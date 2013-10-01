Apple Cake IV
A great tasting, moist cake and a great way to use up extra apples
A great tasting, moist cake and a great way to use up extra apples
This cake was easy and delicious. After reading all the reviews I was certainly torn; sweet apple vs tart apple, nuts vs no nuts, 2 cups sugar vs less sugar, frosting vs no frosting. What's a girl to do? Well, this is so unlike me, but I followed the recipe exactly and it was just right. I used 5 large Granny Smith apples. I think a tart apple is the way to go. If you leave out the nuts, the cake is going to taste sweeter so you might want to adjust the sugar. And I can't imagine adding frosting to this cake, but to each his own. I served mine with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream and got rave reviews from everyone. I will definitely be making this again and again.Read More
A fairly good cake to serve with coffee in the morning, but not memorable. I chose the recipe since it calls for more apples than most, and I have five apple trees which are now producing like crazy.Read More
This cake was easy and delicious. After reading all the reviews I was certainly torn; sweet apple vs tart apple, nuts vs no nuts, 2 cups sugar vs less sugar, frosting vs no frosting. What's a girl to do? Well, this is so unlike me, but I followed the recipe exactly and it was just right. I used 5 large Granny Smith apples. I think a tart apple is the way to go. If you leave out the nuts, the cake is going to taste sweeter so you might want to adjust the sugar. And I can't imagine adding frosting to this cake, but to each his own. I served mine with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream and got rave reviews from everyone. I will definitely be making this again and again.
I LOVED this recipe!!! It was so good, better than I had imagined. I used more apples and mixed most into the batter, but then saved a lot to place neatly on top of the batter, completely covering the cake and then sprinking the sugar and cinnamon on top of that. It looked very nice and tasted amazing!
This is wonderful recipe...I cannot believe I tried all the other apple cake recipes didnt try this one!! It has a wonderful texture and flavour. Unlike the German Apple cake it does not get too moist to handle properly. Unlike Apple CakeV it doesnt need a topping that sometimes makes it soggy.Is much moister than the Jewish apple cakes. I have made it 3times in the past two days (once by scaling down the recipe to half and baking in a 8x8 pan) and its turned out perfect each time. Of course I did make a few changes based on what previous reviewers said. I used only 1-3/4 cup sugar, 3/4 cup oil and cut the 4tsps of cinnamon to 2tsp. The best part is its easy and quick. While the kids hold the hand mixie and whip up the eggs and sugar....the apples are peeled and sliced..and doesnt take too long after that. Thanks, Ann.....this is a winner!!
Great apple cake recipe! I added 1 cup of raisins and also decreased the sugar to less than 1.5 cups. I sprinkled the top generously w/cinnamon and sugar and tossed the apples w/cinnamon before adding to mixture. I have made other apple cakes and this one didn't get moist and gooey on top the day after I baked it. This recipe is perfect without being too rich or sweet.
This is a delicious apple cake recipe! I loved the juicy slices of apples in the cake and it was packed full! At first I was concerned there was not enough batter, but it rises a lot so do not worry!
I loved this recipe as is. My family enjoyed it and I will definitely make this again. I did dice the apples up into small pieces and that made a lot of pieces but it made it so you got apple in every bite. I also doubled the topping to make it cover more of a 9X13 pan. You could do it either way, but I love sugar/cinnamon mixture. I will make this one many times over, and after one time I made a second the same day for company. Loved this one!
A fairly good cake to serve with coffee in the morning, but not memorable. I chose the recipe since it calls for more apples than most, and I have five apple trees which are now producing like crazy.
I made this recipe as written, and was somewhat disappointed with the finished result. Next time I'm going to either chop the apples into smaller pieces, use a less firm apple...I used Granny Smith...or slice the apples, but instead of mixing them into the batter I'd like to try arranging the slices on top, and then sprinkle them with the cinnamon/sugar mixture. Also, next time I'll cut down a bit on the amount of cinnamon that the recipe calls for. We felt that the cake itself was overpowered by the apple slices and the cinnamon. My son enjoyed this warm from the oven with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, but after the first day no one seemed too interested in eating anymore of it. Thanks for sharing this recipe, and I will try it again with the above modifications.
