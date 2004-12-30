Chocolate Macaroon Bundt Cake

I love this cake! I thought the macaroon part was a bit skimpy, though. That's why I only gave it 4 stars. Next time, I will double the macaroon. I made the recipe as directed, but my egg white for the macaroon would not get stiff. So, I tried again, thinking the plastic bowl was the issue. Even in the glass bowl, no success. So, I added the coconut, flour, and vanilla and moved on. It turned out fine. Just not enough of it for our tastes. The chocolate cake itself was AWESOME! So chocolatey and moist (yes, I added 3/4 cup water instead, as suggested). I also ended up with an extra egg yolk, so I threw it in there, too. Didn't seem to hurt it at all. After all, aren't recipes as much a suggestion, as an absolute? Anyway, overall, this cake is a keeper! I will make it again and again. BTW - I used the Easy Chocolate Bundt Cake Glaze from this site for my glaze...FANTASTIC! You really should give a go. So easy and so yummy!