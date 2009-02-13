Chocolate Pound Cake II

i was a little scared by the first review as i use the reviews to help in my decisions when using these recipes but decided after reading a few more that i would tweek it just a bit and use it any way and it was great! my changes were as follows and believe me or check my profile sweets are my addiction and after the tweeks everyone who tried it wanted the recipe and my love who is especially particular raved about it, its a keeper!! i used all butter no shortening, i cut the flour to 2 c flour & used 1 1/2 c cocoa for a richer chocolate flavor , i just cut the sugar back a little and used some brown as follows 1 1/2 c wht sugar & 1 c dark brn sugar packed, 1 tsp each baking powder & baking soda & switched the milk to buttermilk for that homemade taste. i cut the vanilla to a tsp, as i said im a chocolate lover!! lol!! lastly i switched the nuts for chocolate chunks and iced with vanilla, striped with melted chocolate, filled the center with hershery hugs and what a hit!!!!

