Bakery Shop Icing
A creamy, light frosting similar to what the baker uses.
This was the best icing I have ever made !! I used 3 cups of powered sugar and left out the white it was great. Great for making flowers borders ect thank youRead More
OK, read ALL the reviews but tried anyway. I was looking for something less sweet from the regular buttercreme icing. I was icing a tea pot cake for daughter's bday. What is missing from reviews is how it held up and how to keep (refrigerate etc.) It made up beautifuly- no grit etc. but when I went the next day to ice, it fell apart. I re whipped and frosted, then in an hour or so, began to sweat. The decorations began to fall off. Became a nightmare. I think this is a good FROSTING when used immediately, but NOT for a cake you plan to decorate. I imagine it on a nice layer cake or cupcakes then served right away. A nice taste alternative in that regards. Refrigerating the cake was the only thing that saved it until the party. Just beware and try it out ahead. Live and learn!Read More
*IMPORTANT* You can easily avoid a sloppy mess by VERY SLOWLY streaming the milk and cornstarch mixture into the butter and shortening while beating with the mixer. You will much more quickly have a creamy consistency for this icing/filling!
I made two cakes mixes worth of cupcakes today for my daughter's class for Halloween.....I ran out of confect sugar after decorating all that I needed for her schook but still had "naked" cupcakes to be iced...I came here to find an icing recipe that didn't use confect sugar - came across this one - used the hints provided (I added my sugar to my warm milk to help dissolve it) and WALAA! Perfect icing! it's so light and fluffy I can't belive it! I even used flour instead of cornstarch bec I didn't have cornstarch and figured it was being used to "thinken" the icing - worked like a charm!! THANKS SO MUCH! Just finished icing the rest of them which my family will have for dessert tonight!
This recipe is nothing like what the bakers use. Its what they use for fillings.. not icing their cakes. Being born under a professional pastry chef, this is what they fill their pastries with. Not ice their cakes.... it deserves a 5 star in fillings.. but Im only giving it a 3 because it says frosting and it is not.
Awesome! Beautiful easy thanks great recipe!
tried this recipie this morning to go with some cinnamon rolls, here is what I noticed: It took a while to beat to make it look good, but once I put the beaters on a higher setting it worked out nicely. Also, I put it in the freezer for a short time before I had to use it, just to make it cold, because I thought the warm milk might contribute to the 'sweating' talked about by others. After I took it out, I whipped it up again to make sure it wouldn't separate, then took half of it with me to work with the cinnamon rolls, and left the other half in the fridge. The frosting on warm cinnamon rolls tended to melt, but on room temperature rolls, it was perfectly stable. Also, 8 hours later when I returned home: the leftover frosting I took with me (non-refrigerated) was still in good shape, but the refrigerated frosting fell apart when used.
Oh my, wow! Nothing but rave reviews from everyone who tried my cake! Did look kinda gross as it mixed, but it turned out perfect in the end. This is now a staple frosting in my kitchen. Thank you for the recipe! :-D
I needed something quick and easy to decorate some plain cupcakes. And this recipe did the trick. I think this recipe is awesome, and have recommended it to everyone I know . Thanks a bunch. Ann
Heeding the advice of all the reviewers I tackled this recipe for cupcakes about half an hour before I was due for Easter dinner. It was all or nothing and I got all. I did the tiny stream with the milk and let it beat itself for 10 minutes into a beautiful fluff that tastes to me like Safeway Frosting (a good thing as my hostess adores Safeway frosting). I piped it out into a swirl, topped each cupcake with a marshmallow bunny and was out the door. It held its shape all the way into everyone's mouth. Kathryn in DC
Love this icing - consistency and flavour. It's not super sweet like most icings. I have even used it to decorate a 4 tiered anniversary cake with icing roses that stood up well even on a very hot July afternoon. It doesn't work to refrigerate this icing to use later (just leave at room temp if being used by the next day). If milk is too hot the icing will be thin - luke-warm milk is what I use. Keep beating to eliminate the graininess.
Wow! I made two birthday cakes yesterday for my mom and sister. I wanted something really special but not overly done so I whipped up a classic white cake and added sprinkles to the batter. I looked everywhere for an icing that caught my eye and this was it. I thought it was a bit tasteless, we're a 'the sweeter the better' type of family, so I added two tablespoons of confectioner's sugar to the finished icing. I also found it hard to use as it stuck to everything but the cake. I might try to put it in the fridge for a 1/2-1 hour before use next time. Despite everything I thought while making it, it really offset the taste of the cake perfectly and the sprinkles I added onto it really made for a beautiful picture. I don't think our family has had a better tasting cake that wasn't store bought so I'll be using it for all my white cake birthday cakes in the future.
At first, like everyone else says, it looks yucky, grey and runny. The more it's whipped it does peaks and looks great! The taste and texture is similar to that of Twinkie's cream filling. We added the sugar to the warm milk so it would dissole better and it was a bit grainy and not sweet enough, so we added a few TBSP of powdered sugar to make it a bit more sweet and it turned out wonderful. This recipe isn't the best, but it works and is good.
very good. I had no problem with the it being gritty, but it did have the greasy-stay-in-your-mouth feel. i liked that it wasn't overly sweet and was extremly creamy. I used it on cupcakes, not sure how it would hold up on a cake. Will definitely make again, decreasing the shortening by half and instead adding additional butter. Thought about adding whipping cream but it's way creamy enough.
I'm living overseas and I didn't have any icing sugar with me so went looking for an icing recipe that didn't require it. I also don't have an electric beater. Needless to say, I could not hand beat it until it was smooth. It stayed grainy. The little vanilla flavoring turned it brown too.
the icing tastes good but i suggest that you don't add milk or just add enough to make it the right consistancy. It was pretty runny for me.
I tried making a Lady Baltimore icing recipe, but it was too humid to set up. I made this recipe as a substitute and it was unlike any icing I've ever had. It was great, a very mild tasting icing. I'll be using this recipe again!
I followed the recipe to a T, and the end result wasn't the greatest. It was rather bland, and more thick and heavy than fluffy. If I were to try it again (which is unlikely), I would definitely dial down the shortening and replace most of it with more butter.
Well I think the people who found this icing grainy made it wrong, because I made it and it turned out wonderfully, it reminds me kinda of the whipped cream type frosting the bakeries use, make sure you make it EXACTLY as it says and beat until its COMPLETELY smooth, I made it with no problems I used an electric mixer. So I think that would be what you should use. But it is NOT to greasy, sure it is greasy, but what do you expect from butter and crisco? But mine DID NOT taste like crisco, I added a little extra vanilla and its perfect. Its VERY light and fluffy like whipped cream. And it taste quite good I printed it out and plan to use again, because this as of now is MY BESTcake frosting recipe. God Bless ~Amy
This recipe is great, I found if you put the sugar in the warm milk and stir it good, then add it too the butter and shortening it will be creamy. You may have to rewarm the milk alttle.
My 11 year-old sister made this and told me to rate it 4 stars. It does look awful mixing, but iced our vanilla birthday cake very nicely. Sprinkles stayed on just fine - but we did eat it within a few hours. We iced the cake as soon as we made the icing, cake being about 10 minutes out of oven. Great recipe - with no confectioner's sugar!
This has to be the BEST frosting recipe ever! I too used flour ( 2 TBSP. ) instead, and it turned out perfect. Not grainy or greasy. Follow the instructions as listed and there wil be no problems. Thank you so much Cara for posting this recipe. It is now one of my favorites!
GREASY and GRAINY- That would sum this recipe up. It tasted awful, like I eating pure shortening. I didn't even bother serving it, only to the trash. Nothing like bakery icing.
I decided to give this a try, but something seems to be missing to make it thicker, anyway the whole thing ends in a mess.
This was the first time I tried to make icing on my own, it turned out great!!!
This was a very smooth not too sweet icing. It was nice to use on some very sweet cookies I made. I used butter flavor crisco, and I didn't seem to notice the shortning taste as much as others have said. Turned out just fine.
I don't know what I must have done wrong...This didnt fluff up at all and I mixed for 25 minutes. I followed everybody's tips but it just didnt turn out.
The frosting was light and fluffy, but still grainy even after 7 minutes w/my Kitchenaid standmixer. I replaced the vanilla with lemon extract, but the shortening taste is strong enough that I had to add an extra teaspoon.
There was only one problem with this frosting...I couldn't keep my husband out of it! I was desperate to find icing that didn't have powdered sugar in the ingredients because I had run out and this was even better than the heavy buttercream! Wonderful and light. I made a second batch and it didn't seem to be whipping up like the first one, so I threw it all in the fridge for a few minutes and whipped it again...voila. Perfect. Thank you! You saved my day! :)
This is the best homemade frosting that I have ever made!!! It really taste like it came from a bakery!!!!I substituted heavy whipping cream for the milk and whipped until soft peaks formed!!
very good
This is the second time I have made this icing, a little less grainy this time. Tried having the milk a little hotter, ran the mixer longer, still feel the grains. It is a good icing. I think if using granulated sugar, use super fine or put sugar in processor and let it process till just dust, which will dissolve it when mixed with other ingredients. Use FRESH shortening, a hot kitchen will make it runny. Have not made it with confectioner's sugar, afraid it will be too sweet, which is why I like this recipe, not terribly sweet. Has anyone used Splenda, instead of sugar?? Works really well with toasted coconut.
This is terrible! I'm so mad at myself for trying this recipe! Waste of ingredients.
This wasn't gritty at all. Make sure the milk is warm - not hot. VERY fluffy and not too sweet. Takes a few minutes to mix, but worth the effort!
This was superbly creamy -- sweet without being sickening, and very easy to make. I took others' advise and used the full amount of butter called for, and then rather than 6 tbsp of shortening, I sed 3 tbsp shortening and 3 tbsp more butter. I used peppermint extract rather than vanilla to preserve the white and beat it longer than called for as recommended by others. It was easy to work with and I though it tasted great!!
I used this recipe for filling & under a fondant icing and everyone loved it. Good consistency to smooth on the cake. Tasted very good too. Lots of complements.
Try cooking the milk & cornstarch till thick and then cooling before adding to the butter mixture a bit at a time. Adds to prep time, but produces smoother results and less mixing time. BTW: I love this recipe!
Love it!At first when i was wipping it was so runny and watery and i was disappointed. but then as time passed it started to take shape. to get the best results you have wipe it for at least 20 mins. Also go light on the vanilla extract because it turns it brown.
Opinions seemed mixed so I decided to give this a try. Put me with the grainy group. The appearance was perfect, the consistency for spreading was good but the icing crunched.
Tastes very similar to bakery icing, but just a little thinner. I suggest making it before your cake, I forgot to have it ready and because it needst to be whipped for a while it threw my schedule off. Very good on Black Magic Cake.
I made this to frost cookies....not a good idea! I think it would be fine on cake though...it turned out really nice at first then I put it in the fridge for a while and tried to use it after that....It looked like it had curdled.
This was amazing and a life saver! I just made it in an early thanksgiving frenzy!
I agree with the person below....if it tasted grainy and greasy then they made it wrong. It is wonderful! I used half/half instead of milk and it still is silky smooth. I used my hand held blender and beat the heck out of it for about 7-8 minutes. I plan on never going back to store bought icing ever again!! Thanks Cara for posting this recipe.
There's nothing in this recipies to make it's sweet. There's too much liquid which make the whole thing a big milk soupy mess. It's flavor is terrible. I tasted the shortening. I followed every step and every ingredient just right and yet it still tasted horrible.
HORRIBLE! Gritty, greasy, definite Crisco taste. Not sweet at all. The only good thing about it is that it is a good spreading consistency.
MMMMMMMMMM DELISH!!!like everyone said, it was really gross and nasty in the beginning...but it turned out GREAT! Jut a few things: Add a bit less butter..it turns really oily..and add less sugar..it's a bit too sweet for my taste..but DELISH
People who rated this recipe with one star either did not follow the instructions or were just plain IMPATIENT. Once you've mixed the ingredients together at first, it does look curdled...that one the author wasn't kidding, but whip it for 5 minutes and it looks beautiful. Cool it for a few minutes and whip it again, it's just heavenly. The taste was awesome. Not to sweet and surprisingly fluffy. I did follow others advice and mixed the sugar with the warm milk and cornstarch. I also added 1/2 tbsp more cornstarch and 1/4 cup more butter. It seems little but it made a lot of difference in the texture and stiffness. I used this for a birthday cake. Everyone (yes, everyone) asked for the recipe.
The closest I've ever come to duplicating my childhood Bakery memories, without actually going to a bakery. Thank You!
I also followed the tips/recipe and it did not work for me either. A big waste of ingredients.
I use this recipe all the time when I bake cakes for Church and everyone just loves it
i am confused...what is white sugar ??? granulated or confectioners ??? i am sure it would be a huge difference..
THANK YOU??????
this was alright frosting, but i would not call it bakery shop quality. I think Kim K. had the right idea. it was just to greasy. -livinia
It's the best. I used it as the filling for Whoopie pies and it was awesome. Thanks for sharing
It tasted ok, but WAY to runny the top layer of the cake almost slid off the bottom layer. Looked funny also, but people seemed to like the taste. I'll think I'll try making if with Kim K.'s suggestion. I'll report back.
This was exactly what I was looking for! Fluffy and not too sweet. I used heavy whipping cream instead of milk and inadvertently doubled the butter (which I wouldn't recommend - it still tasted great but I could feel my arteries closing a bit with each heavenly bite) AND my husband kept returning to kitchen to sneak bites which is something I have NEVER seen him do with frosting. Used if for my 1 year old's birthday cake. Perfect! Thanks!
The recipe turned out perfect but the taste was not great. I agree with another submission in that I tasted the shortening. It would probably be a great filler in between layers. I am going to try the other recipe and see what happens. My Mom makes her very similiarly but you can't taste the shortening. I will keep trying...
This icing is wonderful. I cannot believe it uses granulated sugar! Very fluffy, not at all grainy. Make it exactly as the recipe says. I tried it once adding the sugar to the milk, and it did not turn out. Just make sure you beat it until it changes it appearance - it will get creamy looking and form little peaks.
Wonderful, just wonderful, perfect for cakes and kids cookies
I really like this icing it isn't too sweet which is what I personally like.......very creamy as well.
I have used this recipe many times. It’s so handy to be able to use regular white sugar. It is a creamy icing and not too sweet.
This icing is an old favorite of mine. Been using it for over 40 years. Everyone loves the creamy, sweet texture. Highly recommend.
This icing is incredible! I took Kim K's suggestion and substituted heavy whipping cream for the milk and it was wonderful...got rave reviews from everyone. The trick is making sure you beat it long enough. If you're using a hand mixer, be sure to keep scraping the sides of the bowl and move the mixer around constantly. Just apply some elbow grease and you'll love the outcome! Thanks for a wonderful recipe.
This is not icing. I totally agree with "cadillacdriver" when she said that it is a filler for pastries. It's not bad tasting, I found it a little grainy (I beat for 5 min) but the name of this is definately misleading.
I can't figure out why this isn't working for me. I have followed the instructions and ingredients perfectly. It is just a milky soupy mess. I am using an immersion style mixer on high. I blended for about 10 minutes then added some icing sugar, still no fluffy peaks. I am going to the store to buy disgusting packaged frosting... bye.
This recipe tasted too "slimey". I believe it may have been the amount of shortening. I can't figure out what else it could have been. I had to throw it away.
i don't understand how this turned out so runny!
I made this recipe today with a cake from scratch and it's delicious!! I had no problems with the frosting/icing recipe! Not grainy, not too thin at all!! I followed the recipe to a tee other than added maybe an extra 1/4 tsp. of cornstarch to the milk and stirred that up really well.
I'm diabetic and this is the icing I love on Chocolet Cake. It's not too sweet tasting. I shouldn't eat anything with sugar, but now and then I splurge! Shirley Harris
I wish I had read the reviews before I made this. It was TERRIBLE!
Was not as good as I thought it would be. You could really taste the grease.
I'm sorry, but it was the WORST frosting I've ever made. Tasted weird, and looked even weirder.
One of the best whipped cream icing recipes. Everyone whose tried it loves it.
I liked it! It was yummy, it wasn't too sweet, and it wasn't grainy at all. The only thing I would say is it is a bit greasy. Other than that I love it!
I couldn't disagree more....I thought it was wonderful, I did refrigerate it for awhile and then beat it , but I used it on the cake for a wedding rehearsal cake and it looked fantastic...the guests later commented that my cake was better than the wedding cake. Thank you.
this is THE most awful thing i have ever made....it was greasy and nasty...i have never tasted icing like this in my life....i will NEVER made this again.
THE ONLY KIND I USE-FOR 1\2 OR 1\4 SHEET CAKES.ALTHOUGH I HAVE A MUCH EASIER WAY TO COMBINE THE INGREDIENTS
This recipe was pretty good. I almost did not try it with all of the negative reviews. Until I read one of the negative reviews which read: "What is white sugar? Powdered, etc." If you don't know the difference, then yes it is a huge difference. Also, there were lots of comments on mixers. Before I had a nice kitchenaid I don't think baking was as easy. Your mixer makes a lot of difference in the fluffiness of your frosting. Overall this recipe was good and a nice change from my usual (favorite) frostings.
it was gross everyone in my family hated it!!
