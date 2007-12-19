Chocolate Decadence Cake I

Incredible flavour and our guests thought so too. It's texture is reminiscent of a dense chocolate torte. Various people were confused about the beating/whipping of the eggs. I've been learning to make Madeleines lately, so I beat the eggs like I would for them--for about 3-5 minutes until they triple in size and form a thick ribbon when the beaters are lifted. This worked well. But when I went to fold in the chocolate (the part I hadn't eaten!! YUM!!) it was tricky because it kept falling to the bottom of the bowl, so I finally took the beaters back and whipped them in which worked great. The batter is VERY runny, far more so than regular cake batter. More like a chocolate omlette. I halved this recipe and baked it in 2 small personal-sized springform pans and 2 small chef's rings (which have no bottom). The two pans I cooked in the water bath. With the chef's rings I had to 'seal' them to the sheet with a dough, therefore, I was not able to bake them in a bath of water. BAKE IN THE WATER BATH! The cakes baked in the water were beautiful in shape and texture. The two cakes not baked in the water bath came out like mushrooms! They tasted just as good, but the tops mushroomed up and the bottoms were hollow! Weird! BTW, I baked my little cakes for 30 minutes each and they were perfect. They taste even better today so next time I'll make the day before. I served with seived icing suger, cocoa, syrup on the plate and a scoop of vanilla ice cream! Showstopper!