Apple Cake IV

A great tasting, moist cake and a great way to use up extra apples

Recipe by Ann

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) lightly grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

  • Sift together flour, salt, cinnamon and baking powder. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, beat eggs and sugar for 15 minutes on high speed with an electric mixer. Add oil and blend in.

  • Add four mixture and mix well. Add vanilla. Fold in apples and nuts. Pour batter into 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a small bowl, mix 4 teaspoons sugar with 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Sprinkle over cake.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 50 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into center of cake comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 30.7g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 142.1mg. Full Nutrition
