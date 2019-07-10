Green Bean and Potato Salad

1 of 197

Rating: 5 stars If you are looking for something different, that is going to be a real crowd pleaser....look no further!!! This is an excellent recipe and a great one for BBQ's (where the food sits out) or if you have to make something and travel with it. No mayo- no worries. I stuck with the base recipe but would suggest 2 things: 1. Plunge the green beans into ice water after you steam them so they retain their beautiful color. 2. I added chopped, wonderfully ripe, tomatoes, and black olives. Really added great color and flavor! The dressing recipe has a terrfic flavor to it----best served after several hours of marinating or even overnight! Helpful (126)

Rating: 5 stars After reading everyone's reviews, I think I perfected the recipe. The trick is to use the same dressing amounts (although I did increase the garlic by 2 cloves) but to double the potatoes and basil. I only increased the green beans up to 1 lb, but I also added 1 lb. halved cherry tomatoes. I used a medium red onion instead of small. It turned out wonderful and I received many compliments. It is better after sitting a long time. I hope this helps! Helpful (120)

Rating: 5 stars This was excellent! I used more of the beans from my garden, along with three red potatoes, green onions (because I didn't have a red one), and rather than all basil, I used an even mix of fresh basil and dill. I also added about 1/2 C chopped red pepper for color and more sweetness. The flavors combined with the dressing were wonderful. I took the advice of one reviewer and I made this about an hour before dinner, and then after mixing everything, I let it sit at room temp. for that hour. The flavors melded perfectly. SO GOOD- I will be making this again soon! Helpful (51)

Rating: 5 stars I served this for a family gathering and it was a huge hit. My only comment is that potatoes will not get tender in 15 minutes. Plan on 25 to 30 minutes and cook the beans separately in the microwave. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars I just loved this and enjoyed every bite of it! I boiled the potatoes for 10 minutes added the beans then let it boil another 5 minutes - both the potatoes and the beans were perfectly cooked and retained their vibrant colors. I don't much care for balsamic vinegar so I used white wine vinegar in its place. I also used green onion rather than red as I like its mild fresh flavor. I added the dressing while the potatoes were still warm and they just soaked it right up. And reminiscent of a dish I enjoy in Rome I added sauteed shrimp (there they also add calamari and tomatoes). I served this at room temperature along with "Stuffed Mushrooms with Spinach " also from this site to accompany our Stone Crab Claws feast. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars My guests like this salad a lot and ask for the recipe. I make it ahead of time so the flavors can meld and sprinkle freshly made crisp bacon bits on it just before serving--I love the results. This is an especially nice salad for a an outdoor meal since we don't have to worry about it sitting out too long. Thanks! Helpful (25)

Rating: 4 stars Good way to get a potato salad without the chance of getting sick from it sitting out for long. It has good flavour and definitely needs to sit overnight for the flavours to blend. The only change was to add a little extra garlic. I gave it only four stars because I did find one better potato salad recipe here but this one still is nice. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent change to the traditional potato salad - My culinary students and I added 3/4 cup of Miracle Whip to fill the missing flavor gap. Everyone really liked this recipe. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars If my husband loved it it rates a five star. Period. ("Food snob.") My kids and I really liked it too. A few changes that I don't think really made a difference on my rating: served cold rather than warm/hot ("potato salad" should be cold!); used raw beans instead of steamed (for no reason other than it seemed like it would work just as well). The main change: I ran out of balsamic and substituted red wine vinegar. It was great this way - I'm convinced it will be even better with balsamic. Definitely will make again and again. Served with "Crispy Fried Fish" and "Wisconsin Native's Beer Cheese Soup" - both from this site. (Although I give the soup a lower rating.) Helpful (12)