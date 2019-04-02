Easy Cheddar Biscuits with Fresh Herbs

Rating: 3 stars

I have not yet tried this recipe with parsley or basil but I would like to comment on the rosemary recipe. I did not have fresh rosemary so I used dried rosemary. I don t like dried rosemary whole as it is like eating pine needles (I haven t tried fresh so I don t know if that is better). I tried to chop it finely with a knife but I had to resort to using a mini coffee grinder to not make such a mess. I coarsely ground my rosemary so that it still have some larger pieces in it. Perhaps this allowed the rosemary to be strong but I am not sure. The point is THE ROSEMARY WAS REALLY OVER POWERING. But if you are looking for a change up from the usual biscuits and/or you really like rosemary it s not so bad. I was not able to taste anything BUT the rosemary. My guests were surprised when I told them there was cheese in the recipe as well. I could not taste the cheese either. I think cutting back on the rosemary and experimenting with either ADDING MORE CHEESE or using SHARP CHEESE might help. Otherwise the cheese is a waste of money. I liked that one of the ingredients was sour cream as this is a nice way to use it up. I don t think the egg glaze is needed as it doesn t add to flavor AT ALL. These are also really dry and do not spread well while cooking. DO FLATTEN a touch to help with cooking (so as to not burn outside before inside is done). They re ok reheated in the microwave with honey.