Chocolate Pound Cake II

This is good warm, topped with butter, or just plain. You may want to use a glaze, but we like it plain.

Recipe by m-ann

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch tube pan.

  • Sift together flour, cocoa and salt. Set aside.

  • Cream margarine and shortening. Gradually add sugar while beating. Add egg yolks one at a time and beat well after each addition.

  • Add flour mixture alternately with milk. Add vanilla.

  • In a separate bowl, beat egg whites until stiff. Fold into cake batter.

  • Pour into a greased and floured tube pan. Sprinkle nuts on top.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Do not over bake.

Per Serving:
537 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 66.5g; fat 28.5g; cholesterol 109.4mg; sodium 224.6mg. Full Nutrition
