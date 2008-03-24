Wacky Cake
This cake is make without milk or eggs and is moist, dark and delicious. A brain child of the depression era when ingenious cooks developed a cake that could be made without expensive and scarce ingredients.
This cake is make without milk or eggs and is moist, dark and delicious. A brain child of the depression era when ingenious cooks developed a cake that could be made without expensive and scarce ingredients.
Delicious and easy cake! I only make this recipe now- I sometimes omit the cocoa for a plain white cake or add some grated/chopped apples and cinnamon/nutmeg/cloves for an apple spice version. 2 thumbs up!Read More
I was excited about this recipe because it is so simple and cheap and people seem to love it! Just perfect for what I'm looking for since I bake cakes to sell here in Central America. I wanted to make a kind of chocolate cake (real chocolate is so expensive here) and the ingredients seemed so perfect. But unfortunately I was not so happy with the result. It did rise very nicely but I found the taste rather bland. It lacked a lot of sweetness and chocolate flavour for me. I think I will try this recipe again but changing it up a lot, for example add banana, like one reviewer suggested. I think that would make it much nicer.Read More
Delicious and easy cake! I only make this recipe now- I sometimes omit the cocoa for a plain white cake or add some grated/chopped apples and cinnamon/nutmeg/cloves for an apple spice version. 2 thumbs up!
I'm making this in the form of cupcakes for my daughter's 1st birthday party. She is allergic to milk and eggs. So this is perfect! I did a trial run last night and these taste just like regular cake to me and my husband. Not so with some other recipes I've been trying... The recipe makes about 15 cupcakes. They baked for 25 min at 375. Came out just perfect. I used Pillsbury's cream cheese icing to frost them. It's milk and egg free too. Who would have thought? Thanks so much for this recipe. I'm sure it will be a hit this weekend!!! :)
Oh my goodness!! This recipe is amazing. I couldn't find my wacky cake recipe, so I went online to see what I could find. BETTER then the recipe I used to use. This is definately a keeper. MANY MANY comliments. Made this cake for my mom's birthday. You have to make this cake with an almond extract icing. Icing sugar, margerine, a little milk and some almond extract. Make the icing first, then add a little almond extract at a time until desired taste is reached. WOW!
Very good recipe! I mix it all up in a bowl first and then pour it into a greased pan. Also made a glaze with 2 Tbsp. butter, 3-4 Tbsp. cocoa powder, 3/4 cup powdered sugar and 3Tbsp hot water. Melted the butter, added the cocoa and then the powdered sugar. Added the hot water to smooth it out. Pour on warm cake and let cool. =)
This is the one my mom makes and I was happy to find it here. I made it today for an after dinner treat but it didn't make it that long. Too yummy! I have never had it with any frosting of sort so I decided to top it with a thin chocolate icing used on "Texas Cake" and it was mouth watering. WARNING, if you make this cake, as I learned long ago, DO NOT OVER MIX the batter. It just needs to be blended and it's ready for the oven.
This is moist and great. I put 1/2 cup water 1/2 cup brewed coffee instead of 1 cup of water and it's even more chocolaty. I ice this with the icing from a Texas sheet cake (you cook it and pour it on hot and let it set up). Wonderful!!!
My mom made this cake often when I was growing up and it's great to find it here. The recipe is only slightly different from my mom's. She used only 5 tablespoons of oil and she used white vinegar rather than cider vinegar. We usually serve this cake warm, with peppermint frosting. My mom described the history of the recipe slightly differently. She's a vet from WWII and explained that the cake was named Wacky Cake in honour of the WAC (women's air corps) women who developed the recipe. Milk and eggs were scarce during the war.
I had my doubts about this cake- no eggs or dairy?? But I made it for a friend's birthday with the White Fluffy Frosting from this website. She was on an iodine-free diet for cancer treatment and so excited to have cake on her birthday. I took my first bite nervously, but it was actually delicious!!! The combination of the frosting (which tasted marshmallow-ey) and the chocolatey cake ended up tasting like a sophisticated moon pie!! The cake was very moist, and the frosting went well with it. I would consider making this again for a birthday cake. I made two 8-inch cakes and turned it into a layer cake. Yum. Thanks for the recipe!
I've loved this cake for years. Trust me, nothing needs to be changed. Wacky cake is delicious with a Almond extract icing. Icing sugar, butter/margerine, milk and the extract to taste. YUM!
My vegan friends LOVED this cake. It baked up moist and tasty. It is also sturdy enough that you can cut it into a shape (I made it a heart) without it crumbling to bits as so many eggless cakes do. Definitely a keeper!
I made this after a friend made a similar recipie, but this one was soooo moist & yummy! I took some to work & everyone keeps asking when I am going to make it again...I honestly prefer this to regular cake recipies.
Amazing!!! I needed a recipe for my sons school as there are egg allergies and WOW this is great. Think I'm going to start making this instead of my reg chocolate cake!!! I didn't add oil instead I used apple sauce and added some chocolate chips!!!!!!!!! Amazing Thanks sooooo much.
I was excited about this recipe because it is so simple and cheap and people seem to love it! Just perfect for what I'm looking for since I bake cakes to sell here in Central America. I wanted to make a kind of chocolate cake (real chocolate is so expensive here) and the ingredients seemed so perfect. But unfortunately I was not so happy with the result. It did rise very nicely but I found the taste rather bland. It lacked a lot of sweetness and chocolate flavour for me. I think I will try this recipe again but changing it up a lot, for example add banana, like one reviewer suggested. I think that would make it much nicer.
Grew up with this cake. Love it. Also, it's one of those cakes that doesn't need any frosting. It is so moist that it's better without. We make a vanilla version of this also by omitting the cocoa and doubling the vanilla.
I used to make cupcakes and they came out a little dry...HOWEVER, I can work with that in future experiments. I added a tsp of cinnamon for flare, I'd like to try adding some cayenne and maybe subbing the oil for applesauce. For the most part, my nut/milk/egg allergic son - LOVED this recipe and that alone makes me happy!
This cake is outstanding, bakes up well and you would never guess it doesn't have egg, butter or dairy. I love it because no egg, butter and dairy = no cholesterol! Simple to make and ingredients are always on hand. I use chocolate extract and substitute coffee for the water. I can't say enough good things about this cake and make it often with different frostings!! (It's best after it sits for a day)
I was skeptical about a cake with vinegar, but it works! Good and surprisingly moist without eggs or milk. I did follow other reviewers and use some coffee for the water, about 50/50 ratio. It really is a great size for our smaller family. I did not have to bake it as long as the recipe said, only about 25 min. Thanks.
My family love this cake. The only thing the recipe I have has different is 1/2 soda, but it turns out great every time.
very good. i love how easy and quick it is. i made the recipe as is but added a handfull of chocolate chips, after the other ingredients were mixed, for just a little something extra. will use again. thanks!
I was low on ingredients and wanted a good dessert so I thought I'd give this a try. I didn't have cider vinegar, so I used regular white vinegar and per other reviewers I made it with coffee instead of plain of water. I've also made it per the recipe, and either way it was great. I was so surprised. I baked it in an 8 inch round pan and then iced it with the creamy chocolate frosting from this site. It made for a really rich, decadent, and most importantly EASY dessert. This is now my family's favorite cake!
This is the moistest, easiest chocolate cake I've ever made. I've only made one better chocolate cake in my life and it was about 20X more complicated than this. I love it! I used the "hard chocolate glaze" from this site to frost it.
I went Vegan a year ago and just recently discovered the 'wacky' Depression era cakes. I had no idea vegan cake could be so easy and delicious. This recipe works perfectly as stated for a moist light cake.
