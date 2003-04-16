Strawberries and Cream Cake

This strawberry cream cake makes an elegant presentation, without too much fuss.

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 3-layer 9-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour three 9-inch round cake pans.

  • In a large bowl, beat sugar, gelatin, and butter until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well with each addition. Mix flour and baking powder, and beat alternately with the milk into the sugar mixture. Fold in 1 teaspoon vanilla and pureed strawberries. Divide equally into the three 9-inch round cake pans.

  • Bake 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until toothpick inserted into cake comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes in the pans, then remove from pans and cool completely.

  • To make the filling: Beat whipping cream, 2 tablespoons sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla on high until stiff. Fill each layer with 1/3 of the whipped cream and 3/4 cup sliced strawberries.

  • To make the frosting: Beat margarine, cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, and 2 teaspoons vanilla until creamy. Spread over the sides of the cake, and pipe an edge of frosting around the top of the cake.

  • Spread remaining whipped cream on cake top. Top with quartered strawberries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
867 calories; protein 8.7g; carbohydrates 115.1g; fat 42.9g; cholesterol 165.6mg; sodium 426.7mg. Full Nutrition
