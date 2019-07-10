Best Chicken Marinade

This is the best chicken marinade for grilling! For tender, juicy chicken with a beautiful caramel color, this easy recipe is a must-try. Don't marinate the chicken for more than 4 hours, or the lemon juice will affect the texture. This is my fiancé's favorite chicken.

By TaraNicole

Recipe Summary

cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix olive oil, soy sauce, lemon juice, liquid smoke, mustard, pepper, and garlic powder together in a large glass or ceramic bowl.

  • Place chicken in the bowl turn to coat with marinade. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for 1 to 4 hours. Do not marinate longer than 4 hours.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Remove chicken from the marinade and shake off excess. Discard the remaining marinade.

  • Cook chicken on the preheated grill until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 6 to 8 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
549 calories; protein 27.5g; carbohydrates 7g; fat 46.1g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 1573.9mg. Full Nutrition
