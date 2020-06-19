Spiced Walnut Apple Pie

This is a deep dish double crusted apple pie with a spicy candied walnut layer under the apples to make it especially unforgettable.

Recipe by RAMASAITIS

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Pour the corn syrup into a small saucepan, and set over medium heat. Bring to a boil, and cook for about 10 minutes, or until it starts to turn golden. Stir in the walnuts, sugar and cinnamon until walnuts are well coated.

  • Place one of the pie crusts into a 9 inch deep dish pie plate. Pour the walnut mixture into the bottom of the crust. Top with apple pie filling, and then place the other crust over that. Crimp the edges to seal, and trim off any excess crust. Cut a few holes in the top for vents. Sprinkle some cinnamon sugar on top.

  • Bake for 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until the crust is crisp, and edges are browned.

Per Serving:
552 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 82.8g; fat 24.8g; sodium 290.8mg. Full Nutrition
