Sausage Cake

ran across this recipe by accident, and just had to try it. Made as recipe as directed except per other recipes on the net I changed the spices a bit to 2t cinnamon, 1/2t allspice, 1/2t cloves. and 1/2t nutmeg. Brought it to work this morning for my coworkers to try. It really tastes like a spice cake, can't taste the sausage or the coffee in it, except it does have a different texture, maybe from the sausage. I drizzled the top with a glaze of powdered sugar, touch of milk and vanilla (per other internet recipes). Average review from work: 2 1/2 stars, most workers said it was "good" but not something they would beg me to make again. Hope this helps those of you that were skeptical. Also, baked at 350 degrees and was completely done in 1 hour not the stated 1 1/2 hours.

