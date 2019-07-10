This is the best chicken marinade for grilling! For tender, juicy chicken with a beautiful caramel color, this easy recipe is a must-try. Don't marinate the chicken for more than 4 hours, or the lemon juice will affect the texture. This is my fiancé's favorite chicken.
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
549 calories; protein 27.5g; carbohydrates 7g; fat 46.1g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 1573.9mg. Full Nutrition
Nice blend of flavors. This will become a regular in our house. I did marinate the chicken for over 6 hours and did not find that the lemon started to cook the chicken. I use many marinades that take 24 hours and contain lemon and have never had any adverse effect on the meat. Thanks TaraNicole!
Great Marinade! I followed the recipe exactly even though I was half tempted to substitute dijon mustard for the spicy brown. I'm glad I didn't. The liquid smoke is a nice addition. I also pounded the chicken down thin and let it marinate all day. I'm not sure why there's a four hour time limit here. I had no problems. It was delicious!
Liquid Smoke is found on the same shelf as any steak marinade. It gives marinades that smoky flavor you get when grilling with wood. It's potent, so a little goes a long way. Right after placing the chicken on the grill, cover with lid. Will help seal that smoky taste into the meat and also helps cook the chicken through without drying out the meat.
I used bone-in breasts and drumsticks. I substituted Dijon for the spicy brown mustard and in addition to all the other ingredients I added about 2 tablespoons of chili garlic sauce (asian food aisle). The result was amazing. The taste of the marinade really soaks into the chicken and gives it a nice caramel color after grilling. Will make often. Thanks for this one.
This marinade is awesome!!! I made a few substitutions and it just couldn't have been better!! Subbed Dijon for Spicy brown mustard, and for the liquid smoke, I used about a Tbsp of Kitchen Bouquet and added a packet of Goya Ham Flavored Seasoning. I allowed the chicken to marinate for about 3-4 hours then grilled/smoked them on a charcoal grill. Absolutely THE best chicken we have ever eaten!! It wasn't salty at all and I even used regular Soy Sauce. I fixed this for my husband and had the chicken ready when he got home. The chicken was grilled and carmel colored and we're fixing it again for the 4th!! Thank you so much for posting this recipe!
This was a hit on Father's Day. I skewered boneless skinless chicken tenderloins and threw them on the grill! I was worried that they were going to taste to strong because of the golden brown color but they were great! Not too salty and the liquid smoke was a great touch!
DH and I LOVED this marinade recipe! It has just the right flavors...and I followed the recipe to a "T"! I cooked the chicken on the grill until it was 165 F internal on my stem thermometer... moist, JUICY, full of flavor and perfectly cooked through. (BTW, the ONLY reason that chicken, esp. breasts are DRY is because they are OVERCOOKED.) DH commented several times during dinner how much he liked the flavor of this chicken! I used regular old Kikkoman soy sauce and it was just fine... I served this with my own published recipe "Mediterranean Bean Salad" and it was a perfect combination! Thanks for the recipe!
Everytime I stock up on sale chicken to freeze, I freeze the boneless skinless breasts in this marinade. I pull them out Fri night for our Sunday BBQ and let them thaw in the fridge right in the marinade. Everyone who tastes this calls it Restaurant Chicken, which is funny b/c I saw another reviewer say the same thing. It is, without a doubt, the best marinade for chicken, and we are SERIOUS grillers. The amounts called for work for about 8 breasts in a large freezer bag. I always whip up an additional half batch of the marinade for dipping.
Very, very nice marinade and love the use of liquid smoke! Used regular soy sauce and wasn't too salty at all and fresh minced garlic, yum. Can't help but wonder why you shouldn't marinate for more than four hours (I marnated mine for almost 24 hours and it was great)? If your thoughts were because of the lemon juice, well, citrus won't 'cook the chicken' but over marinating fish with citrus based marinades will and there are actually even recipes that use citrusy/acid based marinades to cook the fish rather than using heat methods. For those who say their chicken was dry it's because it was over cooked and/or grilled without the lid on.
I used this to marinate chicken breasts for about 7 hours before grilling. They were so juicy and tasted great! I cut down the soy sauce just a little and thought it was perfect. Will definitely use this again.
Delicious marinade. I used this on pork chops and they turned out amazing. One little tip to conserve ingredients: by halving the recipe, you'll still get about a cup of marinade, which is plenty for 4 chicken breasts.
Great recipe! I used regular soy sauce instead of low-sodium (it was all I had on hand) and honey dijon mustard instead of spicy dijon. A great presentation, beautiful color and so juicy. I served this dish with spicy roasted broccoli, lentil rice and cheesy garlic bread and my family gobbled up every bite. Thanks Tara!
