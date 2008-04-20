Cream Cheese Pound Cake III

This is a heavy, dense, extremely good pound cake.

By Nanci

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 10 inch tube pan
Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (160 degrees C) grease and flour a 10 inch tube pan.

  • In a large bowl, cream butter and cream cheese until smooth. Add sugar gradually and beat until fluffy.

  • Add eggs two at a time, beating well with each addition. Add the flour all at once and mix in. Add vanilla.

  • Pour into a 10 inch tube pan. Bake at 325 degrees F (160 degrees C) for 1 hour and 20 minutes. Check for doneness at 1 hour. A toothpick inserted into center of cake will come out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
525 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 63.9g; fat 27.7g; cholesterol 149.6mg; sodium 218mg. Full Nutrition
