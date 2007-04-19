Best Chocolate Pound Cake
A delicious make-ahead cake which freezes well. Wonderful warm, topped with a little butter and a glass of milk!
I tried this recipe 3 different times. Its isnt a bad cake at all. A bit dry and never seems to bake fully without going dry. Nice flavour and texture. Would be wonderful with a pudding over it.Read More
I have tried at least 10 different chocolate bundt cake recipes over the years and this is the best yet!!!!!! Involves a bit more work with beating egg whites, but well worth it! This cake is very moist & the cinnamon gives it a special taste. Simply the best !
I thought this was a great cake. I love it when it first comes out of the oven. It has a great chocolate taste, but it's not strong. I did try the cake with a chocolate icing recipe from the back of a package: Hershey's Chocolate Cocoa (for baking), and I added choped almonds. After the cake had time to cool the next day, that was the end of it. Absolutely delicious. The cake was gone in two days. Some reviews I read suggested that the cake was not so much of a pound cake, but more light and springy. If you want more of a pound cake texture, just sift the dry ingredients twice, where it calls for sifting in the recipe, I have tried it that way.
This recipe was DELICIOUS!!!! I modified it only slightly, because I was ill-prepared. I used 1 1/2 cups of butter instead of shortening and butter, and I used 1 1/2 tsp. of vanilla because I forgot to buy almond extract.I also used a bundt cake pan and put fresh strawberries in the middle and then served it with whipped cream. I was told "this is the best cake I've ever had, EVER!!" by my sister in law!
This cake has a nice flavor and consistency if you're not looking for a traditional pound cake. In other words, it is light and springy with a subtle flavor, not dense, moist, and chocolatey. Once I readjusted my thinking, I found it to be a nice change of pace. I'd make it again.
I made these for an office christmas party and everyone loved them! I did follow another suggestion for a yellow pound cake (different recipe) of creaming the butter, shortening, and sugar for 25 minutes. I let the butter get to room temperature first. I also added 1 tablespoon and 1/4 teaspoon of vinegar to the milk and allowed to get to room temp to become sour milk, as she had suggested is similar to buttermilk. The only difference between the two cakes was that I used regular sugar on this one. Next time I will be using confectioner's sugar instead because it causes the creamed mixture to be more light and fluffy than the granulated sugar. I'm making this cake again for my decorating class :-)
This cake is delicious, very moist and now our family favorite.
I just made this recipe and turns out perfect..Very moist.My daugther like it much..!
Everyone that I have made this recipe for has just loved it. It is a moist and tasty version of my favorite dessert, pound cake. I dont think I would change anything about it really. I do sift the flour and have used cake flour to make sure I have no lumps. The cinnamon, I added a heaping measurement. It takes this pound cake over the edge. It is perfect for any occasion. Thank you Mary Ann !!!!
Whether you call it a pound cake or a chocolate cake or whatever, this cake is so good. I followed the recipe exactly except for the baking time. I baked it for 1 hour. It probably could have been taken out of the oven a little sooner, but it was still very moist and delicious. It didn't need a topping though I made one with white chocolate using what I had on hand, and it turned out good. My family gobbled it up.
Pretty good. It's a light pound cake and I was looking more for a traditional one. I was hoping for a stronger chocolate flavor, so next time I may not put in the cinnamon and almond extract.
Made this yesterday. It was ok, a little on the dry side. I do not know who named it the best chocolate pound cake, as its very far from the best. I would not make this one again. JP
This is an amazing recipe. Very easy. The family loved it. I think adding the whipped egg whites last make the difference in this cake. So good!
Delicious! I baked half the recipe in a dark pan for 1 hour, still great!
This was a great recipe, my mom my mamaw and me got together to try this cake and it was a huge hit is was so moist and rose to be a beautiful cake.
Excellent
This is ok, it is very almondy. If i was to make this again, i would either omit the almond essence or add some chopped nuts. I will continue looking for a better pound cake
Dry and tasteless.
superb
This pound cake was amazing. I used Hershey's dark cocoa instead of the regular Hershey's cocoa and it was so rich and tastey. A very moist cake.
This was good. I expected more of a chocolate punch to it. The almond extract makes it a unique chocolate pound cake. the egg whites didn't peak for me though. and it was quite a lot of work. I used a bunt pan and it cooked for only 45 minutes. I made from scratch an almond whipped cream to go with it which paired nicely.
