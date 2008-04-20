Cream Cheese Pound Cake III
This is a heavy, dense, extremely good pound cake.
This is a heavy, dense, extremely good pound cake.
Wonderful! I made this cake (with just 2 adjustments) for my boss' birthday yesterday, and absolutely everyone devoured it and asked for the recipe. In fact, one woman almost cried when she took her first bite- she said it tasted just like her mother's pound cake from decades ago! The only changes I made were to decrease the sugar to 2 1/2 cups, and add some almond extract along with the vanilla. Also, just a note, but swan's down cake flour is the only flour that I will use for pound cakes. It gives the cake a very fine crumb without the need to sift. One more comment: to those people who have uncooked dough in their finished cakes, make sure that your butter and cream cheese are both at true room temperature. Otherwise, the cream cheese doesn't get mixed in and never bakes up, no matter how long you leave it in the oven. If your crust burned before the cake was completely cooked, either the oven was too hot, or your oven doesn't circulate the hot air (convection oven). Use a thermometer to tell what the exact temperature of your oven is, and rotate the cake every 20-25 minutes if it's an older oven.
I'm not sure exactly how to rate this.. I made it Saturday for a party on Sunday and cooked it for 1 hour 20 minutes as directed (I used a bundt pan). I checked it with a toothpick for doneness and it came out clean. Imagine my HORROR when I went to cut it 20 minutes before the party to find that it was raw in the middle. I have never had this experience with a cake before and I bake often. So as for taste, the edge I could taste was great, but WATCH YOUR TIME so you won't be scrambling at the last minute like I was yesterday. And the toothpick test for doneness apparently isn't accurate for pound cake. :-(
Wonderful! I made this cake (with just 2 adjustments) for my boss' birthday yesterday, and absolutely everyone devoured it and asked for the recipe. In fact, one woman almost cried when she took her first bite- she said it tasted just like her mother's pound cake from decades ago! The only changes I made were to decrease the sugar to 2 1/2 cups, and add some almond extract along with the vanilla. Also, just a note, but swan's down cake flour is the only flour that I will use for pound cakes. It gives the cake a very fine crumb without the need to sift. One more comment: to those people who have uncooked dough in their finished cakes, make sure that your butter and cream cheese are both at true room temperature. Otherwise, the cream cheese doesn't get mixed in and never bakes up, no matter how long you leave it in the oven. If your crust burned before the cake was completely cooked, either the oven was too hot, or your oven doesn't circulate the hot air (convection oven). Use a thermometer to tell what the exact temperature of your oven is, and rotate the cake every 20-25 minutes if it's an older oven.
I don't give very many 5 star rating unless the recipe is truly "the best". This pound cake deserved all 5 stars!! This could probably be the best pound cake I have ever made...but I did tweak it a bit. I used 1-1/4 cups of butter and 1/4 cup of buttermilk. Buttermilk is a secret ingredient of mine that I like to use in place of regular milk called for in a recipe. It makes your cakes, muffins and breads very moist. This recipe didn't call for any liquid, but I did add a little for that "moistness". I also added a tsp of lemon extract to the batter along with the vanilla. The lemon flavor was very light, but gave it a little something special. Perfect recipe!! Many thanks Nanci.
I'm not sure exactly how to rate this.. I made it Saturday for a party on Sunday and cooked it for 1 hour 20 minutes as directed (I used a bundt pan). I checked it with a toothpick for doneness and it came out clean. Imagine my HORROR when I went to cut it 20 minutes before the party to find that it was raw in the middle. I have never had this experience with a cake before and I bake often. So as for taste, the edge I could taste was great, but WATCH YOUR TIME so you won't be scrambling at the last minute like I was yesterday. And the toothpick test for doneness apparently isn't accurate for pound cake. :-(
This cake was absolutely phenomenal. I used two loaf pans. I mixed the sugar into creamed butter and cream cheese in a thin stream, then added one egg at a time (Make sure that the egg is at room temp). To freshen things up a little bit, I filled the loaf pan about a third way up, and sprinkled some raspberries. Then I topped more batter to completely cover the raspberries. The raspberries were a delightful surprise! Refer to my photo to see how it looks like. Not only does it add a refreshing touch, but also looks beautiful when sliced. Absolutely gorgeous cake!
