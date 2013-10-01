Graham Cracker Cake III
This old-fashioned cake recipe uses crushed graham crackers in eh batter to deliver a cake that is worth repeating!
This old-fashioned cake recipe uses crushed graham crackers in eh batter to deliver a cake that is worth repeating!
Nice tasting cake. Moist. I didn't frost it. (We just ate it as a snack cake.) But it reminded me of carrot cake, so I can see how a cream cheese frosting would taste good on it.Read More
I was very happy to find this recipe, but disappointed in the result. It was VERY dry--tasted great--but was VERY dry. I thought I followed the recipe, but think I used too many graham crackers. It calls for 32 crackers...is that whole, half or the quarters? I used 32 whole crackers, and it was definitely too many.Read More
I was very happy to find this recipe, but disappointed in the result. It was VERY dry--tasted great--but was VERY dry. I thought I followed the recipe, but think I used too many graham crackers. It calls for 32 crackers...is that whole, half or the quarters? I used 32 whole crackers, and it was definitely too many.
Nice tasting cake. Moist. I didn't frost it. (We just ate it as a snack cake.) But it reminded me of carrot cake, so I can see how a cream cheese frosting would taste good on it.
GREAT recipe! The only thing I altered was I added two ripe bananas and used pecans and walnuts--it was excellent! Very moist and yummy!
Tastes like weird carrot cake.
I was so happy to have found this recipe! My mother in law always made this cake for my husbands birthday. She is now passed away and no one in my husbands family had the recipe. When my husband suggested I look on the computer for this cake, I copied the recipe from this web site to show him. He said it sounded similar to his mothers recipe. The only thing different that I did was instead of nuts I added a cup of coconut. My husband was thrilled! Now I know that I will be making this cake for his birthday every year! Thanks!
Just great! This is definitely going to be a regular dessert around here.
I will never make this recipe again. The ingredients say baking powder but nowhere is it mentioned in the recipe. The instructions say to mix in the Baking Soda but it's not in the ingredient list. Are both required or is it a typo? The ingredient list isn't written in the order in which the ingredients are used in the recipe - there is no order here - it's totally confusing.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections