Sausage Cake
If you like to mix your breakfast sausage with your pancakes and syrup, you'll want to try this spice cake with sausage and coffee.
Yay! I had this recipe in the booklet that came with my Bundt pan and was heartbroken when I lost it. I always got raves (and a few puzzled 'what is in this - it's delicious!') when I made it for parties. It'll be great to make it again!!! Thanks!!!Read More
ran across this recipe by accident, and just had to try it. Made as recipe as directed except per other recipes on the net I changed the spices a bit to 2t cinnamon, 1/2t allspice, 1/2t cloves. and 1/2t nutmeg. Brought it to work this morning for my coworkers to try. It really tastes like a spice cake, can't taste the sausage or the coffee in it, except it does have a different texture, maybe from the sausage. I drizzled the top with a glaze of powdered sugar, touch of milk and vanilla (per other internet recipes). Average review from work: 2 1/2 stars, most workers said it was "good" but not something they would beg me to make again. Hope this helps those of you that were skeptical. Also, baked at 350 degrees and was completely done in 1 hour not the stated 1 1/2 hours.Read More
We have made this and we love it in our home. It is easy to modify with whatever dried fruit or nuts you may have on hand. We have not yet tried the sausage ice cream though (wink) Be brave, be bold!
Ummmmm... sausage ice cream?
I made this as a "gag" birthday cake for a sausage-themed birthday dinner, but it was surprisingly good. Everyone seemed to think it tasted like a date nut bread. We had it for dessert and again for breakfast the next morning. I sprinkled power sugar on top to dress it up a bit.
I liked the flavor of this cake, but I really wanted to taste the sausage. I like sweet and salty. I guess that’s why. I will make this again but next time I will cut way back on the spices and sugar just to see if the flavor of the sausage cones thru a little better. I know most like it that you can’t taste the sausage. But I think I would. Anyway I will find out next time and review it again.
five stars and this recipe is delicious ,very creative and different it's a must try...
I made this recipe exactly as written except for not quite as many raisins. I found out about this recipe from a couple of elderly ladies who said that this was one of their favorite cakes and that they'd lost the recipe. I found the recipe for them and decided to try it. I have to confess, the sight of the batter is enough to deter anyone! But once baked, it was actually quite tasty! To reassure myself, I reflected on the fact that honestly, how different is this than traditional minced meat pie? We had it with whipped cream, and my husband, even though he knew the secret of the sausage, asked for seconds!
