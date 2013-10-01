Green Tomato Cake
This is a moist, spice-type cake...a good way to use some of those extra green tomatoes before frost hits. Sprinkle the finished cake with confectioners' sugar or frost with your favorite caramel or cream cheese frosting.
This is a moist, spice-type cake...a good way to use some of those extra green tomatoes before frost hits. Sprinkle the finished cake with confectioners' sugar or frost with your favorite caramel or cream cheese frosting.
WOW! Great cake! The only change I made was to puree the green tomatoes (skins, seeds, everything) drain for 30 minutes and use 2 cups of the puree rather than 4 cups of diced tomatoes. This one is definitely a keeper!Read More
This cake was okay. It was alot like a spice cake, although the texture was a little unpleasant. I didn't like it enough to make it again.Read More
WOW! Great cake! The only change I made was to puree the green tomatoes (skins, seeds, everything) drain for 30 minutes and use 2 cups of the puree rather than 4 cups of diced tomatoes. This one is definitely a keeper!
This is a fantastic recipe. I love it. I did do two things wrong and it still was amazing. I put only two cups of green tomatoes, and secondly I was forgot to skin the green tomatoes and just diced them up really small. The green tomatoes actually are not like red tomatoes and the skins did not come off and were not chewy. In fact I really couldn't tell you where the pulp began and the skin started. Thank you so much!
I used 1/2 cup applesauce in place of butter. The cake was delicious, especially with a dollop of vanilla fat free yogurt on top.
This a really good, moist cake--but I made a couple of alterations based on what other reviewers suggested. In my opinion, the best way to handle the tomatoes is to dice them and remove the seeds, then put them in a food processor--pulse until they are in small pieces but not liquified. Then I followed the recipe (put them in a colander, salt, rinse; let them drain). I also suggest cutting the nutmeg back to half a teaspoon. I also added an extra egg since I am at a high altitude (over 5,000 ft.) I like the cake with a cream cheese icing, but my husband likes it plain. One kind of funny thing about this cake is that it tastes better than it smells or looks!
This recipe was surprisingly very good, and it used up many of my green tomatoes easily. I made a few changes to the recipe, using splenda instead of sugar and nut flour instead of regular flour. I also used a cream cheese frosting which tasted wonderful as another reviewer suggested. The only thing I would advise is to be sure to cut the tomatoes into small pieces. I cut mine into average sized pieces and they could easily be seen and looked strange in the dish. Next time I will be sure to cut them small!
Easy and lots of fun at any big gathering! I took this cake to our local garden club meeting(they all have LOTS of green tomatoes at summers end!) It's an easy to throw together cake(I didn't salt or drain the chopped tomatoes...too lazy, and my Roma's aren't very juicy to start with). I topped it off with a cream cheese frosting, so whats not to like?. I'm sure you can play around with lots of spices to your own taste. I think I'll be making this cake quite often during the next couple of weeks while the garden winds down. Might even try a chocolate version? Give it try, if for no other reason than to use up some of those many green tomatoes!
Unbelievabley moist. Didn't need to peel tomatoes so save yourself some work. I didn't have raisins but had sultana's and added some chopped apricots. Cream cheese frosting finished it off perfectly. Took into work and everyone loved it. Will make again next year when I have more green tomatoes. Thanks Glenda
I love this recipe & can't believe I never rated it before. I usually don't tell people about the tomatoes until after they've tried it & raved! This is one of my most-requested desserts! I too cut the sugar to about 1.5 cups, and don't usually put in the raisins (only because I have too many friends who don't like them). Also - I have tried it with the cream cheese frosting & without.. I prefer without, it's just too good all on it's own! YUMMY - one is baking now & the house smells so good! I can't wait for later! **as a side note - I have since tried this in a bundt, and had good success. I baked longer & at 330, and had no problem with a soft center as previous reviews stated. Also drizzled the rum cream-cheese glaze from another recipe - YUM!**
No one at work guessed the green specks were tomatoes. I frosted it with a cream cheese frosting which I added cinnamon to. It was a hit!
