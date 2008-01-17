Coconut Coffee Liqueur Cake
Awesome cake if you like the flavors of coffee and coconut.
If I could give this recipe a MILLION, KAH-JILLION STARS, I would. Such a HIT. And I'm not the hugest Kahlúa fan in the world... but man, I tellya, this cake was DE-LI-CIOUS. Moist, light, sweet (but not too sweet!), decadent and best of all ~ ~ ~ the finished cake is so easy to put together, yet it LOOKS like you spent SO MUCH MORE time on it... Simple ingredients, fantastic looking cake. You CANNOT mess this one up, folks. I was blown away. Here are my MINOR side-notes: • I used round cake pans, flattening the round top off - splitting each finished cake into four "slices". Made for an impressive, tall cake. • Reduced the amount of water by about a tablespoon where I could to boost the Kahlúa by an equal amount, for a bit more kick. • I prefer toasted coconut to plain, added nice depth to the visual... just be careful not to char. I also garnished cake with chocolate-covered espresso beans. Yummy!! You can't go wrong with this recipe. It is FANNNN-TASTIC. Went over brilliantly at a party over Christmas and it's going to make a work party (Mexican-food themed) that much more fun!!Read More
I made this cake for a Christmas party and it was a huge hit! Many people asked for the recipe. I baked mine in a culinge pan, which when cake is baked, the middle is hollow for a filling. I placed the pudding filling in the middle of the top and bottom layer, instead of slicing each layer in half. I wanted to use my new pan, and it worked very well. Once the cake was sliced, you could see the pudding filling in the middle, and cake all the way around. The fresh whipped cream and colored sprinkles made a beautiful presentation! Thanks!
A great recipe that is very easy to make. The cake ends up being just sweet enough abd sweetness can be adjusted by adding sugar to cream for frosting. The Kahlua and coconut complement the whipped cream well. A good recipe for potlucks and small parties. I highly recommend it.
WOW to die for. Made it two layers and it was awesome
This cake turned out great and my hubby loved it. I wouldn't make it with all the layers the next time, I would just do the two layers so that it wasn't so fussy to make. I added a stabilizer to the whipped cream so it stayed firm longer and it worked well.
This was fantastic. I added a little extra kahlua with the water to the cake. I will try next time with Bailey's Irish Cream instead of kahlua and toast the cocunut.
This recipe is awesome. I made one for a friend and was asked to make another for another party the following week. I sprinkled a little more coffee liqueur on each sponge layer as I was assembling the cake and also added a tiny amount of coffee liqueur to the cream before beating. The only problem I had was getting the coconut to stick to the sides of the frosted cake. Other wise it was a great success.
Easy to make. Let it soak for a couple of days before serving and it tastes just like Tiramisu without the hassle.
Great cake! I only did a two layer. I think next time I will use more coffee liqueur.
Huge success! It was so moist and light..I put less sugar and used coffee instead of water to make the cake. Also added some 100% cocoa powder into the cake mix. The cake stands well and the whipped cream was so decisions. Thank you for the recipe.
This was delicious! I made the yellow cake from scratch using a recipe from this site. I also did not use an entire 3 cups of coconut to top, it was more like 1 cup sprinkled all over.
I made this one about ten times already. extremely delicious, moist cake. excellent!
Gave up on the heavy cream frosting. Never got a firm peak.... Bought already made frosting. Simple. Came out great!
I am not a baker but wanted to do something nice for my Dad’s birthday. He loves coconut anything and everything... and is a big coffee drinker so when I saw this recipe and the ratings, I knew I had to give it a try. I did not veer from the recipe and it came out perfect!
This was a great cake! Added kahlua to the cake batter as well and will add even more next time around to give it more kick.
