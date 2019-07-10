Green Bean and Potato Salad

Rating: 4.16 stars
191 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 93
  • 4 star values: 58
  • 3 star values: 24
  • 2 star values: 9
  • 1 star values: 7

A twist on potato salad. Green beans and potatoes are served in a Dijon mustard and balsamic vinaigrette.

By OMEGAJASMINE

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the potatoes in a large pot, and fill with about 1 inch of water. Bring to a boil, and cook for about 15 minutes, or until potatoes are tender. Throw in the green beans to steam after the first 10 minutes. Drain, cool, and cut potatoes into quarters. Transfer to a large bowl, and toss with fresh basil, red onion, salt and pepper. Set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the balsamic vinegar, mustard, lemon juice, garlic, Worcestershire sauce and olive oil. Pour over the salad, and stir to coat. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper if needed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 17.3g; fat 11.3g; sodium 97.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (197)

Most helpful positive review

Lisa Woolley Elias
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2006
If you are looking for something different, that is going to be a real crowd pleaser....look no further!!! This is an excellent recipe and a great one for BBQ's (where the food sits out) or if you have to make something and travel with it. No mayo- no worries. I stuck with the base recipe but would suggest 2 things: 1. Plunge the green beans into ice water after you steam them so they retain their beautiful color. 2. I added chopped, wonderfully ripe, tomatoes, and black olives. Really added great color and flavor! The dressing recipe has a terrfic flavor to it----best served after several hours of marinating or even overnight! Read More
Helpful
(126)

Most helpful critical review

shario83
Rating: 2 stars
07/31/2011
Not too good. Too much vinegar. Kids didn't like the flavor it was ok with me. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Holly Beauvais
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2007
After reading everyone's reviews, I think I perfected the recipe. The trick is to use the same dressing amounts (although I did increase the garlic by 2 cloves) but to double the potatoes and basil. I only increased the green beans up to 1 lb, but I also added 1 lb. halved cherry tomatoes. I used a medium red onion instead of small. It turned out wonderful and I received many compliments. It is better after sitting a long time. I hope this helps! Read More
Helpful
(120)
Muffinmom
Rating: 5 stars
07/19/2008
This was excellent! I used more of the beans from my garden, along with three red potatoes, green onions (because I didn't have a red one), and rather than all basil, I used an even mix of fresh basil and dill. I also added about 1/2 C chopped red pepper for color and more sweetness. The flavors combined with the dressing were wonderful. I took the advice of one reviewer and I made this about an hour before dinner, and then after mixing everything, I let it sit at room temp. for that hour. The flavors melded perfectly. SO GOOD- I will be making this again soon! Read More
Helpful
(51)
Rich Greer
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2008
I served this for a family gathering and it was a huge hit. My only comment is that potatoes will not get tender in 15 minutes. Plan on 25 to 30 minutes and cook the beans separately in the microwave. Read More
Helpful
(30)
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2011
I just loved this and enjoyed every bite of it! I boiled the potatoes for 10 minutes added the beans then let it boil another 5 minutes - both the potatoes and the beans were perfectly cooked and retained their vibrant colors. I don't much care for balsamic vinegar so I used white wine vinegar in its place. I also used green onion rather than red as I like its mild fresh flavor. I added the dressing while the potatoes were still warm and they just soaked it right up. And reminiscent of a dish I enjoy in Rome I added sauteed shrimp (there they also add calamari and tomatoes). I served this at room temperature along with "Stuffed Mushrooms with Spinach " also from this site to accompany our Stone Crab Claws feast. Read More
Helpful
(26)
L.R.Hen
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2007
My guests like this salad a lot and ask for the recipe. I make it ahead of time so the flavors can meld and sprinkle freshly made crisp bacon bits on it just before serving--I love the results. This is an especially nice salad for a an outdoor meal since we don't have to worry about it sitting out too long. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(25)
MIDOW
Rating: 4 stars
07/26/2006
Good way to get a potato salad without the chance of getting sick from it sitting out for long. It has good flavour and definitely needs to sit overnight for the flavours to blend. The only change was to add a little extra garlic. I gave it only four stars because I did find one better potato salad recipe here but this one still is nice. Read More
Helpful
(17)
aalowrie
Rating: 5 stars
09/02/2006
Excellent change to the traditional potato salad - My culinary students and I added 3/4 cup of Miracle Whip to fill the missing flavor gap. Everyone really liked this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Jules1369
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2008
If my husband loved it it rates a five star. Period. ("Food snob.") My kids and I really liked it too. A few changes that I don't think really made a difference on my rating: served cold rather than warm/hot ("potato salad" should be cold!); used raw beans instead of steamed (for no reason other than it seemed like it would work just as well). The main change: I ran out of balsamic and substituted red wine vinegar. It was great this way - I'm convinced it will be even better with balsamic. Definitely will make again and again. Served with "Crispy Fried Fish" and "Wisconsin Native's Beer Cheese Soup" - both from this site. (Although I give the soup a lower rating.) Read More
Helpful
(12)
