1 of 3277

Rating: 5 stars I've done quite a lot of baking in my life, which has included more cakes than I could count. This chocolate cake is one of the best I've ever made. Moist, fragrant,dark and with a rich chocolate flavor. It will become a classic go-to recipe for me. No reason to search for a better chocolate cake. Helpful (1886)

Rating: 5 stars This is truly a black magic cake. The batter was so thin that i wasn't sure how the cake would turn out. I had used two 9inch round pans. The cakes were perfectly done in 30 mins. I made a delicious frosting with whipping cream, cherry liquer, vanilla essence and powdered sugar. I also filled in lots of canned pitted cherries. I've never decorated a cake before so i think i didnt do justice to how it tasted. Absolutely delicious....tasted like a very authentic German Black Forest cake. i'm just posting a photo since there is none after so many reviews. Helpful (775)

Rating: 5 stars I have had this recipe since 1979 where I got it off the back of a Hershey cocoa can. It has been a family favorite ever since! I was glad to see it on all recipes with all the different frosting ideas. I use a 7 minute frosting and fold in about 1/2 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips and let sit just until they barely start to melt. Spread onto cake carefully as to not completely blend in the chocolate chips, then chill. You have crunchy ribbons of chocolate mixed into the frosting. It is wonderful! Helpful (759)

Rating: 5 stars For those who had problems with the cake rising, I found this explanation of Dutch process cocoa which can make difference in the results: When it comes to baking, be sure to use the type of cocoa specified in the recipe. Those that are leavened with baking soda require natural (non-Dutch processed) cocoa so that the alkalinity of the baking soda can neutralize the acidic cocoa. Recipes leavened with baking powder require Dutch-process cocoa to maintain the neutral pH of both. I used parchment paper in the bottom of the cake pan and up the sides to lift out the cake (8x8pan). The rest I made as cupcakes. The cupcakes cooked more evenly in less time. Helpful (675)

Rating: 5 stars Ok, I have made this a few times and it is truly one of the best chocolate cakes ever. It is so moist. So moist in fact, you may have a bit of a hard time "working" with it, so I do recommend placing the cooled layers in the freezer for a bit (20 min. or so) before frosting and filling. This will make it much easier! Helpful (395)

Rating: 5 stars I decided to make this into a bundt. I used a silicone bundt pan & baked the cake for 45 min. I also added a 1/4 cup of Kirsch (cherry liqueur) to the batter instead of the vanilla extract. My husband (who is rather picky about cakes) loved this. I'll be making this one again! UPDATE: I have made this one dozens of times since & I've added pretty much every liqueur to it. I've also made this into a two layer w/ seedless raspberry jam in the middle and a buttercream frosting. Heaven! Helpful (292)

Rating: 5 stars This cake is so, so moist and tasty. I frosted the cake with yellow frosting (I used food coloring) and then made black sugar bats all over the cake. I have a bat cookie cutter, so I placed it on the cake in several postions, and sprinkled black sugar within the cutter. I used little, round, red candies for the eyes. It looks like black bats flying in front of a full moon! Helpful (251)

Rating: 4 stars I made this cake for a birthday and it was a huge hit! Everyone loved it. It does require the entire 40 minutes to bake even though the toothpick came out clean after 30 min. It was a little hard to get out of the pan and did fall apart easily, but it was so good that if you are gentle with it, its well worth it. VERY TASTY!!! Helpful (174)

Rating: 5 stars For those that have given this a low rating i have to ask...are you sure its not just you. this is absolutely fabulous. I made it for my son's 8th bday with the chocolate icing found on the berry glazed chocolate cake recipe on this site. Everyone at the party (the adults especially) asked for the recipe. Most are not cake fans but even my dad said it was so good he finished the cake before his ice cream. I will make this over and over again--in fact I am making cupcakes today. MMMM! ***I forgot to add that we don't drink coffee so I used Mexican Stephens Hot Cocoa instead and it gave it a nice flavor- I imagine you could use any flavored hot chocolate and it would add a nice flavor. I also used 2 tsp of vanilla - I am sure you could use different flavoring too. I love this recipe. ADDITIONAL COMMENT: I have made this several times since my first time and was even asked to bring it to my sisters 30th birthday-her request. It is the best cake recipe- I make bundt cakes and sprinkle powdered sugar and I make mini bundts and cupcakes- time is a little over half the time as a cake- 20-25 minutes. they melt in your mouth. This time I didn't have milk so I added powdered with the dry and water with 1 tbsp vinegar. It was fabulous I won't make another. UPDATE: ok so I have made this again for the umteenth time and it turns out great everytime. I have used Pero in place of coffee and the satiny chocolate glaze is amazing... Helpful (171)