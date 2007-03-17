Sourdough Starter

I'm new to bread making so... After lots of research, I chose this recipe for the starter. Due to the reviews I've read, I decided to feed it once a day, 1/3 cup warm water & 1/3 cup flour. Each day it did get the bubbles, the nice yeast smell & the brown liquid. I thought it was doing great (according to my research). It did rise & fall but I didn't worry too much about it since it rose back up at each feeding. I had placed it on the counter near my stove since it gets nice and warm near it when I'm cooking. I only covered it with paper towels (since it said to cover loosely). I made this starter on Friday, it's now Sunday night. I just checked on it & noticed that little fruit flies got into it. I live around lots of vegetation: trees, flowers & vegetable garden on the property so there are lots of these around. Ugh! I was so bummed. I started a new batch. I mixed it in a plastic mixing bowl then transferred to a gallon size glass jar. After thinking about what to cover it with, I chose to use press & seal plastic wrap since the jars' lid seemed too tight. I didn't press the wrap tight but just enough so the bugs can't fly in. My only concern is that I'm hoping it is not too tight. I'm going to resume the feeding tomorrow & let it sit out for 8 days before refrigeration. I will update this review with progress. I only gave 4 stars since the directions were unclear on what to cover with & the daily feedings but it's been simple & seems to be working.