The only way I can get this recipe to work is to double it. The first time I made it it was way too dry, but it's because the recipe as posted is only half a batch. The pan I put it is was too big and I cooked it too long! If you double this recipe you can put it in a regular size cake pan and it should turn out wonderfully!
I love this cake and I have already made it twice in about 2 weeks. The only thing I did different was add about 1 to 2 tablespoons of herseys liquid syrup to the mixture...So moist and Good!! Thanks for the recipe...
This is a wonderful cake. The only thing I changed was that I used an equal amount of lemon juice to substitute for the vinegar-simply because I was out of vinegar. It worked great. Definitely keeping this recipe!!
. Having the pan greased and the oven ready is crucial. You want to mix the dry ingrediants in one bowl, and the wet in another. Mix the wet to the dry until combined, pour into the baking pan and get in the oven. You don't want to tap the pan to get the bubbles out as I remember doing with box mixes. I also put the cocoa powder through a sieve to get out the lumps. This is a great mix to put the dry ingredient together in advance and keep in a ziploc bag. Just put on a label for the wet ingrediants and it's so quick to make for an unexpected occasion
I must have done something WRONG because my cake didn't rise at all. Every indentation I made in the batter before I baked it was still there when I took it out. Not tasty. Not really food. Where did I go wrong?
These were a big hit for the under 3 crowd, and especially for the egg-allergic playmate who could finally have what everyone else was having! Definitely make again over other chocolate cake recipes. I made a couple of dozen cupcakes with these, baked at 10 mins. I may cut down on the oil next time, as they didn't take well to a dusting of powdered sugar (got all melted and shiny, but still tasty). So eash!!
Just average for me. It was moist and given that it has no eggs or dairy it was ok. But it really had no depth or richness. I prefer something with a bit more oomph to it - some kind of wow factor - and this didn't have it.
Very nice and moist. Has a smidge of an off taste but once frosted that's hardly noticeable.
Lovely. Low fat and delightful. My mother, who loves chocolate and hates copious amounts of sugar, loved it, though we both agreed we would cut down the sugar next time. It was certainly one of the finest homemade recipes for chocolate cake I've found yet. Moist, dense but not heavy, and delicious. Not to mention very little mess. I loved not having a clutter of pans and bowls in the sink afterwards. I will be using it again....and again.
Delicious! Didn't have eggs or milk, but I was craving something chocolate. I really cannot believe how yummy this cake is! I used white vinegar because it's all I had. This is definitely a keeper! Btw, it's identical to the Vegan Chocolate cake on this website. Thanks!
This is definitely better the second day. I had a piece when I first made the cake and was NOT impressed. Tasted like it was missing something. But the second day it was very good -- moist and flavorful. My adult son really likes it. I sprinkled cinnamon on top, then powdered sugar. I'll make this again, for sure -- but a day ahead of when I want to eat it! : )
I made this for my Dad's 60th. Wacky cake is his all time favorite, so when I couldn't find our family's recipe I used this one. It was outstanding! The cake was so moist and chocolatey. It's now the new family recipe. For any newbies to wacky cake, don't shy away from this recipe because it doesn't contain eggs or milk...It's a really good cake.
I have been making this recipe for years and it is a family favorite, tender and very moist and doesn't last long in our house. I recently decided to do a variation for lemon cake when I had 3 lemons that needed to be used. Here's what I did. Eliminate the cocoa. Use lemon extract instead of vanilla. Zest 2 lemons and combine with the dry ingredients. In a 1 cup liquid measuring cup, squeeze those 2 lemons, then add enough water to make the specified 1 cup of water. Proceed with recipe as stated. After cake has cooled, frost as desired. I used another lemon and zested it and used the lemon juice in the frosting. This is nicely lemony and has been added into our dessert rotation. If you plan on eating this the same day, I would lightly grease the cake pan. For next day serving, it is not necessary. I do not prepare this directly in the cake pan; I combine dry and liquid ingredients separately, then combine wet into dry ingredients, and only mix until just combined, then pour into (prepared) baking pan. You end up using an extra bowl, but I don't worry that some of the dry ingredients get 'stuck' in the corners of the pan and don't get combined properly. Thanks for sharing the original recipe and enjoy my variation, too. Love them both.
