Italian Fresh Purple Grape Cake

This recipe was a hit at our table. It was gone the same day and I made a new cake the next morning! I made a few changes... 1/3 cup honey instead of 2/3 cups sugar and increase milk to 2/3 cup. Yummy! Seeds from grapes add a crunshy twist...
12/06/2002
WOW! Light and moist, this cake is a winner. I loved the addition of olive oil. Not too sweet, with a hint of citrus. Mmmm! Loved it. I will definitely be making it again. Incidentally, I made this cake to share at an interview at an olive oil company (made with their oil). They loved it, too! Hopefully, it will get me a job. :)
08/09/2005
I made it with blueberries instead of grapes and it was really good, it's a keeper, doubled the recipe, didn't use springform.
This cake is definitely best eaten with a cup of tea of coffee, otherwise it is rather dry and not very sweet. It also sank a lot after I took it out of the oven, but that was probably my fault as I'm not very good at making cakes. Thanks!
