Sour Cream Pound Cake
Much better than the standard pound cake, I got the recipe from a great-aunt, over 40 years ago.
This is excellent! This is what I did to make it come out that way. I added 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp almond extract to the batter. I baked it at 350 degrees for 75 minutes. The inside was moist and tender. The outside was crusty and rich. I topped it with whipped cream and sliced, sugared fresh strawberries. It was yummy!Read More
I think personally, that the flavor was ok (that's based on the batter, anyways). However,the cake came out dry and I was very careful not to overmix or overbake. Not pleased; will not use again.Read More
Great recipe! I doubled the recipe, used cake flour, a tube pan and dropped the temperature to 350. The cake was perfect! Remember..eggs and butter at room temperature and don't overbeat. This recipe is a keeper! http://www.film-guy.com
I already had this basic recipe in my file, but I needed to make a few changes. To start, I doubled the recipe so that I could use a 10 cup tube pan instead of a loaf pan. I always make sure that my ingredients are room temperature before I start. This is very important in cake baking. I creamed the butter and sugar, but I used unsalted butter and I used 2 1/2 sticks instead. I kept the sugar at three cups and I used seven large eggs separating the yolks, adding them one at a time, beating well after each addition. I put the egg whites in a glass bowl and set aside. Then I added the extracts to the mixture, but I did something different. I like a very flavorful cake, so I used one teaspoon each of orange, lemon and almond extract and two teaspoons of vanilla extract and never, ever use imitation. I just can't imagine baking a cake without some extract or other flavoring. I used cake flour instead of all purpose and I sifted it three times. Because I like to use unsalted butter I had to add 1/2 teaspoon salt, plus 1/4 teaspoon baking soda to the flour. I split the flour into thirds and added it alternating with the sour cream. Then, I beat the egg whies until stiff peaks were formed and folded them into the batter, poured the batter into the tube pan and baked for about 90 minutes at 350 degrees. This cake was perfect and its a nice big cake. I simply love it and its moist, too.
Beautiful, classic pound cake, tho' I do add a pinch of salt and a flavoring as well - vanilla, almond, lemon - the possibilities are unlimited. I also use the traditional preparation method: cream the butter and sugar very well, a good few minutes, until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the flour and sour cream alternately in thirds, beginning and ending with the flour. Set timer shorter than designated baking time to guarantee a moist cake by not overbaking. Delicious. On this occasion I used this batter for cupcakes - one recipe makes 12. Make a double recipe for a Bundt or tube pan.
My husband is a great cook, but following detailed recipes is not his style. This is an easy to follow recipe with a tremendous pay off! The crust is crisp with a tender and moist cake in the middle! Watch the time, as our oven cooks it in 45 min. Also, double the recipe if using a bundt pan!
I added lemon zest and poppy seed to this recipe. Zest of one lemon, juice of lemon and 1/4 cup poppy seeds. Then I added a lemon glaze of lemon juice, powdered sugar and milk.
Excellent pound cake - very moist and goes perfect with fresh strawberries and homemade whipped cream. I did add 2 tsp. of vanilla extract and 1/4 tsp. of lemon extract.
Very good, with minor changes. I added vanilla extract, baked at 350, but had to cover with foil after 40 minutes to keep from getting too brown. I might reduce the sugar a bit next time.
According to my husband, this is the best Pound Cake I've ever made. Over the years, several times, I've tried unsuccessfully to duplicate his beloved aunt's pound cake. This is the closest I've come to her version. It was absolutely delicious. I will definitely make this cake again. I think I'd like to try it with a sour cream icing/glaze.
So buttery good! A trick to make this moister: after creaming the butter and sugar, add 2 tablespoons of boiling water and beat for 1 minute. Continue the recipe as written. I add this trick to all the cakes I make where you cream butter and sugar together. I've made this 2 times in 1 week. Thanks for posting this winner!
This only just misses the coveted 5 star rating by a whisker. It's a solid starting point. However, it loses a half star because 1) it benefits greatly from the addition of flavoring and 2) the instructions are incorrect. No way around it. The temperature is too high, and the timing too long. Had I baked it at the indicated 375 degrees and left it in for 50 minutes (subtract 10 minutes to compensate for the larger pan I used - read on) the result would have been a dark brown outside, and and a dry inside. It should be baked at 350 degrees. Because I don't have the loaf pan size specified, I used a 9"X5" pan, and 45 minutes resulted in a perfectly baked cake. The texture is spot-on for a pound cake, dense, with a moist, velvety crumb. Excellent keeper, presumably because of the sour cream, which imparts a lovely flavor. I used 1 tsp vanilla, and 1/2 tsp each of orange and lemon extracts. This can be tailored to your tastes. 1-2 tsp vanilla will give you a flavorful plain cake, but you can use any combination you'd like, such as almond, coconut, anise, lemon, rum, maple, orange, or a little of all of them. If you like citrus, fold in 1-2 tsp finely grated zest. Infinitely variable. It's fast and easy to throw together in no time at all. Freezes well, but do not store for more than 4 months tops, double-wrapped in plastic for optimum quality. Looks like a Sarah Lee or Entenmann's cake, with a far superior flavor to either. With these minor modifications, stellar!
I'm the food service officer on board a US Navy warship. We needed to get rid of 10 cases of sour cream before it went bad. I found this recipe and had my sailors make 800 portions. I was a little nervous that increasing it by so much may throw off the chemistry and the recipe would flop. One taste and I knew it would be a hit. The crew LOVED the pound cake. Thanks for a delicious and simple recipe.
My first time making a pound cake and this was very easy...required very few ingredients....It turned out WONDERFULLY!!!!
Absolutely incredible! Yum, yum, and yum! I made only a few changes to suit my taste (lessened sugar to 3/4 cup), and divided the batter in two batches - poured first half in the loaf pan, then sprinkled with fresh, chopped strawberries, then poured remaining second half of batter over the strawberries.. smoothed the top (I tossed the chopped strawberries with a little bit of flour, to help them not "sink" to the bottom while baking - and it really worked)! I followed the suggestions of baking at 350 F, and I only had to go for 55 minutes until the toothpick test came out clean, and the top was a light golden brown (gorgeous). I topped each slice with homemade whipped cream that I folded more chopped strawberries into..and sprinkled slivered almonds on the whipped cream. I posted pictures, so you can see what the inside looks like, with the layer of strawberries! You can probably substitute with other berries, and yield similar results. :)
I have never rated a recipe before, but this one deserves endless praise! I am making a birthday cake for my husband, and I needed a dense cake that would carve well. I made 6 batches of this batter and baked it into sheets. It is the most delicious, moist, awesome cake I have ever had the pleasure of baking. The only change I made to the recipe was to add a tsp of vanilla per batch. This one is going to have a permanent home in my recipe box at home!
Have made two of these in the last week. My first one was over done but still tasty. (Oven's fault) so made another one yesterday and it is PURE HEAVEN! I used vanilla and almond extract and cooked for about 54 minutes...yummy! Last night we feasted on strawberry shortcake with homemade whipped cream..what can I say..BLISS! Such a simple recipe but yet so tasty!!
I used Greek yogurt instead of sour cream, and doubled for Bundt cake. I also used the cooking instructions of other reviewers, cooking at a lower temp. Yum!
Great simple easy recipe. Followed exactly only added a little Almond Extract. My cake was ready after 40 minutes, so just be careful of the cook time.
I took another reviewer's suggestion and added a teaspoon each of PURE vanilla and almond extracts. This baked at 350* for just under 70 minutes. I did cover the pound cake halfway through the baking time with foil to prevent the top from burning. This is a delicious pound cake--the flavor that the sour cream adds to this dessert is just perfect.
This is a great recipe. I professionally decorated cakes and used this recipe as it can handle the weight of buttercream frosting. This cake is very versitile as it also can be baked in many different type of pans and takes many types of toppings. It also tastes best alone.
I used cupcakes instead of a rectangular pan. It came out beautiful. It made 11 good size cupcakes. The top is crunchy, the middle is moist and spongy. Nice to eat while still warm. To be successful in baking this cake or any cake you have to know your oven. Cakes bake at different temp because we use different size/height/width of pans or cupcakes. Keep in mind baking time/temp vary in oven performance as well (from electric, gas or fan-forced). You have to adjust the temp according to size/deepness of the pan you are using. I do think 375 is too hot to bake this cake. The top will burn quickly. My oven is a small fan-forced oven, I set the temp to 275 F. At 30 mins, I checked it - the top was golden brown but the toothpick came out with cake batter so i put it back for another 10 mins. So mine only took 40 mins to bake cupcakes. When I used a rectangular pan, I also set the temp at 275 and checked it at 30 mins. From there I checked it every 10 mins until a toothpick inserted into center of cake came out clean.
I was raised in the deep south and pound cake with ice cream after Sunday Dinner was the dessert my grandmother most often served, especially in the summer. Her pound cake was the traditional kind (only butter, sugar, eggs and flour) and while it was really yummy, I always felt my aunt's with sour cream was a little better. This recipe is very close. I doubled it, added 1/2 t almond extract, used 1/2 t baking soda and 1/2 t salt and cooked it longer and slower (1 hr 15 min at 325 degrees) in a bundt pan. Mmmmmmmm! I'm planning to serve it tomorrow after our barbecue with homemade peach ice cream. (If it lasts that long!)
I really enjoy this versatile cake. It is so delicious that I make it once a week. The suggestion to add the zest and juice from one lemon is out of this world. The first time I made it in the loaf pan but it would not finish cooking in the middle. I now use a bundt pan and it is perfect. Even if I double the recipe the pan works beautifully.
My new favorite pound cake recipe. This recipe uses less ingredients, is fluffier, takes less time to bake and is the perfect balance of sweetness.
This cake turned out terrible. It took much longer to bake and was very dry. I will not make this again.I have baked many cakes over the last 20 years.
This recipe makes a good, tasty pound cake. I don't usually make scratch cakes, but decided to do this one after I something in the photos. I didn't think it rose as much as it should have, but again, I'm not the worlds best baker. The taste was great. We ate this with apricot preserves and sour cream. Thanks!
Yum Yum Yum! This cake was so tasty. It was cakey, yet dense and moist and great flavor. I can easily see this becoming a staple in my kitchen. I made some adjustments to the recipe as others suggested. I added salt, decreased sugar to 1 1/4 cup, increased the vanilla to 3 tsp, and increased the sour cream to a 1 cup. I used all-purpose flour so I made sure to use a little bit less than what was written in the recipe and I also made sure to sift it twice. I baked it in an 8x8 pan instead of a loaf pan at 350 degrees but may reduce the heat next time to avoiding over-browning.
Great cake and very simple! I took a few recommendations from the reviews: added vanilla and a little bit of lemon zest. I also baked at 350 and that caused it to run more towards an hour and twenty minutes. Everyone raved about the crunchy crust and delightful, chewy inside. I was not too fussy about mixing everything in, and it still had a few lumps when it went in the oven but it came out perfect. On round two of making this, I used vanilla yogurt and that worked really well also. My friend said that this was better than his mom's pound cake and apparently that is a really big deal.
Not only does this cake have wonderful flavor, the texture is perfect. Thanks for sharing!
I enjoyed this and it was simple to make, although I added 2 tsp vanilla, and mini choc. chips, and 1 cup sourcream. It was definitely moist and dense, but didn't have much flavor. I may add a bit of extract like almond or orange next time. Very simple to throw together and I like that it was a recipe for a smaller cake. I brought it to work and it was all gone by 9:30 am. UPDATE: I made a chocolate version of this cake by adding 1/2 cup cocoa powder and 1 cup sourcream, 1tsp vanilla and 1 tsp orange extract, 1Tbs more butter,(used half brown, half white sugar) it was dense but moist and the orange/chocolate combo is fantastic. I love this recipe. (don't overcook the chocolate version! or it will be dry) :+)
This was very good and easy to make. Next time I will double the recipe, it makes a very little cake.
I loved this and will make it again and again, though I did make some revisions. I doubled the recipe to bake it in a Bundt pan and added 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract and 1/2 teaspoon of coconut extract to the batter and baked it at 350 degrees for 1 hour and 20 minutes and covered it with foil for the last 20 minutes since I was afraid it was going to burn. The crust did come out golden brown but it is sweet and crunchy and the cake itself is pretty moist and delicious. I sprinkled the top with some powdered sugar to visually dress it up a bit, but it certainly is sweet enough on its own. Great recipe and thanks for sharing!
Wowee. Very nice, moist and just plain yummy. My husband won't stop eating it. I didn't change a thing from the recipe.
Outstanding cake! I'm a pound cake fanatic and this is one of the best recipes ever! I did, however, add 1 teaspoon vanilla and about 2 Tablespoons bourbon for a nice flavour. Delicious!
Yummy! I added vanilla, butter extract and almond extract. I mixed the baking soda to the sour cream and folded it on at the end.
This was super yummy and addictive. I had to give some away so I didn't eat it all at once! I like it best when it's still warm. Mmmm!
I doubled the recipe, used cake flour and cooked it in a tube pan as another reviewer suggested and obtained excellent results. With these variations 1 hour and 10 minutes was the perfect cook time.
I doubled the recipe ,added 2 tblsp of vanilla. This filled my bundt pan perfectly. Also, to get it rise further; I whipped the egg whites and folded them in at the end.I will make this again and again.
Needs more flavor.
Excellent; good texture. Wasn't dry, but I was surprised that it wasn't as moist as I thought it would be. But that could be the baking time; I dropped the oven to 350 since ours errs on the "slightly too warm" side, but it was still a little tanner than I'd like before 60 minutes was up. So, keep an eye on it, the temps and time might be a little off. It didn't completely fill my loaf pan either, but mine might be a little taller than most? The recipe itself is spot-on. I added lemon zest and a teaspoon of lemon extract, and dressed with a lemon glaze later.
This is my standby quickie "company is on its way!" cake recipe that ALWAYS turns out. Even good the day after!
Great cake! I had to improvise a little with the ingredients; I used 1 1/2c. of sour cream and 3/4c of margerine instead of butter. I also turned the oven to 350 degrees as suggested and it came out wonderful! The outside baked a beautiful brown while the inside was dense and moist! This is a keeper! Thanks for sharing!
Great basic recipe. Followed the sugar reduction and sour cream addition suggestions, and the pound cake made a perfect base for fresh berries and homemade ice cream.
This is delicious-dense and moist. My only change was to add the juice and zest of one lemon and some vanilla extract. I did not have a problem with it being dry as some reviewers noted, but I watched the time in the oven carefully.
After reading alot of the reviews, I took the following suggestions: 1. I DOUBLED the recipe and used a bundt pan, plus... 2. I added 2 tsp vanilla extract 3. I added 2 tsp lemon juice, freshly squeezed 4. I added 2 pinches of salt 5. I Lowered temp to 350 and baked for exactly 60 min. for doubled batch (check it early though, depending on your oven can be done within 55 min. )
Talk about quick and delicious! I loved that this desert uses so few ingredients and can be ready to enjoy almost as soon as it comes out of the oven! I baked mine at 350 for approx 55 min. Eggs & butter should be at room temperature, and I cut sugar to 1 cup and added a dash of vanilla extract. Served with slice peaches one day, then fresh sliced strawberries the next.
We loved this pound cake and will definetely make again. I made a few changes. The recipe was doubled except for the sugar, I reduced it by 1/4 cup, added 2 tsp. vanilla, fresh farm eggs (which made the color turn a rich yellow) & reduced the temp. to 350. I also used a bundt pan. Have to say it was fast & easy. Thumbs up!!!
Excellent recipe - delicious with strawberries and whipped cream. Needed a lower temperature and longer time as the outside started to get a bit darker than I wanted. Agree that 1 scant cup of sugar is better or it's just too sweet. But very moist and delicious.