I love this marinade! I was looking for something to use my liquid smoke on. This was a huge hit. I used a tablespoon of minced garlic instead of garlic powder. And I marinated it for a day. The lemon juice doesn't cook the chicken, it breaks down the protein so the flavor can get in. But don't marinade for over 2 days, it will make the chicken tough. I will use this marinade often. Thanks TaraNicole!
This is so good! I've tried several marinades, but this is at the top of my list. I keep a big jar in the fridge. To make meals convenient during a busy week, I'll marinade some lean beef, pork, and chicken overnight. Then it is grilled and sliced to use during the week in recipes or salads. (This also helps us cut down on eating out as much and helps to control the fat and salt). Thanks for this recipe!
I never thought I'd find find such a different recipe after cooking for many, many years. It really is delicious and easy to make. I do cut down on the oil and liquid smoke. I use half of what's called for just because it seemed like too much to me. It might be even better with full amounts but I like it the way I make it. I've gotten rave reviews from picky eaters including my 4 YO grandson and my 88 YO mother. Thanks so much for a great, original recipe!
Excellent recipe. I've tried quite a few chicken marinades, this one earns five stars. I used three large boneless skinless breasts and three thighs, the recipe makes quite a bit of marinade so you could probably cut it in half if you only have three breasts - I use a ziploc bag to marinade in. I marinaded for about 5-6 hours. Next time I'm going to try cutting the breasts in half lengthwise so there's more marinade flavor; the outside carmelized marinade part of the grilled chicken was the best part! This would also be great on pounded breasts used for chicken sandwiches on a bun w/mayo, tomato, etc.
This marinade is amazing. I used lime instead of lemon (don't care for lemon) and cut the liquid smoke down to 1 Tbsp. (personal preference). I marinated 3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts for about 4 hours, and they were AMAZING on the grill ... we ate two, and I am going to chop the third tonight and use it on homemade pizza. Try it! Thanks!
I would give this 6 stars if I could - it was THAT good! Was looking for something to mimic the grilled chicken sandwich I always order at The Rock. This was so close. Didn't change a thing other than to pound the 2 breasts thin and cut them into 4 pieces. Looking forward to leftovers for lunch this week! A definite addition to our rotation.
This is my go-to marinade- such wonderful flavor! And not just for chicken- we've used it with steaks and other meats as well. We have always used regular soy sauce (maybe if your chicken breasts are super thin or if you are sensitive to the taste of salt would the sodium content be an issue for you) Plus we have marinated it anywhere from 1 to 9 hours. Always way more yummy the longer you marinated it. I'm thinking maybe the percent of lemon juice in the marinade is not enough to begin "cooking" the chicken as some reviews have said. I asked my friend who is a prof. chef about that and she said it is really fish and seafood that is more of an issue with watching acid in the marinade and length of time. Granted, leaving the raw chicken in the marinade for days is probably not the best either ;). Just my thoughts. Do whatever you think is best...just know this recipe is a keeper!!
I made this today, being a little apprehensive with the sheer amounts of soy sauce and liquid smoke. However, hubby & I absolutely loved our chicken!!! I think this will go well on any meat-pork, chicken, fish, even beef! The only think I did different was use horseradish mustard. We marinated it for 5 hours and it could have gone even overnight. We'll definitely be using this recipe A LOT!!! Thank you for the recipe!
I broke a cardinal rule with this recipe. I made this recipe for the first time for a function with no trial at home first. My work was having a "family reunion" cookout, and I was in charge of the food. I let the chicken marinate for 4-5 hours, then grilled. The chicken was eaten more than the brats! Took leftovers home and shredded, added to some sauteed onions and garlic, mixed with bbq sauce, and put in crock pot for shredded bbq chicken for Monday Night Football. Awesome!
WOW!!!!! Picky husband LOVED this chicken! Chopped up the breasts & served over grilled romaine lettuce halves with diced tomato, onion, red bell pepper, pepperocini, bacon bits, cheddar & a drizzle of ranch dressing. Chicken is good enough to serve any way you like though!!!
Killer stuff! Yes, it is salty (even with the low sodium soy sauce), so I wouldn't recommend pounding or thinning your chicken breast. We used nice plump breasts which minimized the saltiness. Looked gorgeous, tasted great - will be my go-to marinade for chicken. Thanks so much for recipe! Oops - forgot to mention I halved recipe and had enough 3 large breasts. Served with broccoli rice medley and peas.
This was a big winner with DH who doesn't really like to eat chicken. I used 1 oz. of lemon juice instead of 2 ozs. (1/4 cup). I didn't have liquid smoke so used browning & seasoning sauce instead and regular mustard in place of the spicy mustard. I grilled them in the George Foreman grill for about 5 minutes & they were tender, juicy & full of taste.
Awesome recipe - used regular vegetable oil vs. olive oil due to cost. I made it for a graduation party and people raved about how moist and flavorful the chicken tasted. I put between 6-8 chicken breasts in each of the four zip loc bags to feed the gang of people. I then doubled the recipe and divided the marinade between the four bags. It was more than enough marinade. I highly recommend this recipe!
Easy marinade resulting in a nice flavorful chicken breast. I like that the marinating time is only 4 hrs. as I seldom think so far ahead to marinate overnight or for a LONG time as many marinades suggest. "Pretty" is subjective. I wouldn't exactly call the chicken Pretty, but definitely tasty!
Wow!! My husband is sweet but a pretty tough critic. He rates things out of 10 points, and after 14 years of cooking for him, we've only had one "10". Until this recipe! He interspersed the word 10 between every bite. I didn't change anything, but I made SURE that I used low-sodium soy sauce. This is the recipe!!!!! (I only had time to marinate for 1.5 hours, and used the foreman grill for 6 minutes. Amazing!!)
I used Grey Poupon mustard, 1/2 tsp black pepper, and 1 tsp garlic powder because I was serving this to guest with children and was concerned it may be too spicy. It was a tremendous hit!!! All loved it. It was quick and easy...and addicting. I highly recommend this marinade. Think it would be good on pork tenderloin as well.
Pretty Chicken Marinade Haiku: "Oh yes, it's pretty. But the flavor is heaven. Deep, divine, and /drool." I make this marinade weekly and cook the chicken in a med-heat pan, or occasionally on the George Foreman. I've found that 3-4 chicken breasts are fine with the marinade recipe halved. I skip the liquid smoke unless I'm grilling. The ingredients' ratio freaked me out the 1st time I made it, but I'm a believer in the wonderfulness that is Pretty Chicken now.
WOW! If I could give it more than 5 stars, I would. I didn't have low-sodium soy sauce, so I used regular soy sauce and halved the quantity from 2/3 cup to 1/3 cup. I have put low-sodium soy sauce on my grocery list, though, to keep on hand just for this recipe. I didn't have spicy brown mustard so I used dijon. This recipe actually made a little more marinade than I really needed for 3 breast halves (that's what always comes in a package in this part of the country), so I may make a little less next time. This is the first time I have ever used liquid smoke. I'm a fan!
So easy and delicious. Family couldn't stop talking about how good and juicy it was. The Liquid Smoke was just the right touch to give it a great smokey flavor! I will be using a touch of liquid smoke in other marinades!
I love this marinade!! I changed a few things the first time I tried it and have stayed with it , first I used regular mustard and dont like liquid smoke so used a teaspoon of cumin instead, boy it it GREAT tasting.
I used low sodium soy sauce but the chicken was much too salty for our taste. I used frozen boneless skinless chicken breast that may have been infused with salt which caused the problem. Will use only fresh breasts next time.
My 11-year-old daughter made this marinade while I was at work, and we poured it over the chicken breast before we left for soccer practice. Two and a half hours later, it was ready for the grill. This was so easy and yielded tender, juicy, and flavorful chicken. The spices were just right. I didn't use the liquid smoke. This is one for the recipe box!
This was seriously soooo good. I used half low sodium and half regular soy sauce because i ran out of low and it was still great (I like salty food though) My boyfriend came over hours later and he had one and couldn't believe how good they were. I used tenders, becuase that's my preference and they were beautiful! I highly recommend this recipe!
This was a great marinade! I used it on four boneless/skinless chicken breasts (from Costco, so quite large). I halved the liquid smoke and I was out of garlic powder so did 1 tsp of garlic SALT instead and slightly less than the 2/3C of reduced sodium soy sauce just in case of sodium overload. But it turned out great! I marinated overnight and grilled them up the next evening. The chicken was moist, tender, and flavorful. Everyone loved it!
My picky husband and hard-to-please autistic 5-year-old asked for seconds, so this will definitely be a keeper for us. I made it exactly as written except I left out the liquid smoke because I don't like that taste. Also juiced a lemon instead of using store bought lemon juice. Looks as good as it tastes.
