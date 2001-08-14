Tunnel of Fudge Cake II

I'm giving this 4 stars because I like the idea of it and it was fun to make... and I would make it again, but with certain changes. I would use vanilla pudding with white chocolate chips or maybe butterscotch pudding with butterscotch chips and I'd use a different type of glaze on top. For me and my husband the cake was pure chocolate and for us it was way to rich and powerful. I took this cake to a church activity and it was gobbled up... apparently there are a lot of dark chocolate lovers at my church. So if you like dark chocolate - this cake is for you. If not, I'd say it's a good idea to try your own ideas - like I will do next time using white chocolate... Tunnel of White Chocolate Fudge - I like the sound of that!