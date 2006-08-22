Cranberry Muffins
Use this scratch recipe to make zesty cranberry muffins with a slight citrus accent via orange zest and orange juice.
Delicious! Just what I was looking for. I made a few changes after reading others' comments, plus a few changes of my own. I added a little more oil, a 1/2 tsp. vanilla, and substituted brown sugar for the white. I also sprinkled the tops with sugar after they came out of the oven. I think the best thing I did, though, was to stew dried cranberries in orange juice before adding them. That helped sweeten the cranberries and gave more orange flavor to the muffins. The only problem I had was the muffins didn't raise very well (possibly due to the heaviness of the stewed cranberries). Next time I'll try adding an extra tsp. of baking powder.Read More
This recipe has several problems. First off, there is way too much liquid for the amount of flour. The muffins don't rise at all because the batter is so thin. Also, they come out very sour. All around unappetizing. Sorry, but I won't make this again.Read More
Not big on the really sweet muffins, like tart?? - THIS MUFFIN IS FOR YOU! I took the advice of a few reviewers ~ put some sugar on the top of the muffins the last 5 minutes of baking. Added a 1/2 cup of milk chocolate chips and made 6 large muffins instead of 12 of the smaller muffins. The consistency of the muffins is GREAT! The taste is wonderful. I'm a big cranberry fan so this was a hit for me. The kids weren't real fond of the tartness of the cranberry, but they still ate it. *probably because of the chocolate chips ;-)* Next time I make these muffins I will double or triple the recipe and freeze some of them. One last thing, I did chop the cranberries with just a knife but will use my food processor next time.
Great muffins! The OJ is the perfect balance for the tartness of the cranberries. I'd like to try the recipe using whole wheat flour next time. Perfect for brunch day after T-Day.
These were pretty tasty. I made them lower in fat by subbing 1/3 cup applesauce + 1 T oil. I also used 1 t. orange extract instead of the orange zest, and subbed 1/3 cup brown sugar for the 1/4 cup white sugar because I prefer brown and read they were a little tart. I used 1 cup (dried, soaked, chopped) cranberries + 1/2 cup chopped walnuts. So basically this was a great jumping off recipe for me! ;-)
wow...these muffins tasted good! I used butter instead of vegetable oil....the buttery aroma filled the kitchen. My family loved it so much that I have to bake it again. The stated amount of cranberry is too much I actually halved the portion. It tasted the same as I bought from the bakery! Thanks alot!!!
I doubled the sugar based on what I read from other reviews. It was enough, but the flavor is still just okay. I only used half the amount of cranberries too. Probably won't make these again.
1/4 C. Sugar should have been the give away that these were T-A-R-T with a bitter aftertaste!!! Too bad, since they were a cinch to prep & baked very nicely.
These are absolutely delicious! I also added 1/2 cup finely chopped nuts, and baked them in Jumbo muffin tins. Made 6.
Way too tart.
These were good, but with my sweet tooth, I feel that they needed a little more sugar. My cranberries were so tart that the 1/4 cup of sugar wasn't enough. I did enjoy the orange flavor in these.
These muffins are really good, I love them, and have made them several times.
This were very good though I dont have much to compare with since this was the 1st time baking muffins at home. I used ocean spray craisins so I actually used 2 cups of dried cranberries. I also used zest from a whole orange used orange juice from the orange then added another cup of orange juice I figured that since I was using dried and not fresh cranberries the mix would be dry so added the orange juice the final product was really good both my husband and I really enjoyed them. Thanks for sharing the recipe. I will be making this again and they'll make it to my recipe book.
I was a little worried that the muffins would not turn out because the dough was a bit runny, but they turned out great! True, they do not rise much, but they have a beautiful color and great taste -- not too sweet. However, I would take them out of the oven sooner. I left them for 20min and they were slightly burned on the bottom and sides.
I doubled this recipe, and used 1/2 cup more sugar. I also used Ocean Spray Crasins instead of fresh. My family and i really enjoyed them. :)
I made these for my family and they loved them. The only changes in the recipe was I used pure coconut oil in place of vegetable oil. I also put in a small ripe banana for added moisture and sweetness; not to mention I made it in cake and bar form instead of muffins and adjusted the timing and temperature. They freeze well and have a nice fresh taste after thawing.
They didn't rise, were too tart, and not sweet enough even though I added an extra 2 T of sugar. Sure wish I'd read the other reviews. I don't know what the rising problem is all about, there is a Tablespoon of baking powder in here after all! One would think it would be enough! But, definitely more sugar, like 3/4 cup might do the trick. Really, it didn't seem like these should turn out as bad as they did. I love the flavor combination, but these just didn't work.
These muffins are great! I added 1/2 cup of brown sugar to the recipe and used Craisins soaked in warm water instead of fresh cranberries. They turned out great! It made 12 muffins and a mini loaf of bread. The orange juice makes them so moist! The combination of orange and cranberry is excellent!
Really Really Really loved these! I ate 3 right away...lol......dangerous stuff.....:D I did up the sugar to nearly 1/2 cup, and they were fantastic! My first time making these muffins...I used fresh, local cranberries that I had frozen, and pulp free %100 pure orange juice.....thanks for great recipe, will def make again!
too many cranberries and not very flavorful
I am so disappointed in this recipe! I made some of the alterations other suggested - I used 1/3 cup brown sugar and added 1 cup of walnuts. They smelled delicious cooking. They're not bad, but they are not sweet at all. There doesn't seem to be much flavor, except for the bitterness of orange zest (I will definitely cut that in half if I make these again) and the tart of cranberry when you get a chopped piece. Overall, very disappointing.
I am not sure what went wrong, but I did not care for these muffins. I did substitute the oil for unsweetened applesauce, but I do that in ALL of my baking and I have never had a problem. Maybe it was the combination of applesauce and OJ. Whatever it was, I do not suggest this recipe, at least not if you want to sub out the oil.
I'm with you...SUPERTART! My husband spit it out and threw it away. Maybe more sugar would help.
I would make this again. I doubled the recipe, using the original recipe for the original ingredients plus whole wheat flour and butter for the additional doubled ingredients. I also used dried sweetened cranberries, and sprinkled with coarse sugar during the last 10 minutes.
This has a nice tangy flavor. I did add nutmeg and ground cloves to the recipe. It gave it a nice seasonal flavor. I also doubled the sugar as suggested in other reviews. Once out of the oven I buttered the tops and dipped them in a cinnamon sugar mixture. This made them really yummy. I did find the batter to be a little runny but they still baked up well. I would love to make this again for my family.
Very tangy and good. I added 1/3 cup quick-cooking oats and 1/2 cup chopped pecans. As a previous reviewer recommended, I soaked the chopped cranberries in sugar water overnight and I believe this helped cut the tartness a bit. My husband loved them, and he is not usually a big fan of muffins.
I used 1/2 tbsp of orange marmalade instead of orange zest, and 1 cup of raspberries instead of 1 1/2 cup cranberries. I used orange juice with bits of pulp and it made the muffins seem very healthy and fruity. They are very nice, light and moist. I will make these again!
I think that the author of this recipe misspelled amount of sugar needed. Instead of 1 and 1/4, they just put 1/4. maybe those can be qualified like cranberry bread. but definitely not muffins.
I liked this recipe with a few changes. As suggested, I added a 1/4 cup brown sugar, instead of 1/4 oil, I added 1/3 cup oil, plus 2 tbs, a 1 tsp orange extract. i reduced the orange juice to 3/4, and added 1/4 sour cream to make up for it. I also threw in some nuts, and a drizzle of cranberry sauce to the batter. I loved it! They were crispy on the outside, warm and moist on the inside!
These are tart muffins, and I really like them. I suspect the original recipe creator used a sweetened orange juice, and I used an unsweetened orange juice. I increased the sugar to 1/3 cup, though. The batter is indeed a bit thin, and doesn't rise a great deal, as other commenters have noted. If you like the tart flavor of cranberries you will like this muffin.