This a great pound cake! The texture is truly like velvet. It was golden on the outside, creamy white on the in. And it was just delicious. I've found that good pound cakes aren't hard to make, but they require some care in making them. You can't rush the mixing process. (If you have one, use a stand mixer with the paddle attachment for the best result.) Beat the butter and the cream cheese until it looks silky. Add sugar in a slow stream with the mixer still running and beat until this is full and fluffy. This takes a good while, but this how you'll get a lighter cake. The butter, cheese, sugar and eggs mixture should be well mixed because once you add the flour, you are only mixing to incorporate. Beating the flour in will result in a mess. I followed someone else's suggestion and exchanged 1/4 cup of butter for buttermilk. I baked in a cold oven, the way I always make a pound cake, and had a nice crusty exterior.
Delicious! I made the recipe as directed the first time, and it was great. The second time, however, I decided to tweak it a little. I prepared the batter as directed, then I added 1/4 cup of buttermilk and 2 tsp of pure lemon extract, because I love lemon pound cake. I also made a yummy glaze out of 2/3 cup of melted margarine, 3 cups of confectioner's sugar, and 1.5tsp of lemon extract. This is a slightly crispy glaze when it sets, and the margarine has just the right amount of salt to offset the sweetness of the cake.
I've made this cake twice.. and both times it turned out great... the first time I substituted 1/2 stick of butter for 1/4 cup of buttermilk like another poster suggested.. that made it very moist but it was still very dense.. the second time I subsituted the buttermilk again and also I left out another 1/2 stick of butter and added 1/2 cup of sour cream... this was the perfect combination.. it made the cake light and fluffy with lots of taste.. neither cake lasted 24 hours in my house... so to make it simple.. I used 2 sticks of butter, 1/4 cup of buttermilk, and 1/2 cup of sour cream.. and I creamed it all in together with the cream cheese..
I've used this recipe for several years. My husband yearned for his Mom's pound cake and unfortunately no one seemed to have her special recipe. I looked for many years until I found this one in a church cookbook which he believes is "just like Mom's". In our family cookbook it was voted "The Best Ever Pound Cake". Others might be interested in an alteration I've made when adding nuts to this cake. Reduce the flour to 2 cups and add one cup of pecans by hand at the end. For several years I've reduced the sugar to 2 cups and haven't missed it. But if you like chocolate chips or icing on your pound cake then you'll most likely want to keep 3 cups of sugar in the recipe. I also start baking in a cold oven, my grandmother said it made the crust true. I'm not sure if there is any truth to this or just an old wives tale, but the cake turns out great! A definite family favorite.
Oh my word....This is the best and easiest pound cake I have ever made. I do think the key to a good pound cake is allow your ingredients to set out so that it can be close to room temperature prior to mixing also beat the ingredients for a while make sure everything is mixed well and that butter and sugar are FLUFFY. You could put fresh fruit or even do a glaze for this cake. Thank you for the great recipe!
As others have noted, I have made this cake, or a near exact version of it, for many, many years. I prefer to use cake flour rather than all purpose, and a full tablespoon of vanilla. The cake is heavy, dense and very versatile - great topped with berries, used for carved or decorated cakes, or just on it's own. You could also add different flavorings or extracts, the zest of oranges, lemons or limes, use brown sugar rather than white, or add fruit or nuts! It's rich, delicious, perfectly flavored with the vanilla and the mild hint of cream cheese. This time I added a full pint of blueberries and topped it with a simple glaze of lemon juice and powdered sugar. A classic, go-to recipe for the perfect pound cake!
I have a recipe VERY similar to this that has been made for years and years! We LOVE it! The only difference is that when you add in the vanilla, we also add in a teaspoon of lemon juice. It gives it a little extra yummy! I make this cake when we go to our friend's house for fondue night. Bake it early, let it sit to cool, and cut it into little cubes that dip perfectly in a nice chocolate fondue! YUMMY!!! This cake will also last for a good week in a tupperware container and still be moist and delicious.
