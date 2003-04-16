Strawberries and Cream Cake

Ok. I had quite the incident with this cake. Previous to making this cake I made a brownie cheese cake and part of the brownie mix had dripped in my oven and without thinking I put this cake in and it came out tasting terribly burnt but the bite my husband tried he did mention it tasted extremely chewy. I had read the reviews from others about it tasting rubbery but I thought that maybe they had used all purpose flour instead of cake flour (but apparently that wasn't the case). Anyway, I was just going to do away with this cake because I had enough dessert planned for my party but being as nuts as me I couldn't sleep thinking about it haha. So I ended up using a yellow cake mix and prepared it as instructed on the box then added the strawberry gelatin and the pureed strawberries. The cake was FABULOUS! The frosting was great too. I will definitely make this cake again!