Great easy, recipe.
With a few minor changes these muffins were awesome! As others suggested, I added 1/3 cup brown sugar instead of white so as to make the muffins less tart. Instead of cranberries I used cranberry sauce w/ whole berries. It made the muffins much more moist. I also didn't add the salt. Mmm Mmm...
THESE TURNED OUT REALLY NICE. I MODIFIED THE RECIPE A BIT USING 1 CUP WHITE FLOUR AND 1/2 CUP WHOLE WHEAT FLOUR. I ALSO INCREASED THE SUGAR TO AROUND 1/2 CUP. FROZEN UNSWEETENED CRANBERRIES CHOPPED WORKED GOOD AND YES THEY ARE A BIT TART BUT HEY, THEY'RE CRANBERRIES! VERY YUMMY, I WILL MAKE THESE AGAIN VERY SOON.
The flavor of orange juice and cranberries are okay, but this muffin is too dry.
This recipe rocks!!!! From scratch with a few ingredients and the taste is good. I added a few extra tsp. of orange zest and made an orange glaze to top off the muffins. The glaze also helps keep the muffins nice and moist inside.YUMMY!
I used dried cranberries and made a simple glaze using powdered sugar and orange juice. They came out great! I will definitely use this recipe again.
I decreased the sugar and the cranberries a bit. But after having one of my siblings test the first batch out of the oven, I added even more cranberries to the batter. We loved the tartness! They're constantly asking me to make this again and again.
i've made these many times and i absolutely love them! to make them a bit less tart, chop the cranberries and soak them overnight in a cup of water and sugar, it makes them a bit sweeter which my family appreciates, though i personally like them to be tart.
This isn't a bad recipe, but I've definitely had better cranberry muffins. They tasted kind of tart, (not the normal tartness you get from cranberries).
Delicious! Just sweet enough -- very tasty. Only made one change, because I didn't have orange juice, and substituted cranberry juice. I was afraid the muffins would be pink, but they weren't. Really yummy. Will definitely be making these again, especially since DH is lactose intolerant, so these are perfect for him!
I guess I don't like the tart so much--these needed more sugar in my book.
Wow! What a delicious, simple recipe. I made the mistake of asking my 2 year old if he wanted an English muffin for breakfast this morning and all he heard was “muffin.” He ran around the house yelling, “Muffin, muffin, muffin!” I realized quickly that an English muffin would not do. So I jumped on the internet to find a quick recipe with ingredients that I had in the kitchen. This popped up. I tweaked it a bit. I added a little extra sugar to the batter. Next time I think that I will just double the sugar. There isn’t much to begin with and it could have used some more for our taste. I used craisons instead of cranberries, lemon zest instead of orange (didn’t have any oranges), and I tossed in some walnuts. I also added a streusel topping which paired perfectly with these muffins. (Streusel topping for a double recipe of muffins: combine ¾ cup flour, ¾ cup sugar, ¼ cup softened butter and 1 tablespoon water.) I was particularly impressed with the consistency of these muffins. They were moist and delicious. This recipe is a keeper!
This recipe was great but I stewed my cranberries in the orange juice first to mush them up a bit!
These were pretty good. Could have been a bit sweeter, next time will add a bit more sugar, but they did the trick for cranberry/orange muffins.
Muffins did not rise very well despite filling cases 2/3 full. Also were quite gooey despite plenty of time in oven on correct temperature and outsides being very golden. Lost half of muffin in case with first few so resorted to eating remainder with a spoon so not exactly muffins! I will try another muffin receipe but if no better will try & improve on this receipe by perhaps more baking powder & less orange juice.
It was really good. It was hard to cut all the cranberry's by a knife though. I would cut down on the cranberry's. *ME LIKES COOKIES*
My muffins did not rise nicely at all. And they were a little too tart tasting.
These are really good!
Very tasty. Took others advice used only 1/2 cup OJ. Added walnuts and sprinkled Wilton brand "sprinkles" white sparkling sugar. My batch made 8.