PERFECT! I've made other versions of this cake before but needed one that made a smaller cake and I'm glad I chose this one! I did need to make some substitutions as I realized I was out of some ingredients after I started making the cake. Used white vinegar instead of cider vinegar..didn't make any difference. Also didn't have enough vegetable oil on hand so I used applesauce..ended up using 3 Tbsp oil and 3 Tbsp applesauce. Both worked just fine! Love this cake! Perfect size for 2 people!
This cake is hands down the best homemade chocolate cake I have ever baked! Beats any boxed variety or recipe, including those made with butter and eggs! I made two of these today. The first I followed the recipe exactly except I used distilled white vinegar instead of cidar. I was reluctant to follow the steps and just beat everything together in a bowl, but I didn't and followed the directions and I'm glad I did. This recipe requires VERY little mixing. Over mixing will result in a less airy cake. Don't mess it up! I frosted this cake with the frosting found on a texas sheet cake recipe from this site, per another reviewer. AWESOME COMBO! The second cake I made, I omitted the cocoa and oil, and instead used 2 mashed ripe bananas in their place and about 1/2 tsp. allspice. I sprinkled the batter with walnuts before baking. Absolutely fantastic! Thanks for the recipe, I don't think I could ever go back to a boxed cake again!
A childhood favorite. I remember baking these things on cold rainy afternoons. When it was done we'd have a warm slice down by the fire & watch scary movies. Great with vanilla icing & hot chocolate.
I mixed all of the ingredients in a bowl, and used the batter to make cupcakes. I yielded 30 cupcakes out of the doubled recipe. I was pleased with how good it tasted. The texture was very good as well- I never would've guessed there was no eggs.
I burnt this cake by accident (my fault) I made cupcakes and forgot to reduce the time, anyway EVEN burnt this was soo delicious! We ate it anyway, didn't even need frosting! By far the best cake recipe I have ever tried! thank you! I will make this for my daughters birthday in 2 weeks! :)
This is the only cake recipe I use now! This cake is great for those with food allergies, and is also suitable for vegans. This cake is absolutely amazing as is, but I have also tried many variations with great success; gluten free (rice flour/potato starch & Xanthan gum), I've made it mocha by substituting coffee for water, and I've also done a vanilla version (by omitting cocoa powder) topped with mini chocolate chips and coconut before baking- this one was a favorite! Thanks for such a great, and versatile recipe for those on strict diets & and those who are not!
Thank you. I finally found my mom's wacky cake recipe!
Warning: Do not taste the cake while it is still hot!!!! There is something about the Vinegar and Baking Soda combination that is letting off a terrible odor/fumes/taste while the cake cools. Sort of bitter and metallic. Once the cake has cooled this is only very minimally detectable (if you are tasting for it), but if you taste the cake too early (I got overeager to trim the top flat) you will think the recipe has failed entirely. This bad taste isn't apparent if you taste the uncooked batter, or the cake once it has cooled. I threw out the first cake I made because I thought I must have accidentally mis-measured. My second careful version tasted just as bad while hot, but fortunately I left it on the counter, and my roommate asked to try it later that night. Amazingly, the terrible taste/odor had almost entirely vanished.
This was an amazing cake. My mother-in-law, who had never heard of it, loved it! My kids were thrilled and gobbled it up without any frosting! It was easy to double in put in a 9X13 pan. It also served as a great science lesson for my kids - although they were slightly dissappointed it didn't explode like their volcanoe powered by vinegar and baking soda had!
I thought this was a bit rubbery in texture, but it tasted good, considering there isn't any butter in it. I served it with powdered sugar sprinkled on top.
