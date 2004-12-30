Chocolate Macaroon Bundt Cake

Inspired by the classic French treat, this recipe makes a chocolate Bundt cake with a coconut filling.

Recipe by Marsha C

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 10 inch Bundt pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch Bundt pan.

  • Make the filling. Beat 1 egg white in a small bowl until peaks form. Gradually beat in 1/4 cup sugar Beat until stiff peaks form. Fold in coconut, 1 tablespoon flour and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, mix together 2 cups flour , 1 3/4 cup sugar, cocoa, salt and soda. Add 2 teaspoons vanilla, water, shortening, sour cream egg yolks and 3 egg whites. Blend at low speed until moistened, then beat at medium speed for 3 minutes.

  • Pour cake batter into a 10 inch Bundt pan. Drop the filling by teaspoons around the top of the batter, avoiding the edges.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 55 to 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Let it cool in the pan for 10 minutes , then turn out onto a wire rack to continue cooling. Top with Chocolate Glaze.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
366 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 55.7g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 72.5mg; sodium 343.9mg. Full Nutrition