Loved this cake. Of course changed a little-- 3/4 cup chopped pecans, 1/2 cup oil, 1 cup applesauce, lots of cinnamon and some nutmeg as well (unmeasured)... had 7 small getting-soft Pink Lady apples, but ended up just coring, slicing and roughly chopping... the peels didn't make a difference. Also I think the directions to beat eggs and sugar *FIFTEEN* minutes had to be wrong-- I had it in the stand mixer for maybe a minute and it turned out great. Baked 50 min. This cake was widely praised as being not overly sweet, very moist, and having great texture. Thank you Ann!
this was super yummy. i did change some things. i used 1 cup white sugar. 1 cup brown. i used 1 stick butter and 1/2 cup oil. i baked in a bundt pan at 350' for 50 mins. it came out super moist and i could not stop eating it!
I was very glad to find this as I was searching for a recipe using apple pieces rather than applesauce, which I was not sure if I could find where I stay. I added 1/2 cup of raisins and placed slices of apple on top like a previous reviewer. Would probably omit or cut back on the sugar and cinnamon dusting in the future. Thanks
Very good. Subbed yoghurt for the 1 c. of oil as i didn't have any. Surprised that it turned out as well as it did! Still moist. I also added 2 t. of gr. ginger and half a t. of allspice. Will make again. Thanks
Deee-lish! I made this recipe yesterday afternoon with my friends and I and it turned out just perfect! We followed the recipe exactly with splendid results. There was just enough cinnamon in the batter and on the apples to make your taste buds scream. We halved the recipe so we used 1 organic fujii, 2 small granny smiths, and 1 unknown red apple (gala?), and boy oh boy.. I could have eaten the whole thing. (I think I did have 4 slices.. Teehee, and I'm on a diet! Bad girl!) We cooked the cake for a little over an hour and it turned out perfect. At first we thought it to be a bit gooey, but after a quick knife-in-through-the-middle check, it turned out that a thin layer of batter around each apple was moist, but definitely cooked. Mmm! Loved this recipe. I'd definitely recommend it to anyone who loves apples and cinnamon. Will make this recipe again! (Maybe as cupcakes this time, as to help eat better proportions, haha[; )
Oh my gosh, this recipe is absolutely awesome! I made the cake as written with no changes. I did although change the topping a bit. Brown sugar, butter, cinnamon and a little white sugar. This cake just like a good apple pie. I would highly recommend this one to everyone. Thanks Ann...
I only beat the mixture for about 9 minutes. It was very fluffy so I figured that was the point. The cake was delicious and very moist. I did have to cook it for much more time than indicated. Probably a good 20 minutes more.
I only used 3 tsp of cinnamon. I also used maple/sugar/cinnamon for the topping. Good with caramel on top and ice cream. Perfect fall cake!
This is a wonderful recipe--moist and bursting with apples. Some reviewers felt the need for frosting--I disagree. The cake is rich and flavorful as it is. Thanks for sharing.
Very good cake to snack on. I used red delicious apples that were getting a little soft. I added raisins & pecans to the apples and mixed them with a little sugar & cinnamon mixture before adding to the batter. Would definitely make this cake again.
this recipe is awesome, my husband (who doesn't like cake) actually really enjoyed this cake, although I did make a few tweaks to it. I added 1 teaspoon of almond extract to it, 1 cup of white and 1 cup of brown sugars, and replaced the 1 cup of oil with 1 cup of applesauce, 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg, after I greased up my pan I dusted it with cinnamon sugar baked it for 55 minutes and it turned out amazingly moist and not too sweet and very flavorful. thanks for sharing this recipe. I will be for sure making this recipe over and over
This was a fantastic cake recipe. I was a little surprised that I had to beat the eggs so long, but it made a huge difference. My husband ate half the cake in one day. A definite winner!
Ok, I made this recipe like 5 times already and everyone who has tried it loved it. The only thing different I did was make a cream cheese icing for it. It was delicious, I know I will continue to make it. Thanks!!!
