also brushed on melted butter on top of each biscuit.