Had a spare container of sour cream that was a few days past expiration date, so I was glad to build a recipe around it. Worked fine! Added a teaspon (each) of vanilla and almond extract to mine for a strong flavor. Threw in some raisins too. Cake came out very moist inside and very mildly crispy around the edges. It's probably not for everyone and not exactly explosive on taste but still pretty good esp. for those who like moist pastries. Good with jam, etc.
I made this cake last night and we all loved it! Very MOIST! Absolutely delicious... I follow the recipe but made some adjustments as suggested by some reviewers: I added 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract and I separated the egg yolk from the whites and folded the beat egg whites into the dough at the end.
Lower temperature to 350! I wish I'd read all the suggestions before I'd followed the recipe as written because my cake was overdone at only 45 minutes. It was still tasty, but the recipe itself is faulty.
This was a really good pound cake. I also turned the temp down to 350. I dont know if my oven was too hot but the bottom started to burn before the hour went by. But i just cut off the bottom part and it was still very tasty. Thank you for this great recipe.
I combined the ingredients exactly as the recipe called, and baked for 55 minutes at 350. It came out beautifully! The texture and flavor are excellent. I'll definitely make this again, and next time I'll add vanilla extract.
Imade this one and it is very close to what my grammy used to bake. Wonderful flavor and texture.
Made it this afternoon and had a slice for dessert this evening: very light and great texture. I added 1tsp vanilla extract. Kinda "basic" cake, but outrageously easy to make, with only a few ingredients and in no time (except cooking time). What is more, you always have to go back to classics, don't you? Gotta give it a try.
Not quite a traditional pound cake but I had the ingredients and tried it out. Very tasty and easy! I did one batch with chocolate chips which the kids adored! And the second batch I used the zest of one lemon and the juice of half a lemon and about a cup of frozen bluberries and poured into muffin cups. They were a hit with my other Mom friends!
A VERY easy cake, which turned out nice. I baked it at 325 for 1 hour in a bundt pan. Instead of greasing the pan I used 2 tbsp butter and sprinkled 1/4 cup sugar over the butter, which gave the cake a great candied crust. I also added 1 tsp of vanilla. Overall, a good basic pound cake recipe.
Very good and easy to make.I used 1 cup sourcream and less sugar..plus I added almond extract. Next time I will add even less sugar ( perhaps 1/2 cup). This one is a keeper.
I've finally found the perfect pound cake recipe to build on. I love this! My only change was to add a pinch of salt and a 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla. This cake is moist and the texture is a lot smoother than others I've tried.
I've baked this cake twice. The first time I followed it exactly except I reduced my cooking time to 50 minutes and tooth pick came out clean. It was a great cake. The second time I replaced half of the sugar with splenda (3/4 cup white sugar and 3/4 cup splenda) and it tasted exactly the same as the origional. Next time Im going to try substituting the splenda for the sugar totally. I believe it will taste the same as the origional that way.
This is my first pound cake. It was good. I used cake flour because that was what I have. I added some vanilla. I also lowered the sugar to 1 1/4 cup and i still thought it was pretty sweet. Put the temp to 350 in the last half hour. I will be making more pound cakes then come back here to update. Thanks for the formula.
this is a great pound cake, especially for beginners! the crumb is firm and moist, the crust is crispy and sweet. i had extra batter left, so i made it into muffins and baked for 45 minutes. a sweet treat for children. watch the time carefully: my cake actually collapsed in the middle when i tried to revert it onto a rack for cooling! Serving suggestion: try serving with a warm berry sauce, made by heating seedless berry jam of your choice until its smooth, then adding a light orange liqueur until you like the taste. Enjoy!
Great recipe!! It was so easy. I doubled it and reduced the sugar by 1/2 cup, and my cake turned out perfect. This was my first 100% from scratch, homemade pound cake.
I have made this five or six times now. I have added vanilla, lime juice, and almond extract at different times. I have made it in a loaf pan and as cupcakes. It's consistently a hit. I like that it is a simple recipe I can make quickly with the help of my young kids. It is plain enough that their friends all like it, and it doesn't have to have icing to be good, making it easy to pack and eat for kids. I double the recipe
Awesome base recipe.. I doubled the recipe and used a bundt (tube) pan; and agree with other reviewers and don't like overly sweet products, so reduced the sugar (2 cups for a double recipe). My other changes were: tsp of vanilla; zest of two lemons, juice of one lemon; 1/4 cup poppy seed as another reviewer has recommended.. Also reduced the heat to 350 as heavier cakes do well with lower temp and a little longer cooking time. Thanks for sharing this wonderful vintage recipe!
Made exactly as written. It was moist and had a wonderfull texture.
great recipe my fam. loved it.will make a lot.thank you for sharing
I love this recipe! I added a little vanilla to the mix and baked it for 50 min. My Husband and Dad are huge fans I have made this 3 times this month and have one in the oven as I type! Can't wait to make more for family and friends this holiday season. Going to try some different add ins soon will post again if they come out the way I hope they will!!
This is not pound cake. The cake is fluffy instead of dense and terribly bland. It needs vanilla extract and salt. Also, baking at 375 burns the outside before the inside is cooked.
This was a yummy cake,but the temp. was to high so lower it to 350. My cake was done in less than an hour . The kids enjoyed.
The cake over-flowed the pan, dropping excess batter in oven and the edges were burnt.
Pretty good, not as moist as I would like but here is the problem, it was New Years Eve, I just got back from the grocery store, and wasn't about to make a special trip back for butter. So, I used "butter-flavored" Crisco. It is always my back-up butter. This may have affected the moisture, who knows? Plus, I made mine in mini-bundt cake pans, and set my temp for 325 and for 30 minutes, and I believed it was overbaked, so be forewarned. But, I added some chocolate glaze (which I've never had to add glaze to my pound cake before but felt the need to since it was overbaked), this helped compensate for being too dry.
This was delicious... I added just a splash of vanilla...I sliced this up and topped it with strawberries and whipped cream..So yummy!!!... Next time we have people over for a BBQ im going to make it in my mini loaf pan and then serve with strawberries and whipped cream...Its so moist it melts in your mouth... Kiki (Brampton,ON Canada)
This was such an easy recipe. My 11 year old daughter could make it by herself with no help at all. Made 2 in springform pans and then sliced the cakes each in half and made a four layer strawberry triffle back inside the springform pan. After sitting in fridge for a couple of hours I popped the pan and put it on a plate for serving - beautiful. YUM! See Berry Bliss recipe for triffle recipe.
Super simple, very tasty! Next time I think I will lower the temperature a bit and extend the baking time (the bottom of my pound cake was burnt).
I reduced the sugar to 1 cup and baked at 350 instead of 375 after reading the other reviews. It was totally awesome and not dry at all!
This cake is devine. I followed a previous reviewer's suggestions, and it came out perfectly. I cut the sugar in half, added a teaspoon of vanilla, and a heaping 1/2 cup of sour cream. I baked at 350 for about 50 minutes. It turned out super moist, absolutely D-Licious, and made the entire apartment smell heavenly. I will be keeping this recipe for future layered cakes. YUM!
Very good when lemon extract is added with vanilla.
I love this recipe. It is so easy and the cake is wonderful. Last time I did measure the sour cream (think it was a little more) and the cake was fluffier. Both versions are great!!!
I made this in a 9x5 loaf pan (recipe says 8x4)and it came out perfectly. Lovely texture and rich flavor. Not as buttery as my usual recipe but perfect for the strawberry trifle I used it for. Definite keeper. Thanks for sharing.
This is light, but I prefer a dense, buttery pound cake. To me, this is like angel food cake.
This is the first cake that I ever made from scratch. I accidentally put 1 1/2 cup of sour cream instead of 1/2 cup of sour cream so I had to use two loaf pans, and it still came out great. I was very impressed.
Delicious, moist pound cake. I added 1 tsp. each of vanilla and almond extract to give it a little more oomph. Served with strawberries and whipped cream, this was a big hit.
Tastes way too much like eggs.
