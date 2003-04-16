Strawberries and Cream Cake
This strawberry cream cake makes an elegant presentation, without too much fuss.
The cake is beautiful, moist, and delicious. The cream cheese frosting is used only for piping (perhaps with a star tip) around the top of the cake, outlining a pool for the whipped cream. My suggestion is to halve the recipe for cream cheese frosting if you don't want lots of leftover frosting. It's a beautiful cake and if you're traveling with it, easy to take the plain layers with you, then add the berries and the whipped cream and assemble it when you arrive. Frosting comes in decorator tubes now so you could purchase that, attach a decorator tip, and then make the well for the whipped cream. Voila', easy and impressive cake!Read More
This cake was one of three that I took to a church dessert buffet. I didn't get to taste it until it was almost gone, however, when I did I felt embarassed to think it came from my house. It made a nice presentation and all, but the texture was tough, almost rubbery. I don't know if its the recipe, or if I did something wrong. I checked the recipe again and felt that I had followed it verbatim. The flavor and appearance were good enough, but the texture pretty much ruined it for me. Sorry JJ.Read More
I made this cake for some people I work with and it was a big hit. But instead of making it totally from scratch I used a yellow cake mix and substuited buttermilk for the milk and butter flavored crisco for the butter. I also used only 1/2 cup of sugar. I also used a dash of almond extract in the cream and frosting. and used 16 ounces of cream cheese in the frosting with just a dash of buttermilk to lossen it up for pipeing. The cake was awesome.
I baked this for my dad's birthday last weekend, and it was very good! One thing to note, the cake itself is pink, which was sort of funny at the birthday. The cake would be perfect for Mother's Day or a little girl's birthday. It's bright and very sweet. Put as many strawberries as you can into this--the strawberries offset its sweetness because they are tart and make for a well-balanced dessert. I didn't know exactly what the whipped cream was for... I put it around the outside, and it worked, but wasn't particularly necessary. The cream cheese frosting was divine, however.
This was better than your average strawberry shortcake. The cake part was very moist and dense. Although the cream cheese frosting on the sides was yummy, it was a little hard to ice with the whipped cream oozing out from between the layers. If you are short on time or want to cut the richness of the cake, you can easily skip on the frosting. I also should have listened to my instincts and used nonstick cooking spray instead of greasing and flouring the pans per the recipe. The cake layers stuck and I had to piece them back together. For anyone who hasn't tried it, I've never had a cake stick when using Pam or Mazola.
I did not see the rubbery texture everyone was talking about. Nor did I find this too sweet. I was a little reluctant to make this cake because of some of the reviews, but this was a fantastic cake. I should have only used 2 pans instead of 3 because each layer came out about a half inch thick. I would have given this recipe 5 stars, but I found the whole cake to very slidey. Two layers definitely would have cut down on the sliding. The taste was great!!! My husband loved it. It is very simple to make and assemble. The red strawberries can be formed into a maple leaf over the white icing to be even more aesthetically pleasing! This is a wonderful summer-time cake for in season strawberries! I will make it again for sure!
This was amazing cake! I made one with the cream cheese icing, which was a little two sweet for us, but it was still great. The next one I made with just whipped cream instead of the icing and it was awesome! Great recipe thanks for sharing!
This cake took alot longer to make than I expected - i.e. practically all day! The pink strawberry cake mix was VERY moist and filled only 2 nine-inch cake pans. To make it 3 layers, I made the centre layer from a store-bought chocolate cake mix. I decorated that top with sliced strawberries and chocolate shavings (see photos of this recipe). I think that a filling other than whipped cream would work better - the whipped cream seems too light and is somewhat absorbed by the cake - a stickier vanilla icing might be better. All the trouble was worth it - it got rave reviews at a family birthday party!
I made this for Christmas dinner- it was great. The layers needed to be cooked about 5 minutes longer. I used 2 pints of frozen strawberries.
Way too much sugar in this recipe.
This is the MOST delicious strawberry cake I have ever made! I loved it, my husband loved it, the kids, the neighbors, my friends, oh yeah... Strawberry season will never pass by this house without me making this at least 2x.
Ive made this cake before and it came out fine.. but this time around it stuck to the pan.. my 1st attempt I put pam and flour.. it stuck bad to the pans.. so my 2nd attempt I put aluminum foil on the pans still a sticky mess.. uugghhh.. but the taste was delishious..
Super yummy! Okay so like another review said you need the strawberries to tame down the sweetness of the cake and the whipped cream helps too. I am using the recipe to make a princess castle for my daughter's birthday so I made it in deeper pans so it took quite a bit longer to bake, almost an hour for the deepest one (about 4 inches deep). The sides got a little brown but after tasting the "brown" parts it doesn't taste at all burnt so don't worry if the sides turn brownish. I did cover the tops of the pans with foil for most the time though so the tops wouldn't burn. Love this recipe! Thanks again!
This cake was dense, chewy, rubbery and plain gross. The cream cheese frosting did not go well with the whip cream filling and the batter did not make 3 cakes, it only made 2. I am an avid baker and I can't believe all the great reviews this cake got! GROSS!
This cake was incredible! Everything turned out perfectly. It was a little time consuming because everything, including the whip cream and icing are made from scratch but it's not all the difficult and definitely worth the effort.
Made this for my husband's birthday- the cake was far too dry and dense with a very bad texture.
Very good. I did not have any problems with the wipped cream being absorbed. I used heavy whipping cream and very well cooled cakes. I did need more sugar in the whipping cream, though. Make sure you taste test it for sweetness.
This was top notch! It only made two layers for me (as it did with other reviewers). I used 1 cup of sugar instead of 2. Next time I will change this to 1 1/4 cup sugar and 1 cup of puréed strawberries in the batter. I would prefer more of the fresh strawberry flavor mixed in. I did not make the whipped cream as I didn't want to hassle with it melting and dripping between the layer. I used cream cheese frosting (a different recipe that I prefer) between layer and around/on top of the cake. It was a real hit. A very very dense cake, almost like a pound cake. It was not at all dry like others complained of.
Excellent cake. We made this for my granddaughters birthday cake. Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe. Here I am 2 years later with more requests for it.
I made this for my son's birthday (his request). We loved it. Even my husband, who is not a cake eater, loved it...that says a lot!
This cake tasted pretty good and strawberry-y, but there was a texture issue, and it didn't rise much. The texture was way too moist, so it was difficult to cut. It stuck to the plate I put it on to cool and the layers cracked, and a chunk of one came out. I probably won't make this recipe again in cake form, but I'll try them as cupcakes. ~Bae
Great recipe. I changed the cake for a Genoese sponge which really lightened it up.
I made a little extra whipping cream and omitted the cream cheese frosting. The sweetness of the cake and mildness of the cream complimented each other perfectly. I will make this again, addding a lot more thinly strawberries in between the layers.
It was good, may make again, may not.
The caske was delicious, but I am not a great baker so the presentation was HORRIBLE. My cake did not bake in the center so the center caved in. I wouldn't try this receipe again.
Just made the cake part which was DELICIOUS - I used 1 whole cup of pureed fresh strawberries
I made this for my family and lets just say there was nothing left of it, LOL! It is delicous and was worth the time put into it! I can't wait to make it again!!
This cake is incredible! I made is yesterday for my husband's birthday and everyone loved it but it is very rich!
Absolutely fantastic! I used strawberry applesauce instead of pureeing fresh ones . . . worked wonderfully (a snack cup is the perfect amount)
this recipe was a hit with all of us who have tried it
Good, but not quite what I was expecting. I wanted more of a natural strawberry flavor to these. The Jell-O, though providing a gorgeous color, gave it a slightly artificial taste. I did cut the sugar to 1.5 cups, could probably go a little less still. Frosted entire cake - not just sides - with the CC Frosting (still had a bunch left, definitely cut that in half!). And, only made it a two-layer cake. Pack your layers with berries. I didn't and really wish I did.
I made this excellent cake for my husband's birthday, he said it was GREAT!!! Presentation beautiful, job well done. :0) Happy Cooker!
This was good, but not as moist as I hoped.
This was just okay. Tasted sort of "store bought" to us.
Excellent recipe. Extremely easy to make and beautiful presentation. I made this cake for a friend's birthday and she thought I bought it. It tasted wonderful, too. (I used Cool Whip instead of the whipped cream, 'cos I over beat the cream and didn't have time to get more. :))
This is so good! I can't believe I am the one who made it.
Not something I would do every day, and I'm definitely not a cake maker.. lol. But loved the flavors. What I would do next time though, once I realized that I was basically making cool whip for in between the layers, would get the cool whip to use, rather then make it.
