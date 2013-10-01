Graham Cracker Cake III

This old-fashioned cake recipe uses crushed graham crackers in eh batter to deliver a cake that is worth repeating!

Recipe by WINTERBORN

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and four a 9x13 inch glass baking dish.

  • Crush graham crackers into crumbs. Be patient, it takes time. Mix graham cracker crumbs with flour and baking soda. Set aside.

  • Cream sugar and 1/2 cup butter until light and fluffy. Add yolks, 2 teaspoons vanilla and cinnamon.

  • Add flour mixture to creamed mixture alternately with milk. Stir in nuts. Spread into 9x13 inch pan.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 40 to 45 minutes, or until toothpick, inserted into cake comes out clean. Cool completely.

  • Cream together the cream cheese and 1/4 cup butter until smooth. Add confectioners sugar and mix in. Add 1 teaspoon vanilla. Spread evenly over cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 34.7g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 62.3mg; sodium 210.1mg. Full Nutrition
