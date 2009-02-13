Chocolate Pound Cake II
This is good warm, topped with butter, or just plain. You may want to use a glaze, but we like it plain.
i was a little scared by the first review as i use the reviews to help in my decisions when using these recipes but decided after reading a few more that i would tweek it just a bit and use it any way and it was great! my changes were as follows and believe me or check my profile sweets are my addiction and after the tweeks everyone who tried it wanted the recipe and my love who is especially particular raved about it, its a keeper!! i used all butter no shortening, i cut the flour to 2 c flour & used 1 1/2 c cocoa for a richer chocolate flavor , i just cut the sugar back a little and used some brown as follows 1 1/2 c wht sugar & 1 c dark brn sugar packed, 1 tsp each baking powder & baking soda & switched the milk to buttermilk for that homemade taste. i cut the vanilla to a tsp, as i said im a chocolate lover!! lol!! lastly i switched the nuts for chocolate chunks and iced with vanilla, striped with melted chocolate, filled the center with hershery hugs and what a hit!!!!Read More
This recipe is awful. It tastes like your eating right out of the crisco jar. I am a seasoned baker so I know what I'm talking about. Do not spend the effort or money making this monstrosity!Read More
This cake tasted delicious! Very easy to make, too. It is definitely a POUND cake- so not something to make when you want a light chocolate cake. I plan to make this one often.
I was a little skeptical after reading the "seasoned baker's" review but I made this cake and it was delicious. Soft and moist, with a light chocolate flavor. I doubled the recipe to get five 8' round layers and baked each for about 25 minutes. I used this for a groom's cake and got good reviews.
i have made this cake it was beauteful
Delicious cake!! A tad bit time consuming, but worth it!!
First, let me say that the baking powder was left out of the directions part but was in the ingredients section. Second, I added it with the sifting of the flour and the other dry ingredients. I must say that I am totally sastisfied with this recipe. I want to send in a picture of my version, how do I do that.
Very good, VERY rich. I used the modifications published by floridatreasure1983 in her review, and really, really loved it.
I used floridatreasure's modifications and it is AWESOME! It is exactly the dense, dark and lovely consistency I was hoping for. FYI - for those making cupcakes, this recipe yields 24 and you will need to reduce the baking time to 25 minutes or when the tops spring back when lightly touched. I will use this recipe for every chocolate cupcake I make from now on!!!
Awesome recipe! Made for a bake sale. Was the first ones gone. Someone even bought the samples when we were sold out of cakes!
Made this with recommendations of Floridatreasure1983. Taste good, not too sweet, nice texture (light for a pound cake), took abit longer to bake than noted (for me at least). Would bake again.
Tried it did not work for me was not dark enough or chocolate enough will try again
I made this and it was very pleasing. The consistancy is wonderful - very moist, which seems to be a dissapearing trait in cakes nowadays. Next time I make it, though, I will add a layer of raspberry jam in the middle. The amount of cocoa in this recipe gives the cake colour and a bit of a chocolaty flavour, but it tastes divine with the jam, and the tastes compliment each other. I also made mine with walnuts on top instead of pecans, and it tastes great!
I had never made a cake from scratch before. I don't think I watched the cake well enough and cooked it a little long for my oven, though I followed the time on the recipe. The cake looked really pretty. I even took a picture and sent it to my sisters. The glaze was wonderful! I believe if I had paid closer attention to my cake, it would have turned out amazing.
no changes, and will definetely make it again
No changes, followed recipe. Will make again. Next a rum cake
Just like I grew up on. Yum
I made this cake and it was delicious....my family loved it. This was a nice easy recipe to follow and I am a novice bake. I definitely will be baking again for Christmas.
I made this recipe because my husband LOVES chocolate pound cake. I did notice the baking powder being left out, but I just added it when I put in the salt. I also added an extra tablespoon of cocoa since he loves chocolate so much. I also left out the nuts because he doesn't like them and I left it plain, no glaze. It turned out absolutely delicious! It was very soft and chocolatey! I think he actually liked it better than his mom's but he wouldn't admit it!
This cake was light and fluffy! It wasn't a heavy, dense pound cake like some reviews said, but a nice light cake, filling yet not very chocolatey, which worked great. It really met my needs as a nice summer dessert. The only changes I made were substituting butter for the shortening, and of course, adding the baking powder that for some reason wasn't in the directions. Apart from that, I followed the recipe to the point, and risked the bad reviews and came out with a reward. The egg whites at the end really take it to a new level, and it was fun to make and eat. Company loved it! I made some vanilla whipped cream cheese frosting (also found on this website) to accompany it, and the contrasting flavors worked well for this cake. I will be making it again!
