Lemon Fiesta Cake

I want to preface this by saying I hate reading reviews where people have altered the entire recipe and then rate it based off of that. With that being said, I had to use ingredients I had being that I unknowingly needed to make them last minute. I thought the actual cake part of this was light and fluffy. They turned out well, but I didn't think they were sweet enough. If I made these again I would up the sugar to 2 cups. Also, I used cake flour instead of all-purpose (if you do that, add two extra tablespoons to each cup of flour) and I did not have lemons on hand, so instead I used the zest of two small limes. In addition, I didn't have any buttermilk, so I made a substitute of milk and white vinegar. I also did not have any lemon extract, so I used about 1 1/2 tablespoons of lemon juice. If I made them again like this, I'd probably up that to 3 tablespoons. I was hoping for them to have a little kick, and the lemon flavor was subtle in this. I also omitted the raisins because that didn't sound appealing to me. Moving along, I don't have a Bundt cake pan, so I decided to just turn them into Lemon Cupcakes. After they came out of the oven, I let them cool and I mixed up 10x, a lot of lemon juice, and a few drops of water. I made the glaze so it was a thick consistency, and I heavily covered the cupcakes with the icing. I did the glaze like that because I didn't feel like messing with boiling stuff on the stove. The glaze made them taste so much better.