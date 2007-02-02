The Most Popular Cake in America Cake
My grandmother's best friend, Garnet Connor, used to make this cake a very long time ago.
I am so glad I found this recipe. We had gone on a vacation and I forgot to put my milk in the freezer. I don't like wasting anything and remembered that my mother used to make sour milk cake all the time. Only thing, I didn't have her recipe, and she passed quite some time ago. I prayed I would be able to find it in one my favorite places to go when I need a recipe. And, yeppers, there it was. I just love this recipe. Only thing I did didfferent was add more chocolate since that's my favorite food. And yes, I do use lard, cuz it makes it soooooooooo yummy. Just like mom's. Thank you again for posting this recipe, you're truelly heaven sent. :-)Read More
This cake didn't rise much, was dense and firm. It's more of a chewy cake - like hot milk cake. It does have a very nice flavor though. I was looking for a more fluffy white birthday type cake. I would cream the sugar and butter instead of mixing in with egg, as the butter stayed in clumps rather than creamed...but perhaps that's what gave the cake the little "pockets".Read More
Mrs. Maman,Very easy to make though I did use shortening (not lard).My family loved it. Great texture and flavor.
Moist and delicious. I substitued plain yogurt for sour milk. I used 1/2 c brown and 1/2 cup white sugar and used mixed spices (cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, etc) instead of cocoa. I also didn't have lard (?) so I used butter flavoured margarine. Took a while longer to bake but boy was it good. Lastly, I added 1/2 a pack of yeast. Made it a bit fluffier and less dense. yum!
This cake went really well once I realised I had to use my electric mixer! I made cupcakes because I didn't have a pan that size handy - they were great! I added crumbled SKOR bars to the middle of the cupcakes and topped with chocolate icing and more crumbled candy bars - DE-lightful!
A good way to use up my sour milk, but otherwise just "OK". Previous reader's suggestion to increase cocoa was good, otherwise you need to frost or have a sweet sauce to make up for the missing sweetness. Would make a good base cake for a German Chocolate cake - the coconut pecan sauce would more than make up for the sugar!
This was moist and pretty tasty. Not a "fluffy" pure white cake if that's what you're looking for. I would make it again I think.
This recipe was ok but not nearly enough chocolate for my taste and perhaps not sweet enough either. The texture was good. Others that shared it liked it well enough. I will make it again and double the amount of cocoa, add another 1/4 cup of sugar, 1/2 tsp of salt, and substitute oil for the lard.
Sorry, I just don't see it. I thought this was terribly lacking in any flavor and dry. It was edible (hence a 2 instead of 1), but it almost wasn't worth eating. I noticed people adding more cocoa, but I'm not a chocolate freak and prefer the more subtle flavor of just a bit of cocoa, so I don't see that as a solution.
This cake isn't bad. Bf told me to use up what I had in making a bday cake, so I chose this since we have some mik that's going bad. It tastes okay, but it's nothing special. Bf did seem to like it. I had a container of store bought chocolate chip fudge icing so I put some on while the cake was still warm so it would melt over it. It added some sweetness and flavor. I also used a bundt pan instead of a square pan. This seems very similar to the Sour Milk Spice Cake on here, which I may also try since I still have sour milk left. Thanks for the recipe!
looked at the reviews and did add more cocoa...used 6 tablespoons cocoa total...i thought next time would use some bacon grease as some of the lard...sprinkled powdered sugar over the top when cooled...sure tobe popular with my church family
