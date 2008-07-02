Coconut Pecan Frosting I

I found this recipe when I realised I had condensed milk instead of evaporated milk after making the cake, which was a different recipe. I mentally agreed with one reviewer about when you add egg to something warm/hot but I looked at it like making a bechamel sauce. There are two schools of thought - start with a roux or the all-in-one. I went with the all-in-one, putting all but the coconut and pecans into the pot at the same time, at the same temperature and stirred together before putting on the heat. One point, do't have heat even slightly higher than low and keep stirring or it might catch. Caught mine and sieved it into another pot, keeping heat on low. Once it started to thicken well, I removed from the heat and added the coconut and pecans and stirred well. I then let it cool a few minutes before frosting my cooled cake and it was AMAZING!!! This is my first ever German Chcolate cake and will definitely be using this frosting again!