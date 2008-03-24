Wacky Cake

This cake is make without milk or eggs and is moist, dark and delicious. A brain child of the depression era when ingenious cooks developed a cake that could be made without expensive and scarce ingredients.

Recipe Summary

Servings: 10
10
Yield:
1 - 8x8 inch pan
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Sift flour, sugar, salt, soda, and cocoa together into an 8x8 inch ungreased cake pan. Make three depressions. Pour oil into one well, vinegar into second, and vanilla into third well. Pour water over all, and stir well with fork.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 40 minutes, or until tooth pick inserted comes out clean. Frost with your favorite icing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 35.5g; fat 8.7g; sodium 243.1mg. Full Nutrition
