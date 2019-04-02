Corned Beef Roast

4.3
70 Ratings
  • 5 40
  • 4 19
  • 3 5
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

This is a basic corned beef roast recipe. It is easy to prepare and wonderful to eat.

Recipe by LUVNGMOM

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place the brisket in the center of a roasting pan. Arrange the potatoes and carrots around the sides. Place the onion and garlic on top of the roast, and season with salt and pepper. Empty the seasoning packet over the roast, and pour enough water into the pan to almost cover the potatoes. Cover with a lid or heavy aluminum foil.

  • Roast for 5 to 6 hours in the preheated oven, until the roast is so tender it can be flaked apart with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
465 calories; protein 28.1g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 26.1g; cholesterol 133.9mg; sodium 1559.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022