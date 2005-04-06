Sour Cream Pound Cake

Much better than the standard pound cake, I got the recipe from a great-aunt, over 40 years ago.

Recipe by Will Barber

Recipe Summary

Servings:
10
Yield:
1 - 8x4 inch loaf pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease and flour a 8x4 inch loaf pan.

  • In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add sour cream and eggs.

  • Add flour and pinch of soda, mix well. Pour into a 8x4 inch loaf pan.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 1 hour, or until a toothpick inserted into center of cake comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 44.9g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 85.3mg; sodium 120.2mg. Full Nutrition
