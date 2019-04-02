Corned Beef Roast
This is a basic corned beef roast recipe. It is easy to prepare and wonderful to eat.
I made this 3/17/08. I believe I have found the recipe for me! I added cabbage during the last 1 1/2 hours. This turned out awesome. This was by far the best corned beef I have ever made. My husband really liked it and made sure he got the leftovers!Read More
What on earth did I do wrong?? This was EXTREMELY salty. I did everything according to the recipe directions with the exception of just putting a dash, and I do mean a dash of salt yet it was so salty we just couldn't eat it. I was so disappointed. The meat was very tender and juicy and it smelled DELICIOUS as it was cooking though. If I can find a way to make it without it being so salty I would. Maybe corned beef brisket is just salty to begin with...I'm not sure because I've never made it before.Read More
I did this recipe in the slow cooker instead and did not add the salt. It turned out fantastic! My family love it!
Very good, alot easier than boiling, however the secret to the salt issue. When cooking corned beef ALWAYS wash in cold water before cooking. This gets a lot of the salt out.
My family and I loved this recipe (even my 4 year old that will not eat anything). The Corned Beef does have a strong flavor when done so I would not recommend this to someone who likes their food with subtle flavor. One warning is it does not need more salt added. Part of the strong flavor does come from the salt already added to the corned beef. I would definitely make this again. Since this review I made the recipe many times. I also made it in the crock pot and it worked very well. I cooked it on low for 6 to 7 hours and when it had an hour left I added the potatoes and carrots.
This was good, great alternative to boiling the corned beef. I'll do this again!
Tried this but it is too salty and we only ate a few mouthsful. I think you need to cover the meet with liquid to pull out the excess salt.
Awsome recipe but salt shouldn't be used in it, was too salty, otherwise was easy to prepare. Delicious. Thank you.
I didn't add any salt and this was a fabulous corned beef. Much better than boiling it.
Without a doubt, this is the best corned beef I've ever tasted! So tender and moist, we easily cut it with a fork. As with other reviewers I did not add salt. and also did not dice the carrots and potatoes, but cut them into large chunks and added them for the last 1 1/2 hour or so. Additionally, I added cabbage wedges for the final 30 minutes. Everything was perfect.
Can you say SALT. Try the Slow Cooked Corned Beef for Sandwiches" to see what good corned beef should taste like.
I agree that this is an improvement over boiled corned beef. Going forward when I make this meal, I think I'll cook the meat this way, and roast the potatoes and carrots separately. I'll keep the onions and garlic with the beef, though. Instead of water I used a combination of red wine and beef stock. For the last hour in the oven I increased the temperature to 350 and removed the foil. It was much tastier than my usual corned beef!
RE: CalliCo's review; you may well be right about the extra water leeching out the salt but a better way to do it would be to soak (changing every couple of hours) in water overnight in the fridge. To much water will still put you into the boiling catagory. I had a recipe for "roasted" corned beef but lost it. We've improvised and indeed, it is a bit salty. Soaking helps a lot. Aside from that this is a superior method. Esentially braising. I finish up with open roasting and/or broiling to carmelize the surface. Much more appealling than boiled.
BEST corned beef ever! I read online that steaming is the key to a moist, flavorful corned beef so I tried this. I did not cook the veggies with my meat but followed directions very closely. I poured a bottle of dark beer into the roasting pan and added enough water to come up about an inch in the pan. Put the flat cut beef on a rack in the pan and sprinkled the pickling spice packet and chopped garlic over the top. Sealed pan very tightly with heavy duty foil and cooked in oven about 2 1/2 hours (I had a 2 lb roast) Let it rest, sealed while I roasted our garlic red potatoes. When we took the foil off I was shocked at how the meat had barely shrunk, and the beautiful color and tenderness. Tasted wonderful - I will never make a corned beef any other way! No more boiled to death St. Paddy's dinner for us!!
This turned out really great for me. I used my cast iron dutch oven and only needed to roast it for about 3 hours at 300 (my roast was probably half the size of the recommended one from the recipe). I added some frozen chopped napa cabbage to the bottom under the roast. I ussed a very high quality grassfed nitrate-free corned flatiron beef roast from US Wellness Meats and believe it or not, I actually had to add salt at the table. The flavor was incredible though, and my kids loved it too. But I can see how if you used one of the cheap nitrate-laden grocery store roasts you would not want any extra salt. Still, I'd recommend paying more for the healthier and tastier roast, I will definitely be making this again. YUM!
This was delicious and so much better than boiled stringy corned beef! I put the beef up on a rack so it didn't touch the liquid and tucked all of the vegetables beneath. I also used chicken broth to flavor the vegetables a little more and then basted the beef with it several times during roasting. Perfect corned beef recipe! Can't wait to make sandwiches with the leftovers tonight!
This was good but I made some changes. I put it in a slow cooker, added 3 cups of water, 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, 2 tablespoons of sugar and cabbage. It was great. Oh ya, I also added a bay leaf and some fresh garlic. Was fabulous.
I cooked this in the oven and made another in the crockpot... while they both tasted great we all agreed throwing it all in the crockpot was better. Didn't shrink as much, and was moist compared to the oven roast. Will use this recipe again for sure!
I had a 3# corned beef brisket which I baked for 4 hours and it came out beautifully. I cut the veggies in chunks rather than diced and they were cooked perfectly. Thank you for a great way to cook corned beef. I never liked it boiled.
This is now the only way I will cook a corned beef! Rather than put all the veggies in the roasting pan, I wait until about 2 hours before the roast is done to add the cabbage (quartered) and cook the carrots and potatoes separately on the stove. My husband is Irish and prefers the roasting method over the typical "boiled dinner" version.
Very, very tender and not dry. Did not use salt as others recommended-glad I didn't.
In all the methods I have tried, this is my preferred corned beef recipe! Much better than stovetop, much better than crockpot, much better than other oven versions I've tried! Came out fork-tender, not tough or stringy at all! I think the key is the low temperature, for such an extended amount of time, covered tightly with foil. I followed the recipe exactly, and this was fabulous!!!! I will be making it this way from now on. Thanks!
I am so happy to find such a simple and delicious recipe! Turned out really great. In fact I am making it again as I type this review. I put the brisket on top of the cut onions, and used sm red potatoes lft whole with the skins left on. I have a friend that has been a Chef in Alaska for over 30 yrs and she asked for the recipe. Now that's a compliment! Thanks for sharing.
perfect roast corned beef. tender and juicy,not greasy or tough. Lovely. I will never boil a brisket again. Never.
Great! 1 hour per pound at 300 in a covered cast iron skillet lined with tin foil. Little red potatoes were the best; skipped the garlic and carrots. A bit salty; next time I'll try soaking in water as recommended by others.
This was outstanding. Best corned beef dinner I've ever fixed. Thanks for the recipe. Next time I will use some fresh ground black pepper and consider using beef broth rather than water. Oh, yes, there will be a next time!
OH YA WAS SO GOOD
I love this recipe and after reading some of the other reviews about the dish being too salty, I always rinse the corned beef before I cook it.
My 3.67 pound corned beef took 3.5 hours to cook at 350. "Corned" refers to the beef being cured or pickled in water saturated in salt; therefore, no salt was applied, just the packet. Boiling is easier, but this was a good alternative; however, some corned beef is saltier than others and mine was VERY salty. I "saved" it by soaking it in water until it tasted just right. Soak it for only a few hours - not all night, or it'll take ALL of the salt out rendering the corned beef essentially tasteless. My family had it the next day for lunch.
Excellent and easy but I did not use salt. I subsituted no-fat/low salt chicken broth for approx. half the water and a tsp or so of crushed red pepper. I probably will never boil corned beef again (tho slow cooker is also convenient and delish). The oven method however, was superior!
The longer it cooks the better. Definitely soak in water before cooking to reduce salt.
Excellent. This is supposed to rest before cutting but my husband could not keep his hands off it and ate 1/4 of it before he let it rest and cut. The recipe is great just the way it is. No extra salt. I cooked it for 4 hours at 350 and it was so tender. I added the carrots/potatoes/onion during the last 1 1/2 hours. I think I will have to go out and buy another brisket tomorrow so we have some left for sandwiches. I bought some rye bread and swiss cheese but we didn't have any left for sandwiches tomorrow.
This turned out wonderfully! Definitely saving this recipe.
Easy and tasty!
Ive been making my corn beef like this for years... however do not add more salt and use crockpot. i only use potatoes and put them in at the begining. Aways come out perfect!
Great way to make corned beef. I used a 'lower sodium' cut and rinsed the meat well before placing in the pan and glad I did! It was still quite salty for our taste, but good nonetheless. Tender, juicy meat with great flavor and tender veggies.
Mouthwatering, melt in your mouth, delicious
This recipes is great and tasty. My family loved it. I made some changes that added to the flavor. Instead of using water i used beer and i put it in the Crock pot for about 7 hours. This recipe did not need any extra salt. I will make this again.
I make my own corned caribou, it was great in this recipe. Very easy to make.
Salty and tough and just not very tasty. We tried several different recipes for our party and I'm so glad this wasn't the only thing to serve our gests. I was looking for good tender not-salty corned beef and this was not it.
This was easy and very flavorful. I followed others suggestion and washed the meat in cold water after I took it out of the package (you kind of need to anyway, it's so gross right out of the package). I didn't have any garlic cloves, but it was still great without it.
I know it drives some readers nuts ("its not the original recipe") but I had to make a couple modifications: ?no spice packet with mine so figured already seasoned-did soak overnight could have changed the water at least once to decrease salt; added some red wine to the braising water for flavor since no spice packet; and, couldn't fit the potatoes but did add a little celery. Braising it beat boiling it by a mile! Loved the reciped. My new favorite corned beed recipe! YUM!
It just took forever to cook, but the end results were good.
This was excellent! Followed advice to rinse meat before cooking and cooked for 6 hrs. on high in crock pot.
This oven method did not work for me at all. The corned beef would just not cook..after 3 hours, I took it out of the oven and simmered it on top of the stove. It came out fine :)
Very good, and easy, recipe. I wouldn't add any salt whatsoever though. Even after washing, you still get enough salt from the beef. I used my slow cooker instead of the oven this time, and it was wonderful
I don't know why anyone would add salt to a corned beef. It is soaked in a salty brine and needs to be thoroughly rinsed in water to get rid of some of the salt. This recipe is the same one that comes on the package of most corned beef, minus the salt.
Very simple and easy to make. Smells amazing.
When making most corn beef boil it in water for a few minutes under a soft boil (5 to 10 min.) Then dump water and rinse beef. Corn beef is loaded with salt and this is a good way to remove. I never salt most of my cooking until its at the table as well not a big fan of adding salt to most foods most have enough in already from other additive.
We all loved this. I used a portable roaster instead of the oven and I didn't add any salt and it was perfect!
I thought it was great--the family loved it. I did add wedges of cabbage on top of everything in the last hour or so. Also did not add extra salt.
Having made this meal a few times I found putting in your vegetables half way through the cooking time is enough, especially the cabbage which goes too flaky if over-cooked. They do not require 5 hours of cooking. Also soaking the meat the night before in cold water will remove much of the salt. I wash it several times. Also boiling rather than roasting removes a lot of the salt. I change the water after it has boiled for an hour and you still have enough salt.
The recipe is missing a lot of essential information and tips.
After reading the comments, I washed with cold water, didn't add any salt and used Irish beer and chicken broth instead of water. Left carrots in large pieces. Used the smaller honey gold potatoes and halved them. Carrots and potatoes just the right amount of tenderness. Tasted great. Thanks for the recipe
To all those having salt problems - rinse your meat really well first and don't add more. Corned beef tends to be really salty to begin with. My other comment would be don't bother with the seasoning packet that comes with it. Pepper, some garlic and onion work well. This oven roasting brings out the flavor where boiling it always seemed to make it meh. IMO. This is a great way to cook what can be an inexpensive cut of meat, especially around St Pat's day when everyone has it on sale.
It turned out great! I didn't add salt, either.
