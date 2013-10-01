Green Tomato Cake

I was looking for a way to use up my green tomatoes besides fried green tomatoes. After reading all the great reviews, I decided to give it a try. Although I chopped my tomatoes pretty small, I still felt I wanted them to blend into the cake more so after salting and rinsing, I put them in the food processor for just a few seconds until they became a fine mash, then let them drain again. I'm glad I did that because I liked the way they distributed in the batter. I also reduced the sugar to 1-1/2 cups since I don't like cakes to be too sweet. Other than that, I made the recipe as written. After it came out of the oven I dusted it with powdered sugar. This was so delicious and quite moist. And no one will guess the secret ingredient since it blended right in. A definite make again next time I have green tomatoes.