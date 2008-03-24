Wacky Cake

I have been making this recipe for years and it is a family favorite, tender and very moist and doesn't last long in our house. I recently decided to do a variation for lemon cake when I had 3 lemons that needed to be used. Here's what I did. Eliminate the cocoa. Use lemon extract instead of vanilla. Zest 2 lemons and combine with the dry ingredients. In a 1 cup liquid measuring cup, squeeze those 2 lemons, then add enough water to make the specified 1 cup of water. Proceed with recipe as stated. After cake has cooled, frost as desired. I used another lemon and zested it and used the lemon juice in the frosting. This is nicely lemony and has been added into our dessert rotation. If you plan on eating this the same day, I would lightly grease the cake pan. For next day serving, it is not necessary. I do not prepare this directly in the cake pan; I combine dry and liquid ingredients separately, then combine wet into dry ingredients, and only mix until just combined, then pour into (prepared) baking pan. You end up using an extra bowl, but I don't worry that some of the dry ingredients get 'stuck' in the corners of the pan and don't get combined properly. Thanks for sharing the original recipe and enjoy my variation, too. Love them both.