Excellent recipe! I took others' advice; cut down on the sugar and oil. I also changed the spices since using cinnamon only seemed one note to me. I used 2 teaspoons of cinnamon, I teaspoon ground cardamom, 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice & 1/2 nutmeg. Everyone who has tried the cake has raved. It is a keeper!
This recipe was a big hit when I made it for a friend's birthday. I used three golden delicious apples instead of five, though, and I didn't beat the egg mixture for fifteen minutes (I probably did about five). I will definitely keep it in my "repertoir."
Awesome! I baked this in a bundt pan without the cinnamon suger topping and it was still sweet, moist and delicious.
Fabulously delicious! Next time, I will substitute brown sugar for white sugar to sprinkle on top! My family loved it!
Loved this cake, easy, quick and great texture, and it's great to find a dairy-free recipe that tastes so wonderfully moist and creamy. After following the recipe faithfully the first time, I made a couple of small changes; I don't know if it was the apples I used (very ripe) or the sugar, but it came out way too sweet for my tastes, so i cut the sugar to 1 cup and continue to use very ripe & sweet apples and it works wonderfully for my family! I also cut the oil to a half cup as i found that it was more than enough. Thanks for sharing this.
I made this recipe and it was very moist. My family loved it
This was very good and very moist. I used 1/2 c. oil and 1/2 c. Applesauce. Got lots of compliments at work!
Really great texture in this cake, but the flavor could be better. I took the recommendations of other reviewers: reduced the oil to 3/4 cup, and reduced the sugar to 1 1/2 cups. I also changed the sugar to light brown (to give it a darker flavor) and added two tbsp of cider to give it more apple flavor. It would be better with some nutmeg and a bit of cloves. To get more apple flavor, coat your apple chunks in lemon, and then sprinkle them with extra cinnamon before mixing them in. Also, I mixed in half my apples, and layered the other half on top, and they sank nicely.
Pretty good, but overcooked a little. Next time I would reduce sugar and cooking time by 10 minutes.
Lovely and easy-to-make cake! Like some others suggested, I held back on the oil a bit (used a scant 3/4 cup) and the cake didn't seem to suffer. I was also generous with the cinnamon and even added some allspice and ground ginger to give it more of a spice cake taste. Delicious - would definitely make again!
I made this cake according to the directions except for shredding the apples and adding slightly less oil. It turned out very moist and light. I personally would have liked a little more spice to the cake, so next time I will probably add some nutmeg and extra cinnamon. Very good recipe though!
This cake came out really moist and delicious. My aunt said it was better than her apple cake!!
Great recipe! The original recipe is a bit too sweet for my taste, so I cut it down by 1/3 cup. Since I don't have a cake mixer, I had to use my hand blender instead, and only blended for 5 minutes. It might not be as fluffy, but the slightly dense texture was nice too. I tried this recipe for both a brunch party and a dinner party. Everyone loved it! I will definitely make it again.
easy and so delicious -it got eaten so fast,I had to make it two days in row!
This cake is absolutely wonderful. Everyone that has tried it says they can't believe how moist it is. We have already made it three times and will make more, One of the cakes my four year old did all the work, with the exception of slicing the apples.
Pretty good, but the layers of apple were a little weird, and made the cake difficult to cut/unattractive.
This was my first ever attempt at baking something, and considering I was working in metric without a kitchen scale, it came out great. The apples were very juicy, and everyone enjoyed this cake. I followed the recipe except for not using vanilla and cinnamon, both of which are hard to come by where I live...
very good. moist, appley, cinnamony. beating the eggs & sugar for 15 minutes is necessary to keep this cake light & fluffy, otherwise it will be dense. if you will be adding a frosting, i suggest you cut down the sugar. without frosting, it is delicious the way the recipe is written. i cut the recipe in half, baked in a 9X9 baking pan for 35 minutes. excellent.
My first trial was also my first cake ever, turned out so well until I impressed myself! lol.. my husband and his colleague looked enjoy it too. Because the oven is small, I adjusted the recipe by using 1/4 of each ingredients, plus pour about 80 ml of milk. So far I tried 3 times already. Satisfied!