Loved these muffins, but mine were a little dry. Maybe because I used 1/4 c. melted butter instead of veg. oil? I also used 1 1/2 c. Craisens instead of fresh cranberries. (my husband liked them warm with butter :)
yummy yummy yummy. the extra sugar was good and i also added extra zest.
I didn't really like these muffins...I think there were too many cranberries. If I ever made them again I would put less cranberries and a little bit more sugar.
Excellent, moist muffins. They were a little denser than I expected, but they were very good. Great cranberry flavor.
I found these muffins to be quite tart, but have a nice flavor. They also stuck to the paper cups so you lost about 1/3 of the muffin. I doubt that I will make these again.
I followed the advice given by many, cut the amount of cranberries to half, used brown sugar, and added more sugar than was stated in the recipe, I even sprinkled them. The muffins were really tart, and were dry the next day. However, the orange taste was very good.
The batter was really dry and started forming more like a dough. I added milk to help fix the issue and it game out more gummy but still worked. It also didn’t even make a full dozen which is disappointing for muffins
These were easy to make and they were tart! ( which was fine) I took them out of the oven before the 20 minutes so they would not be so tough, and they turned out light and fluffy.
The flavor of these muffins is perfect, but mine did not rise as they should. All ingredients were fresh and I followed the recipe exactly. Had they risen, I'd have to give them a 5...
This is very good! I made some changes though. First I stewed the cranberries in the orange juice and sugar. I also upped the sugar to 3/4 cup. I used whole wheat pastry flour instead of all-purpose. Since I didn't have any baking powder I used 1 1/2 teaspoons of baking soda and they rose beautifully. Very tasty!
These muffins came out a little drier than I would have preferred. The combo of orange & cranberry is wonderful. I used orange flavored dried cranberries which added more taste. Would have been perfect if a little moister.
These are great! The only change I made was adding 1/4 tsp. of almond extract. I will definitely make them again.
This recipe is just delicious and very simple to make! My muffins turned out beautifully and were very moist and tasty. They are tart, but at the same time sweet too. These are great and I will make them again!
I was a little worried about the low sugar quantity in this recipe, so I sprinkled the top with sugar before baking. I also used dried cranberries and they turned great.
This is an excellent recipe. The only adaptations I made were minor: whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose (this swap is usually safe in muffins), brown sugar for white, and butter for oil. The consistency of the muffin was perfect, not too heavy or light, and they cooked through all the way without getting too dark around the edges and on the bottom. They were sweet but not excessively sweet. I'll definitely make these again!
Really great recipe! My changes: used milk rather than orange juice (didn’t have orange juice), zested entire orange, then peeled it, chopped it up, and added it to batter, sprinkled cinnamon sugar over top before baking. YUMMY!!
I made this but I’m a loaf form. I added about 2 tbsp more of sugar and no orange zest. It came out amazing and received a lot of compliments on it.
Used some suggestions, such as using butter instead of oil and almost doubled the sugar, I had frozen cranberries and they're soft enough that I could chop them so I did that, they turned out fantastic! Not too tart not too sweet, just right.
Did not have enough cranberries so added bananas and also doubled the recipe. The cranberries were left over from Xmas so did not add as much orange juice either .
I loved this muffin! I used a 1/4 cup more of sugar for a sweeter muffin! All around great!
The recipe called for vegetable oil instead of butter. I would use butter the next time. After tasting the muffins, I realized that 1/4 cup of sugar was not nearly enough. I recommend that you make adjustments to this recipe, unless you like a tart flavor.
Won’t make again, didn’t ride
A perfect muffin to serve a guest or for a breakfast treat. And it has very little sugar! Yum.
Awesome recipe! Easy to make and delicious!
I made them exactly as written and they are delicious. Tart and light
Very good, have made them quite a few times now and they come out perfect and are tasty
These were good muffins, the recipe was pretty easy to follow! I thought that there were a lot of cranberries for the small amount of mix there was though.
I ran out of fresh cranberries and substituted about 1 cup of left over whole jelled cranberries in a tin. They were great.