The presentation was beautiful and the birthday girl (my aunt) absolutely loved it. I did notice that the cake absorbed a lot of the whip cream filling so it is best to assemble the cake right before serving. Will make again!
I baked the layers 30 minutes and they came out perfect. The cake was very moist and light tasting. I skipped the cream cheese icing and used more whipped cream. Beautiful and delicious.
This was delicious! I made it for my husband's birthday and he said it was the best cake ever. He had wanted Strawberry Shortcake, but I thought that was too simple. He had two huge pieces and he honestly rarely eats sweets. He used to love Golden Rum Cake from this site, but I am afraid Strawberries and Cream Cake topped that one...although both are fantastic! Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe has been a favorite for quite some time. It was in one of the many recipe books from the grocery store checkout. It was called Blue Ribbon Recipes/Cakes. The first time I tried it, it was a hit and now people beg for it. It's a Great Cake . Very elegant.
I loved it and it was fun to make everything for a change. However, it was kind of way too sugary. Still yummy.
This is the BEST strawberry cake recipe ever. The cake is DIVINE, moist, yummy, full of flavor. I make this cake whenever I want to impress and it always impresses!
I like the concept of this cake, however, the cake itself was not that great. If I was voting just for the cake recipe, I'd give it a 3, maybe. It tasted floury and had an odd artificial strawberry taste. I loved the cream filling and the cream cheese frosting though, that kind of saved it.
In presentation I would rate this 5 stars but in taste, I was not impressed. I found the texture and taste dense and artificial in taste. If I were to bake this again, I would add double strawberry puree in the cake. This was a lot of fuss to create though it was appreciated by the children and their parents for the occasion- Birthday cake. I am saddened by the outcome but will attempt it again and tweek it to my liking.
I made this for my daughter's Birthday and the family really enjoyed it. A lot of reviews said the frosting was too sweet so I used a whipped cream cheese frosting recipe from this site to frost the entire cake. It called for much less sugar. I would make this again. A good summer cake.
This cake looked very nice when it was finished, though the taste was just all right. The favor seemed to be more with the cream cheese icing and whipped cream. The cake itself was a nice pink color, but the jello did give a bit of a "fake" taste, and a slightly fake aftertaste. I made it for my boyfriend and he liked it a lot. If I made this again, I would cut the sugar down to about 1.5 cups because this was too sweet. Also, I would look for all natural jello or try pudding instead. Good and fun to make, but not great or excellent.
This cake was a hit with my whole family! My boyfriend even took pictures of it and brags about it to anybody who will listen! I can't wait to make it again!
Delicious! Made it for a group function at work (in a 13x9" pan) and received many compliments. Great springtime dessert.
It's a lot of fuss, but well worth it. For reviewers who mentioned the aftertaste, it is the baking powder you are using - try Rumford. I've made it twice and the baking powder makes the difference.
What a great combo! I didn't have time to make the cake portion, so I used a boxed strawberry & white cake. Since people commented that it was too sweet, I used the cream cheese frosting as the filling with strawberries, used a light skim coat on the sides to fill any gaps, and used the whipped cream to frost the outside. Decorating the top with strawberries and shaved chocolate! What a hit!!! Thank You!!
Another cake that I guinea pigged people at work with. It was a huge hit and the biggest compliment is coming home with an empty cake plate. The only thing I can say was that the frosting was very sweet. Someone even thought it was store bought :( So, I think next time I'm going to add less powdered sugar. Other than that, 4 stars!!
Well worth the trouble*
Delicious. I like the texture of this strawberry cake verses the other strawberry cake from scratch recipe here. It was spongey and easy to work with (as opposed to sticky and soft). The cake itself was a little bland for me (even though there is tons of sugar in it), but good cream cheese frosting made up for that. In addition to a 9X13 cake, I made cupcakes using all purpose flour and they were just as good. I did not a difference in taste or texture.
This was a wonderful cake, although I wasn't sure what to do with the cream cheese frosting; it didn't seem to work for me. I had to add some milk, and I was left with a LOT of frosting! This was a delightful cake, though, and I will definitely make it again!
I made this for my Church (I will post pics).. It came out beautiful! I didn't taste it, but people loved it there, and it gives a simple but beautiful presentation. I was worried about some of the reviews of it being rubbery and someone said that it made small layers. I sifted my flour and baking powder together, and like suggested, I halved the cream cheese icing just to decorate a bit and it was still too much. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. It was wonderful! Thank you!!
Deliciious!! Will make again, but may use more strawberries in the cake & between the layers. I didn't use the cream cheese frosting as others suggested because it really isn't needed. I'd like to try with raspberries also. May try using a bundt pan: cut in half, scoop out center & add whipped cream & berries for filling.
This was arguably the best cake I ever made, and I have made many. Since I had enough cream cheese frosting to frost the whole cake, I used that on the top insitead of the whipped cream. A terrific cake, and a great hit with the friend for whom I made it, and with the other ladies who shared it with us. I will definitely make this again, especially whenever strawberries are in season (now). Thank you for a great recipe!!
Made this cake for my parents' 50th wedding anniversary. What a fabulous cake! It was easy to make and delicious. The icing was a little sloppy - hard to pipe for decoration. Other than that, I give it a thumbs up! Everyone loved it!
This is a great cake, delicious and very filling! Just make sure that you eat it, the same day that you make it because, it will go soggy. But overall GREAT RECIPE!!!! :)
This cake was pretty good. A very pretty color. When I saw no salt on the list of ingredients, I assumed that something in the gelatin took care of that. But after tasting the cake, I think it would benefit from a little added salt.
One of the best summer cakes I have ever made! It's very moist and pretty! My family loved it. I did spread the cream cheese frosting over the entire top of the cake and then dolloped the remaining whipped cream in the middle. I didn't have enough of the whipped cream left to cover the top.
Awesome cake, I was looking for a cream cheese frosting so I used the recipe for whipped cream cheese frosting and together it was awesome!
This is really a good cake. Everyone at my relationship bible study loved it. I do suggest that you leave out the heavy cream, and just use strawberry cool whip, and add strawberries.
This did not turn out well for me. I'm not sure why. I followed the recipe exact. There wasn't enough whipped topping filling either. Thanks anyway.
This cake was amazing, not too sweet at all. After reading the reviews, the only change I made was to pipe the cream cheese icing around the layers so I could pack in the whipped cream! Will definitely get a page in the recipe book
I talked my friend into making this cake for her daughters birthday party, and it came out embarrassingly bad. It looked beautiful and a lot of effort was put into making it, but it had a really strange taste and texture. The kids ate it.
Okay, can you say "PARCHMENT PAPER." Please use it or you may end up with a trifle instead of a cake like me! I used non-stick pans, and greased them. None of them came out. Well, all at once that is! I was making this for my neighbor and it looked pathetic. I ended up making a trifle out of it. The components were simple and good, but "maker beware." :(
I thought that this cake was very easy and fun to make. I entered it in the Poteet Strawberry Festival "Taste of Texas" Food Show and won 1st place in the adult cake division! I am putting this one in my recipe box for sure.
the strawberry cake was fairly dense but moist...i cut down the sugar to 1 1/2c, only used half the gelatin and increased the amount of pureed strawberries...also, instead of making the cream cheese icing, i matched the cake with a chocolate mousse frosting....it turned out great and we really enjoyed it :)
I baked this cake for my hubby for v-day and he loved it! I used a different frosting though- just heaving whipping cream with vanilla and sugar- made for a light sweet treat!
I brought this to work. Everyone thought it was wonderful. I followed the recipe as is. I would pipe the cream cheese frosting on each layer of cake so that the filling stays between the layers.
I made this cake for a family gathering. And even though I haven't cooked many cakes, this one got rave reviews. I made a few variations. Instead of making the cake from scratch, I used strawberry cake mix; also instead making the icing according to the recipe, I substituted cream cheese and strawberry icing. Delicious!! I will definitely be making this cake again and again! Thank you for this great recipe!
My nutrition class gave the stamp of approval. This was finished off in about 15 min. Good recipe. Just take your time when making it. It will be satisfactory.
I made this cake for our Memorial Day party and it was a HIT! Very appealing visually and very tasty. I only wish I had made two. Easy to make. My father came over at 11pm last night looking for another slice, it was gone and now he is demanding another cake asap.
Oh my gracious, that cake will make you slap the person sitting next to you!!!!! I have tried two different strawberry cakes within this past year, but this in the one I'm sticking with !!! Thanks a much for sharing!
this cake was awesome...major crowd pleaser...i made it in a 9x13 pan, and without the filling (cus I didnt have cream)...plus the frosting is a major hit too!
