Basic Cream Cheese Frosting

This recipe delivers a basic cream cheese frosting using just butter, cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, and vanilla.

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Beat softened butter and cream cheese until well blended.

  • Add powdered sugar and vanilla. Beat until creamy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 40.4g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 41.1mg; sodium 110.9mg. Full Nutrition