Wonderful! Everyone loved it and some were VERY surprised at how delicious it was. Threw the green tomatoes in food processor but stopped at small bit stage (don't puree). Excellent. Good to freeze drained tomatoes in 4C freezer bags for a future cake! This cake tastes surprisingly like a carrot cake for those of you not too sure about this recipe.
It is a really good cake, can't even tell there is green tomato in it. Nice and moist. It was a little time consuming, but worth it!
Well, my cakes are just out of the oven and I'm amazed. (I doubled the recipe and made two stoneware jellyroll pans) Look great, taste great w/no frosting! I put the tomatoes in the food processor and then drained them in a mesh sieve w/o salt. This is an important step as quite a bit of liquid comes out...1/2 to 1 cup for mine. The only other changes I made were to omit raisins and lower the oven temp to 325 degrees based on the efficient heat conduction of the stoneware. Those stinkers are perfect!
I took this to my family reunion and everybody complemented on it. Nobody could believe it was so good and made with green tomatoes. This is definitely a #1 recipe!
Surprisingly very delicious! Similar to carrot cake, but even better. This is actually one of the best cakes I've had, especially with a cream cheese frosting (I blended 2 of the most popular recipes on this site): (For a 9x13 cake) 8 oz cream cheese 1/4 - 1/2 cup butter, softened (I used 3/8 cup) 2-4 cups confectioners' sugar (I did closer to 2.5 cups, so it wasn't too sweet... I like more cream cheese than sugar, but you can make it more sweet) 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
This cake is incredible!! I did what f64club did, pureeing the tomatoes seeds, skins and all. I let sit in a colander to drain the excess liquid (and used the liquid for watering a plant). I used a little over two cups of puree. I also made enough puree (refrigerated) to make one more cake, PLUS froze two more portions for future use. I am predicting my brother will love this. I didn't have the raisins but did add walnuts. Reminds me of a zuchinni cake. Incredibly moist! My Mom wants to try a cream cheese frosting, but honestly, this cake can easily stand alone!!
I used my blender and substituted 1/2 oil for the butter. Placed the oil in blender and added sliced tomatoes, a few at a time, until there was 2 1/2 cups in blender. Then added eggs to mixture a nd blended a few more seconds. Added this to dry ingredients. Finished according to directions.
This was awesome! Tastes like Spanish bar cake.Very moist- do drain tomatoes. I squeezed the water out after pulsing in food pro per other reviews. I used 2 cups tomatoes, decreased sugar by 1/2 c, subbed half the butter with applesauce, used 1 c raisins and no nuts. Very very good. Best was seeing my son't face when I told him what it was lol!
I'm hooked!! I didn't use any sugar - instead I used 2 bananas and 2 Tbsp of honey. I'm not sure I'd use the honey again, don't think it needs it. Wow!! What a total surprise on how great this cake is!!
This was fantastic. Took the advice of others and pureed the tomatoes. Noone in our house likes raisins so I substituted coconut and had pecans not walnuts. I didn't measure my spices so I'm sure I added more than listed, but we like our 'spice cake' to be super spiced so that's a matter of personal taste. Good recipe. Plan to try adding cocoa powder next time I have an abundance of green toms.
The cake is delicious and a great way to use up green tomatoes. I used the version from another reviewer (2 cups of drained, pureed tomatoes instead of the diced tomatoes). Because of the amount of moisture in the cake and from the puree you should definitely use a shallow, rectangular cake pan. I used a circular springform pan - the cake didn't cook evenly and I had to cut out the middle.
This is very good. I used canned pumpkin in place of the butter, and I didn't drain out the juices of my tomatoes. It smells odd baking, and looks just horrifying, but it tastes great and is very rich, dense, and moist. Yum!
if you are wondering what green tomatoes in a cake taste like, I found them to taste like cooked yellow raisins. I was very apprehensive to try this recipe but it actually turned out good. I topped mine with a cream cheese frosting and I really think that is what made this cake. Will prob not be my "go to" coffee cake but I can def see myself making this again next time I have a bunch of green tomatoes I need to use up.
Love this cake! I too used applesauce instead of the butter. So moist and excellently spiced. We ate it without any frosting.
I bought a bunch of green tomatoes at our local produce stand and couldn't wait to try something new with them (I'd only ever had them fried before). Tried this green tomato cake and oh my WOW was it good!!! The only changes I made- added a bit of vanilla, omitted the raisins and subbed pecans for the walnuts. I also baked it in a tube pan and didn't even frost it as I had planned to because it was so perfectly moist and delicious as is! My 5 year old twin daughters aren't green tomato fans, so I told them it was green apple cake and they happily gobbled it up! My husband and I couldn't believe how much it tasted like apples either. We have found a new transition-into-fall recipe that's sure to be a staple around here- thanks so much!!
Just made 3 of these (I had a lot of green tomatoes!). This is delicious! I did throw the tomatoes in the food processer, after dicing, seeds, skins and all. Other than that I followed the directions exactly. However, I found that the cakes that I put in nonstick pans cooked much faster and one was a little dry. The next one in such a pan I took out sooner than the recommended 40 minutes and it was fine. So if you are using a nonstick pan check after about 30 minutes. It doesn't need a frosting at all but I put a cream cheese frosting on anyway. Either way it's very good! Thank you for a fabulous way to use up my green tomatoes!
This cake was okay. It was alot like a spice cake, although the texture was a little unpleasant. I didn't like it enough to make it again.
Yum! This cake is so moist and delicious right out of the oven and is just as good the next day! I left out the walnuts and substituted butter for 1/2 cup applesauce and just a tiny touch of butter. I also used 1 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. If I have more green tomatoes I will definitely make this again!
Excellent! I replaced the butter with 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce, used 1/2 tsp nutmeg, and used pecans. Family loved it, didn't even need frosting it was plenty sweet.
This is a fantastic cake! I made it exactly as the recipe stated but added a dash of cloves and cardamom. So moist and great slathered with cream cheese icing. Next time I will replace some of the tomato with carrot and pineapple as it is very much my ideal carrot cake spice blend. P.S. As other posters stated I processed the tomatoes unpeeled in the food processor then salted and drained. They did show up as green specks in the baked cake. Update: Did add 1/2 cup of carrot and 1/2 cup of pineapple to replace one cup of tomato. Perfection! I used frozen tomatoes that I had salted rinsed and drained before freezing.
Tastes kind of like zucchini bread--delicious! Very moist, very sweet. I'll definitely make this again. Didn't add any raisins or walnuts.
I would suggest pulping the tomatoes instead of chopping them and then let the pulp drain for 30 mins. I used 2 cups of puree instead of 4 cups of chopped tomatoes. The cake came out moist and my family never noticed the tomatoes in the cake until I told them! They all loved it! Definitely doing this one again!
This was really good. Thanks. Now to come up with a name that won't send the masses running for the hills.... how about Garden Fruit Cake?
My children were so happy for the frost to be here so we have green tomatoes to make this cake. We eat it like a snack cake with no icing - scrumptious!
This recipe is surprising, fun and delicious. I made it for my family first after reading all of the reviews here and they loved it. I then made it for a July 4th party and it was a HUGE hit. This recipe is one of my all-time favorites. When you make this for the first time, don't panic because the batter seems really thick (almost like cookie dough). It will get better when the diced tomatoes are added, although it is still thicker than most other cake recipes I have made in the past.
Really good! Wasn't expecting much but I had a bunch of green tomatoes from my garden and just figured I'd make a bunch of little cakes and take them into work and give them out. Unfortunately, they are so good I am going to have to make more if I want to take them to work because my family has eaten almost all of the ones I made!
I'm so shocked to see the flavor of green tomatoes in a cake was Awesome. So moist. I topped mine with cream cheese whipped icing.
I left a few bigger chunks in the tomatos and when I bit into them they almost tasted like apples. Sweet bread. Delicious with a caramel frosting! So Keeping this one... WAY to many green tomatos this year....
