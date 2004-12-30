Chocolate Macaroon Bundt Cake
Inspired by the classic French treat, this recipe makes a chocolate Bundt cake with a coconut filling.
In response to those who said the cake was too dry. I have this same recipe in my files, except mine calls for 3/4 cup water. So maybe that is the problem, it just needs more water.Read More
I made this for work and the general consensus was that it was too dry...like the desert! It was time consuming and I, like the previous rater thought that there was not enough liquid in the recipe. I miss the Pillsbury version of this cake so I thought I'd make this but was disappointed. Next time, I would double the coconut part and use a box dark chocolate cake. The batter was so thick with this recipe that the coconut sat on top the whole time. Sorry, nothing good to say about this one.Read More
Where did I go wrong? I made this for company and couldn't even serve it. It came out VERY dry. All the other ratings said it was so moist! When I was finished with the batter it seemed thick so I went back over the recipe and made sure I hadn't forgotten anything. That's when I started thinking that 1/4 cup liquid didn't seem like very much for a cake. Since I had not forgotten anything and the other reviews were so good I baked it anyway, but was very disappointed in the results. The batter was so thick the macaroon filling never dropped down into the cake batter.
The batter prepared according to the recipe seemed very dry indeed, so I gradually added more water until the consistency seemed right. I also "helped" the filling sink into the cake by saving some of the batter, scooping out a tunnel for the filling, and then covering it with the saved batter (as I had read in the Chocolate Tunnel Cake rcipe on this site). It turned out all right. I made one mistake though: I used sweetened coconut, which had a weird artficial flavor. Next time I'll make sure I use the non-sweetened kind.
Delicious and moist.A cake for the true coconut lover.My family loved it!
Great cake! I was the 3rd time I cooked something, and it turned out great, my family loved it.
I love this cake! I thought the macaroon part was a bit skimpy, though. That's why I only gave it 4 stars. Next time, I will double the macaroon. I made the recipe as directed, but my egg white for the macaroon would not get stiff. So, I tried again, thinking the plastic bowl was the issue. Even in the glass bowl, no success. So, I added the coconut, flour, and vanilla and moved on. It turned out fine. Just not enough of it for our tastes. The chocolate cake itself was AWESOME! So chocolatey and moist (yes, I added 3/4 cup water instead, as suggested). I also ended up with an extra egg yolk, so I threw it in there, too. Didn't seem to hurt it at all. After all, aren't recipes as much a suggestion, as an absolute? Anyway, overall, this cake is a keeper! I will make it again and again. BTW - I used the Easy Chocolate Bundt Cake Glaze from this site for my glaze...FANTASTIC! You really should give a go. So easy and so yummy!
I thought this cake was pretty good. It was a little dry. The next time I make it, I will add a little more water and I will put the filling in the middle of the cake. The filling wouldn't go down in the cake because the batter was to thick. It set on the top and dried out while baking. The guys still liked it a lot!
The concept was intriguing but the results didn't inspire me to want to make this again. My filling didn't sink into the cake and to me it was too dry. People were nice enough to say "how wonderful" but I really think they were just too nice!
added 1 can of sweetened condenced milk to 3 c.coconut and 1 t. vanilla instead of other filling and it worked better for me.
I made this cake for a friends pool party. She HAD to have a chocolate macaroon bundt. It was a hit. Moist and delicious, it didn't last long. You know you have a hit when the kids are standing there eating it with their behinds wiggling the whole time and then being told, "this is happy food."
So I followed others advice and doubled the water. I am glad I did or this cake would definitely be too dry. Also, the coconut filling did not drop, I had to force it down and spoon batter over the top of it. It TASTES really good but with the flaws in the recipe I feel it would not have been great had I followed it t a T.
Very dry, and it did not come out of the mold. Not enough butter in this recipe to be used in any sort of mold or bundt pan.
Good cake -- great for those who like a light, milk-Chocolate-tasting cake. Very similar in taste to a German Chocolate cake.
I half followed the suggestions here and added 1/2 cup of water as opposed to 1/4 cup. The cake did turn out a little bit dry, but everyone loved it. The only problem I had was with the coconut mix. Mine was quite dense, but it didn't 'fall' into the chocolate mix. I had to force it. I think next time, I'll half the amount of coconut. I think I'll also pour in half of the mix, then drop the coconut in and put the other half over the top. All in all, a good recipe, though!
I've tried this twice. The second time I increased water to 3/4 cup, increased sour cream to about 1 cup, increased macaroon by about half. It came out pretty good. I buried the maracoon in the middle before baking, but it rose to the top. It's still not as rich as I'm looking for, but this was very popular at the dinner party I made it for. Very easy to make.
Like other reviewers, I found this recipe to be dry and adding more moisture, whatever one's choice, i.e. vegetable oil, or other, makes the cake better. Also, need to double the coconut filling amount - it is very small and at the last minute I also made another portion. Otherwise, it is great once tweaked.
I would not make this cake again. The filling just sat on the bottom and did not rise to the middle of the cake like it was supposed to. It was dry as well.
This recipe could be good but the ingredient quantities were not quite right. The cake turned out very dry, I would suggest doubling the amount of sour cream if you make this cake and adding a glaze to moisten it up a bit.
It is very tasty.
This is the cake I request for my birthday. So delicious. I top with german chocolate frosting.
I tried this recipe and loved it, however next time I will double the filling reciipe as well as add another egg white, I found it a bit dry. Also, instead of a chocolate glaze, I used a chocolate ganache - very decadent! I will definetley have this on my list of favourites!
You MUST change the water to 3/4 c! Do this and the cake turns out delicious! I am giving a low rating so that more people will see the correction on the water amount. I am glad that I read the comments before I made it. I doubled the coconut and changed water to 3/4c. Perfect!
Really good cake!!! I added coconut extract to make it more coconutty and frosted with almond joy frosting absolutely delicious!!!