This is great. I have done it on the grill - indirect and I was wonderful. I have also marinated the chicken and then roasted it, also great. Here is a tip, take a whole chicken and cut down the back bone - splay the chicken flat - makes marinating a whole chicken very easy!
I was excited about this, and it definitely looked pretty once it came off the grill, but it was super dry and had no flavor. I marinated it for 3 hours and followed the recipe to a T. Just didn't work for me.
This is ultimately THE BEST recipe! I only made a couple of changes. I had to increase the servings to six, which with this wonderful site made all the adjustment to the ingredients needed. I mixed the marinade; put the chicks in to absorb the numminess, which was for 5 hours. Grilled them as suggested, BUT made a small batch of the marinade to baste, adding a little raw sugar and a tablespoon of Annie's original BBQ sauce and basted it frequently for the last few minutes...AMAZING! This was the moistest and tender piece of skinless/boneless chicken breast I have ever tasted. Everyone at the table was making "Mmmmm" sounds with every bite. I made some garlic mashed red taters with the skins on and some sweet corn, Along with a salad and bread. It is a sure thing recipe...Thank you Tara Nicole for sharing!
Pretty good- but too salty. And YES I always use low sodium soy sauce! Maybe there is a lot of sodium in the liquid smoke- I'll check it out. I would also recommend halving the marinade ing. unless you are using a lot of chicken.
I made this and the family loved it. I was nervous to put 2 tbsp of liquid smoke and I only put 1tbsp. Next time I will increase it a little and see. It was juicy, tender and deff not overgrilled. When you overgrill it gets tough. Thanks for this one... Oh and so easy.
This was so delicious! I'm not a chicken fan, but my husband loves chicken so I'm always on the lookout for something we can both enjoy. This recipe is definitely a hit! I put one large frozen boneless chicken breast in a tupperware container with the marinade and let it defrost - longer than the prescribed time because I had to push back my dinner plans one day. I don't know if the lemon juice began to cook the chicken or not, and I BBQ'ed it on the grill the regular way. It was so moist and juicy! We both loved it. (It's also a bonus that the ingredients to the marinade are things that I keep in the house anyway, so I can whip it up at the last minute if need be.)
Just so you know, I'm going to be one of those horrible people that rate a recipe that I've made a lot of changes to! I just think this is a recipe that you can play around with a lot. First I halved the recipe as I was using 3 boneless breasts. I used lime juice instead of lemon, fresh minced garlic instead of powder, 1 T paprika instead of liquid smoke and threw in 2 T brown sugar. I pounded my chicken to uniform thickness and marinated for 5 hours. Only had to cook about 5 minutes each side, I guess because my pieces were thinner. It was sooooo good! Would like to try using orange juice next time as suggested by someone else.
My husband loves this! He asks for Pretty Chicken all the time :) I do add less of the liquid smoke - 2 tablespoons was overpowering. I also throw in some minced garlic. I have left this overnight each time and it's come out fine. I use the leftovers from this to make the Buffalo Chicken Dip from this site. Edit: 12/13/2010 I no longer add the liquid smoke, and I ran out of spicy brown mustard and just use regular, along with vegetable oil and minced garlic and it comes out great every single time. I just dump all of the ingredients in a bag and let it sit overnight and cook it the next day in my cast iron skillet.
This is now my go-to recipe for grilled chicken. It is a must try--don't change a thing. We marinated thin cut chicken breasts and it grilled so quickly! It was the hit of our Mothers' Day party. We served this with a green salad, corn on the cob, chili beans, hot dogs for the kids, and a homemade fresh fruit shortcake dessert. This recipe allowed my sister and me to serve a large group a really spectacular meal on a budget. And I have made it a few times since just for the family. Add this one to your permanent collection!
This recipe was excellent. Even my husband who isn't a huge chicken fan really enjoyed it. He said this recipe was a keeper. The flavor was great, and the chicken stayed nice and juicy when cooked on the grill over medium heat for 6 minutes per side. I was concerned that it would taste too much like soy sauce, but none of the ingredients overpowered the taste. All of the flavors blended together nicely. I have made this for a large family bbq and everyone wanted the recipe. I have also made this chicken and used it for fajitas. I forgot to buy lemons so used some bottled key lime juice I had on hand. Just grilled the chicken as usual then sliced thin afterwards and mixed with sauteed onions and red and green bell peppers. It made for some really great and flavorful fajitas!
