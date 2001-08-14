Tunnel of Fudge Cake II
A cake that needs no introduction, Ladies and Gentlemen, Tunnel of Fudge!
A cake that needs no introduction, Ladies and Gentlemen, Tunnel of Fudge!
I was only going to give a so-so reveiw, but the cake tasted MUCH better the next day! Not that it was bad the first day, but you know what I mean! A couple of notes...don't use all of the milk for the glaze! WAY TOO MUCH! Start with just a couple of tbsp, and work your way up until you get a good drizzling consistancy. Also, I found it impossible to add the fudge filling without touching the sides of the pan...but it turned out fine. Just make sure that your pan is well greased and floured. Cake would also be good without the fudge filling. Nice and dense!Read More
The cake was pretty good, but not the best chocolate cake I've ever had (or made). Was a bit too dry and dense for my tastes, and the fudge all sank to the bottom.Read More
I was only going to give a so-so reveiw, but the cake tasted MUCH better the next day! Not that it was bad the first day, but you know what I mean! A couple of notes...don't use all of the milk for the glaze! WAY TOO MUCH! Start with just a couple of tbsp, and work your way up until you get a good drizzling consistancy. Also, I found it impossible to add the fudge filling without touching the sides of the pan...but it turned out fine. Just make sure that your pan is well greased and floured. Cake would also be good without the fudge filling. Nice and dense!
I have been searching for this recipe, my mother made it for my birthday every year... this year she passed on ... and I couldn't find the recipe in her r-box. Is A DEVINE Cake
This cake came out dark, rich and moist. The kids got into it when the pudding "tunnel" was still warm and they raved at how good it was. I followed the recipe exactly with spectacular results. The cake itself was much darker than in the photo with a delicious strong dark chocolate taste.
My SO made this for my birthday this past month and it was a hit at my party! I will agree with other posters that while the flavor is good and the filling is the best part, the cake part is a bit dry and dense, but that can easily be resolved by putting a slice in the microwave before eating. Adding a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side does wonders as well!
I'm giving this 4 stars because I like the idea of it and it was fun to make... and I would make it again, but with certain changes. I would use vanilla pudding with white chocolate chips or maybe butterscotch pudding with butterscotch chips and I'd use a different type of glaze on top. For me and my husband the cake was pure chocolate and for us it was way to rich and powerful. I took this cake to a church activity and it was gobbled up... apparently there are a lot of dark chocolate lovers at my church. So if you like dark chocolate - this cake is for you. If not, I'd say it's a good idea to try your own ideas - like I will do next time using white chocolate... Tunnel of White Chocolate Fudge - I like the sound of that!
I have attempted to make this cake with several different recipes. This is the best recipe I have found. The only problem I had was the first set of instructions. It said to make the non-instant pudding as directed, BUT with 1.5 cups of milk (directions on non-instant pudding called for 2 cups of milk). Overall, it was an easy cake to make that people awed at!!
I don't agree this cake is too dry. It does not taste like a boxed cake, more like my grandmother's cakes she used to bake. I did use buttermilk instead of regular milk. Thanks for a great recipe!
I made this cake for my mother's birthday, and it was a huge success! It is a very rich, dense cake... very impressive, unusual, and good for special occasions. The only suggestion I might have is to sift the cocoa and powdered sugar together before mixing with the milk for the glaze. My sugar was a bit clumpy and by the time I realised it, it was already on the cake.
My mother and I have been looking for this recipe for years. My dad likes it every year for his birthday. I am so glad that we found it. It is so gooey, chocolatey and yummy!!!!
This cake is so moist and chocolaty. I am the new star at the office!
This cake is the standard birthday cake in my family now! Absolutely the best, and easy to do. I'd give it more stars if I could.
The cake was pretty good, but not the best chocolate cake I've ever had (or made). Was a bit too dry and dense for my tastes, and the fudge all sank to the bottom.
I made this cake for my husband and Step-son's birthday. The cake was very good, but is very rich and VERY chocolaty. I may try it again but substitute vanilla or some other flavor in the middle just to break it up a bit. All in all though, it was a hit and for once, I didn't have a lot leftover. I also frosted it with regular frosting instead of glazing it. I would also probably use vanilla frosting next time.
Dry, dry, dry. Made this cake for my daughters 18th birthday, she is a chocoholic and picked it out, she usually has chocolate 'dirt' cake but decided to be more mature this year. I had a piece and the bites from the inside of the cake, especially with the walnuts were quite pleasant, but the outer layer was so very dry I couldn't enjoy it. She said the pudding tunnel tasted weird, but was good. Sorry, but I wouldn't make this again. The idea is good, maybe made with a Texas sheet cake recipe?
This cake was very dry, but I loved the tunnel of fudge.I will use the filling in a regular cake mix! thanks!
This was so good. Everyone loved it. I added about 1/2 cup more chocolate chips. Reminded me of the bundtcake my mom used to make when we were kids.
The tunnel of pudding is really good and I had no problem getting it to not touch the sides. However the cake itself is on the dry side. Everyone around the table ate it, but only a few said they would eat it again. My sister ate the leftovers by just eating the pudding layer! Oh and I just sprayed the pan with PAM and skipped the flour part and had no problems with it sticking to the pan. If I made this again I think I will try a different recipe to make the cake, but I would definitely keep the pudding part the same.
It was the the T of F cake my husband grew up with but the flavor was good, it came out of the oven perfect, and made a pretty looking cake. Thanks.
This cake tasted fine but it didn't turn out as good as I thought it would. I agree with the comment about adding a white chocolate filling, that would have been much tastier. And if you have a solid chocolate cake recipe already, I would use that instead of making this one.
This was a good cake but not as good as I was anticipating. The tunnel of fudge turned out wonderfully! It was the best part of the cake for me. I'm rating this a 4 because my husband and his family thought it was good but I personally would've rated it a 3. Thought the cake part was too dry. I will make this again because the fudge was the best but will be using a box cake mix next time and see how that works out instead!
Not as gooey as I was hoping for and kind of dry on the outer layer.
No I will not make it again. Cake part was way to dry and not enough chocolate taste.
I used a box cake mix with pudding but it wasn't quite thick enough to keep the tunnel in the middle. It ended up tasting delicious, though! A happy birthday cake for sure!
so delicious and beautiful
I made this using pillsbury recipe but also added 1/2 pkg of instant chocolate pudding. It came out perfect. Fudge in the middle and delicious with vanilla ice cream. Reminds of my childhood. Don’t over bake and let cool completely.
Just follow the directions I love the rich chocolate taste with a scoop of chocolate ice cream, yum
My oven at 5000 ft altitude was only 40 mins
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections