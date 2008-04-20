Cream Cheese Pound Cake III

I have made this pound cake probably about 8 times in a little more than one year. When it comes out right, nothing on Earth could compare to this. The taste, texture, smell, and everything, is just to die for. I baked it in a Tube Pan and did take other suggestions for ingredient substitutions and methods. To Summarize (And, thank you to all for the helpful suggestions): I used 1.25 Cups of Butter and .25 Cups of Buttermilk. I did replace the Flour, cup for cup, with Cake Flour. Some of the things I did differently which might not have been specified in the recipe were as follows. 1. I do bring everything to room temperature. 2. Patience is key - I use a big mixer and I really cream the Butter and Creamcheese. 3. When adding the sugar, like a past reviewer or two said, I add it in a steady slow stream. The slower the better. 4. Eggs - I add one at a time, beating each egg in thoroughly. To not get antsy I might measure the Flour out or grease the tube pan so as to let the egg mix in well. I find "something to do" so as to give each egg its chance to get in. 5. The first time I made this, part of the cake seemed to implode, as if there was an air bubble, so from now on I spin the tube pan around as I add the finished batter in. If you just lump it in, the batter will "meet" in the middle, and somehow I think that could have caused the problem. By spinning the tube pan and letting the batter go in layer by later, I feel like it helps. 6. On the air bubbl