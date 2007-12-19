Chocolate Decadence Cake I
This is the richest chocolate cake ever! Any questions?
I know what you mean about the eggs. I tried this for the first time yesterday for my husband's hoiday party at work. The key to the eggs and getting them thick is to seperate the eggs. Beat the egg yolks and half of the sugar (meant for the eggs) and they get thick and creamy. Then do the same with the egg whites and the rest of the sugar. When you add the sugar for both, do it very slowly as you are whipping. Once the yolks are thick and creamy and the whites are at soft peaks, combine both of them and then add to the chocolate mixture. Also, the longer it cooks the better. I hope this helps. I also served it with fresh whipped cream just do break the richness. Enjoy!!!Read More
This is a specialty I am now known for. So easy! SOOO good! UPDATE: I see a lot of people complaining about the egg not being thick. My eggs never get thick and it's OK! Some people separate and whip up the eggs; I find that that gives air to the cake that makes it less like decadence and more like a mousse. Decadence is a dense, rich concoction. You want to whip the eggs to make sure they are uniform (without distinguishable whites or yolks), and you want to fold them in so as to not incorporate more air than absolutely necessary. Also, for those of you who find there's too much -- you're probably using a 9" pan; this recipe calls for a 10" pan. In a 10" pan the batter never even reaches half way up.
I've made several versions of this over the years. This is the best one. They all will be gooey and dense without the flour - however this one has that touch of texture similar to a brownie on top not quite crunchy - but a perfect combination with the softer center. I very much prefer to use all bittersweet chocolate - which translates to roughly 1 1/2 bags of the Gharadelli. Great quality chocolate for what's available at most grocery stores and it elevates it truly to restaurant quality dessert. I make either a blackberry or marionberry sauce to pool on the plate. Top with a thin sliver of the cake that is slightly warmed and a dollop of sweetened real whipped cream. Amazing!
I made this once before and I'm having the same trouble. I'm not sure how long to whip the eggs and my batter doesn't fit in my pan. I also can not tell when it is done. Help it's delicious, but I don't know if I'm making it correctly.
This cake ranks as one of the top 2 or 3 desserts I've ever had. It's that good. Super-rich, without being leaden, it has a nice slightly crunchy layer on top with a moist and chewy melt-in-your-mouth center. Use good chocolate and it will be even better. I followed the advice of someone who suggested separating the eggs and beating 1/2 of the egg sugar into the whites and yolks before combining them. I think that really helps the texture. The batter more than filled the 9.5" pie pan I had, so I put the rest in 3" ramekins for individual servings. I baked it all in a water bath at 350. The ramekins were done in about 40 min, the big cake took another 10 min. I baked until there was just a little sticking to a toothpick. Serve with fresh whipped cream (that ingredient does not get added to the batter...), and maybe a drizzle of homemade chocolate and/or raspberry sauce. Absolutely, ridiculously good.
I made this recipe using a combiation of 75% and 65 % chocolate. IT WAS A CHOCOHOLICS best for a cake. I made it again using a muffin pan for indiviual servings. For this recipe, cut the baking time by 10 minutes. A keeper for sure. Ken
Delicious! I took this to a large social event and ended up with none left. I didn't follow the directiosn fo cooking exactly and I don't knwo how much it mattered. I just ended up making the batter and cooking it for 45 minutes like you would a cake. I also whipped the eggs with an electric beater and I never refrigerated the baked product. I meant to originally but when I was making it, I was in a hurry and i forgot to reread the recipe. However, it was amazingly rich and fabulous tasting. I love the fact that it was actually fairly healthy. Eggs, butter, and dark chocolate, great examples of good fats, protein, and antioxidants. Definitely making again!
Our church has a Seder each year and I took this as my dessert this year. It got rave reviews from the crowd, though it was mostly because it was like a pan of chocolate goo. I left it in as per the directions, and even cooked it in a slightly larger, square pan - and it still didn't completely set as a cake. I'm not sure if that's because I didn't beat the eggs long enough or if I needed to cook it longer, or if it's just supposed to be that consistency. It was kind of like the middle of a really fudgy, undercooked brownie - but the top had a crunch layer. Personally - I thought it was AWESOME, as I love undercooked brownies, cookies and raw doughs and batters. But if I were making it for a crowd again, I would cook a bit longer.
This was the yummiest no flour chocolate cake. My family raved about it when I made it for "my" birthday. This was exactly the cake I was looking for and was better then the slice of cake I can buy at my favorite bakery/deli. Be sure to have lots of friends over because it is rich and serves a bunch. You don't want leftovers because you will end up eating them all YOURSELF!! Love it!!
WOW, this is the best chocolate cake I have ever tasted, I helped make it for my moms birthday. What I found was baking two smaller cakes was better so you could put frosting in the middle later, they also bake quicker. This is a great recipe!
