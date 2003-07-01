Bakery Shop Icing

tried this recipie this morning to go with some cinnamon rolls, here is what I noticed: It took a while to beat to make it look good, but once I put the beaters on a higher setting it worked out nicely. Also, I put it in the freezer for a short time before I had to use it, just to make it cold, because I thought the warm milk might contribute to the 'sweating' talked about by others. After I took it out, I whipped it up again to make sure it wouldn't separate, then took half of it with me to work with the cinnamon rolls, and left the other half in the fridge. The frosting on warm cinnamon rolls tended to melt, but on room temperature rolls, it was perfectly stable. Also, 8 hours later when I returned home: the leftover frosting I took with me (non-refrigerated) was still in good shape, but the refrigerated frosting fell apart when used.