I topped this luscious cake with a standard creme cheese frosting... RAVE REVIEWS from everyone. Don't be alarmed at the thickness of the batter, it bakes up beautifully.
This recipe is delicious. I picked it because of the 5 star rating and the rave reviews. It turned out pefect and very rustic looking with the sugar/cinnamon topping. I used my stand mixer to beat the eggs and sugar, 15 minutes on high is just perfect for drowning out the kids. It was also perfect for me to peel and slice my apples. I used 4 very large Jonagolds. I used the full amount of sugar but cut the oil in half and used 1/2 cup of applesauce. The cake was perfectly moist without being too heavy. I do have to agree with another reviewer to be sure to test the center with a toothpick. I started with 50 minutes and ended up baking it the full 60 minutes. I definately will make this again. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this cake for my daughter's third bithday party (she requested an apple cake). It had a lot of apples! I was skeptical when I mixed in the apples and even reserved 1/4 cup because it seemed like too much. It baked up beautifully, though, and tasted pretty good. Cream cheese frosting was a nice addition.
i just got done baking this cake and it's delicious !!! my hubby and our 2yr old loved it...however i did cut down on sugar i added 1/2 cup of white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar, and i also added half the oil and the other half apple sauce, also i grated 4 granny smith apples and cut down to 2 teaspoons on ground cinnamon...I baked it in 2 round 9" and i put in between the layers a caramel sauce (brown sugar, butter, milk and confection sugar) and frosted with cream cheese!!! i recommend to everyone...THANK YOU so much for this recipe!!!
My husband LOVES this cake! I like to use Granny Smith apples because of that slightly sour, tangy flavor which tastes great when baked! I've made this cake so many times that I'm sick of it LOL! Thanks for a great recipe. . .
This is an outstanding recipe. It comes out very moist, yet the walnuts make it crunchy. No alterations need to be made. The first time I made it, it came out just perfect! Highly recommended.
This actually was the first cake I've ever made and it turned out awesome! Living in VT in the fall it is hard not to pick up some apples but how many can you eat. This made for a great dessert with friends for game night. I used macintosh & granny smith apples and covered the top with walnuts.
Made this recipe for the first time on thanksgiving this year and it was amazing! Also good without the nuts if there care allergies.
Very moist cake. Next time I make it, I plan to leave off the cinnamon and sugar topping. Cake got too brown, but the taste was very good without tasting sweet.
I made this cake today. Since I'm not a big fan of cinnamon I decided not to put it on the batter, but I did make the cinnamon sprinkle. It came out wonderfull, but next time I'll reduce the sugar to 1 3/4 cups.
THIS CAKE IS THE BOMB! I HAVE MADE IT 3 OR 4 TIMES SINCE FINDING THE RECIPE. HAVE ALSO SHARED RECIPE W/ OTHERS AFTER THEY TRIED THE CAKE. EVERYONE LOVES IT. I HAVE IT IN THE OVEN NOW & I THINK I WILL DRIZZLE CARAMEL TOPPING OVER THE TOP. PRETTY SURE IT GO OVER WELL FOR OUR HALLOWEEN PARTY! THANKS AGAIN!!
This was pretty good. I guess this kind of cake is an old standard, but I don't think I'd ever had it before. I made it exactly as written, using Granny Smith apples, unbleached flour, sea salt, and sunflower oil. What was unusual was that it tested "done" with a toothpick at only 50 minutes. I live at a high elevation, and baked goods recipes often take longer than written. This cake was pretty moist, and had good amounts of apples, cinnamon and chopped walnuts. Nothing fancy, but a nice dessert, especially when warmed a little in the microwave.
I was sure surprised about the huge amount of apples and very little batter but this cake baked just perfect. Very delicious even without the nuts and cinnamon (personal preference - don't care for either). It got a bit soggy on the bottom on the second day - any suggestions? Unfortunately I don't know what kind of apples I used (they were very big and red-green :) ) and I liked the sweetness of the cake just fine, but some of my guests mentioned it would be too sweet. I assume I used sweet tasting apples and would cut the sugar down next time I bake it. If I use tart apples I'll stay with the suggested 2 cups. However – thanks for this really tasty recipe, it is sure a keeper (for me and my guests). By the way – it served 18 people as dessert with vanilla ice cream.
I gave this 5 stars because it has a great flavor and was very simple.. I do have a question for any pro-bakers out there - First of all, I used brown sugar instead of white sugar because I didn't realize I didn't have any white until I had everything all ready to go. so I went ahead and attempted to use the brown sugar in place of it..The cake unfortunately turned out very dry... My question is this: Could it have been the brown sugar that made it turn out so dry? Or is there something else I could have done wrong? Thanks in adance for any responses!
I actually made this cake and as cupcakes for a birthday party and paired it with cream cheese cinnamon butter cream frosting. RAVE reviews! This will be part of my Thanksgiving desert table. Thanks for such a wonderful moist cake :)
Wow!!! This cake is amazing, I make it all the time. It's one son's favorite cake on earth; light, fluffy, flavorful - everything you'd want in a cake. I cut the sugar to 1 1/2 cups and replaced 1/2 the oil for applesauce. You can also replace some of the flour with whole wheat. Chop the apples finely and don't skimp on the beating time. You'll get a winner.
Made this as was looking for a recipe to make use of some Granny Smiths that needed using. The only things I did different were cut back a bit on sugar by1/4 of a cup. I didn't have walnuts but had some flaked almonds that needed using and I used almond extract instead of vanilla extract. I used Demerara sugar with the cinnamon for the topping. It looked distinctly unpromising as I mixed it up but when cooked was absolutely delicious. It does make quite a big cake so I ended up taking some to work where it went down very well. It's nice cold or warmed up and served with cream or ice cream as a dessert. Would definitely bake this again and would probably stick with the almonds as not a massive fan of walnuts.
This recipe is foolproof! I only beat the eggs & sugar about 12 min, didn't quite have enough vanilla, skipped the walnuts, and used regular red delicious apples and this STILL turned out great! Very light and delicious.
Great! Delicious, easy, and uses a bunch of apples. My family couldn't seem to leave this alone. I used all whole wheat flour and it turned out terrific. I hope you enjoy it too!
Delicious! Great with a cup of tea for breakfast.
Everyone absolutely loved this recipe!!! I made it for my brother-in-laws birthday and it was a huge hit. My sister-in-law said she thought it was the best cake she had ever eaten. I made a frosting with creamcheese, powdered sugar, and cinnamon that complemented the cake very well. Will make again. Thanks
No nuts due to nut allergy and it was fine, chopped the apples and put sliced apples on top, under a crumb topping made with 2T butter, 2T flour 2T sugar and 2tsp cinnamon. It was great, will make again
This is so easy to make and tastes wonderful. The only thing I changed was I made a cream cheese frosting for the top instead of cinnamon & sugar. I took this to school for the teachers and it was gone before lunch time. :)
Very delicious recipe and easy. I used 5 honeycrisp apples. I thought that sounded like too many for a 13X9 inch cake but it wasn't. I made one small change and that was to omit the nuts (don't like nuts) and I replaced them with a big handful of raisins. That was a good decision because the raisins added wonderful flavor and texture. Be sure to use the toothpick method when testing for doneness. My caked appeared to be done when it actually was still raw batter in the middle - so I left it in the oven till that toothpick came out clean! I figured that even if you were to slightly overbake this cake, the apples would provide so much moisture that it would still be fabulous. I topped it off with a delicious cream cheese icing. This cake kind of reminds me of carrot cake so the cream cheese icing was a perfect compliment. This cake received so many raves in my office. I've tried many apple cake recipes and this is the only one I will make again. Many people who have posted a review said they cut down on the sugar. I'm not sure why because my cake was not that sweet. It was just sweet enough. Maybe it depends upon the type of apple you use. Some apples are naturally sweeter than others. This recipe is a good way to use those extra apples sitting on your counter that are a little too ripe for eating out of hand.