This cake was delicious!!! It made a beautiful presentation as well. Thank you.
I must not have done something right. It looked pretty but tasted awful. Nobody finished their slice.
Everyone loved it! Great recipe!
I made this for a co-worker's birthday and it got rave reviews - I didn't even get to taste it because it was gone so fast! The layers were very moist and dense, and easy to work with. I used purchased whipped topping and frosting (the whipped variety) to save time and effort, and was very pleased with the results. I plan to make this again soon!
My family loves this cake. My daughter asked for this cake for her birthday. This cake is a keeper.
This recipe is ok but the thing about cake recipes is, they never come out soft enough for me.
This was a very delicious cake. I made it for my dad's birthday party and it was a hit. The only thing is the cake was a little dry. For the frosting, I pureed the strawberries and added them into the frosting mix. Also, I only used 2 layers of cake instead of 3 and it was easier to frost and put strawberries in the middle.
This cake is really good, but I've made it twice now and it keeps falling apart on me. It seems fine if you do it in a 13 x 9 instead of layers though.
hard one to rate....i made it for a coworker's birthday...everyone loved it....but i didn't like it at all...i liked the denseness of the cake, but it did not have much taste....would only make it again if one of them requests it for their "special day"
The last reviewer advised against putting this cake in the fridge, and when I got to read that, the cake I made was belatedly already chilling for a couple of hours in one. The cake itself is delicous and fragrant, but it is a bit dense, so I will make this again and not chill it next time and see if there is a difference in texture. Did not frost nor fill it, topped each layer with a strawberry glaze before stacking them. Thank you for posting.
This is one of the best cakes I have ever made! We absolutely loved it! Those who say it turned out chewy did something wrong - it was very moist and delicious. Saying it doesn't require a lot of fuss is a stretch though - it took a long time to make this. On accident I used all the filling for the first 2 layers and did not have any left to put on top. That worked out fine because there was enough frosting to frost the entire cake. I'll probably make it the same way next time. Well worth the amount of work it takes to make!
Wasn't too big on the cream filling. But the flavor of the cake was great. The only thing I would do differently is bake at 325 for maybe 30-35 mins?
it was good, my hubby liked it (strawberry cake isnt my thing) but i think its way to much effort for a cake that is just o.k. i won't make it again.
I made this cake for a family gathering and everyone absolutly loved it. Thanks for the great recipe!
did I do something wrong? I thought the cake was horrible...not much of a taste but there was an aftertaste. The cream cheese frosting was great and the parts of the cake frosted with it tasted yummy, the whipped cream was also good. Sorry, I wont be making this one again
PERFECT KIDS CAKE! I made a few alterations to this cake and used a vanilla butter cream frosting instead of cream cheese and then I added a layer of marshmallow fondant. I made it one day in advance (kept in a fridge of course) and it was so perfectly moist and sweet for the party and a big hit with kid that usually forgo the cake.
The cake was pretty easy to make and was beautiful when finished. The taste as others noted was a bit artificial because of the jello. You can cut back on the amount of jello. I did when I made it a second time.
Nice
Ok. I had quite the incident with this cake. Previous to making this cake I made a brownie cheese cake and part of the brownie mix had dripped in my oven and without thinking I put this cake in and it came out tasting terribly burnt but the bite my husband tried he did mention it tasted extremely chewy. I had read the reviews from others about it tasting rubbery but I thought that maybe they had used all purpose flour instead of cake flour (but apparently that wasn't the case). Anyway, I was just going to do away with this cake because I had enough dessert planned for my party but being as nuts as me I couldn't sleep thinking about it haha. So I ended up using a yellow cake mix and prepared it as instructed on the box then added the strawberry gelatin and the pureed strawberries. The cake was FABULOUS! The frosting was great too. I will definitely make this cake again!
we had this for a baby shower and it was wonderful, total hit
Okay so I am not completely sure what the person below me was talking about with the cream cheese frosting only being for piping, but the cream cheese frosting is used to frost the entire cake except the top and also for decorations if you want piping on your cake. But other than that, this cake is absolutly delicious and i have made it quite a few times and a strawberry boxed cake mix with the pureed strawberries tastes exactly the same! Happy Baking!
i didn't use the pureed strawberries and the cream cheese icing but it still came out great! i used the extra whipped cream for the icing. my niece loves it so much she has two slices per serving!
