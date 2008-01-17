Coconut Coffee Liqueur Cake

If I could give this recipe a MILLION, KAH-JILLION STARS, I would. Such a HIT. And I'm not the hugest Kahlúa fan in the world... but man, I tellya, this cake was DE-LI-CIOUS. Moist, light, sweet (but not too sweet!), decadent and best of all ~ ~ ~ the finished cake is so easy to put together, yet it LOOKS like you spent SO MUCH MORE time on it... Simple ingredients, fantastic looking cake. You CANNOT mess this one up, folks. I was blown away. Here are my MINOR side-notes: • I used round cake pans, flattening the round top off - splitting each finished cake into four "slices". Made for an impressive, tall cake. • Reduced the amount of water by about a tablespoon where I could to boost the Kahlúa by an equal amount, for a bit more kick. • I prefer toasted coconut to plain, added nice depth to the visual... just be careful not to char. I also garnished cake with chocolate-covered espresso beans. Yummy!! You can't go wrong with this recipe. It is FANNNN-TASTIC. Went over brilliantly at a party over Christmas and it's going to make a work party (Mexican-food themed) that much more fun!!