Delicious! So easy to make. I just used 1/3 cup low sodium soy sauce (not a big fan of sodium), substituted orange juice for the lemon juice, and marinaded for two hours. Followed everything else accordingly though and it came out so flavorful! Slapped it on the grill and continuously brushed with the excess marinade until fully cooked. :) We had none left on our plates! Thanks for this awesome marinade recipe! Will definitely be using again.
Hi amy1212, liquid smoke is a thin brown sauce that adds a smoky taste to food. You might be able to find it in the condiments section of your supermarket, near the BBQ sauce or maybe in the spice section near the BBQ seasonings. Good luck!
This is the first time I've taken the time to review a recipe. All I need to say is Mmmmmm! I have a very picky husband who seldom raves over anything I make. He absolutely loves this marinade. This recipe is a keeper. I can't wait to try it on pork chops too :)
This was a pretty tasty marinade, unfortunately I didn't have any Tamari so I cut down on the soy a little. The four stars are because it's way too much oil even for marinading in, and the smoke flavour was very dominant over all the other flavours. The chicken did come out really juicy though.
This is an excellent marinade! My husband loves chicken but particular about how it is prepared. He has asked me to make this at least once a week. Easy to prepare and my kids love it as well! It is excellent left over in a sandwich for his lunches!
I ended up not being able to use my grill for this recipe, so I just baked the chicken after a couple of hours or marinating. It was delicious and I imagine that the grilled variety is even better! My kids and husband gobbled this up, making it a big hit for our family!
First, I must say this makes a LOT of marinade because rather than the chicken breasts called for, I used 10-12 boneless thighs and there was plenty. Second, I would reduce the liquid smoke by half (1 Tbs.) because 2 Tbs. is over-powering--especially if using charcoal briquets. Dijon mustard works well if you don't have spicy brown mustard. All in all, we did like this and will make again.
Oh TaraNicole....I'm in LOVE with this recipe! I cook often, mostly chicken meals and this must be 1 of the most favorite chicken maridanes I've ever tried. I really thought that there's a typo in the recipe (2 t black pepper) but after reading many reviews, I made it like written, except for olive oil and soy sauce (used 1/3 C each...plenty!). Wau, even my 2 and 4 year old kids said that chicken was very yummy tonight. I let it marinade for 3 hours and cooked in a 350F bbq...wauzers! Thank you!!!
Color presentation phenomenal flavor ok I will say this my choice of olive oil I later regret awful my soy sauce a bit more brewery than I like but my family seemed to like it but will try to find a soy more ky likingnandma better olive oil and it will be 5 star no doubt
Used this as a marinade for pork kabobs. This was fabulous. Put cut meat and marinade into zip-bag and left in the fridge for 2 days. Did not use liquid smoke, as we don't care for it, and the meat was so tender!! REALLY yummy stuff, and cheaper than the store bought salad dressing I used to use. Thanks for the recipe.
I made this with regular soy sauce and Dijon mustard. I also marinated my chicken for over 8 hours. The result was delicious - some of the tenderest, juiciest chicken I've ever had. I didn't find it overly salty. It may actually depend on the BRAND of soy sauce you are using. This recipe will definitely stay on my "chicken list". Thanks!
Despite my worry after mixing up this concoction of odd flavors, it turned out perfect. I added a little bit of ketchup, a tablespoon of brown sugar.. and instead of liquid smoke I threw in a tablespoon of worcestershire. I served it with brown rice. This will definately be a recipe I use a lot this summer! Thanks!
This was awesome i loved the smokey flavor... i could really taste it though out the whole piece of chicken. I followed the recipe exactly, but with all the great reviews maybe i was expecting more. Everyone else seemed to love it tho, all and all will definitely make it again thanks for posting this.
WOW!!!! My husband, son and I loved this chicken! I made sure the chicken breasts were of even thickness by pounding them between plastic wrap. They were marinated for about 27 hours because of a change in dinner plans. Thank you for the wonderful recipe. I plan on making this for our family Fourth of July meal.
This chicken turned out a little bland. It was too salty and the smoke flavor was a bit fake. The flavor of the other marinade ingredients was lost in the smoky/salty flavor. The color of the chicken was exceptional, though, as it turned a golden brown. Overall not bad, but nothing to rave about.
Yum tasty. I didn't find it too salty, but I am a salt fiend. I had to use spicy sweet mustard instead of spicy brown because I didnt have the brown in the fridge. I left mine marinate over ngiht and my breasts didnt cook in the juice.. they were fine
Loved this recipe. The only thing we didn't love was the mess it makes in the grill. BUT, hubby had to clean the grill anyway and he says this is a keeper recipe, too. We will be using this recipe often especially during summer months. Thanks for sharing.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.