This was great. I made a few adjustments based on others comments: did 2 cups of green tomato puree and left it to drain (without salt), substituted applesauce for *most* (though not all) of the butter, used whole wheat flour, used brown sugar (only because I didn't have any white) and doubled the amount of cinnamon and nutmeg because I like things spicy. Delicious, delicious, delicious. A very healthy breakfast cake as is, and would be a great dessert cake with cream cheese frosting.
I was expecting something a bit more exotic, but it tasted like a great spice cake! I made a basic cocoa icing and put a very thin layer in between to 8" rounds. It was pretty great!
this is delicious. Instead of the salt and rinsing, I zapped the tomatoes in a food processor and then drained the liquid off in a strainer. Then I measured 4 cups of pulp. I used just 1 1/2 cups of sugar. This is a winner!
I was looking for a way to use up my green tomatoes besides fried green tomatoes. After reading all the great reviews, I decided to give it a try. Although I chopped my tomatoes pretty small, I still felt I wanted them to blend into the cake more so after salting and rinsing, I put them in the food processor for just a few seconds until they became a fine mash, then let them drain again. I'm glad I did that because I liked the way they distributed in the batter. I also reduced the sugar to 1-1/2 cups since I don't like cakes to be too sweet. Other than that, I made the recipe as written. After it came out of the oven I dusted it with powdered sugar. This was so delicious and quite moist. And no one will guess the secret ingredient since it blended right in. A definite make again next time I have green tomatoes.
This was a surprising treat for the end of the harvest. I gave it 5 stars because it had great taste and for its unique ingredients. The whole house smelled awesome while this was baking, although I did have to bake it significantly longer than the directions indicated.
So glad I found this recipe! I have so many green tomatoes this year. The cake is great and so now I'm off to make about 3 more to use up these tomatoes.
This is so delicious! I have been experimenting with green tomato recipes and used the last of my green tomatoes for this. Now I wish I had more green tomatoes! This is a definite keeper for next year.
I can't believe how moist it is! Tastes even better after it sits for a day. We would definitely make it again.
I love this recipe. The only change I made was to use my blender to puree the tomatoes. I will be making this again when we have green tomatoes in the garden!
Ignore your first reaction to the name of the cake and give it a try! It is a delicious and easy spice cake. The tomatoes dissappear when cooked but they leave the cake beautifully moist. Just don't tell anyone the main ingredient until after they have tried it. I used a caramel icing from this site and it was amazing!
Good way to use up green tomatoes. Kids loved it till they found out what was in there!
Love this recipe!! So easy and tasty. Great way to use up green tomatoes other than frying them :) I followed the recipe exactly as shown except I used 2 cups of tomatoes very finely chopped (almost blended), as suggested by another reviewer... Also, I was fooled when the toothpick came clean quiet early on (around 30 mins). Turns out it could have used a few more minutes, not the full 45 though. Thanks Glenda!
I decided to put the batter in muffin tins. Bad idea. They tasted great but were very ugly. I am sure that the cake form is probably more presentable. Very fun way to use green tomatoes!
Love this cake. Works great with grapes too!
Halved the recipe for an 8x8 pan and it was very good but too sweet and not spicey enough for my taste. Made it again today (8x8 pan again) with the following changes and it's delicious: Half of original recipe for the tomatoes, flour, baking soda, salt and eggs. 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1 tsp. nutmeg, 3/4 cup sugar, 1/2 cup nuts and substituted 1/4 cup applesauce for the butter and omitted the raisins. Baked for 42 minutes. Also did not salt or rinse chopped tomatoes, simply chopped in mini chopper till finely chopped, measured 2 cups (approxiately 4 medium tomatoes) and drained (pressing down occasionally) in colander while preparing rest of ingredients. Hope to find more green tomatoes at the farmers market tomorrow.
This was a great recipe! Keeper for when my kids get into the garden and pick me some unripe tomatoes. The only thing i changed was craisens instead of walnuts. Friends and family loved it. The only thing I would change is the cutting back on the butter just for the sake of cutting calories.
This is really good. I added white chocolate chips and about three times the cinnamon. Even my very skeptical hubby thought it was yummy.
This was great! I followed the recipe exactly but did not skin/seed the tomatoes since they were small. I topped with powdered sugar. Very good cake, fantastic way to use up green tomatoes. YUMMY!!
I made this cake exactly as written. Everyone thought it was delicious and very very moist. This a great way to use up even the smallest green tomato left on vine. Hope to see more recipes using green tomatoes. If you don't have green tomatoes, later I think I'll tey carrots or apples. It reminded me of carrot cake.
I HAD SOME GREEN TOMATOES THAT I WANTED TO USE AND FOUND THIS RECIPE. IT IS REALLY FANTASTIC. IT DOESN'T NEED FROSTING. I ONLY PUT IN 1 1/2 CUPS OF SUGAR THE FIRST TIME I MADE IT AND THOUGHT IT WAS TOO SWEET SO THIS MORNING I MADE ANOTHER ONE AND ONLY USED I CUP OF SUGAR. WILL SEE HOW THAT GOES. I AM GLAD I FOUND THIS RECIPE. I LIKE TO MAKE DIFFERENT THINGS TO USE UP MY GARDEN BOUNTY. I ALSO MADE THE GREEN TOMATO LASAGNA AND LOVED IT. I MADE 8 QTS OF GREEN TOMATO MINCEMEAT. LOVE THIS SITE.
This cake is so good!! My husband who does not like green tomatoes loved it.You cannot even tell there are green tomatoes in it. Followed the recipe exactly, and it was awesome. Frosted with cream cheese frosting.
a wonderful moist cake and a good conversation piece
Thank you, thank you, thank you for making it possible to use up an abundance of green tomatoes.The cake is first rate.Followed the instructions to the letter. The only deviation I made was to put the batter into two 9x5 loaf pans. One to eat, the other to freeze.
One of our NEW favorites!! SUPER moist and easy to make!!! 5 stars all the way around!!
I was pretty skeptical to start, but with so many leftover tomatoes, figured I'd give this recipe a try. Good thing, because I'm very pleasantly surprised by how it turned out. The only change I made was to substitute one cup of the white flour for 7/8 cup of whole wheat flour--it came out very moist and flavorful, with a nice crunchy crust on top. The only other change i would make is to reduce the sugar by about a half cup as it did turn out VERY sweet. Thanks for the recipe, I look forward to using up more tomatoes this way!
This was wonderful! I made a few changes based on other reviews. I used my blender to chop the tomatoes (almost puree), used 2 cups instead of 4 cups, salted, drained and then rinsed and drained again (about 15 min.) I used all applesauce (no butter) and cut the sugar by 1/2 cup. I used just a dash of nutmeg, and 1 tsp. vanilla. I added pecans & raisins (because I love them!) It took only 30 min. @350. It does not need any frosting.....moist & very tasty. My husband loved it! Thanks Glenda for a fabulous, easy to make recipe.
This cake is great! I did not change a thing.
Since we have a short growing period in Nebraska, the green tomato cake is a perfect solution for all the extra green tomatoes. With the cream cheese frosting, it is very similar to a carrot cake, and I get many compliments and am asked for the recipe whenever I serve this moist cake.
This is seriously yummy with cream cheese frosting. I had a bush full of green tomatoes and it got flooded out this weekend and started to die. I didn't want to waste all those green tomatoes. But next year I would pick them green on purpose to make this!
This is a very good, moist cake. I pureed the tomatoes without the seeds and drained them well without salt, using two cups pureed tomatoes. I added a tsp. of molasses when adding the eggs to give the sugar the flavor of brown sugar. I also changed the spices to 2 tsp. cinnamon, 1/4 tsp. nutmeg, 1/2 tsp. allspice and ¼ tsp. cloves. Adding the molasses and extra spices covered up any possible taste of the tomatoes coming through. They also helped to give it a nice brown color throughout with no hint of green anywhere. Since I didn’t use salt when draining the tomato puree, I think I will increase the salt to ½ tsp. next time to counteract some of the sweetness. It doesn’t need any icing.
This was very good and moist. My family loved it. I just chopped up about 4 big green tomatoes, quartered them and put them in the food processor. I processed them until they were small chunks, about the size of peas. I didn't drain them or anything, just poured the mix right into the batter.
I found myself with an abundance of green tomatoes, living in the midwest, after the first freeze. I found this recipe and was tickled. I did follow the recipe pretty much except I processed four cups of green tomatoes in a food processor and skipped the soaking them in salt water part. I strained the juice off with a collander for about 15 minutes. I used pecans and topped the cake with cream cheese frosting! I COULD NOT believe how great this cake is! Too bad we don't have green tomatoes year round! I highly recommend trying it. It's wonderful and thanks so much for sharing this with us. It's a keeper!
YUMMY! is the best way to discribe this cake, all my tasters kept trying to taste the tomatoe, but it just is not distinctive. I did follow the directions completely. very yummy, thank you!
I have joined Allrecipes just so I can rate this cake - it is the BEST use of green tomatoes that I know! I pureed the tomatoes and did not use the salt/drain (we are a low-salt family. I also used 1/2 c. egg substitute, and 1 cup sugar/1 cup Splenda. It tastes so good that it disappears in no time. Don't even need frosting. I would give it 6 stars if I could!
Salting the green tomatoes ruined the entire cake. I rinsed and rinsed them and the salt simply did not meld into the flavor of the cake at all. I choked down a piece, let my husband try it...which he hated because of the salt. My suggestion is make a simple syrup of equal parts water and sugar cooked on the stove and precook the tomatoes in the syrup before adding to the cake.
I was very skeptical that this would be good, but it is delicious. What a great way to use up all those end of summer tomatoes!!
Really good recipe. I used puree and always double the spices in whatever I cook.
Excellent! I'm a north carolina native, and I wonder why I have never seen this in restaurants. I made it a round layer cake, and put a cream cheese icing on it. Maybe a touch of lemon juice would add some extra zing.
I had a few tomato plants that got hit by an early frost. So I had all these green tomatoes on the plants. My dd said that we should make something with them. So of course we checked allrecipes for a suitable recipe. I was skeptical at making a green tomato cake but based on the reviews we tried this recipe. I diced the tomatoes and got 4 cups. I then pureed the tomatoes and that measured 2 cups. I didn't have nutmeg so I substituted 1/4 tsp. cloves. I omitted raisins as I don't like them in baked goods. I added pecans as that is what I had on hand. After I added the pureed tomatoes I thought it had a peculiar green tinge so I added another 1/2 tsp of ground cinnamon. I frosted the cake with a caramel frosting. I will make this again. Thanks for a great recipe
Very tasty, moist cake. I didn't measure or drain the tomatoes. The cake is very forgiving as far as adapting...
I cut back the sugar to 1.5 cups and added 1/2 cup applesauce. It was great! It would also make for a good muffin or bread recipe in addition to cake.
This cake was wonderful and moist. When I told my husband it had green tomatoes in it, he wasn't going to even try it. After he tried it, I saw him sneaking and getting another piece. I'm making it again this weekend for my out of town guests.
I really tried this as an experiment since I have so many green tomatoes and was very pleasantly surprised. I reduced the sugar to 1 1/4 cups, left out the nuts, used golden raisins, and added some diced candied ginger. The cake was really great, no icing needed. Next time I will definitely cut the tomatoes much more finely, but even so it's a great-tasting, easy, and healthy cake that I'll definitely make again.
I really was hoping to like this recipe and I did!!!It was great. I brought it to a family function and no one could believe it was made from tomatoes. I pureed the tomatoes and accidentally forgot to rinse off the salt before adding it to the batter. Yikes! I added cream cheese frosting to cover up the salty taste and it worked. No one noticed. I will keep portioned frozen green tomato puree in my freezer just for this recipe. Tastes just like a carrot cake. This is also a great recipe to try for extra green tomatoes http://allrecipes.com//Recipe/mexina-salsa-verde/Detail.aspx
Holy cow! Who knew green tomatoes would make such a great cake. I took the advise of others and just pureed the tomatoes skins and all. Then I drained the 4 cups of puree, no salt, to leave just 2 cups of pulp. I also added cream cheese frosting and it was one of the best cakes I have ever made. Everyone is upset that it will pretty much be a once-a-year thing when the tomato plants are pulled!
Easy to make and quite good. Reminds me of zucchini cake/bread.... only better.
I liked it, but my family didn't, so I'm not likely to make it again.
Super moist & delicious! Some people guessed that I had put apple in it too (it does resemble an apple cake) but I didn't. I followed the recipe to the letter & was not disappointed. Next time I might put a little less sugar.
Really good! I made a couple of changes - I did not add salt to the dry ingredients as the tomatoes are already salted (didn't miss the additional salt), used 1/2 c applesauce instead of butter, and (like a quick bread recipe), instead of creaming the butter/applesauce with the sugar, I mixed the dry ingredients together and all the wet ingredients together, then stirred the dry into the wet. Even my skeptical husband ("What?! Green tomatoes?") loved it. Will make again NEXT year with any green tomatoes we have.
I omitted the nuts and raisins and pureed my tomatoes before adding them to the batter and it was great! I also used 1 tsp allspice and 1/4 tsp cloves instead of the 1 tsp nutmeg(since I am not a big nutmeg fan). Will be making this again, such a soft, moist cake!
Truly wonderful. I only got to taste a bit before it was gobbled up by others, but the tomatoes maintain a very nice tartness which is perfect against the cake. I intended to use cream cheese frosting, but was told that it was too good on its own--so we went without completely.
I love this cake. I made it several times and didn't change a thing. I used green grape tomatoes and chopped them in my little mini chopper. Excellent!!
I have to admit, I was skeptical, but this was really good! I made it for my Bible study group and everyone loved it. No one even knew they were eating a cake made with green tomatoes!
This was a deliciously sneaky cake. My younger brother, who doesn't like tomatoes, and younger sister, who can't stand green tomatoes, both loved this cake. I followed the recipe exactly, and topped it with a cream cheese/cool whip/cinnamon frosting and it was fabulous.
Wow, this was great! Perfect recipe, as written. It was delicious, like a moist apple cake.
Fabulous! Loved this recipe, what a great idea to use up all those tomatoes that are still green at the end of summer. I am lactose intolerant so I used my lactose free margarine and icing sugar with fruit juice for the frosting, thanks. This one is a keeper!
I made this for Christmas with cream cheese icing. I loved it and it was a great way to use up some of my green tomatoes. I was getting tired of baking/frying them. It wasn't much of a hit with everyone else, though. My kids didn't eat it and about half of the adults liked it. I probably won't make it again because I can't eat it all by myself! I may try it with a different icing or incorporate the tomatoes into a bread instead...
This is a good recipe. I made it exactly as directed except I used 1 cup of white sugar and 1 cup of brown sugar because that is what I had. I would recommend that the tomato's be grated instead of chopped. I found some really big chewy pieces in my cake and it would be better if they were not there. If you like carrot cake or zuchini cake, you will like this cake. An excellent way to use up those green tomato's. Thanks for this one.
This cake turned out to be delicious! I topped mine off with powdered sugar which tasted great. I will make this again.
I have joined Allrecipes just so I can rate this cake - it is the BEST use of green tomatoes that I know! I pureed the tomatoes and did not use the salt/drain (we are a low-salt family. I also used 1/2 c. egg substitute, and 1 cup sugar/1 cup Splenda. It tastes so good that it disappears in no time. Don't even need frosting. I would give it 6 stars if I could!
Wow, this cake was great! And the best part was NOT telling our guests the ingredients until AFTER they had finished dessert. We made guess...
Terrific recipe...thanks for sharing!!! I omitted the walnuts and doubled the raisins and it was absolutely yummy!! No one believed me that it was made with green tomatoes! Next time I am going to try it with apples instead of the walnuts.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections