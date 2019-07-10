Best Chicken Marinade

This is my go-to marinade- such wonderful flavor! And not just for chicken- we've used it with steaks and other meats as well. We have always used regular soy sauce (maybe if your chicken breasts are super thin or if you are sensitive to the taste of salt would the sodium content be an issue for you) Plus we have marinated it anywhere from 1 to 9 hours. Always way more yummy the longer you marinated it. I'm thinking maybe the percent of lemon juice in the marinade is not enough to begin "cooking" the chicken as some reviews have said. I asked my friend who is a prof. chef about that and she said it is really fish and seafood that is more of an issue with watching acid in the marinade and length of time. Granted, leaving the raw chicken in the marinade for days is probably not the best either ;). Just my thoughts. Do whatever you think is best...just know this recipe is a keeper!!