The only things I would change are using 3/4 cup of sugar, 1/3 cup of cocoa and 5 tablespoons of oil. This is a super cake, especially warm with ice cream or whipped cream
Great cake to make when you don't have alot of ingredients on hand. I made cupcakes, and they disappeared like magic.
Amazingly moist and yum!just didn't miss egg n milk. My son is allergic to egg n milk. And he loves cakes. I keep searching cooking sites for delicious receipes so that my foodie son can relish his food!! This cake was gobbled by him in mins and I was a happy mom!! Thanks a millions!!
I will never make my old chocolate cake recipe again. This was mixes, poured and done in no time. The only change I made was mixed it in a bowl and uses 3/4 cup coffee and 1/4 cup water. Made 30 mini cupcakes on 350 for 10 minutes. They were gone soon after. I simply topped with Cool Whip. My son had a good idea of filling regular sized cupcakes with the Cool Whip and topping with Powdered Sugar. I was worried about tasting the coffee but NO ONE had a clue it was in there.
I was very skeptical of this cake I only made it because I have looked everywhere for a cake recipe that my sister can eat (she has irritable bowel syndrom and cannot eat eggs or dairy) I made it for dessert tonight and the entire family loved and my sister was soooo happy that she could finally eat chocolate cake again! I just melted some sugar in a pot and poured it on top like a glaze because my sister cant have icing. excellent recipe, better then most cakes that have milk and eggs!
I love this cake. I've made it now several times. My 2 year old little girl is allergic to milk. I first found it when looking for a milk free cake recipe for her first birthday. It's now a regular treat in our house. I just made it again tonight. I have my family making it too. We all like it better than a boxed chocolate cake. Excellent!
This easily rivals my regular chocolate cake recipe and without the need for eggs, milk, and butter! Cake was just the right moistness and density, came out perfect...really impressed!
I love wacky cake and it is easy enough for the kids to make, too! YUM!
almost the same as mine ~ Try coffee instead of water and ~ sprinkle it very liberally with cinnamon sugar before baking. makes a nice SWEET crust that complements the chocolate and coffee flavors. That's how the fam likes theirs!!
I've been making this recipe for years now and I loooooove it! I make mine in a 9 inch cake pan for 25 minutes though. That way, the center stays just slightly gooey. So simple and doesn't make a big mess. Best when served warm with homemade whipped cream or cool whip.
for the ease and minimal ingredients, a great go-to recipe! moist and dark and entirely satisfying. i sprinkled a big handful of semi-sweet choc chips over the top and swirled a bit to incorporate. they turn into melty pockets of chocolately goodness. i also subbed half the oil with mashed bananas, did half whole-wheat flour, and half splenda. it made me feel less guilty about eating nearly half the pan within half an hour. also used cold coffee instead of water.
Made from ingredients that are always in the cupboard, even simpler than a boxed mix and tastier too!
1000% better than ones purchased from store getting rave reviews for their vegan chocolate cake.. not to mention a lot cheaper and very easy to make!
This cake is by far the BEST plain-old chocolate cake ever! It is moist & dense & even better when aged a day or 2. Easy to dress up with a handful of chocolate chips or dried fruit, and bake in a fluted pan. I usually make with white vinegar instead of cider.
I made this recipe three times in eight days, trying to get it right. The first time I made it exactly as directed, and I found it not quite sweet enough. The second time I added an extra half cup of sugar and some chocolate chips, and it completely fell in the middle and was also way too crumbly. Tonight was the third time. I replaced half the oil with a 4-oz. container of sweetened applesauce and replaced the water with brewed and completely cooled coffee. It was sweeter, much more moist and baked up perfectly. I topped mine with powdered sugar. I will make it like this from now on.
not so good
I thought this recipe was lost to us forever! My sister (who could burn water) used to make this all the time, but messed it up. When she made it, it would BOUNCE! If you do not sift anything & beat the mixture way too long (we THINK this is what she did) it becomes very dense & when dropped (or thrown at your siblings) it bounces. I just made this again after 30 some years, but got a wonderful fluffy cake, I'm going to try to repeat the "bouncing cake" I remember from so long ago! I will let you know what happens!
This is just ok. I didn't have eggs so there you go. Satisfied the sweet tooth and was palatable...
An absolute keeper! I made this last night and it was phenominal. I had mine topped with neopolitan frozen yogurt and my boyfriend had his plain. He said it was the best cake I had ever made! No more boxed cakes for me :) This worked up quick--which is always nice--and who can say no to a one-pan recipe?
I used to make this with my mom when I was growing up. I think we used white vinegar though. Glad I found the recipe here. I am going to continue the tradition with my grandkids.
I followed the directions to the letter, but the cake tasted awful. Not even the kids would eat it. It was slightly better the next day, but I still wouldn't make it again.
My mother made this cake almost every Sunday evening for desert during WWII and it became the family favorite. I have had to make copies of the recipe for all daughters in law and granddaughters as well as several friends. They can't believe the ease of mixing it and lack of normal ingredients. We usually ate it warm right out of the oven with "oleo" on it. She also had a spice cake recipe that called for dark syrup instead of sugar for sweetner. Sugar was rationed. There was no crisco, either. It is quite moist also.
I've made this cake over and over again and it's hard to mess up! You can chocolate chips or any other yummy surprises to the batter. You can use any kind of liquid and it will still turn out great! I've done chocolate milk in place of water. I think using coffee is a wonderful idea and I'm going to try that next time. It's great, its easy, and it's cheap! :)
This cake tasted better than I feared it would. We had ours with powdered sugar sprinkled on top. It's a great recipe to have in case you need a quick dessert and don't have a lot of ingredients on hand.
ok.. this recipe is a life saver and very forgiving (forgot to sift the ingredients). Quick and easy. It has become a favorite at my house.
This was so good! I took the advice of others and made an icing of powdered sugar, margarine, milk and icing, but I also added a splash of vanilla. Everyone in my family agreed this is a five.
Just like I ate as a child! Thank you!
Very good recipe for making with kids because it's safe to lick the batter spoon! This came out great, almost indistinguishable from our regular choc. cake recipe. Very dense and moist. We added extra cocoa powder, vanilla, and used melted coconut oil for the oil. I frosted i and am storing it in the freezer to keep it nice longer, just thaw 15 min before slicing.
This recipe for "wacky cake" was in the back of an American Girl book my daughter had. We tried it and thought it was excellent. Last weekend, I made a two-layer 1/2 sheet cake for my husband's boss' appreciation party. I wanted the bottom layer to be chocolate, so I used this no-fail recipe. Moist, chocolately, delicious - a winner every time!
I'm giving the recipe 5 stars not because it's the best tasting cake I've ever had, but because it's the easiest. It's the easiest to make, to alter (I've made just about every flavor you can think of)and everyone who's had it has raved. Sure, you could make something more elaborate, but for someone without a lot of time, it's perfect.
My mom made this all the time when I was growing up. In our area we love our peanut butter frosting. On this cake it is delicious .
Best.cake.Eva!
Eh,this recipe was not as good as the Wacky Cake I remember.
Yummy! Moist and fudgy. I replaced half of the oil with applesauce, which I usually do when I bake, and it was fantastic!
I was a little nervous to try this recipe at first, but it is amazing. It rises almost as well as a regular cake, but it tastes just like one. I had someone tell me that it is probably the best cake they'd eaten! I will make this again.
I have made this several times, and this time, I decided to eliminate the cocoa. I used milk as the liquid, although I have used coffee when making the chocolate version. It's so versatile, cheap and easy. Especially the vanilla version would be great with fruit of any kind: for example, drained crushed pineapple, using pineapple juice for the liquid.
I have made this cake many times, and it comes out great every time. I have shared it with my sisters and they both love it too. I can't say enough about the wacky cake.
Very moist and easy. Not sweet enough for my family's taste. Will probably make again but add some sugar.
I grew up with this cake! Mom always made it when someone dropped in unexpectedly, for a quick dessert.As did my "gram" before her.my kids always loved it and I made it just last week for the grandkids its a big hit with them too. they even wanted to take what was left home!so four generations give this recipe a BIG thumbs up!
Awesome! Better than expected. Great with some leftover decorator frosting with almond extract.
I absolutely loved your recipe, made it a dozen time already....
Thank you! Thank you! An allergy family's dream come true! Most egg-free cakes taste like "egg-free" cakes. You can't tell the eggs are omitted!
It was very simple to make and turned out soft and spongy and raised well , enough so i could create a layer cake. I used Fat Free cool whip (Kraft) for icing both layers which gave a nice contrast to the looks and taste.I sifted the dry ingredients , dusted the pan, used Wax paper in the base of cake pan and scaledthe recipe to 16 serves,baked in a heart shaped tin . Believe it or not ureally mix with a fork, no vigorous whipping required. poor stamina in 34th week pregnant- no issue.
Finally the cake I used to eat as a kid in school! Excellent! Thank you!
Definately among the better of the Wacky cakes I have tried for my egg-allergic daughter! Although, we made cupcakes with them, and they were a little "heavy", the taste was great. : )
I have reviewed many recipes for this cake. I don't need a 9x13 size so this one is perfect! I was very happy to find a recipe that hadn't been altered in the reviews so much that you couldn't be sure if the original recipe was any good stand alone. Thanks for a great recipe!
The only problem was that I accidentally overcooked mine so it was a bit dry. I put in a toothpick and it came out wet so I decided to wait a tiny bit longer. Max 4 minutes longer. Somehow that was too long! Strange. This recipe is also very good if you add some dry cherries in. Yummy.
This cake is moist, dense, and flavorful, my whole family including my cake-critic husband LOVED it. When I first made the cake, I omitted the cocoa to make a white cake and it was great. I think it would work well as an all-purpose cake recipe where you could add flavors as desired (cocoa, spices, almond, etc). I also think it would work well as a substitute pound cake since it is so moist and dense - but doesn't have all that butter. We are using this instead of boxed cakes from now on.
This is a simple and great recipe. Full of chocolate flavour. Will do again.
This is great! I worked with a lot of people with food allergies and this was perfect! I used canola oil instead of vegetable oil and it seemed to make it a little lighter. Plus I made them as cupcakes like another user said. (375 for 25 minutes)And I put chocolate frosting that I made ans substituted vegan butter and soy milk. I'll use it again and again.
My mom is a proffesional cake decorator who uses boxed mixes, and I told her to try this! This is the best! It reminds me of devil's food because it is a little reddish in color. This recipe is suitable for vegans and it's perfect for camping trips (dutch oven) and emergency food supply since nothing spoils!
I learned to make this cake in girls club (far too many years ago!) and it was always a favorite of my dad's and is now a favorite of my family. A great recipe to start kids baking. It's runny so place it carefully in the oven so that it bakes evenly. Almost any topping finishes off this delicious chocolate cake!
This is the exact recipe my mom gave me for wacky cake. The same cake we had in school during the 60's. My mom worked for the Newport Mesa School district in the kitchens and that is where she got recipe from. One of the attributes of this cake (and the reason it was called wacky cake) is because any time during the baking you can remove it from the oven, bake something else, then replace it back to finish cooking and it does not change or hurt the finished product at all. This is what my mother told me. True? I assume so!
The recipe is wonderful! If you were like me you are probably wondering how there are so many great reviews for a cake without eggs, milk, or butter. Just give it a try! It is VERY moist, maybe a bit too moist for people who like their cake firm, but if you aren't particular, you will LOVE this recipe. My dad was skeptical until I gave him a piece (I made some simple coconut icing) and he said it was amazing! Not to mention it is probably the easiest cake I've ever made. I will definitely be making this again very soon.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections