Italian Fresh Purple Grape Cake

Grape cake is an ideal match for Vin Santo, the rich, smooth, aromatic sweet wine prepared in small quantities on many Italian estates.

By MARBALET

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 9-inch springform pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Generously butter and flour the 9 inch springform cake pan, tapping out any excess flour. Set aside.

  • In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a whisk, beat the eggs and sugar until thick and lemon-colored, about 3 minutes. Add the butter, oil, milk and vanilla extract, and mix until blended.

  • Sift the flour, baking powder and salt into a large bowl. Add the lemon zest and orange zest, and toss to coat the zest with flour.

  • Spoon the flour mixture into the bowl of batter and stir with a wooden spoon until thoroughly blended. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and mix once more. Set aside for 10 minutes to allow the flour to absorb the liquids.

  • Stir in about 3/4 of the grapes into the batter. Spoon the batter into the prepared cake pan and smooth out the top with a spatula.

  • Place the pan in the center of the oven at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake for 15 minutes, then sprinkle the top of the cake with the remaining grapes. Bake for about 40 minutes more, until the top is a deep golden brown and the cake feels quite firm when pressed with a fingertip.

  • Remove from oven and cool on a wire rack. After 10 minutes, run a knife along the sides of the pan. Release and remove the side of the springform pan, leaving the cake on the pan base. Serve at room temperature, cut into thin wedges.

Editor's Note:

Please note differences in ingredient amounts when following the magazine version of this recipe, as well as the additions of mascarpone and honey.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
420 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 56.4g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 83.4mg; sodium 123.1mg. Full Nutrition