I would have rated this cake a 5 but the baking temp and time are off. I now realize I should have checked before an hour was up...or maybe remembered to read some of the reviews before I put the cake in the oven! The resulting cake was very dark, almost burnt on the outside, but quite tasty after I cut off a good portion of the outside crust. I will make it again but cut the temperature down to 350 and watch the baking time to add or subtract as needed. I think I may also add some almond extract as others have suggested. Thanks!
Wonderful. Followed the directions exactly. Made a great strawberry shortcake. Good toasted with butter on it for breakfast. Will add some vanilla next time.
Too sweet.
YUMMY!! I added 1 tsp. vanilla and 1 tsp. almond extract like others had suggested...I think the almond extract made the cake!! I also baked at 350 for about 1 hour. Excellent!
I altered this recipe, following the guidance of other reviewers (reduced the sugar, added vanilla, soda and powder, and reduced cooking temp of 350 for 1 hour). I only added on t. vanilla and next time I'll double that... I think it would be VERY dull with the vanilla.
I have high hopes for this pound cake, but it was too good to be true, for sure. :( Oh well. This is the kind of recipe that burns on the outside before it is cooked on the inside. The outside was almost black and the middle was still dough. The edible parts were definitely tasty, but most of it was garbage. Maybe cooking it longer at 350 might be better? Disappointing.
This was very good, but I baked it in a bundt pan and I thought it turned out just a tad dry. Next time I will bake it in a loaf pan.
Excellent flavor overall, texture is perfectly fine-grained and dense, just as it should be. I only used 1 cup sugar and added 1/8 tsp salt and 2 tsp good vanilla extract. I baked it in a 6 cup bundt cake pan and it raised over the top a good inch but didn't flow over, just scared me to death. I can imagine what it would have done in a 8x4 loaf pan with the additional sugar!
This is a delicious, moist pound cake. It is a basic recipe that can easily be tweaked to your taste buds and measurements adjusted easily to fit the serving sizes you want. There were only two things I added which was salt and some vanilla extract. I doubled the serving size recipe and was able to bake in a 10 x 13 pan that baked up beautifully. I lowered the temperature per users suggestion of 350 degrees, and baked for 45 minutes, then increased temperature to 365 for additional 15 minutes to finish baking the middle and gave a light golden color. This cake was definitely moist and dense. My family gobbled up half of it with vanilla icecream on the side after waiting five minutes for it to "cool" off. ?? Perfect combination for a delicious cake ??????
i tried this similar recipe from the joy of cooking.....it had 1/2c less sugar, 1/4 tsp baking powder, and 1/8 of baking soda, & tsp vanilla ex (temp was 325) ..... this was my 1st of ANY cake from scratch and i think it turned out well. its just not the BEST pound cake i have had. AND I LOVE pound cake. I poured a couple cupcakes and baked those so i could taste it without cutting the cake. I am going to try some other recipes and continue my BEST p. cake search. I think this particular recipe would be good with a glaze or icing....or fruit and whipped cream. it was velvety, not very sweet, and light....
Good and very simple recipe. I took the advice of some others regarding oven temp time and adding vanilla extract. (I had an oven temp of 350 and added 1 and a half tsp of real vanilla) I baked the cake for an hour making sure to check it at 50 mins. It turned out perfect! :o)
Argh! Followed this recipe and used an 8x4 loaf pan as directed - I have spent nearly an hour cleaning the bottom of my oven from the batter that overflowed the pan and burned on the heating element. Will try the recipe again, but suggest using a 9x5 pan to avoid spillage.
excellent. i like to make recipe and split into 4-5 mini loaves. then it only needs to cook for a little over a 1/2 hour and you have plenty to share or freeze!
It's a pretty good pound cake. It's not as good as the last recipe I tried here but I couldn't find that one. I'm actually really bummed because I made this recipe for a MOPS breakfast tomorrow and it won't come out of the bundt pan. It's stuck fiercely, despite that I sprayed and floured it. I'm going to have to go buy a box of doughnuts in the morning for my MOPS group. I guess that's not the fault of the recipe, but I'm still giving this one 4 stars for it's near mediocrity and stick to the pan nature.
