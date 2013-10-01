Green Tomato Cake

271 Ratings
  • 5 212
  • 4 45
  • 3 8
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

This is a moist, spice-type cake...a good way to use some of those extra green tomatoes before frost hits. Sprinkle the finished cake with confectioners' sugar or frost with your favorite caramel or cream cheese frosting.

By Glenda

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chopped tomatoes in a bowl and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon salt. Let stand 10 minutes. Place in a colander, rinse with cold water and drain.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • Cream butter and sugar. Add eggs and beat until creamy.

  • Sift together flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, soda and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add raisins and nuts to dry mixture; add dry ingredients to creamed mixture. Dough will be very stiff. Mix well.

  • Add drained tomatoes and mix well. Pour into the prepared 9 x 13 inch pan.

  • Bake for 40 to 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until toothpick inserted into cake comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
175 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 29g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 404.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022