Incredibly rich, incredibly dense. Really marvelous when you top the chilled cake with whipped cream. I didn't have unsweetened chocolate, so I substituted 12 Tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder + 4 Tbsp canola oil and the cake still came out great. One friend commented, "It's the perfect marriage between mousse and fudge." How's that for a great review?
Followed exact directions. Came out runny and the taste was overpowering. Not my taste.
I baked this in a bundt/tube pan and added an addition 30 minutes to the bake time (due to the height of the pan) and topped with fresh raspberries. Yum!
I made 2 of these - one for a new mom that needed a gluten free meal and one for us since i wanted to try it. I *think* hers turned out but mine separated or something. I have a layer of chocolate and a layer of white goo on the bottom -- i have no idea what i did wrong - ugh -- i too kept rereading the recipe trying to figure out where the cream was supposed to go finally realizing it was for the topping
I made this cake for our community sedar meal...everyone loved it. It turned out perfect, dense, not gooey or too fudgy. The key is to put the cake in the fridge for several hours before you try and serve it, then store it in the refrigerator. It keeps it from being gooey.
I've been making this cake for the past two years. I have a dozen recipes for flourless chocolate cakes and this is by far the easiest and the best tasting. I have found that lightly buttering the 10" cake pan and dusting it with granulated sugar is easier than using parchment. Also, if using extra large eggs, use only 6 instead of 7. I don't separate the eggs, but beating them for 5 to 7 minutes seems to produce a consistent end result. Don't skip the water bath - it makes a difference. My oven runs cold, so I bake this recipe for 55 minutes. Refrigerating the cake overnight and serving it cold is the best option. Don't forget a dollop of whipped cream. My family and friends love this chocolate wonder. It is considered my specialty even though I have shared the recipe. It is in demand for every celebratory occasion.
It was delicious, but it wouldn't set. The inside of the cake stayed liquid for a long time - it was like eating chocolate mousse. It was, of course, amazing in flavor. I topped it with the whipped cream which was definitely necessary. I followed other ideas of beating separated eggs to make them thick, so I'm wondering if that was it. Maybe I just didn't let it set for long enough.... Anyway, I will certainly try this again and hopefully it will set and I will go for that last star! Thanks for posting this tasty, tasty dessert.
Scrumptious!! Like chocolate silk! I wanted to make a dessert to bring to my sister-in-law who can't eat gluten and came across this. It was so easy and tasted great! I used bittersweet instead of the unsweetened chocolate as that's what I had on hand and I think it worked fine. I baked it in a springform pan as that was the only 10" I had so I put foil under the pan to keep the water from seeping in and it worked. They loved the dessert!!Great recipe!
What a recipe! We loved it at our house, but it is a little difficult to make. It lasts a long time, because it has to be sliced in small wedges, it is just too much to eat a lot of all at one time. Wonderful flavor, but very very rich.
Incredible flavour and our guests thought so too. It's texture is reminiscent of a dense chocolate torte. Various people were confused about the beating/whipping of the eggs. I've been learning to make Madeleines lately, so I beat the eggs like I would for them--for about 3-5 minutes until they triple in size and form a thick ribbon when the beaters are lifted. This worked well. But when I went to fold in the chocolate (the part I hadn't eaten!! YUM!!) it was tricky because it kept falling to the bottom of the bowl, so I finally took the beaters back and whipped them in which worked great. The batter is VERY runny, far more so than regular cake batter. More like a chocolate omlette. I halved this recipe and baked it in 2 small personal-sized springform pans and 2 small chef's rings (which have no bottom). The two pans I cooked in the water bath. With the chef's rings I had to 'seal' them to the sheet with a dough, therefore, I was not able to bake them in a bath of water. BAKE IN THE WATER BATH! The cakes baked in the water were beautiful in shape and texture. The two cakes not baked in the water bath came out like mushrooms! They tasted just as good, but the tops mushroomed up and the bottoms were hollow! Weird! BTW, I baked my little cakes for 30 minutes each and they were perfect. They taste even better today so next time I'll make the day before. I served with seived icing suger, cocoa, syrup on the plate and a scoop of vanilla ice cream! Showstopper!
I thought this recipe was AMAZING! and so did my mother, which is whom I made the cake for :) I didn't line my pan /w parchment but I did spray it like crazy /w PAM. It came out fine after leaving it in hot water for a few minutes like the recipe states. I had no issues getting my eggs to whip up thick. I think that it could be b/c I have an awesome mixer and I just set it on the highest speed and left it. I could NOT believe how amazing this cake tasted. My mom is a brownie lover and it was like a soft brownie. My mom is also a HUGE chocolate fan but she hates when things are too sweet. This cake was the perfect balance. My mother is my biggest critic and she told me "You can make this every time we need a dessert" lol so if you are a chocolate lover, you will love this!!!!
Had it with some friends. They loved it! My girlfriend said it tasted like a truffle. I drizzled Boysenberry syrup on the plate before I put the cake on it.
This cake did not work for me. It was extremely gooey on the bottom even though I cooked it a half hour longer than the recipe called for. It was a disappointment.
This cake is excellent! It is dark, very rich, and undoubtedly decadent. I made no changes to the recipe and would definitely make it again as is.
What a deliciously decadent cake! My husband could hardly keep from eating the whole thing. I had no problems with beating the whole eggs in my Kitchen-aid mixer. This cake went together in less steps than other flourless cakes I've made. The heart shaped pan I used was slightly smaller than what was called for so I put the leftover batter into ramekins that took slightly less time in the oven than the cake and shared them with our neighbors on Valentine's day. 8 people were unanimous...I'm to make this again!
This cake sure lives up to it's name. Very decadent! It is dense and so rich! Like a piece of chocolate heaven...a little piece goes a long way. As for the whipping cream called for in the recipe. It is meant to be whipped up as a topping when serving the cake. This was so easy to make for something so good!
Awesome! I had this for my birthday with a stout beer (Deschutes Brewery Abyss) it was to die for!
Much too much. I love chocolate, but this was almost like eating slices of gooey fudge. I had to cook it much longer than called for and evern then I questioned whether it was truly cooked. Would be good to cut into small squares and place in mini sized cupcake cups for bite sized tasting.
This cake is awesome. Everyone raved when I served it at a seder. It is a bit difficult to remove from the pan (I've used a spring pan with some luck). Perhaps a silicone would work better?
Amazing!! I have never had a decadence cake, nor attempted to make one. This one was easy to follow, and came out beautifully. I followed the directions exactly, and made it for a New Years party. Everone loved it. It is VERY rich, so definitley serve it in smaller portions. I used a peanut butter glaze to tone down some of the sweetness. All in all, wonderful recipe, and one I will be making again!!
Made this cake for a gathering of old friends to celebrate a birthday. The birthday recipient is a serious chocaholic, so this seemed like the perfect choice. It was a hit with everyone, down to the last crumb!
I really liked this cake but I had a very hard time telling when it was done cooking. I left it in for 50 mins and it was still quite liquid in the center. I kept baking at 10 min increments until I got to 2 hrs. total and had to cover the top with foil to prevent burning. I finally gave up and tossed it in the fridge (still incredibly wet in the center). It was very nice after a night in the fridge and sliced well. I guess it just needs to set before it solidifies. Now that I know what to look for, I will definetly make this again. The taste and texture is fantastic!
This Cake was FABULOUS! Rich and Delicious. I followed recipe to the letter. IT IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO "FOLD IN" the EGGS and DO NOT STIR! I used a Raspberry Coulis recipe as a drizzle to counter the chocolatey goodness. It will be a huge hit. It is a cross between a cheescake/mousse/pudding!
I thought this cake was fantastic. I have wheat and dairy sensitivities, so I used a butter substitute and it was still perfect. I cooked it a bit longer, like other reviewers, and refrigerated overnight. (This was very important!) I served mine with a creme custard and mixed berries. It was delicious! Very rich! Perfect for this chocoholic -
perfect=teleio
Absolutely Fabulous!!! My dinner guests thought they were at the Ritz. This is a chocolate lovers indulgence. Serves 16 easily.
This is a great recipe! I made it for mother's day for my mom and she loved it! For those who are having problems with the eggs, just get them as thick as you can. You don't have to separate them to do this but make sure you add the sugar slowly. It's not supposed to rise much and it should be thick and dense when its finished baking.
I have searched high and low for a flourless chocolate cake recipe that is as good as the one we order at our favorite restaurant - this is it! We love it! Maybe my oven is not as hot, but i always have to bake it longer. And we think it just keeps getting better in the refrigerator - i've served it several days in a row and it never goes bad (although it is always eaten within a few days!!!) Great for a crowd or a entertaining two nights in a row!
Took this to Passover Seder. I was told that this was so good, I could present it to God himself! I will be making this all year, not just at Passover. My eggs never got stiff still turned out perfect. Can't say enough about how awesome this was. Everyone wanted seconds.
Beware chocolate lovers! I can make you die and go to heaven with this recipe. The power is going to my head!!
I am trying to make this cake for my restaurant and two days in a row, it isn't cooking. The first day it was completely raw and I cooked it for an hour and half, the second day I cooked in a convection oven, toothpicks came out pretty dry and then we tried to serve the cake and its mush...
My first try making this recipe. I followed it exactly. I had to whip the eggs for 5-10 minutes with a stand mixer on high before they got thick. I used a 10" pan and filled it 1/2 full then filled a second 9" pan a little more than 1/2 full. Whipping the eggs adds volume so you can see why there are mixed results regarding the amount of batter. This may get 5 stars but it is still in the oven.
