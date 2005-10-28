Wedding Cake Icing

You know those people who don't follow the recipe but then they review it anyway & maybe give it reduced ratings? Yeah. That's me right now. So I was looking for a sugary somewhat stiff frosting/icing for a cake for my boyfriends b-day and this seemed good. BUT a bunch of people were complaining about flavor, consistency & etc. So I made the following changes. Color wasn't vital to us since it wasn't for a white wedding. So I used TRIPLE the amount of vanilla extract it called for & put that amount in the 1/2 measuring cup before I put the water in to avoid too much moisture. I used ALL butter & less salt since my butter was salted. My last change was to omit the almond extract. I used C&H sugar, btw. I followed the vague instructions. Saying to "mix" but not at what setting & saying to mix for 5-10 minutes but not saying what consistency you're looking for is bad recipe writing, in my opinion. I used what felt like "logic" when deciding how to approach those two vague elements. I started out slow & creamed my butter first, then added the wet and then the dry ingredients and upped the speed to about 4 on my KitchenAid mixer. After several minutes the color got MUCH lighter (butter and dark vanilla extract made it come out a pale ivory in the end, color-wise) & MUCH more volume & fluff to it. I add the other half of powdered sugar but w/ powdered sugar "cups" are flexible so I kind of eyeballed it. My results: Very flavorful, pale, tasty frosting. He loved it!!