Excellent recipe! I also reduced the sugar and oil to 3/4 cup. I added half a cup of applesauce to the batter as well. In stead of 4 tsp. cinnamon, I used 1 and 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice (didn't have any apple pie spice!) Delicious! Rave reviews from friends & family! Do not skip beating the eggs and sugar for 15 full minutes. Have already made it again!
This was an easy, delicious, moist, and somewhat healthy "cake," though I did make some adjustments per other reviewers and my own tastes. I cut the recipe in half and used an 8x8 pan. I used 2 apples, white whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose, 1.5 tsp cinnamon, 2/3 cup sugar, 1/3 cup vegetable oil, and no nuts. If you eat this for breakfast, as we did, you can cut the sugar even more to 1/2 cup and I'm sure it will still taste great.
I first made this cake for my daughter's 1st birthday and turned it into a castle. Everyone absolutely loved it and it smells so good. I have made it again since then, and it was very yummy again. The second time I made it for 12 serves instead of 24, it still turned out great.
This cake is awesome! I divided the recipe in half for an 8x8 pan and it was sooooo good! Lots of compliments and I'll definitely make again!
Great cake. Made some modifications: 4 apples instead of 5, subbed apple sauce for half the oil, and used 1/4 less sugar (100g less). Served with vanilla ice cream for dessert, or some greek yogurt on the side for breakfast. Used granny smiths, and came out perfect. Also used just a handful of walnuts, which i mixed with sugar/cinnamon topping (as opposed to mixing in batter). Will def be making this again.
This was great! The apples I used were really small so doubled them and I am glad I did. It was just enough. This cake taste even better the second day. I read a review someone wrote that said they used a brown sugar crumb mixture for the topping, I think I will use that next time. As for this time - my husband requested powdered sugar.
I only had four apples, so that's what I used, but it came out great. I took the advice of the other reviewers and cut the sugar to 1 3/4 c, and also reduced the oil to 3/4 c. It's VERY moist, and it was absolutely SPECTACULAR with French Vanilla Ice Cream. YUMMY!
Wow, my mom and her twin sister loved this! I made it for their birthdays. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
Very moist cake, not too sweet. But you must beat the eggs and sugar for the full 15 minutes.
Very good cake. Had to use brown sugar since I ran out of white sugar.
Yummy! Moist from the apples and cinnamon-y! Smelled great in the oven! Note: I used a little less cinnamon and sugar.
Wonderful recipe....but have to admit I changed it up a bit. Was looking for a recipe for an apple cake my mom used to make....and it's been a looooong time. Only used half the vanilla and added a tsp. of maple extract. Also sprinkled the nuts on top of cake before baking...along with cinnamon, sugar and brown sugar. Then sprinkled with chocolate chips just before taking out of oven. The topping turned out just like my moms cake and the cake itself was plain luschious so I am a happy girl! Thanks for sharing!
Just made this cake for the first time today, its great! A simple cake with great taste and texture
I've been searching for a recipe for Apple Cake that is just like Grandma's....this was close but not quite "it". It baked up nice and light (probably that 15 minute beating time!) and moist, but Grandma's was much more dense and a bit sweeter. Thanks for sharing though!
This cake is extremely light and delicious. I only used 1.5 cups of sugar (next time i will only use 1 cup)and i added an extra apple. I even cut back the oil! I would also omitt the sugar/cinnamon on top. I love this cake!
I've made this twice & both times it came out beautifully! My boyfriend doesn't eat much sweet stuff, but when I made this, he couldn't get enough. Infact, he just asked me if I'd make it again. I didn't change anything. It's perfect as is! I would highly recommend this recipe!
The people I served it to liked this cake. I gave out the recipe 5 times but with my changes. I subbed applesauce for half the oil(to cut the fat content down), cut the sugar to 1 1/4 cups(2 cups is too much), the apples to 4 , and the cinnamon to 2 teaspoons. with these changes its a 5 star. I personally did not care for this cake.
This is a huge hit with my family and friends!!! I use half white sugar and half dark brown. Moist and delicious!
