Easy Cheddar Biscuits with Fresh Herbs

Rating: 4.4 stars
42 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 24
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These are great with a hearty meal like stew. Substitute parsley or basil for rosemary, if you like.

By Kate Phillips Masterson

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 biscuits
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, stir together baking mix, cheese, and rosemary.

  • In a separate bowl, stir together sour cream, mustard, and milk. Stir wet mixture into dry mixture until well combined. Drop dough in 2-inch rounds onto a baking sheet. Brush tops with beaten egg.

  • Bake in preheated oven 12 to 15 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 11.3g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 18.1mg; sodium 294.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (43)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Carrie
Rating: 4 stars
02/21/2007
This recipe was simple to make and yummy! I did change it around a little bit by substituting 1 TBSP of Rosemary with 1 TBSP of Basil. Also I put parchment paper on the baking sheet to help eliminate the egg sticking to the sheet. Read More
Helpful
(78)

Most helpful critical review

Allrecipes Community
Rating: 3 stars
11/18/2006
I have not yet tried this recipe with parsley or basil but I would like to comment on the rosemary recipe. I did not have fresh rosemary so I used dried rosemary. I don t like dried rosemary whole as it is like eating pine needles (I haven t tried fresh so I don t know if that is better). I tried to chop it finely with a knife but I had to resort to using a mini coffee grinder to not make such a mess. I coarsely ground my rosemary so that it still have some larger pieces in it. Perhaps this allowed the rosemary to be strong but I am not sure. The point is THE ROSEMARY WAS REALLY OVER POWERING. But if you are looking for a change up from the usual biscuits and/or you really like rosemary it s not so bad. I was not able to taste anything BUT the rosemary. My guests were surprised when I told them there was cheese in the recipe as well. I could not taste the cheese either. I think cutting back on the rosemary and experimenting with either ADDING MORE CHEESE or using SHARP CHEESE might help. Otherwise the cheese is a waste of money. I liked that one of the ingredients was sour cream as this is a nice way to use it up. I don t think the egg glaze is needed as it doesn t add to flavor AT ALL. These are also really dry and do not spread well while cooking. DO FLATTEN a touch to help with cooking (so as to not burn outside before inside is done). They re ok reheated in the microwave with honey. Read More
Helpful
(20)
42 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 24
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Carrie
Rating: 4 stars
02/21/2007
This recipe was simple to make and yummy! I did change it around a little bit by substituting 1 TBSP of Rosemary with 1 TBSP of Basil. Also I put parchment paper on the baking sheet to help eliminate the egg sticking to the sheet. Read More
Helpful
(78)
BOOGEE
Rating: 5 stars
05/12/2008
This is a great recipie. I highly recommend using fresh rosemary. If using dried use 1/3 less to compensate. Read More
Helpful
(40)
Caroline C
Rating: 4 stars
04/23/2007
These were good but I recommend using more cheese (I used extra sharp Cheddar for more flavor) and also using scissors to snip the rosemary very finely. Quick and easy to make. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(37)
Advertisement
Allrecipes Community
Rating: 3 stars
11/18/2006
I have not yet tried this recipe with parsley or basil but I would like to comment on the rosemary recipe. I did not have fresh rosemary so I used dried rosemary. I don t like dried rosemary whole as it is like eating pine needles (I haven t tried fresh so I don t know if that is better). I tried to chop it finely with a knife but I had to resort to using a mini coffee grinder to not make such a mess. I coarsely ground my rosemary so that it still have some larger pieces in it. Perhaps this allowed the rosemary to be strong but I am not sure. The point is THE ROSEMARY WAS REALLY OVER POWERING. But if you are looking for a change up from the usual biscuits and/or you really like rosemary it s not so bad. I was not able to taste anything BUT the rosemary. My guests were surprised when I told them there was cheese in the recipe as well. I could not taste the cheese either. I think cutting back on the rosemary and experimenting with either ADDING MORE CHEESE or using SHARP CHEESE might help. Otherwise the cheese is a waste of money. I liked that one of the ingredients was sour cream as this is a nice way to use it up. I don t think the egg glaze is needed as it doesn t add to flavor AT ALL. These are also really dry and do not spread well while cooking. DO FLATTEN a touch to help with cooking (so as to not burn outside before inside is done). They re ok reheated in the microwave with honey. Read More
Helpful
(20)
shell
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2009
Excellent! Moist flavorful and so quick! Omitted the mustard as I don't like any flavor of mustard and added some finely chopped pepperoni (as it went with the entree' I was serving). Great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Sola
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2005
I didn't actually use fresh herbs but these were still good. I used both dried rosemary and parsley as well as fat-free sour cream. I forgot to brush them with the egg but they still turned out fine. Very easy to throw together. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Advertisement
Cindy Schauffler Fullerton
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2006
These biscuts are the BOMB! We loved them. Very tasty with the mustard and rosemary. Very easy to make. We had them with Beef Stew and they were VERY delish! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Desta
Rating: 4 stars
05/29/2008
These were easy to make and good for a weeknight dinner. I did use more cheddar cheese which I think was good. Chopped up the rosemary as fine as I could. Use a big cookie scoop to scoop the muffins onto the baking pan. They looked good tasted great and I will make again. Read More
Helpful
(11)
JDVMD
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2006
Pretty tasty. I added some garlic powder. Also brushed on melted butter on top of each biscuit. Read More
Helpful
(9)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022