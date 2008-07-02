Coconut Pecan Frosting I

Traditional frosting and filling for German Chocolate cake.

Recipe by Marsha C

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a heavy 2 quart saucepan over medium heat, cook the condensed milk, egg yolks, and butter 10 minutes, stirring constantly, until bubbly. Remove from heat, and stir in the coconut, pecans, and vanilla.

  • Allow to cool for 15 minutes before spreading on cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
287 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 82.7mg; sodium 121.4mg. Full Nutrition