Not very good. Quite dry and all the fruit sunk to the bottom.
used whole wheat pastry flour, used a cup of left over cranberry orange sauce and a 1/2 cup of orange juice, only 2 T of sugar.
I followed the recipe exactly. I usually like tart but I found these are too tart and without much flavor. Maybe the butter and increased sugar reviewers suggested would improve these.
I used this recipe to make a special breakfast for Mother's Day. I read other reviews, and added more sugar and baking powder (only a tad bit more, nothing drastic). I did this because others said it was too tart and didn't rise well. Adding more did help. I also used cranberry sauce instead of cranberries, which came out just fine, if you want to do that too. The muffins came out pretty good, although they tasted pretty much like a regular muffin (this may have been because of using cranberry sauce as a substitute). I'd use this recipe again.
Blah! Bitter, not enough sweet. They were moist but waaaay too tart.
I put the chop cranberries and 1/4 cup sugar plus orange zest in my small crock pot then cool and chilled the mixture. I find that doing this make cranberries sweeter.
With a few modifications, this recipe made great muffins that the whole family enjoyed. They were neither overly sweat, nor particularly tart. I used a Gluten Free flour. I used 4 teaspoons of baking powder. (based on another reviewer's comments) I used brown sugar instead of white.(based on another reviewer's comments) I used craisins, and soaked them in the OJ while I was preparing other ingredients. (based on another reviewer's comments). You only need 1 cup of craisins. The batter was pretty thick and I couldn't taste the orange, so I think perhaps next time I might add a bit more OJ, and perhaps some extra zest. The muffins were dark at 20 minutes, so I think 18 might have been good.
I really loved this recipe, and so did my family. As someone previously posted, I added more sugar to take away from some of the tartness from the cranberries, probably 1/2 C, instead of 1/4 cup. Great for breakfast or snacking!
They were ok, did not rise much at all and were a little tough. I’m a seasoned muffin baker and I did use (O. J. soaked) dried cranberries but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. The batter seemed promising, was airy and light when I scooped the muffins. They rose well in the first 5 mins of baking and then tightened into pucks. I mixed gently, so I think the issue may have been temp. I’d say next time I’d turn the oven down 5-7 minutes in and bake longer, but I’m not sure I would bake these again.
This recipe was made exactly as stated. Absolutely no changes. Why would I ???? I did however make 20 mini muffins ( small bunt pan molds) so the kiddos love them.
I didn't measure my cranberries - had chopped fresh ones in the food processor. WAY too much cranberry in my muffins. I will try it again but a little more carefully.
Not enough sugar In the recipe. 1 cup in my opinion .muffins much to tart tasting.
These tasted great! Cranberries are a tad sour, so expect that. But these muffins are a great cranberry recipe!
I love muffins! They are all I want to eat!
Also good if you substitue lemon juice (1/2 cup with 1/2 cup water) and lemon rind for the orange. they don't rise as high, but are nice and tangy!
This is very moist muffins. I added some oats but still very moist. I love it.
Great recipe really enjoyed eating these with my family and friends would highly recommend marking this recipe!
Okay so I know I tweaked this recipe. I did two teaspoons of powder and one teaspoon of baking soda. The only other thing I changed was adding about a half a cup of chopped walnuts. I think the next time I make this I will increase the sugar in the batter maybe to a half a cup. Otherwise I wouldn't change anything else.
I upped the sugar to 1/2 cup and used chopped frozen cranberries. They don’t rise much but have good flavour and are moist.
Got dry super fast. Need to discover a cure!
Came out fabulous and the kids love them. I swapped the egg for a 1/4 of applesauce due to egg allergies and added a few chocolate chips on top. Awesome!! Can’t wait to do it again!
Make a few changes on this recipe and the end result were great....ok first I use half of the amount of cranberries and pulse on the food processor 3 times cranberries were frozen and keep them frozen. I used dried cranberries for the other half. Very important when u zest the orange make sure you dont add any white part of the orange because that will make it bitter.