I have made this pound cake probably about 8 times in a little more than one year. When it comes out right, nothing on Earth could compare to this. The taste, texture, smell, and everything, is just to die for. I baked it in a Tube Pan and did take other suggestions for ingredient substitutions and methods. To Summarize (And, thank you to all for the helpful suggestions): I used 1.25 Cups of Butter and .25 Cups of Buttermilk. I did replace the Flour, cup for cup, with Cake Flour. Some of the things I did differently which might not have been specified in the recipe were as follows. 1. I do bring everything to room temperature. 2. Patience is key - I use a big mixer and I really cream the Butter and Creamcheese. 3. When adding the sugar, like a past reviewer or two said, I add it in a steady slow stream. The slower the better. 4. Eggs - I add one at a time, beating each egg in thoroughly. To not get antsy I might measure the Flour out or grease the tube pan so as to let the egg mix in well. I find "something to do" so as to give each egg its chance to get in. 5. The first time I made this, part of the cake seemed to implode, as if there was an air bubble, so from now on I spin the tube pan around as I add the finished batter in. If you just lump it in, the batter will "meet" in the middle, and somehow I think that could have caused the problem. By spinning the tube pan and letting the batter go in layer by later, I feel like it helps. 6. On the air bubbl
Have made a similar recipe for 30 years using 1 tsp baking powder and a dash of salt in addition to the ingredient list. My recipe calls for NO preheating. Cook for 2 hrs @ 300 degrees in a greased, floured bundt pan. The salt and starting in a cold oven combat the over-sweetness and burning that many comment upon. Switch out vanilla extract for almond extract for a nice change.
A lovely pound cake. I make a few slight alterations to produce a slice of heaven ... First I use a tablespoon of vanilla and almond extract combined, and then - and this is an odd little trick I picked up years ago from a Silver Palate recipe - instead of adding the eggs 2 at a time, I beat the FLOUR into the sugar/butter/extract mixture until fairly creamy. I then beat in the eggs, on at a time. I've never seen the method reversed like this except in the Silver Palate recipe, however it works perfectly in this recipe. It will result in the finest texture possible (I also use cake flour if I have it). Ummmmmmmm!
This was EXCELLENT. The only change I made was adding one additional teaspoon of vanilla. I also microwaved some of that cream cheese frosting that comes in the tub at your local grocery and drizzled it over the top. My dad became the resident cake maker for our family when my grandmother passed. It is time that I begin to build my arsenal of recipes for family gatherings so one day I can take the torch. This recipe will defiantly be in the mix. "Like Father Like Son".
WOW... THIS IS SO GOOD!!
This was my first time making a pound cake and it was delicious. I used cake flour instead of all-purpose flour. I added a tsp of lemon extract in addition to 2 tsps. of vanilla extract. I did not preheat the oven and I baked it at 300 degrees for 90 minutes. The cake turned out beautifully. It is a heavy cake so I served it warm with Redi-whip and fresh strawberries.
I used 2 glass loaf pans. The tip I got for using glass was to cut the temp by 25 degrees. So I baked the loaves at 300 for an hour and 20 minutes. I started out with a cold oven, another tip I read. They were perfectly done! The only alteration I made to the recipe was I added a teaspoon of lemon extract. I did use the tip of having all ingredients at room temp. This was a GREAT recipe. So good and makes a ton. Froze the other loaf for next week.
OMG this pound cake is like a slice of heaven! It was moist, sweet and simply delicious!!! The only changes I made were to use cake flour instead of regular flour and I used more vanilla about 2 tbs. I also added a little lemon zest to the batter. I baked for 1hr and 20 mins and it was perfect! I did make a glaze for the top of the cake (personal preference) that I seen on a video. It includes 2 cups of confectioners sugar, juice of 1/2 a lemon and 1/3 cup of water give or take (I used a little less than 1/3) mix until the right consistency and pour on top (after cake is cooled of course). Overall this recipe was great going to make again! Thanks :)
I didn't change one thing in this recipe and it was wonderful. When you change so many things in a recipe and then rate it low...it's not being fair to the original recipe! I loved this and will use it often for birthday cakes. I toasted a piece and put vanilla ice cream on top..yummy!!
Excellent! I love anything cream cheese and this didn't dissappoint! I reduced the sugar to 2 cups, which was plenty. I made this cake to use for strawberry shortcake, but it was a shame to cover up the delicate flavor with the strawberries. A little high in fat content, though, only problem!
Do you have to add baking powder or baking soda to this recipie?
One of the absolute best cakes I've ever made! I followed the recipe ingredients and measurements exactly but used cake flour and added about a teaspoon or two of fresh lemon zest along with the teasp of vanilla. I think it turned out so well because I beat the h*** out of the butter and cream cheese until it was really light and then added the sugar very slowly and then beat until it was very fluffy. Lemon flavor was very subtle but enough to help balance out the sweetness. I served it with vanilla ice cream and the Fruit Salad Dressing on this site that I thickened to almost a custard consistency. Served it at the dinner we did for Ronald McDonald House and it was gone quickly. I will definitely make it again... Soon!
I have made this pound cake numerous times and everytime I do, my husband raves about it. Anytime I have made it for an event, it is all gone before I can even get a piece! I never use real butter in anything and I use fat free ingredients whenever I can, so I use margarine and fat free cream cheese and it comes out wonderfully!
I know I'm in the minority here. But I read all of the reviews and made sure to mix things properly, all ingredients were room temp. I cut the sugar by 1 cup and increased the vanilla to 2 tsp. The cake looked beautiful when it came out of the oven. I let it cool and then stuck it in the fridge for a couple of hours. Hubby and I couldn't even eat one piece. It was so dry and sweet. I should have taken the sugar down to 1 cup. I don't understand how anyone could eat this cake if made with the full 3 cups. It would be like eating sugar straight out of the sugar bowl with a spoon. P.S. I am an experienced cook so it wasn't anything I did it was the recipe.
WOW! I impressed myself with this recipe! I was surprised at how yummy it turned out. Moist and the taste reminds me of shortbread cookies. Everyone raved about this! I followed this recipe as written without making any changes - EXCEPT that I stirred in approximately 2 cups of chopped fresh strawberries before pouring in the pan. It took about 1 hour 40 minutes to cook in my oven. I will make it again and try fresh blueberries!
I have never made a pound cake before. I was in the mood to bake and thought I'd give this one a try...I followed the recipe exactly...and some of the suggestions...everything at room temp, starting in a cold oven...it is fantastic. Moist and dense, just sweet enough. I can't wait till strawberries are in season to have with this. Thanks Nanci.
This is identical to a cream cheese pound cake I make except I add 2 t. vanilla and put it in a COLD oven turned to 300 degrees then for two hours. It comes out perfect every time!
This recipe was wonderful. It is super easy and totally yummy! I only made two small changed which others had suggested in previous reviews. I used cake flour, and mixed the eggs in one at a time. The cake was very dense and very good. It took 25 more minuets than the recipe says for mine to bake all the way through. I served it while still warm, which made it only better.
This was a very good cake. I made a few adjustments - I used 1 stick of 'real butter' and two sticks of margarine. I also used 1 cup of real sugar and two cups of 'Splenda'. It was good, but I think next time - I will follow some of the other's advice to decrease the butter slightly and use buttermilk. I will also try the 'cold oven'. I agree that your ingredients need to be at room temperature for best results - I think mine were still a little too cold. Pound cakes aren't hard to make - but it's all about taking the time to mix it correctly with room temperature ingredients. I will update on my next one & let you know how the changes affect the overall result.
I am giving this three stars because my family enjoyed it much more than I did. I found it to be a little bland, and I struggled a lot with the baking time. At the one hour mark, I noticed that the cake had cracked in a circle around the middle of the pan, and although the center was done, the batter inside the crack was still raw. I baked it for twenty more minutes, and then in five minute increments until it finally firmed up around 1 hour 45 minutes. The interior texture ended up varying from drier/denser to more moist. Overall, not what I was hoping for.
This is a very good pound cake, however, in my and my family's opinion it is too sweet. First time I made it with 3 cups of sugar, second time with 2-1/2 cups. I'm thinking the third time will be the charm with 2 cups sugar. Everything else was absolutely perfect--texture, moistness, flavor. With pound cake, technique is what makes it good--room temperature ingredients are a must, and a stand mixer will definitely get everything incorporated perfectly.
UPDATE: Redid this recipe with the following modifications: used 1/2 cup less sugar and did increase the vanilla. Much better taste, much better texture. I did bake it in the 10inch tube pan and it did bake perfectly golden brown in about 1 1/2 hours. Love this recipe now! .........Earlier Review from Sep 2008: Followed this recipe exactly. It is too sugary for my taste, so if I make it again I will use 1/2 the sugar. Also I didn't have 10inch tube pan, so it made more batter than would fit into my 9 inch pan, I had enough batter left over to make 2 additional small cakes. Lastly, it took over 2 hours to bake. My neighbor loved the recipe, I'm willing to try it again with a few modifications.
I've never tried to make a cake from scratch before so I was a bit nervous about attempting a pound cake, but this recipe is wonderful! I followed some of the review's advice and added 1/4 c. buttermilk and 2 teas. lemon extract to the batter. It really does make a difference to start in a COLD oven and the ingredients must be a room temperature. My husband is not a "cake-eater" but he ate 3 pieces! Thanks Nanci!
