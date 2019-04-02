Corned Beef Roast

This turned out really great for me. I used my cast iron dutch oven and only needed to roast it for about 3 hours at 300 (my roast was probably half the size of the recommended one from the recipe). I added some frozen chopped napa cabbage to the bottom under the roast. I ussed a very high quality grassfed nitrate-free corned flatiron beef roast from US Wellness Meats and believe it or not, I actually had to add salt at the table. The flavor was incredible though, and my kids loved it too. But I can see how if you used one of the cheap nitrate-laden grocery store roasts you would not want any extra salt. Still, I'd recommend paying more for the healthier and tastier roast, I will definitely be making this again. YUM!