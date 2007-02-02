The Most Popular Cake in America Cake

4
13 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 3
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

My grandmother's best friend, Garnet Connor, used to make this cake a very long time ago.

Recipe by Jackie M

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x9 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9 inch square cake pan.

    Advertisement

  • Beat egg until light. Gradually add sugar, lard, milk and baking soda.

  • Sift together flour, cocoa, salt and baking powder. Add to batter and mix in. Add vanilla.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into cake comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 30.2g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 21.7mg; sodium 100.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022