Excellent pound cake. (It was waay to sweet though, I will cut back the sugar to 2 cups) Takes some time to mix, but totally worth it. Use room temperature ingredients. Instead of vanilla I used one and a half tsp of almond extract and a half teaspoon of raspberry extract. It was wonderful.
I baked this cake for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. I had some cream cheese icing left over from another recipe, so I drizzed some over the top of the cake. It took the cake to another level. Great! See icing recipe below. 1 (3 ounce) package cream cheese, softened 1/2 cup butter, softened 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 2 cups sifted confectioners' sugar
Extremely tasty and moist. I baked mine for 1 hour 35 minutes and it was baked through perfectly. The people with pockets of unbaked batter probably used cold cream cheese that didn't mix in smoothly. Be sure your cream cheese is at room temperature and mix it with the butter until it is completely smooth and you should have an evenly baked cake.
my first pound cake i'm practicing for christmas turned out great moist and delicious !!!!!!!
I don't think anyone mentioned that this is impossible to digest!!! I like butter, I love desserts, I enjoy eating french fries or deep fried food sometimes, I am a healthy 120 pound woman with no troubles. My husband is a big guy and likes to eat. This cake made us both sick, we only had a small slice. I didn't change anything in the recipe except I always use less sugar, and it came out really good! I had no problems with anything, I made two cakes in two loaf pans, it took a few more minutes to bake it, they didn't fall, didn't burn although you do want to be careful and watch it, and they tasted very good. this is not me, it's the cake! very heavy. Please note, this is not a mocking review. I will use sour cream recipe next time. My 10 yo had no problems. But I am letting you know. I can chew on a piece of butter and won't have these problems. This cake is a killer!
Excellent Recipe. Others have complained about the cooking time but it was exact for my oven. REally nice texture and quite moist. I used 1/2 tsp of vanilla and 1/2 tsp of almond extract - next time I think I will use a whole tsp of vanilla and 1/2 almond. Needed just a bit more flavor. May try some lemon extract, also. This has become my new base recipe for pound cake. Thanks for sharing!
This was overly sweet and came out soggy. I'll be continuing my search for a great poundcake...
Tried this twice. Followed directions to a tee and was very disappointed both times. Baked in a bundt pan and the second on a loaf pan. Both times the toothpick came out dry. But the inside still uncooked. Don't waste your time. Grandma's poundcake still on this site was good.
This pound cake is phenomenal! I don't find it dense or heavy at all! I was taught years ago, that to make my pound cake rise, I need to beat my butter for 7 minutes on medium speed. Since it was butter and cream cheese, I beat the 2 for 7 minutes. Then I slowly added the sugar, mixing that for an additional 5 minutes. I added the eggs next, 1 at a time, mixing for at least 30 seconds each. Now I turned off the mixer and stirred in 1 tablespoon of vanilla. Turning the mixer back on to low, I added the (sifted) flour gradually, waiting to add the next batch when the previous was fully incorporated. I put mine in a bundt pan, cooked in a 300° oven for 1 hour and 45 minutes. It was perfection. Pure perfection! This is going to be my go to pound cake from here on out! It's so moist and light. I don't find it heavy or dense at all. I'm serving it with fresh strawberries, I think next time I'll fold in some fresh blueberries. Yummy! Forgot to add, always, always in baking start with room temperature ingredients! Since I was using unsalted butter, I used 1/8th tsp of salt. Enjoy!
When I was in Jr. High I made a pound cake, and I lost the recipe. I was searching high and low for a recipe that tasted as good, and this one hits the spot!!! I serve this with the Buttercream Icing recipe from this site.
Similar to another reader I baked this cake for 1 hr. and 20 minutes, let it cool, cut into it and found a very raw, underbaked cake. I made no substitutions and followed the recipe exactly. Please don't make this cake as something is terribly wrong with it!
YUM! This is a very dense and flavorful buttery pound cake. I didn't read the directions correctly and beat the sugar and butter and then added the cream cheese. I beat in three eggs at a time. It still turned out perfect. I added an extra teaspoon of vanilla. This would be good for carving and rounding top edges, frosting with buttercream and topping with fondont. Froze well. I made another cake using a chrysanthemum bundt pan. This recipe is too much for this pan...fill the bundt pan with a 1.5 inch space from the top edge. Bake at 325F for 1 hr. 20 minutes. Decrease heat to 275F and bake another 10 minutes. Soooooo goood...like velvet.
I have made this pound cake for years. It is in the Bell's Best cookbook. The only difference is you put it in a cold oven at 300 degrees and bake for one and one half hours, Mary
Gets better the day after. Made this cake for Christmas , and it was gone by the 30th. I cooked it for an hour and 15 minutes in a 13 by 9 inch cake pan. Came out rich, buttery and golden brown. My fiance said it was perfect, I think it needed to cook 10 more minutes. After the first day though, I felt I cooked it long enough. Im making it again for the new year. I also added 1/2 tbls of fresh orange zest....Fantastico
Hands down the best pound cake recipe i've ever made and eaten. I have modified this recipe by using only 1 cup of butter instead of 1-1/2 cups. It brings out the flavor of the cream cheese without sacrificing moistness.
Very easy to make but mine came out gummy even after 1 hour and 55 minutes of baking.
This pound cake is very rich and heavy. I enjoyed the taste but my stomach hurts from all the butter.
Really excellent. I rarely give 4 stars but this is good. 2 changes I highly recommend: Use Castor Sugar and Cake Flour. Really....you won't regret it. You will need to use a bit more of the ultra-fine sugar and a tablespoon more cake flour per cup of regular flour. Also, made with chocolate chips...really rocks! Enjoy
I made this for thanksgiving and topped it with a vanilla glaze. My guests loved it; it's very rich and dense. The next time, I'll add a flavor, perhaps a bit of lemon or orange zest. It's delicious and is excellent fare for a special occasion.
This was excellent. I'm saving this recipe for future reference. The only thing I did different... I baked it in an old thick aluminum Bundt pan which was greased with genuine butter and floured. In the aforementioned pan it took about two hours to get done instead of the hour and twenty minutes as suggested by the recipe for a ten inch tube pan. I will make this again.
Yesterday, I had 4 guests coming for 6:30, started mixing this at around 5:30 and now 24 hrs. later I have not a morsel left. Thank you this was delightful and oh so simple!
Made this today and was a disappointed that it turned out a bit greasy. I softened the butter and then mixed w/ cream cheese as instructed but to me, the batter seemed a bit runny before putting into the oven. If I do make again, I'll need to determine how much less butter to use.
This cake comes out great everytime I make it. I brought it to work yesturday for our Thanksgiving party and needless to say I didn't bring any back home! They're still talking about it today and requesting one for Christmas.
This is really really really delicious. I made it just as it's written, left out the cream cheese and butter so they were nice and room tep and it came out SO very rich and moist. I can't wait to make it again. It baked up really lovely, it was a gorgeous uniform crumbo and was like velvet on the tongue. Will absolutely make this again and again !! Thanks!
I made a lemon pound cake out of this recipe by adding 1 cup lemon juice and 2 teaspoons zest. This is the best EVER! If it weren't for the stamps, I'd mail you money to make this JUST so you would know how good this is. I beg you, try this.
Tastes old fashioned. Really good.
Specatcular and so easy. I followed the recipe exactly. Be sure to let your butter, cream cheese and eggs come to room temperature before starting. I even got a compliment from my MIL, she loved it!
I did not like this cake at all...it didn't rise & tasted bad...i felt like i just wasted all my ingredients.
I usually bake a cake once every two weeks or so, and I must say, this is THE best pound cake I have ever tasted. And it's probably the best cake in general that I have ever had. It is a category to itself. When baking it, I substitute almond extract for the vanilla. And I substitute half a cup of sour cream for half a cup of butter, and I add about 2/3 cup of buttermilk. When I baked it the first time, I made a key lime glaze out of boiled key lime juice (1/2 cup), sugar (1 cup), heavy whipping cream (2/3 cup), and butter (1/2 cup).
This recipe was great. I used exactly what it called for. My cake came out GREAT!!! No tweaking, adding, subtracting or altering. I most definitely will be using this recipe again! Oh did I mention this was my first time baking a cake from scratch?? Yes it was!!!
I love this cake! I made it 3 times in about 4 weeks. Everyone I share it with loves it. It's a throw-back to what a pound cake used to be (a pound of this, a pound of that...). I mix-in the flour one cup at a time and use 2 tbsp of vanilla for the best "pure pound cake" flavor.
This recipe is just wonderful. I am now known as the "cake" lady because of this cake. I did alter the recipe and added a tablespoon of vanilla and teaspoon of almond extract. The almond flavor and the moistness of the cream cheese, will make you a very popular person.
Very good tast, nothing but raves!! The crust cracked a little but it almost made the recipe even better!! This is a keeper folks!
Really moist and delicious, was a bit heavy of a cake for my taste, but my husband and our dinner guest thorougly enjoyed it. :) Added 1 1/2 tsp of vanilla, and 1/2 tsp. of coconut extract.
Great recipe. Cake turned out velvety smooth. I used ingredients at room temp, cake flour, 2 tsp. vanilla, and added eggs one at a time. I, too, start with a cold oven for a wonderful crust. This one is a keeper. Thanks for the excellent recipe!
Loved this, thanks for the post! Loved the cr. cheese additon to the traditional pound cake. Wouldn't change a thing, recipe is perfect as is.
Very good pound cake, I just added strawberry gelitan and banana puree to it and voila, a strawberry-banana cream cheese pound cake~
It tasted a little too milky for my taste.
Dry
This was it! The recipe I have been searching for. I used to make this one years ago and I lost the recipe and this is definetly the one I remeber. Other recipe say to add almond extract no matter how hard I try I simply do not not like almond extract. this one had the perfect flavoring. I serve this particular cake with strawberries and whipped cream for a tasty strawberry shortcake.
it taste great but for some reason no matter how many times i make this cake the inside comes out looking like a gel like substance in curtain parts. its really annoying
I have been using this recipe for years and absolutely love it. I do use more vanilla and also add 1 Tb of lemon exact too. Oh and I also add about 1/2 tsp of salt. I think a little salt always makes a cake taste better. I also sell this cake for $25.00 in Los Angeles and I forgot that I also add a lemon cream cheese glaze.
This recipe is great I hope Nanci doesn't take it personal when the recipe doesn't get good ratings, because if you know how to cook you will really like this one!! The only change I made was to sift my flour and I didn't use cake flour and it came out fluffy and very moist!!! The second time I made it was better than the first.
Very good! For a variation, try adding a bag of mini choc chips. I made it into 5 mini loaves instead of a cake to give as gifts for Christmas.
This pound cake turned out very good! I found that the batter was very thick, so I added a little milk. I also added 1 teaspoon of baking powder and vanilla to flavor (1 teaspoon wasn't enough). I think that the baking powder made it a little less dense, but if you like a really dense cake, then skip that. Overall, though, it was really simple and tastes really good!!! Thanks!
I tried this recipe but the cake split. What did I do wrong?
This is exactly my personal recipe handed down for generations in my family. To really add some flavor, substitute vanilla butter nut for the vanilla extract. Also, to make a lighter colored cake, I cut the temp to 300 degrees and cook for a longer period. To lighten the recipe, I've used lowfat margarine, eggbeaters, and lowfat cream cheese. It only changed the texture to a more spongy feel--but still as tasty and appreciated by the women in my office. The trick to making a great cake is beating in air by alternating 1/2 cup flour to 1 egg--beating after each flour and each egg addition. It has lots of starts and stops; but, it is so worth it!! This is my personal favorite cake recipe as it so versatile!
This cake is too dense and heavy. The recipe could do with a lot less of everything, especially sugar. Will not be making again.
This recipe is one I have had for years. It was from my Grandmother that she had before I was born and that was over 50 years ago. Her version uses 1 teaspoon of vanilla and one teaspoon of almond extract with a pinch of salt. Also place in a cold oven, bake at 300 for 2 hours. This cake is actually a little better if you freeze it for a few days or a month. I have made in 3 small loaf pans, baked for about 45 minutes then freeze. That way I have a mini to take to someone when they are sick.
Well I won't be using an other recipe for pound cake this was exquisite! I was very careful to let my kitchenaid do MUCH blending with the butter, cream cheese sugar part, and then also with the eggs one at a time. REALLY IMPORTANT TO BLEND TOTALLY (all ingredients at room temp). But when i added the flour, i simply incorporated it only, no extra blending (great advice, thanks to another reviewer). I also used 1/4c less butter and 1/4c buttermilk (from powder) instead. Be careful not to take it out too early, i used a short toothpick in a bundt pan, but after finding a longer bbq stick, i was glad i didnt take it out too soon. Toothpick was too short and may appear done when not. Total cooking for me was 1hr 12 mins at 325 in a coated bundt pan. EDIT: I made this again and used a loaf pan AND a bundt pan..I'll let you know
Excellent. Nice dense texture, with a slightly crunchy outside. Best pound cake I have ever made. I did tweak the recipe a bit though. Might be helpful to others. I used cake flour rather than all purpose, this gave the cake a little extra. Also I replaced 1/4 cup of butter with buttermilk, made it a little more moist. I used 2tsp. of vanilla and 2 tsp of almond extract. If you don't love almond, use less, my husband wasn't crazy about it. I also tried a cake with 1tsp of coconut extract and made a pineapple glaze, great summer flavor.Just a heads up, each time I baked the cake it rose a great deal out of the pan, but was fine once I filled it out on a platter. The baking time was more along the lines of 1hour 45-50mins.
Wow!!! So this was my first attempt at making a pound cake and for my 1st try, this came out fantastic. I did use cake flour instead of all purpose flour as some of the other reviewers suggested but that was the only change I made. The only thing that was different is that it take a little longer than an hour and a half to completely bake through. It was completely done after about an hour and 50 mins but that could've just been my oven. This recipe is definitely a keeper and I will be making this again. Thank you so much for the recipe :-)
I have made many, many poundcakes in my day... but I must say this is the best tasting one to date! WOW! The first time I made it, it came out gooey because I didn't let it cook long enough. I cooked it again a week later and it was absolutely perfect! I will use this recipe again and again! Thanks!
Very good. This was the first time I made pound cake and will definately make again!. Next time I may try almond extract.
One star for the taste. Sadly, in order for this pound cake to be fully baked inside, the outside takes a beating by becoming too crisp for a pound cake. The crisp outside does not make for cutting smooth, clean slices. Sorry to say, I will not be saving this recipe. I truly don't understand the great reviews it did get.
This wasn't as good as I expected. Maybe I over baked it, but I thought it was slightly dry. Or maybe it was since I used two loaf pans... The texture and color was very nice though. I may try it with a little less sugar as others have suggested since this was very sweet. (I love sweet, but I've never had a pound cake this sweet.) The batter made a LOT and two loaf cakes, so, I'm freezing one for later. Someone said it's even better after freezing for a while, so maybe that will improve the moisture issue. ? Anyway, we ate the first cake without a problem, so it's good; mine just wasn't 5-star. Thanks!
I made this cake but i put 1/4 cup of heavy whpping cream ,and the extract that i used was 2 tsp vanilla 1 tsp of lemon and 1/2 tsp almond extract but it did melted in my mouth.I wanted a cream cheese pound cake for about two weeks now.And was unable to decide which one of the cream cheese pound cake recipe to used.So i took at chance with this one and my family love it.Thanks
Love, Love, Love!!
I love this pound cake and have made several variations over the years with flavoring, nuts, etc... Now that I am very familiar with the recipe I always reduce the sugar and make sure all contents are room temperature before starting. Everyone in the family wants to know my secret and raves about the cake. Thanks Nanci this recipe is a jewel!
was a good cake. used a bundt pan.
I forgot about this one in the oven and thought that it was going to be ruined, but it actually turned out fabulous. It was dense, rich and buttery. I chose to top this with whipped cream and fresh raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries. Fantastic summer dessert. This recipe is so versatile. I also thought about topping with a caramel icing, or perhaps some grilled peaches and honey. Will be making again to try something different.
i was extremely disappointed with this recipe. the outside hardened but the inside stayed mushy, even though i baked it for an extra 30 minutes. the outer layer burned, and it was inedible. i will not make this or recommend it again.
I made this pound cake tonight and it was fabulous... I made it exactly as the recipe said no changes needed... My boyfriend loved it as well... We topped it off with fresh strawberries and homemade whipped cream.... Yummy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1
I have made this recipe dozens of times......the recipe is perfect, but everybody's oven is different. I use a dark pan, so I lowered the temp to 275 degrees and baked it for 1 hour 40 minutes. Using an oven thermometer helps because some ovens cook hotter, resulting in the outside cooking faster than the inside. Believe me, after much trial and error, with a few tweaks, this is a great, moist pound cake. Also, I use 1 teaspoon vanilla and two teaspoons almond extract which is really tasty! I've used this recipe for chocolate and coconut pound cakes, too. Love it!
This was the very first pound cake I have made and I was really looking forward to it based on the reviews, but I was disappointed with the result. I must have done something wrong! The batter was so thick, like cookie batter (was it supposed to be that way?) the cake fell a little after I removed it from the oven, and the middle seems "too" moist--it doesn't have a cakelike texture. (Although, the toothpick came out clean after 1 hour!) Maybe I'll try it again with less butter!
