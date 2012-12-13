Lemon Fiesta Cake

You'll have a fiesta on your table when you use this recipe to make a light, lemony, fluffy, and festive lemon-accented cake with raisins.

Recipe by MARCEA

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour a Bundt pan.

  • Cream 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons butter and 1 1/2 cups sugar until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time beating after each addition. Blend in the lemon peel.

  • In a separate bowl, mix flour, salt, soda and baking powder. Add flour mixture alternately with buttermilk to creamed butter mixture. Add lemon extract and raisins.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 50 minutes cool 5 minutes, then turn out onto serving plate. Prick hot cake with skewer or fork and pour on lemon topping.

  • Combine 1/3 cup sugar, 1/3 cup butter and water in a saucepan and heat until butter melts. Add lemon juice . Spoon over hot cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 56.7g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 86.3mg; sodium 334.8mg. Full Nutrition