I am glad that I did try something different because it turn out wonderful. It was the very first time that I ever bake something from scratch. This is very good website to have because you can learn all kinds of neat stuff.
Turned out beautiful. I use hershey's special dark cocoa powder and it realy upped the chocolate flavor. It was delicious.
This cake has a great taste, but has more of a bread texture. For the topping, I melted 1c. of chocolate chips, 2 Tbsp. butter and 2 Tbsp. peanut butter. It made a sort of glaze and I drizzled on top.
This is a great chocolate cake. My wife does not like chocolate cake, but she loves this cake. I added some chocolate chips to the cake. The only problem I have with this recipe is that, this is not a pond cake it is a chocolate cake.
I was very disappointed with this recipe. The recipe sounded delicious and it smelled so wonderful when it was baking but it was not what I expected at all. I had read the reviews before baking and some people thought it wasn't very chocolatey so I added more cocoa powder. That didn't help. The texture was great, not too dense. but I don't know if I would try this recipe again.
What a wonderful cake. My family loves having it Christmas morning with milk. It has been a hit ever since i made for the first time.
I wouldn't call this really a pound cake. It was too light. But, it was pretty good. I also felt that it wasn't chocolatey enough. Maybe next time I will add more cocoa or some chocolate chips to the batter. I made a chocolate peanut butter glaze for it and that was pretty good.
As the others have said, this isn't much of a *pound cake* per say. It's a little light and pretty dry....and it was done long before the timer went off. The cake is wonderfully smooth though, so thumbs up for that! I added chocolate chips, and think it would be delicious with some chocolate buttercream frosting. I won't make it again though.
This cake took some time to put together. Came out of the oven smelling really good. Pros: moist, loved the cinnamon. Cons: too sweet, not alot of chocolate taste. Would probably make this again with some modifications.
I found that mine came out a little bland and didn't taste very chocolaty at all
I wouldn't classify this cake as a pound cake. However, if you put on some chocolate frosting, you would have a good tasting chocolate cake, but I definitely would not consider this a pound cake.
this cake doesn't taste like pound cake. But it is a great chocolate cake. got a velvety texture. pretty rich and lives up to expectations of a 'chocolate cake' not so much 'chocolate pound'.
This cake tasted pretty good, but is very suceptible to falling (or caving in the middle). I don't recommend making cupcakes out of this recipe though.
every one loved this one.
Although this definitely wasn't a "pound" cake, it was fabulous. Very light and moist. The taste is reminiscent of a Mexican brownie, probably because of the cinnamon. I added some chocolate chips, as a previous reviewer suggested but I am not sure it really needs it. I dusted the top of the cake with powdered sugar, which was all that it needed. My husband, not really a cake eater, actually went and got a second piece!!! (By the way, the picture shown is NOT a picture of this cake, and might turn people off to trying it. PLEASE get an accurate picture!)
I switched the yolks and the whites by accident and I think it was even better! All around a good cake, but not much oomph.
Made it, Loved it. Just had to watch the cooking time my stove runs a little hot.
This recipe is not very easy considering this is the first cake I've ever made from scratch. It took a little over 2 hours for me to make. However, it turned out to be absolutely delicious! The outside is a little crunchy but that is probably because I am still getting used to my oven. It is very moist inside the crunchy part though. Definitely going to make this cake again!
Excellent! Light airy and a little piece of heaven. Serve with whipping cream, berries, dust it with cocoa and powdered sugar, make a nice chocolate glaze, or just cut a piece and enjoy. This will go into our favorites to be used again and again.
GREAT! Very light and fluffy cake!
i was looking for a good chocolate cake recipe and this has to be it for me .. really yummy.. all my friends loved it. i tried it a couple of times, sometimes the sugar doesnt mix properly ! one way to resolve this is to crush the sugar before adding it!
Very good cake, but too much batter for my 10 in. pan. It rose up over the top and by the time it was cooked through the bottom was burned (mostly my inexperience) Not an easy recipe, but I will try it again
I used butter for all the fat but followed everything else exactly. The cake has a lighter feel than pound cake but has a beautiful texture. It was not too sweet which was nice and goes great with berries and whipped cream. Everyone loved it!