Perfect for any chocoholic! I was getting discouraged when folding in the eggs, but I kept at it, and it eventually worked in. You don't need to overbake as it is supposed to be fudgy. Keep leftovers cold and serve straight from the fridge.
Wonderful for chocoholics
As with another reviewer, I had too much batter for the pan....this was a disaster. It took WAY longer to cook than the recipe suggested, plus the center never cooked!!! This was horrible...I ended up throwing the entire thing away, pan and all!
This is wonderful!!! Made it for a dinner party with a friend who is celiac. A chocoholic's dream. Served it with a raspberry coulis and the whipped cream. Yum.
i made this recipe yesterday..... though we are a chocoholic couple .. yet we were not really impressed with it !
This was the chocolate I was looking for. I put it in a 10in deep pie pan as I was unable to find a 10in cake pan and cooked it for 10 minutes longer. I will be making this for the two Christmas parties I am going to this month.
Yhis just didn't work for m. It seperated into two layers . Still tasted good but the eggy bottom layer had a weird texture.
This cake received rave reviews from my family. It is perfect!
Thanks to LYNNERIE and her suggestions - it turned out exactly like she said it would. It truly is the most chocolatey chocolate cake ever. The only thing I would say is it isn't really a "cake" so much as it's a velvety fudgey 10? slab of yummy! Really rich though - so you don't need a very big piece. Goes great with raspberries!
Rich and decident for sure! Another chocolate lover's recipe :)
I followed the directions exactly as written and this turned out wonderfully. The best passover desert I have ever had.
rich, rich, rich & good, good, good.
EXCELLENT CHOCOHOLIC cake. I love this recipe and will make it often. Maybe I will serve it with a raspberry or strawberry coulis next time. However, it is absolutely fantastic on its own and very rich.
this cake was OK
it is so cool i sware it
um um good
Very rich. I suggest you slice very thin!! Wonderful, almost "fudge-like".
I whipped the eggs separately as suggested and there was enough batter for an extra smaller pan.I also added dark cocoa powder and crushed almonds! I also forgot to bake it in a water bath but it turned out fine!! Very yummy!!! Served with fresh raspberries and whipped cream!
This cake was unbelievingly rich. I love rich dark chocolate, but even this was almost too rich for me. It tastes a lot like dark chocolate truffles. I made it for Valentine's Day and froze several slices because we just couldn't eat it all. It's really good with raspberry sauce. It definitely cures any chocolate cravings!
Great recipe. Others were right that the batter can be a little too much,but maybe our pans our smaller. I just fit what I could and cooked it. I also cooked it for about 1 hr 20 minutes. It is a very gooey cake, but when you have a cake made with sugar, eggs, and chocolate with no flour-what do you expect? Because its so gooey and rich, it feeds many people! Very tasty!
Made this for a party yesterday and everyone LOVED it. It was so easy to make, and it came out beautifully, definitely will be making this again!
Delicious! I used 12 oz Belgium chocolate 55% from a chocolatier instead of the semi-sweet chocolate chips. I had no problem with the eggs. I used a Kitchen Aid stand mixer and just let it whip on high for 5 minutes. I found the cooking time was questionable. Hard to tell when cooked. I left mine in for an hour and it maybe could have used an extra 5-10 minutes. Definitely a hit with everyone.
Easiest flourless chocolate cake to make. And delicious. But I had a hard time getting it out of the pan. I greased it but skipped the parchment paper. I let it cool for about 30 minutes on a wire rack on the counter, still in the pan. Then tried to get it out of pan but lost the bottom half of the cake. Should I have put the cake in the fridge, let it cool completely (even get cold) before trying to remove from pan? Definitely yummy though.
I thought this was a great chocolate cake. Very rich, so serve slivers. I like to add raspberries for garnish and to offset the intense chocolate.
Delicious, Best flourless cake I have ever had!! Thank you for the recipe!! I did cook the cake for an hour to firm it up for us.
So delicious! It is very hard to get out of the pan though!
This was great-definitely tasted like restaurant quality. I followed the direction but I did use other reviewers suggestions and went with a bag and a half of Ghiradelli semi sweet chocolate chips. I would bake for 50 minutes as opposed to 40 as mine was not quite as firm as I would have liked in the center but the taste was AMAZING. I will definitely be making this again. Also very quick and easy overall for a flourless chocolate cake.
Well, i messed up my first attempt, the egg whipping i was way off on. You should mention you should see meringue consistency and will take several minutes you should start whipping eggs before you start rest of recipe.
Out of this world.. I have literally made this cake so much I have the recipe memorized! Love it so much
This is for the REAL chocolate lovers. Rich & Delicious!
This is my go to for this cake. I have looked at lots of them. Making it again today for a friend at work who says, "I am not a fruit person, I want chocolate!" Thank you for sharing this Robyn
