Sausage Cake

4.6
10 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

If you like to mix your breakfast sausage with your pancakes and syrup, you'll want to try this spice cake with sausage and coffee.

Recipe by Lmdinco

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 inch Bundt
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) grease and flour a 9 inch Bundt pan. Pour boiling water over raisins and let stand 5 minutes. Drain well and dry raisins with a cloth towel.

    Advertisement

  • In large bowl, combine sausage, brown sugar and white sugar. Stir until mixture is well blended. Add eggs and beat well.

  • In a separate bowl, sift together flour, ginger, baking powder and pumpkin pie spice.

  • Stir baking soda into coffee.

  • Add flour mixture and coffee alternately to sausage mixture, beating well after each addition. Fold raisins and walnuts into cake batter.

  • Pour batter into greased and floured 9 inch Bundt pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 1/2 hours or until toothpick inserted into cake comes out clean. Cool in pan 15 minutes, then turn out onto wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
586 calories; protein 10.6g; carbohydrates 87.5g; fat 22.8g; cholesterol 56.7mg; sodium 419.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022