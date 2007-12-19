Chocolate Decadence Cake I

90 Ratings
  • 5 70
  • 4 11
  • 3 4
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

This is the richest chocolate cake ever! Any questions?

By Robin

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
16
Yield:
1 - 10 inch round cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 10 inch round pan and line bottom with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Chop chocolate squares and place in a large bowl with chocolate chips. Add melted butter. Heat water and 1 1/2 cups sugar in a saucepan until boiling, then pour over chocolate. Stir until smooth.

  • In a separate bowl, whip eggs with remaining 1/4 cup sugar until thick. Fold into chocolate mixture. Pour batter into 10 inch pan.

  • Place 10 inch pan on a cookie sheet in the oven and fill the cookie sheet with water.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 40 to 50 minutes. Remove from oven. Cool and refrigerate for several hours. Be extremely careful not to burn yourself on the hot water when removing the sheet pan from the oven.

  • Dip the pan in hot water to remove cooled cake. Garnish with whipped cream and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
425 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 38.5g; fat 31.1g; cholesterol 132.8mg; sodium 167mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022