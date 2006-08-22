Cranberry Muffins

3.9
151 Ratings
  • 5 62
  • 4 46
  • 3 21
  • 2 14
  • 1 8

Use this scratch recipe to make zesty cranberry muffins with a slight citrus accent via orange zest and orange juice.

Recipe by GINGER P

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease and flour muffin pan, or use paper liners.

  • Sift together flour, salt and baking powder. Set aside.

  • Beat oil and sugar together until light. Add egg and beat until smooth. Add orange juice and grated zest.

  • Add flour mixture and stir just until mixed. Fold in cranberries.

  • Fill greased muffin pans 2/3 full. Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 20-25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 20.4g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 177mg. Full Nutrition
