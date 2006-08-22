Cranberry Muffins

Wow! What a delicious, simple recipe. I made the mistake of asking my 2 year old if he wanted an English muffin for breakfast this morning and all he heard was “muffin.” He ran around the house yelling, “Muffin, muffin, muffin!” I realized quickly that an English muffin would not do. So I jumped on the internet to find a quick recipe with ingredients that I had in the kitchen. This popped up. I tweaked it a bit. I added a little extra sugar to the batter. Next time I think that I will just double the sugar. There isn’t much to begin with and it could have used some more for our taste. I used craisons instead of cranberries, lemon zest instead of orange (didn’t have any oranges), and I tossed in some walnuts. I also added a streusel topping which paired perfectly with these muffins. (Streusel topping for a double recipe of muffins: combine ¾ cup flour, ¾ cup sugar, ¼ cup softened butter and 1 tablespoon water.) I was particularly impressed with the consistency of these muffins. They were moist and delicious. This recipe is a keeper!