Good cake. Too sweet even with GS apples. And it might have had something to do with what I did, but it crumbled and was hard to cut (probably because apples were sliced instead of cubed). Not too many second helpings with this one though. Maybe I'll try tweeking it a little next time. Thanks for the recipe.
Excellent and easy to make! Delicious, aromatic, moist cake that is wonderful served warm with a cup of hot StarBucks coffee! I'll definately make this one again and again.
I came on looking for an apple recipe that didn't require a crust and found this. I was NOT disappointed:) I took it to a church fellowship this evening and everyone had good things to say! The only thing I changed was leaving out the nuts and adding nutmeg. (I always add nutmeg when a recipe calls for cinnamon). The cake was moist and the sweetness and tartness was very well balanced. I'll be making this again for sure!
This came out delicious while my whole house smelled great. The only change I made was to leave out the nuts because I don't like nuts. I added 3/4 cup extra flour. I was nervous because of what others wrote about too much sugar, but I tasted the batter and felt that I needed to add even. I added about 4 tablespoons and it really came out perfect. I did use granny smith (sour) apples, though, so perhaps that's why it needed the extra sugar.
This cake was addictive. It was so moist and delicious. I had very big yellow apples, and two was enough for this cake. With the exception of using brown sugar and cinnamon to sprinkle on top instead of white sugar, I followed the recipe to a "t" and it was a huge hit. I will definitely make this again.
I made this yesterday. My husband doesn't usually eat sweet stuff. He came back for seconds!! If I make it again, I will cut the recipe in half -- there's only the 2 of us and a whole big cake is too much.
This is awesome! I thought it was wierd beating eggs and sugar for 15 min, but I did and it got so fluffy that I figured it would make the cake full and fluffy. I chopped the apples and there was one in every bite. I also used 1 cup melted butter instead of the oil. Incredibly yummy!! :) This should get 10 stars~~~
Every fall I love to make a recipe with apples. I usually opt for my grandmother's apple crisp recipe. This year I wanted to try something new. I thought this apple cake recipe was delicious. I did cut down on the sugar a by 1/4 of a cup and thought it was great. I love cream cheese frosting but thought that it was too much for the cake. Next time I will leave off the cream cheese frosting and just do a streusal topping. The cake itself was excellent though!
Very good. I didn't think it was too sweet, but I also used Granny Smith apples so that may have made up for the sugar.
Made as written and it was amazing. I don't think you can make a better apple cake. Perfection.
What a moist cake and perfect for the fall when apples are around. I would use slightly less sugar next time. I baked it in a round cake pan for a party... like coffee cake
This was very good. My husband loved it and I used egg substitute instead of "real" eggs. When I try it again I am going to try applesauce to replace the oil.
made this for a family gathering,, everyone went back for seconds,,no left overs,,i followed the directions exactly,,,i will be making this again tomorrow for another family gathering huge hit with my crowd !!! ( i used Macintosh apples)
This was just OK. 4 eggs is a bit much and you can def taste them, (which I didn't like). And what's with beating the eggs and sugar for 15 minutes? I did do it, but I'm really not sure why...All in all it wasn't a total waste because my family will still eat it.
Very sweet, would reduce sugar next time. Maybe even by 1/2. Alison T.
Delicious! I have 3 apple trees, all producing like crazy and I've been hunting for apple recipes. The apples I have are small, so I didn't use 5 apples as stated in the recipe but instead peeled and chunked 6 cups of apples. I didn't mix the eggs and sugar for 15 minutes because it seemed like overkill--3 minutes sufficed. Used 1 1/2 cups sugar because my apples are pretty sweet. Added about 4 cups of apples to the batter and sprinkled the remaining 2 cups on top of the cake, then cinnamon/sugar combo. This cake is very moist, with the perfect amount of sweetness, apple-ness, and cinnamon-ness to it. I will make it many times, I'm sure!
Absolutely fabulous! Family and co-workers alike raved about this one. I used a couple of extra apples and pecans instead of the walnuts and it turned out just great. This is a keeper!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections