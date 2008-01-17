Coconut Coffee Liqueur Cake

Awesome cake if you like the flavors of coffee and coconut.

By Craig Lonsdale

Ingredients

Directions

  • Add instant coffee to cake mix and prepare cake according to instructions on package. Pour batter into 2 greased and floured 9 inch cake pans. Bake according to instructions on package. Allow to cool.

  • With a large serrated knife, split each layer horizontally to make 4 layers. Sprinkle 1/4 cup of the coffee liqueur on each of the 4 layers.

  • Make the pudding according to package directions, but add the remaining 1/4 cup of coffee liqueur. Spread 1/3 of pudding between each layer of cake as you assemble. Whip cream with sugar until stiff peaks form. Spread on top and sides of cake. Sprinkle with coconut.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
487 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 64g; fat 22.1g; cholesterol 44.9mg; sodium 532.9mg. Full Nutrition
