Apple Cake IV

Very delicious recipe and easy. I used 5 honeycrisp apples. I thought that sounded like too many for a 13X9 inch cake but it wasn't. I made one small change and that was to omit the nuts (don't like nuts) and I replaced them with a big handful of raisins. That was a good decision because the raisins added wonderful flavor and texture. Be sure to use the toothpick method when testing for doneness. My caked appeared to be done when it actually was still raw batter in the middle - so I left it in the oven till that toothpick came out clean! I figured that even if you were to slightly overbake this cake, the apples would provide so much moisture that it would still be fabulous. I topped it off with a delicious cream cheese icing. This cake kind of reminds me of carrot cake so the cream cheese icing was a perfect compliment. This cake received so many raves in my office. I've tried many apple cake recipes and this is the only one I will make again. Many people who have posted a review said they cut down on the sugar. I'm not sure why because my cake was not that sweet. It was just sweet enough. Maybe it depends upon the type of apple you use. Some apples are naturally sweeter than others. This recipe is a good way to use those extra apples sitting on your counter that are a little too ripe for eating out of hand.