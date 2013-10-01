Food For The Gods II

4.6
14 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Need something to bring to your next pot luck with the Gods? This is heavenly.

Recipe by Mel

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

  • Melt butter. Add sugar, eggs, dates and nuts.

  • Mix flour with baking soda. Add to date mixture and combine.

  • Spread into 9x13 inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes. Cool and cut into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
222 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 22.4g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 113.2mg. Full Nutrition
